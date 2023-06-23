2,000 BABIES FOUND UNREGISTERED News Today 입력 2023.06.23 (15:14) 수정 2023.06.23 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

2,000 BABIES FOUND UNREGISTERED



[Anchor Lead]

Over the past eight years, at least 2,000 unregistered newborns have disappeared in South Korea. A preliminary investigation of 1% of these cases revealed that at least three of these children have died, with more suspicious cases being identified. Disturbing reports also suggest infants being handed off to strangers online, and parents denying childbirth despite existing records.



[Pkg]

This online posting supposedly by a pregnant woman reveals that she's looking for a family to adopt her unborn baby. It was easy to find similar postings through a simple search online. An 18-year-old high school dropout gave birth to a baby girl in December of 2021. But she failed to register the birth certificate for her baby. The Hwaseong city government tracked down this child whose birth wasn't registered in the system but with a pre-existing record of birth. The birth mother explained that she had given up her baby after posting for adoption online.



[Soundbite]

Shin Dong-ho (Hwaseong City Hall): The birth mother must have thought that she couldn’t raise the baby so she looked for someone else who could online.



However, the birth mother doesn't know who took her baby or how to reach that individual. The police are investigating whether she had actually given up the baby and whether or not she had received any financial compensation in the process. The police in Osan, Gyeonggi-do Province are also investigating a similar missing child case. There is a record of the baby's birth at a hospital in 2015 but no birth certificate was registered in the system. The Osan city government found the birth mother, but she vehemently denies giving birth at all. The city handed over the case to the police for investigation. The Board of Audit and Inspection found that so far that the births of 2,236 children haven't been registered although there are records of their births. The audit board asked local governments to track down the whereabouts of 23 or 1% of these unreported children. Those 23 suspicious cases involved parents or guardians who refused to be contacted or who didn't report the birth of two or more children. So far, authorities found that three out of 23 children have already died. The three cases were two infants who were discovered dead in a refrigerator in Suwon on Wednesday and a 76-day-old baby whose birth mother was indicted for letting her child die of malnutrition in Changwon last year. Four cases, including the infanticides in Suwon, are being investigated for the unknown whereabouts of babies or illegal activities involved during childbirth.



PRIVATE EDU SECTOR UNDER SCRUTINY



[Anchor Lead]

Starting yesterday, the government launched a center to report malpractices in the private tutoring sector, aiming to rein in the overheated private education and bolster public education. Despite this, students' visits to tutoring centers remain undeterred due to persistent uncertainties.



[Pkg]

A cram school district in Seoul's Daechi-dong area bustling with students. The strategy of these private teaching establishments has already changed to preparing students for semi-difficult killer questions, instead of extra difficult ones.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Ji-ho (High school senior): Questions are being redistributed with semi-difficult questions taking a larger portion.



[Soundbite]

(High school senior): The most difficult questions used to be placed toward the end but I see them now in the middle arranged differently. There are changes.



Amid the ongoing controversy over so-called killer questions in college entrance exams, the government believes private institutions have adjusted their marketing strategy in a way that takes advantage of student jitters. The government held a joint inter-agency meeting and launched a center tasked with receiving reports on irregularities in the private education sector such as suspicious cartels. For the next two weeks, anyone can file a report through the center's Website prompting related agencies to launch a probe. Unfair advertisements will also be scrutinized.



[Soundbite]

Jang Sang-yoon (Vice Minister of Education): The gov’t will no longer turn a blind eye to cartels and wrongful practices of private institutions.



The government has warned of stern measures against incidents that come to light through the report center, but it's unclear what type of cases will be deemed illegal. An uneasy mood is also sensed among private institutes.



[Soundbite]

(Private institute official (VOICE MODIFIED)): Every detail of establishments like us are being exposed at the moment, so we’re confused as to how to even make adjustments.



When announcing a comprehensive set of measures to reduce the public's dependence on private education on Monday, the government will also unveil what kind of questions are considered killer questions and why they are problematic.



GOV'T TO SUPPLY SEA SALT AMID HOARDING



[Anchor Lead]

Amid surging prices of sun-dried salt ahead of Japan's planned release of wastewater from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the fisheries ministry decided to release 120-thousand tons of sea salt to the market during 2 months. Over 30-thousand tons will be directly sold to consumers such as through Nonghyup Hanaro Mart without going through intermediary distributors. The ministry said that 120-thousand tons would be enough to meet market demand and urged citizens not to overstock them and buy more than necessary.



NETFLIX HEAD LAUDS K-CONTENT POTENTIAL



[Anchor Lead]

Ted Sarandos, one of the CEOs of Netflix, the world's leading online video streaming service, has paid a visit to South Korea. Sarandos underscored the astonishing loyalty and even greater potential of Korean content on a global scale.



