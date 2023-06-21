YOON PROMOTES BUSAN TO HOST EXPO News Today 입력 2023.06.21 (15:08) 수정 2023.06.21 (16:45)

YOON PROMOTES BUSAN TO HOST EXPO



[Anchor Lead]

At the International Exposition Organization's assembly in Paris, countries competed to host the '2030 Expo'. With President Yoon Suk Yeol leading the charge, Korea made a powerful case for Busan. Adding their voices to the bid were pop star Psy with a compelling speech, and renowned soprano Jo Sumi and girl group aespa's Karina with video messages.



[Pkg]

Singer Psy was the first to take the stage in Korea's presentation at the Bureau International des Expositions' general assembly. The singer emphasized hosting a cultural expo. He mentioned the Korean Wave in music, dramas and film, citing K-pop, "Squid Game" and "Parasite".



[Soundbite]

Psy (Singer)



Girl group aespa's leader Karina and soprano Jo Sumi also took part virtually to promote Busan's bid. The last to take the stage was President Yoon Suk Yeol, who said a World Expo in Busan will present a detailed blueprint on overcoming global issues, such as climate and public health.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President)



He added that Korea, which has become an economic powerhouse thanks to support from the international community, now wants to repay what it received.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President)



He also stressed that Korea is well prepared based on experiences of having hosted the Olympics, the World Cup and the Expo twice before.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President)



In the latest presentations, rival nations Saudi Arabia and Italy also took part and made their cases. The winning city will be decided in late November through a vote by members of the BIE during its general assembly.



DRONE COMMAND TO LAUNCH IN SEPT.



[Anchor Lead]

In response to North Korea's drone provocations, a 'Drone Operations Command' is set to be established this coming September. Military authorities have announced plans to utilize drone capabilities for both defensive and offensive missions.



[Pkg]

A drone operations command ordered to be established by President Yoon Suk Yeol following North Korea's drone provocation late last year will be set up in September. The government, in a Cabinet meeting, approved an ordinance on establishing the command after an advance legislative notice was first announced in April. The military has also selected preparatory members for the new command covering some 140 different positions and is making earnest preparations for the launch such as designing the new unit's structure.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime minister): The gov't will maintain a thorough response posture to overwhelmingly deter any N. Korean provocation.



The drone command will be tasked with carrying out surveillance, recon and strike operations as well as psychological and electronic warfare. It will engage in both defensive and offensive operations with the intent to fly more than ten drones toward Pyongyang if the regime sends a single unmanned aerial vehicle over Seoul. To this end, the military is working to produce and deploy 100 small-sized low-cost drones by the end of the month. A sufficient amount of long-range high-altitude recon drones have already been secured while smaller ones equipped with stealth features will be developed by the year-end. Meanwhile remaining tasks to be tackled include allocating aerial space in relation to the Air Force and streamlining command structure in the event a new strategic command is created in the future. There's also lingering concern about whether sending drones to the North would violate the armistice agreement.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-kyu (Defense Ministry Spokesperson): The move is about improving self-defense against N. Korea threats.



The drone command will be based in Pocheon, Gyeonggi-do Province but not on the site where the now-disbanded Army 6th Corps was stationed.



MOBILE ID CARDS PLANNED FOR 2024



[Anchor Lead]

By the second half of next year, mobile resident registration cards could be a reality, valid even in financial institutions. However, safeguarding against potential hacking and duplication is a crucial hurdle to overcome.



[Pkg]

The digital resident registration card service was launched in July last year. It is used to check people's age and other information on a smartphone app without presenting a plastic ID card. However, it hasn't been used widely because the use of mobile ID cards is restricted at public and financial institutions.



[Soundbite]

Lee Eun-sook (Seoul resident): I think I would use it often (if it's permitted at banks) because I always carry my mobile phone with me. Right now I have to carry my ID card as well.



A bill on the revised Resident Registration Act that allows digital ID cards to act as plastic ones has been passed at a Cabinet meeting. The revised bill permits the use of mobile resident registration cards at financial institutions, such as banks. They can be used to apply for loans or open bank accounts, as well as receive documents at public institutions. Unlike plastic ID cards, personal information on digital cards will be disclosed selectively to minimize privacy leaks. For example, when checking a person's home address, his or her resident registration number or other data can be covered. When checking a person's age, only the first six digits indicating the year, month and day of birth can be revealed. However, mobile resident registration cards can be vulnerable to hacking and illegal duplication. The government plans to encrypt issuance information and have each person store their mobile resident registration card only on one safe device. Access to it will be blocked unless there is user permission. If the revised bill is passed in parliament and the system's shortfalls are improved, the full use of mobile ID cards will become possible as early as in the second half of next year. Digital resident registration cards will become the fourth kind of mobile ID cards after public official ID cards, driver's licenses and national veteran registration cards.



KOREA TO PAY USD 53.6 MN IN DAMAGES



[Anchor Lead]

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ruled that the Korean government must pay roughly 53.6 million dollars or 69 billion won in damages in an international arbitration suit filed by U.S.-based Elliott Investment Management in relation to the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries in 2015. Elliott, a minority shareholder with about 7% of Samsung C&T shares at the time of the merger, claimed that they lost money because of the Korean government's unlawful intervention. With the ruling, the Korean government now has to pay more than 100 billion won, which includes delayed interest and legal costs.



INVESTORS CAPITALIZE ON CHEAP YEN



[Anchor Lead]

In financial news, the Japanese yen is at an eight-year low, dropping from 1,000 to under 900 Korean won for 100 yen in recent months. This has prompted a surge in interest for Japanese-related investments and travel.



