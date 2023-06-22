GOV’T TO CRACK DOWN ON CRAM SCHOOLS News Today 입력 2023.06.22 (15:01) 수정 2023.06.22 (16:45)

GOV’T TO CRACK DOWN ON CRAM SCHOOLS



[Anchor Lead]

Despite the government ruling out extremely difficult 'killer questions' in this year's CSAT, uncertainty prevails, leading many to increasingly depend on private education. The government has started accepting reports on unfair practices in this sector.



[Pkg]

This text message was sent to parents of prospective test-takers by a private academy in Daechi-dong, Seoul, a mecca of private education. The message invites parents to a briefing session that promises to clarify the new, controversial version of the CSAT and help students get the perfect score in what is expected to be a watered-down college entrance exam. This has sparked concerns that uncertainty caused by the government's latest announcement to revamp the CSAT could only exacerbate the private education frenzy.



[Soundbite]

(Parent of high school senior): In an unpredictable situation, we have no choice but to heed expert advice and sign up for cram schools that draw many students, for the peace of mind.



With less than 150 days to go before the CSAT, confusion among students remains.



[Soundbite]

Park Jae-yeol (High school senior): First they said the exam would be easy, then they suddenly said they would get rid of killer questions. I am confused about what kind of questions to focus on to prepare for the test.



With the controversy over the difficulty level of the upcoming CSAT brewing, the government has once again stressed fairness. It has vowed to make sure that students who have studied diligently in school are evaluated fairly even without resorting to cram schools.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ju-ho (Minister of Education): A fair CSAT is not about it being easy or difficult. It’s about excluding questions not covered by the public education and presenting questions of appropriate level.



The government on Thursday launched a two-week intensive crackdown and vowed stern response on the private education cartel and cram schools' false and exaggerated advertisements. However, some say just excluding 'killer questions' from the CSAT and cracking down on the private education market alone is not going to stop students and parents from resorting to private lessons. Next Monday, the government is to announce measures to reduce reliance on private education after reviewing more detailed information on the college admissions process.



THAAD ENVIRONMENT REVIEW COMPLETED



[Anchor Lead]

Korea has completed an environment impact assessment in the southeastern county of Seongju, clearing the way for the full-fledged deployment of the U.S. Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, missile defense system. The defense and environment ministries said that the system was found to cause insignificant electromagnetic radiation to humans and the nearby environment. Following a smaller-scale environment review, the THAAD was first installed in Seongju in 2017. But the construction of the base has remained incomplete due to the missile defense system's status as a temporary installation.



DIFFERENT AGE LIMITS FOR FREE RIDES



[Anchor Lead]

By law, individuals 65 and older can ride urban railways for free. Yet, Daegu city recently proposed raising this age to 70. The Health and Welfare Ministry affirms local governments have discretion in setting these age limits.



[Pkg]

People older than 65 are eligible for free city train rides.



[Soundbite]

Stay healthy, sir or ma'am.



According to the Welfare of Senior Citizens Act, individuals 65 or older are eligible for select benefits. Subsequently, the Daegu city government argues that raising the age limit for free transportation to 70 is not an issue. The Daegu government plans to raise the age limit by one year annually from 2024 up to age 70 by 2028. Daegu will become the first city in Korea that allows senior citizens to ride city buses for free next month. Public responses to the free ride age limit differ.



[Soundbite]

Park So-dam (Seoul resident): Many people in their 60s still work actively, so it's inevitable to raise the eligible age for free rides.



[Soundbite]

Kim Myeong-gyun (Seoul resident): People retire early in Korea, so it's worrisome to see more elderly benefits decreasing.



To prevent confusion over Daegu's interpretation of the law, the Ministry of Health and Welfare had asked the Ministry of Government Legislation for authoritative interpretation. But about a month later in March, the Ministry rescinded the request. It was determined that adjusting the age limit of benefits for seniors was an autonomous affair left up to the discretion of a local government body. This means the age limit for free public transport rides may be set differently by locality.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ho-il (Chair, Korea Senior Citizens' Association): More welfare benefits should be provided to the elderly when the national income is so high. It's absurd to cut the existing benefits.



Since free transport rides are one of the main causes of the city train's deteriorating finances, Daegu's plan is drawing attention from other local governments. With the rapid increase of the elderly population, the age limit for free transport rides which has remained at 65 or older for nearly four decades is likely to undergo great change.



“ILLEGAL USE OF 10-WON BREAD DESIGN”



[Anchor Lead]

Have you heard of the 'Sib Won Bread,' a popular snack from Gyeongju, designed to resemble the 1966 ten won coin? However, the Bank of Korea's recent concerns imply this unique design may soon change.



[Pkg]

Customers wait in front of a bakery to receive their orders. This is the so-called sib-won bread with the Korean inscriptions indicating 10 Korean won and "the Bank of Korea" on the front side. On the back side are the number "10" and the English name for the central bank. It looks exactly like the ten won coin design first issued in 1966. Following its debut in Gyeongju in 2019, the bread gained huge popularity. It is now being sold in other regions including Seoul. But the Bank of Korea has put the brakes on the sale of the snack. It sent a notice asking the bakeries to change the design of the bread, which it said is a case of illegally using currency designs. The central bank added it will take legal action if the stores refuse to change the bread's design. The BOK clarified that according to its rules, currency designs can be used only for educational and research purposes. Their use is not allowed in the interest of making profit. The central bank has reportedly taken the tough measure, as some of the stores were eyeing to expand business and open franchises. The stores have decided to change the bread's design. It is most likely that the number "ten" will remain with the letters indicating Bank of Korea taken out.