[Pkg]

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, has visited Korea for the first time in seven years. He said the advantage of Korean digital contents lie in storytelling, and that the company decided to make long-term investments because of its potential.



[Soundbite]

Ted Sarandos (Co-CEO, Netflix)



Sarandos stressed that the actual numbers related to Netflix viewership attest to the superb quality of Korean contents.



[Soundbite]

Ted Sarandos (Co-CEO, Netflix)



Regarding the 3.3 trillion won investment in the next four years pledged during President Yoon's state visit to the U.S. back in April, Sarandos promised to invest in unearthing new talent in addition to content production.



[Soundbite]

Ted Sarandos (Co-CEO, Netflix)



At a meeting with film director Park Chan-wook and aspiring filmmakers, the Netflix co-CEO promised that 20% of its Korean contents will be the debut works of up-and-coming directors and screenwriters by 2025. However, Sarandos said nothing about the controversy over network usage fees or Netflix's account sharing ban.



MAN KILLS NEIGHBOR OVER PARKING FEUD



[Anchor Lead]

A parking dispute in a villa complex has escalated into a shocking neighbor murder case. A man in his 70s, previously recognized in the media as an 'elderly martial artist', is alleged to have committed the crime with a 'Japanese sword'.



[Pkg]

A multiplex building in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Police received a report Thursday morning that someone was wielding a knife at the building's parking lot.



[Soundbite]

(Neighbor (VOICE MODIFIED)): I heard someone screaming and when I looked outside, he was covered in blood.



The man with a knife was a man in his 70s surnamed Shim who lived on the first floor. The victim, a neighbor in his 50s, was in cardiac arrest. He was moved to the hospital but later died. Shim brought a Japanese sword more than 70 centimeters long and used it on the victim who lived on the fourth floor. The deadly act was carried out over a parking dispute. Shim told the police that the victim had parked his truck in front of his unit on the first floor and he had a dispute with the neighbor over the fume from the truck.



[Soundbite]

(Neighbor (VOICE MODIFIED)): The perpetrator was a truck driver and so was the victim. He must have held a grudge.



Shim was introduced in the media several times as an elderly martial artist. He even got a permit to own a sword in 2015.



[Soundbite]

(Neighbor (VOICE MODIFIED)): He displayed the sword on the wall. The scabbard should be in his truck.



The police looked through the surveillance camera in the area to find out what exactly happened, but it was disconnected before the incident.



[Soundbite]

(Neighbor (VOICE MODIFIED)): There’s no Surveillance Camera footage. The power line to the Surveillance Camera was pulled out around 5 a.m.



The police are looking into the possibility that Shim had planned the crime in advance and turned off the CCTV. The police requested an arrest warrant for Shim accused of murder.



REMAINS OF FALLEN SOLDIERS FOUND



[Anchor Lead]

In two days, we will commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War. But even now, the battlefields still cradle tens of thousands of unsung heroes. Today, we bring you the story of ongoing efforts to excavate their remains in Cheorwon and return them home.



[Pkg]

A hillside in Saengchang-ri, Gimhwa-eup, Cheorwon-gun, Gangwon-do Province located 200 meters above sea level near the central front. Known as the "Iron Triangle," it was a strategic location where fierce battles took place during the Korean War. Servicemen dig every corner of the hill in hopes of finding even the smallest traces of the perished soldiers. Some remove the soil using brushes with extra precision. After nine days of search, a 10cm bone fragment was found. Right next to it were ammunition and bullet cases. The remains of this unknown warrior have been finally found seven decades after the battle.



[Soundbite]

Woo Seo-bin (3rd Army Division): We can thank the fallen heroes for their precious sacrifices by finding their remains. It’s very rewarding.



During a two-month search, the Third Army Division has found ten sets of soldiers' remains and some 500 items that belonged to them. More remains of fallen soldiers are likely to be still buried in this area.



[Soundbite]

Do Sang-keun (3rd Army Division): We will do our best to find and bring back the remains of all fallen heroes who gave their lives to protect their home country and free democracy.



But this is not the end. The search operation began in 2000. Some 120,000 sets of remains are presumed to be still buried on nameless slopes.



KOREA WINS POLISH RAIL DESIGN ORDER



[Anchor Lead]

The Korea National Railway says it won an order to design a 96 kilometer high-speed railway in Poland commissioned by the country's Central Communication Port or CPK(Centralny Port Komunikacyjny) group at a cost of 43.2 billion won. The order is part of a much bigger two thousand kilometer long rail construction underway in the European nation. The firm was also recently named a preferred bidder in another project concerning a 155 kilometer stretch of railroad.



LIVER TRANSPLANT SAVE LIVES



[Anchor Lead]

Three decades ago, a young doctor in a state of brain death following a tragic accident donated his organs, embodying the noble spirit of life sharing. The recipient of the liver transplant, now in his sixties, has led a healthy life ever since.