[Pkg]

A window dedicated to people flying to Japan opened at the airport's departure area. Travel agencies saw their reservations to Japan in June increase up to 80% more than last month.



[Soundbite]

Park Mi-na (Incheon resident): I was stressed that I decided to go to Osaka since the won-yen exchange rate had fallen lately.



[Soundbite]

Jo Chan-yeong (Seoul resident): The yen has been depreciating for a while, so I decided to go to Japan. It's the right time because the yen has been getting cheaper.



As recent as three months ago, 100 yen was worth about 1,000 won. But the yen fell below the 900-won mark at one time on Monday and closed under 910 won Tuesday, reaching the lowest in eight years. People are rushing to buy the Japanese currency even if they're not planning to go to Japan. Demands to buy yen when its value is low drove up the yen exchange volume at four commercial banks in May by five times from a year ago. Korean banks saw their yen deposits grow about 16% in the first 15 days of this month. Yen depositors get almost no interest and even have to pay fees, but the profits they get from selling their yen when its value is high are not taxable. Some people even invest directly in the Japanese stock market. In the recent month, Korean investors bought Japanese stocks worth 86.2 billion won, more than the total net purchase in the previous two years.



[Soundbite]

Seo Jeong-hun (Hana Bank): When the money is exchanged in the yen, an investor can enter the market with more yen. If investors search for items with high return rates, investment demands are bound to increase.



Experts predict that Japan's monetary easing is likely to continue for some time, causing the won-yen exchange rate to stand around 900 won per 100 yen. However, they warn that when investing in yen, several factors must be considered such as the changes in the value of the U.S. dollar.



OVER 170 EVACUATE BUSAN HOTEL FIRE



[Anchor Lead]

A fire erupted in a Busan hotel basement in Haeundae, causing evacuation and hospitalization of some guests due to smoke inhalation. Despite the spread of smoke to upper floors, there was a concerning lack of evacuation alerts from the hotel.



[Pkg]

Smoke continuously gushes out from a building. People on the lower floors rush out, while those who took shelter on the rooftop and outdoor balconies are rescued using helicopters and ladder trucks. The fire started from an underground floor of a 30-story hotel building located in Busan's Haeundae District at around 9:30 Tuesday morning. The blaze was put out after 4 hours. Some 170 hotel guests and diners had to be evacuated. Around 30 people were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation.



[Soundbite]

Park Jin-young (Haeundae Fire Station): We had people go up to the rooftop in the early stage when there was so much smoke and gas. Then, we escorted them down through stairways.



The angry guests said they did not hear any alarm and the hotel did not even broadcast announcements urging evacuation.



[Soundbite]

(Hotel guest): The bathroom water wasn't coming out so I called the lobby and only then did they tell me about the fire and that I had to evacuate. I opened the door and the hallway was already filled with smoke.



Fire authorities believe the alarm only went off on floors near the 6th basement floor where the fire started from a waste disposal site. A priority alert system is believed to have been in place, aimed at preventing confusion when a large number of people scramble to evacuate at the same time.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Young-ju (University of Seoul): The fact that smoke reached upper floors is the first problem. As the smoke spread, emergency evacuation announcements should have been made. If that didn't happen, then that's a problem.



Fire officials are conducting a probe to determine the cause of the fire.



"TENTS TO BE REMOVED FROM BEACHES"



[Anchor Lead]

The government passed a revised bill that allows a local government body to remove tents or camping facilities from beaches when left unattended for a long time. Consequently, starting this summer, local government bodies that manage beaches have the authority to immediately remove gears or facilities that are installed habitually and repeatedly at unapproved locations. Equipment of unknown ownership can also be removed. Local government bodies only have to notify of the removal and storage locations at their homepages.



KANG MI-SUN WINS INT'L BALLET AWARD



[Anchor Lead]

At the 'Benois de la Danse', often dubbed the 'Oscars of Dance', Kang Mi-sun has secured the title of top female dancer. This holds even more meaning as her award-winning ballet performance uniquely encapsulated the essence of Korean sentiment.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Kang Mi-sun from Korea!



Kang Mi-sun won the best female dancer award at the 2023 Benois de la Danse held at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. Of the five candidates including big names from the Paris Opera Ballet Étoile and the Bolshoi Theater, Kang won the award along with Qiu Yunting of the National Ballet of China. The winners were selected through a jury vote.



[Soundbite]

Svetlana Zakharova (Jury member): Competition was fierce this year. To be honest, it was a tough choice. We picked two ballerinas, who expressed their talents in quite unusual roles in a very interesting way.



Kang received the award for her performance in "Mirinaegil", a traditional music crossover production about the unique Korean sentiment "jeong". The Korean ballerina's performance received rave reviews for portraying the sadness of a widow through body language. Kang, who has dedicated 21 years to Universal Ballet, has performed in a wide range of productions, from classical ballet like "Swan Lake" to original and modern ballet productions.



[Soundbite]

Kang Mi-sun (Principal ballerina, Universal Ballet): I think my performance conveyed the Korean sentiments and feelings well to the jury. I will do my best to publicize Korean ballet to the world.



The Benois de la Danse award was established in Moscow by the International Dance Association in honor of the distinguished French ballet master Jean-Georges Noverre. Winners are chosen after reviewing the best performances by top ballet groups from around the world. Kang Mi-sun's award has a special meaning as she won international recognition for depicting a unique Korean sentiment.

