CSAT TO EXCLUDE 'KILLER QUESTIONS' News Today 입력 2023.06.20 (15:08) 수정 2023.06.20 (16:45)

CSAT TO EXCLUDE 'KILLER QUESTIONS'



[Anchor Lead]

In response to concerns over extremely difficult 'killer questions' driving students to private tutoring, the ruling People Power Party and government have agreed to remove these from mock college exams from September. Autonomous, foreign language, and international schools, previously set for phase-out, will remain in operation.



[Pkg]

In an urgently held meeting with 5 months left to the college entrance exam, the ruling party and the government assessed that extra difficult so-called "killer" questions in the test were the main cause of increasing dependence on private education. They pointed out that such questions, often coming from outside the public school curriculum, can only be covered at cram schools, and thereby harm the fairness of the college admissions process.



[Soundbite]

Lee Tae-kyu (People Power Party): 'Killer’ questions even professors can't solve and questions that require a background knowledge are the culprit behind the private education frenzy.



Officials decided to exclude these so-called 'killer questions' from the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) known as Suneung in Korea from now on, and this will apply right away starting with a mock exam scheduled for September. However on the issue of how to ensure the exam suitably evaluates test-takers' ability, the government simply said that advanced techniques would be employed in penning the exam questions.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ju-ho (Minister of Education): Questions developed by competent authors can sufficiently distinguish student ability and address that concern.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ju-ho (Minister of Education): (Best efforts made so far failed to achieve that. That's why killer questions came about, isn't it?) A collusive cartel between authorities and the private education sector is partly to blame. I believe the ministry thoroughly failed its supervising role.



The government and ruling camp also vowed to clamp down on false and exaggerated advertising by large scale private institutes focused on CSAT preparations. They also decided to retain autonomous private schools and special purpose high schools specializing in foreign languages or international studies. These types of schools were set to be converted into regular schools in line with policies set under the previous administration. The government said it has a different educational philosophy from its predecessor and also cited the realistic reason that schools have won in many court cases challenging that decision to abolish them. Regarding concern that the continued existence of special purpose high schools would accelerate private education to expand to lower grades, authorities promised to draft complementary measures. The government and ruling bloc also pledged to step up academic evaluation in order to reduce the number of students falling behind and failing to meet the minimum performance standard.



YOON TO DELIVER SPEECH FOR EXPO BID



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived in Paris to attend the 172nd general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions on Tuesday local time where he will give an English speech to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Yoon will share a presentation with singer Psy who will take to the stage as well as Karina of K-pop girl group aespa and soprano Jo Sumi will also take part virtually.



LACK OF MULTIPLE BIRTH SUPPORT



[Anchor Lead]

With an increasing trend of late marriages, there's a rise in fertility treatments, and as a result, multiple births such as twins are becoming more prevalent compared to the past. Yet, maternity and child rearing policies appear to be struggling to keep pace with these changes.



[Pkg]

These quadruplets were born at one birth at the same hour on the same day. Their parents had them conceived through in vitro fertilization. Their mother is the first in Korea to deliver first-born quadruplets naturally. Labor was difficult, but the hardest part was commuting to work in the final trimester.



[Soundbite]

Cha Ji-hye (Mother of quadruplets): I was worried someone could push me on the stairs. Maintaining balance was difficult.



Pregnant workers are entitled to shorter working hours, but only before 12 weeks or after 36 weeks of pregnancy. But this benefit is of little help to women who give birth prematurely to multiple babies, like the quadruplets' mother, who delivered them at 32 weeks of pregnancy. The one-million-won state subsidy provided for each newborn is limited to 1.4 million won for multiple births regardless of how many babies they have at once. Last year one in every 10 newborns was born through infertility treatment. About 13,000, or 5.4%, of babies born through infertility treatment are at least twins. Childcare services are also limited to two children, regardless of whether families have triplets or quadruplets. It's a big obstacle for working parents, unless they work at large corporations or companies with flexible working hours.