[Pkg]

Lee Jong-young received a liver transplant from a brain-dead donor in 1993. The doctor who performed the operation welcomes Lee. It's their first reunion in 30 years. The liver donor, Eum Tae-in, was pronounced brain-dead after an accident in 1993 when he was 25. He was an intern at a university hospital at the time. His father, also a doctor, decided to have his son's organs donated in line with his wish. Eum passed away, but gave a new lease on life to five people. Lee Jong-young, who was 30 at the time, turned 60 this year. Now, 30 years later, he still lives a healthy life thanks to the transplanted liver, which saved him when he was on the brink of death due to final-stage liver cirrhosis.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-young (Liver transplantation recipient (1993, KBS News 9)): Now that I can live my life anew, I want to live it well.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-young (Received liver transplantation 30 years ago): I am very healthy, perhaps because I received a doctor’s liver.



The liver transplantation surgery was performed by Eum's mentor in med school.



[Soundbite]

Kim In-chul (Performed liver transplantation surgery): Eum was my student. I felt a lot of pressure because it was my first surgery and he was also my friend’s son.



Since the first liver transplantation in Korea in 1988, more than 400 people have been able to get a new lease on life thanks to livers donated by brain-dead patients. An 88-year-old person who received a liver transplant in 1998 has no serious health problems despite his advanced age.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ki-man (Received liver transplantation in 1998): I am Lee Ki-man. I am still healthy after undergoing liver transplantation 25 years ago.



While organ donations from brain-dead patients are on the rise, they still stand at less than 10 percent.

2,000 BABIES FOUND UNREGISTERED

입력 2023-06-23 15:14:30 수정 2023-06-23 16:45:09 News Today

2,000 BABIES FOUND UNREGISTERED



[Anchor Lead]

Over the past eight years, at least 2,000 unregistered newborns have disappeared in South Korea. A preliminary investigation of 1% of these cases revealed that at least three of these children have died, with more suspicious cases being identified. Disturbing reports also suggest infants being handed off to strangers online, and parents denying childbirth despite existing records.



[Pkg]

This online posting supposedly by a pregnant woman reveals that she's looking for a family to adopt her unborn baby. It was easy to find similar postings through a simple search online. An 18-year-old high school dropout gave birth to a baby girl in December of 2021. But she failed to register the birth certificate for her baby. The Hwaseong city government tracked down this child whose birth wasn't registered in the system but with a pre-existing record of birth. The birth mother explained that she had given up her baby after posting for adoption online.



[Soundbite]

Shin Dong-ho (Hwaseong City Hall): The birth mother must have thought that she couldn’t raise the baby so she looked for someone else who could online.



However, the birth mother doesn't know who took her baby or how to reach that individual. The police are investigating whether she had actually given up the baby and whether or not she had received any financial compensation in the process. The police in Osan, Gyeonggi-do Province are also investigating a similar missing child case. There is a record of the baby's birth at a hospital in 2015 but no birth certificate was registered in the system. The Osan city government found the birth mother, but she vehemently denies giving birth at all. The city handed over the case to the police for investigation. The Board of Audit and Inspection found that so far that the births of 2,236 children haven't been registered although there are records of their births. The audit board asked local governments to track down the whereabouts of 23 or 1% of these unreported children. Those 23 suspicious cases involved parents or guardians who refused to be contacted or who didn't report the birth of two or more children. So far, authorities found that three out of 23 children have already died. The three cases were two infants who were discovered dead in a refrigerator in Suwon on Wednesday and a 76-day-old baby whose birth mother was indicted for letting her child die of malnutrition in Changwon last year. Four cases, including the infanticides in Suwon, are being investigated for the unknown whereabouts of babies or illegal activities involved during childbirth.



PRIVATE EDU SECTOR UNDER SCRUTINY



[Anchor Lead]

Starting yesterday, the government launched a center to report malpractices in the private tutoring sector, aiming to rein in the overheated private education and bolster public education. Despite this, students' visits to tutoring centers remain undeterred due to persistent uncertainties.



[Pkg]

A cram school district in Seoul's Daechi-dong area bustling with students. The strategy of these private teaching establishments has already changed to preparing students for semi-difficult killer questions, instead of extra difficult ones.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Ji-ho (High school senior): Questions are being redistributed with semi-difficult questions taking a larger portion.



[Soundbite]

(High school senior): The most difficult questions used to be placed toward the end but I see them now in the middle arranged differently. There are changes.



Amid the ongoing controversy over so-called killer questions in college entrance exams, the government believes private institutions have adjusted their marketing strategy in a way that takes advantage of student jitters. The government held a joint inter-agency meeting and launched a center tasked with receiving reports on irregularities in the private education sector such as suspicious cartels. For the next two weeks, anyone can file a report through the center's Website prompting related agencies to launch a probe. Unfair advertisements will also be scrutinized.