[Soundbite]

(Owner of 10 won bread store): If we lose the suit, we have to close down. It will likely take three to six months to change the bread design.



Some people point out that the central bank is excessively applying strict standards to local specialty goods. In neighboring Japan, there is a similar snack called the ten yen bread. Eyes are also on what criteria the central bank will apply to other breads resembling the 100 won and 500 won coins.



SCHOOL’S ODD MOLESTATION RESPONSE



[Anchor Lead]

At an elementary school in Incheon, an employee is under police investigation for sexually assaulting nine students. Despite these allegations, the school failed to notify the public or conduct an internal investigation for over a month, and made comments that appeared to downplay the severity of the staff member's actions.



[Pkg]

An elementary school in Seo-gu, Incheon. Last month a facility management worker, a man in his 60s surnamed Moon, lured a girl to a no-trespassing zone by promising to give her a snack. He had her sit on his lap under the pretext of taking pictures and touched her body. After the girl's friends learned about the incident, it was later found that there were more victims of sexual molestation committed by Moon.



[Soundbite]

(Victim's parent A (VOICE MODIFIED)): He was touching her while taking selfies.



[Soundbite]

(Victim's parent B (VOICE MODIFIED)): My child said she felt ashamed and upset.



The number of victims who reported to police a month after the initial report rose to nine. Police believe there may be more victims.



[Soundbite]

(Victim's parent C (VOICE MODIFIED)): I did not report the incident involving my child. I thought about it a lot. I've made an appointment to seek counselling for her.



However, the school authorities remained silent while the students and their parents were handling the situation. What's more, they made remarks that sounded as if the school was taking the perpetrator's side. The school finally launched an investigation on Wednesday after the parents expressed protest. In the meantime, the victims complained of suffering secondary damage. School authorities say they have accepted Moon's resignation, immediately separated the perpetrator from his victims, and will watch the outcome of the investigation. Police have booked Moon on the charge of child molestation and will summon him next week.



NEWBORNS FOUND DEAD IN FREEZER



[Anchor Lead]

Dead bodies of two newborns were found in a refrigerator in an apartment in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do Province. On Wednesday, police took a woman in her 30s into custody on suspicion of killing and storing her two newborns in a refrigerator in her residence. The woman is accused of strangling two babies to death shortly after delivering them--one in 2018 and the other in November 2019. The woman told police that she had killed the infants due to financial difficulties.



CROWS CAUSE GREAT DAMAGE TO FARMERS



[Anchor Lead]

In a village in Chungcheongbuk-do Province, hundreds of crows descend each year. This phenomenon started appearing following the establishment of a landfill in the vicinity. The local residents are suffering severe crop damage due to these birds.



[Pkg]

Hundreds of crows fly across the sky. The black birds crowd electric wires and nearby fields. Once the crows sweep through the area, green peaches and paper fruit covers are scattered on the orchard ground. The pecking marks made by the crows are clearly visible.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seong-su (Peach farmer): There are peaches inside and the crows rip them apart like this. They peck at the fruits to see if they are edible.



This apple farm was forced to cut down all the apple trees this year because of a crow problem.



[Soundbite]

(Village resident): They fly in great flocks. So, we can't farm.



[Soundbite]

Choi Seong-mu (Village resident): Frankly, I can't even get labor cost out of farming. I'm afraid because I can't come out here and guard my farm.



This village started suffering from crow damages some 30 years ago. The villagers claim that the crows came in droves to find food after a landfill was created nearby.



[Soundbite]

Lim Myeong-suk (Village resident): The county office doesn't realize the gravity of the crow damage. We keep asking to capture the crows, but they haven't done anything.



The Goesan-gun county government announced that food waste and wild animal carcasses will be banned from being buried in the landfill and local residents' damages compensated.



[Soundbite]

(Geosan-gun County official): With the budget of KRW 128 mn, we plan to receive applications at the end of this month from those who suffered damage and pay compensation.



But the local residents are enraged that the county government hasn't even mentioned how they will compensate for the damages incurred over the past 30 years. They maintain that a permanent extermination solution is needed since the village has already become a crow habitat.



NIXON FOUNDATION MARKS ROK-US TIES



[Anchor Lead]

Marking the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, the US Consulate in Los Angeles and the Richard Nixon Foundation jointly held a commemorative event. At this event, the Nixon Foundation released documents that provide insights into the South Korea-U.S. relations from 70 years ago, dating back to 1953.



[Pkg]

Three documents were disclosed by the Richard Nixon Foundation and the National Archives and Records Administration of the United States. This document is the original of the so-called Rhee Plan, a reconstruction plan made by ex-President Rhee Syngman in 1953 after the Korean War. The main content of the thirteen-page document is that the U.S. would invest 250 million dollars to establish a Korean Reconstruction Finance Corporation and create completely new industries and enterprises.



[Soundbite]

Theresa Martinez (Richard Nixon Presidential Library)



Also released was a minute-by-minute schedule and an official statement written when Richard Nixon made a state visit to Korea as vice president in 1953.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ik-won (Richard Nixon Presidential Library): Then-Vice President Nixon explained to the Korean people and the Korean president why he's in Korea and what the U.S. plans to do from then on.



The Nixon President Library said that this is the first time the original copies of these documents were shown.



[Soundbite]

Theresa Martinez (Richard Nixon Presidential Library)



At the event organized under the theme of the past, present and future of South Korea-U.S. relations, 55 Korean and American youths took part in a traditional Korean coming-of-age ceremony and then showed their gratitude to six Korean War veterans.



[Soundbite]

Irene Lano (Coming-of-Age Ceremony Participant): We American and Korean youths will further safeguard the 70 years of S. Korea-U.S. alliance.