[Soundbite]

Song Ri-won (Father of quadruplets): I am lucky to be working for a company that offers more flexible working hours.



The health and labor ministries are discussing ways to let multiple birth mothers use flexible working hours even before 36 weeks of pregnancy.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ki-il (1st Vice Minister of Health and Welfare): Couples that try to have babies through infertility treatment and multiple births face many challenges. We will devise measures as soon as possible and announce them in June.



The health ministry says it's also discussing with the relevant ministries how to increase healthcare subsidies related to pregnancies and childbirth.



PASSENGER ATTEMPTS TO OPEN PLANE DOOR



[Anchor Lead]

A passenger in his twenties was restrained on a flight after repeatedly trying to open the aircraft doors. The disruptive incident, which caused significant distress among fellow passengers, lasted over an hour.



[Pkg]

On a Jeju Air flight from Cebu to Incheon, a male passenger is seen surrounded by flight attendants. Some time later, flight attendants take hold of the passenger now seen lying on the floor. According to report submitted by Jeju Air to the transportation ministry, a man in his 20s, surnamed Kim and seated near the emergency exit, began behaving abnormally and appeared nervous from 4 a.m., an hour after takeoff. Flight attendants had him move to a seat in the front row. His abnormal behavior continued for over an hour. It was confirmed that he attempted to open the plane door multiple times before he was brought under control by the flight attendants.



[Soundbite]

(Passenger (VOICE MODIFIED)): Men overpowering him, shouted, ‘Don't do that’, and ‘Release the grip’, and flight attendants also yelled.



Four minutes later, the pilot reported to the ground control center about the passenger under control for the first time. Jeju Air explained that the passenger grew more violent as he was being monitored and flight attendants immediately overpowered him when he attempted to open the plane door. This aircraft was designed so that the door cannot be opened arbitrarily from the inside after takeoff. The door was also unable to be opened due to the difference in pressure between the outside and the inside with the aircraft flying at an altitude of nine kilometers at the time.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Hwang Ho-won (Korea Aerospace Univ.): There is a system that screens and monitors suspicious people who act strangely. It's called action detection. It is the only way to sort out such people.



At 7:45 a.m., after all other passengers had disembarked, three police officers entered the aircraft to take over the passenger in question.



MAN KIDNAPS EX-GIRLFRIEND IN SEOUL



[Anchor Lead]

In Seoul's affluent Gangnam-gu district, a man was apprehended by the police following an incident in which he broke into and abducted a woman he was previously dating. It was revealed that the man had violated a restraining order and had even equipped himself with a stun gun for the crime.



[Pkg]

A residential building in Seocho-gu District, Seoul. On Sunday evening, a man in his 60s broke into the home of a woman in her 50s.



[Soundbite]

(Landlord (VOICE MODIFIED)): She said she knew him, but he kept beating her after he came in. She wants to move out now.



The intruder was under a restraining order for assaulting the woman, his former girlfriend. But he went to see her again in hopes of getting back together. Police found that the man entered the woman's residence through a window. He prevented her from leaving the house for about eight hours by threatening her with a weapon. The man then forced the woman to get in his car and drove about 40km. The kidnapped woman was locked in the car before reporting to police at around 2 a.m. using a smart watch. She received it as a protective device back in March after applying for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. Police issued Code Zero, which means emergency mobilization, and began searching for the woman.



[Soundbite]

(Local resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): Police officers came here with flashlights at 2 a.m. He refused to open the door when they knocked on it.



Police located the woman near the Yongin highway rest stop by tracking down her smart watch. They found her one hour after receiving her distress call. The woman reportedly escaped from the car as soon as she spotted the police and called for help. The man was taken into custody at the scene. Inside his vehicle were ropes and a taser. Police have booked the man for breaking and entering and assault and have requested a warrant for his arrest.



DO KWON SENTENCED TO 4 MONTHS



[Anchor Lead]

A court in Montenegro has sentenced Terraform Labs CEO Kwon Do-Hyung, also known as Do Kwon, to four months in prison on charges of using a fake passport. The disgraced chief executive who is behind the crash of TerraUSD and Luna crypto coins was arrested at Podgorica Airport on March 23 while trying to board a plane to Dubai with a forged Costa Rican passport. He was then referred to trial. Extradition proceedings are also underway as Kwon is wanted by South Korea and the U.S.



MEN TRY TO STEAL MONEY FROM TEMPLE



[Anchor Lead]

In a striking daylight crime, foreign culprits have fled after attempting to steal donations from an offertory box at a temple in Jejudo Island. The crime was captured on CCTV, where they were captured using an unexpected tool for the crime- a piece of double-sided tape.



[Pkg]

After getting off a taxi, two foreign men enter a prayer hall at a Buddhist temple in Jeju. With hands brought together, they offer deep bows. One of the two men is spotted putting something into the offertory box and then proceeding to step outside. The other man looks around and approaches the offertory box to pull up a string. He then puts something in his bag. It's the money collected in the offertory box. Some time later, the man rushes out of the prayer hall, and his accomplice outside also throws down the bag and runs off. It was after a Buddhist monk approached them, noticing their suspicious behavior.



[Soundbite]

(Buddhist Monk at ○○ Temple): There are no reasons for them to stand still in front of the offertory box. I happen to spot them and something was strange. I checked. They just dashed out of the temple.



Cash amounting to some 150,000 won was in the bag abandoned by the two men. They used double-sided adhesive tape for the theft. They attached a string on a thin, wide steel plate with the double-sided tape and pulled money out of the offertory box as if they were fishing. Police confirmed that they are Chinese nationals and they have already escaped to China. About 70 cases of theft took place at religious facilities in Jeju over the past three years. Police said that religious facilities' nature to keep its doors open to the public makes it an easy target for theft. Accordingly, they advised that extra precaution be observed.



OUTDOOR WORKERS SUFFER UNDER HEAT



[Anchor Lead]

Heatwave advisories were issued yesterday across the country, making it a particularly challenging day for outdoor workers like delivery drivers and sanitation workers. Despite guidelines emphasizing the provision of water, shade, and rest, these rules were largely ignored.



[Pkg]

At 1 p.m. when the mercury reached 34 degrees Celsius, delivery worker Kang Min-wook was busy at work.



[Soundbite]

Kang Min-wook (Delivery worker): I have some 200 parcels, which are fewer than usual. It will likely take about five hours.



He's exhausted after climbing up and down apartments to deliver and collect parcels.



[Soundbite]

Kang Min-wook (Delivery worker): I receive 100 won for each bag. (Can't you do it?) If I refuse to do it, the company takes away my area.



The hardest part comes when he moves around alleys in residential areas. A thermal imaging camera shows that the temperature in the alley is about 50 degrees Celsius. When the thirst gets unbearable, he inevitably asks for water from a restaurant.



[Soundbite]

Can I drink some water? Thank you.



In Seoul, there are only eight shelters for delivery workers to use during work hours. Delivery workers are always in a rush and barely have time to rest at the shelters.



[Soundbite]

Kang Min-wook (Delivery worker): I park the truck briefly and rest for about 5 minutes in the shade behind my car.



Street sweepers working with surface temperatures of over 50 degrees also suffer. They have to withstand the heat released from vehicles and roads.



[Soundbite]

Goh Dae-hwan (Street sweeper): That hot smoke from vehicles is really hot. Heat comes up from the road as well.



They take a brief break under the shadow of stores. They also cool off with the air coming out from air-conditioned shops.



[Soundbite]

Goh Dae-hwan (Street sweeper): I am tempted to keep standing there.



The only advice the company gives is drink enough water to stay hydrated.



[Soundbite]

Goh Dae-hwan (Street sweeper): I work from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is the hottest time of the day. I hope the working conditions will be improved.



Over the past month, 124 heatstroke patients were reported across the nation. That is up nearly 30 percent, compared to the same month last year.