[Soundbite]

Jang Sang-yoon (Vice Minister of Education): The gov’t will no longer turn a blind eye to cartels and wrongful practices of private institutions.



The government has warned of stern measures against incidents that come to light through the report center, but it's unclear what type of cases will be deemed illegal. An uneasy mood is also sensed among private institutes.



[Soundbite]

(Private institute official (VOICE MODIFIED)): Every detail of establishments like us are being exposed at the moment, so we’re confused as to how to even make adjustments.



When announcing a comprehensive set of measures to reduce the public's dependence on private education on Monday, the government will also unveil what kind of questions are considered killer questions and why they are problematic.



GOV'T TO SUPPLY SEA SALT AMID HOARDING



[Anchor Lead]

Amid surging prices of sun-dried salt ahead of Japan's planned release of wastewater from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the fisheries ministry decided to release 120-thousand tons of sea salt to the market during 2 months. Over 30-thousand tons will be directly sold to consumers such as through Nonghyup Hanaro Mart without going through intermediary distributors. The ministry said that 120-thousand tons would be enough to meet market demand and urged citizens not to overstock them and buy more than necessary.



NETFLIX HEAD LAUDS K-CONTENT POTENTIAL



[Anchor Lead]

Ted Sarandos, one of the CEOs of Netflix, the world's leading online video streaming service, has paid a visit to South Korea. Sarandos underscored the astonishing loyalty and even greater potential of Korean content on a global scale.



[Pkg]

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, has visited Korea for the first time in seven years. He said the advantage of Korean digital contents lie in storytelling, and that the company decided to make long-term investments because of its potential.



[Soundbite]

Ted Sarandos (Co-CEO, Netflix)



Sarandos stressed that the actual numbers related to Netflix viewership attest to the superb quality of Korean contents.



[Soundbite]

Ted Sarandos (Co-CEO, Netflix)



Regarding the 3.3 trillion won investment in the next four years pledged during President Yoon's state visit to the U.S. back in April, Sarandos promised to invest in unearthing new talent in addition to content production.



[Soundbite]

Ted Sarandos (Co-CEO, Netflix)



At a meeting with film director Park Chan-wook and aspiring filmmakers, the Netflix co-CEO promised that 20% of its Korean contents will be the debut works of up-and-coming directors and screenwriters by 2025. However, Sarandos said nothing about the controversy over network usage fees or Netflix's account sharing ban.



MAN KILLS NEIGHBOR OVER PARKING FEUD



[Anchor Lead]

A parking dispute in a villa complex has escalated into a shocking neighbor murder case. A man in his 70s, previously recognized in the media as an 'elderly martial artist', is alleged to have committed the crime with a 'Japanese sword'.



[Pkg]

A multiplex building in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Police received a report Thursday morning that someone was wielding a knife at the building's parking lot.



[Soundbite]

(Neighbor (VOICE MODIFIED)): I heard someone screaming and when I looked outside, he was covered in blood.



The man with a knife was a man in his 70s surnamed Shim who lived on the first floor. The victim, a neighbor in his 50s, was in cardiac arrest. He was moved to the hospital but later died. Shim brought a Japanese sword more than 70 centimeters long and used it on the victim who lived on the fourth floor. The deadly act was carried out over a parking dispute. Shim told the police that the victim had parked his truck in front of his unit on the first floor and he had a dispute with the neighbor over the fume from the truck.



[Soundbite]

(Neighbor (VOICE MODIFIED)): The perpetrator was a truck driver and so was the victim. He must have held a grudge.



Shim was introduced in the media several times as an elderly martial artist. He even got a permit to own a sword in 2015.



[Soundbite]

(Neighbor (VOICE MODIFIED)): He displayed the sword on the wall. The scabbard should be in his truck.



The police looked through the surveillance camera in the area to find out what exactly happened, but it was disconnected before the incident.



[Soundbite]

(Neighbor (VOICE MODIFIED)): There’s no Surveillance Camera footage. The power line to the Surveillance Camera was pulled out around 5 a.m.



The police are looking into the possibility that Shim had planned the crime in advance and turned off the CCTV. The police requested an arrest warrant for Shim accused of murder.



REMAINS OF FALLEN SOLDIERS FOUND



[Anchor Lead]

In two days, we will commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War. But even now, the battlefields still cradle tens of thousands of unsung heroes. Today, we bring you the story of ongoing efforts to excavate their remains in Cheorwon and return them home.



[Pkg]

A hillside in Saengchang-ri, Gimhwa-eup, Cheorwon-gun, Gangwon-do Province located 200 meters above sea level near the central front. Known as the "Iron Triangle," it was a strategic location where fierce battles took place during the Korean War. Servicemen dig every corner of the hill in hopes of finding even the smallest traces of the perished soldiers. Some remove the soil using brushes with extra precision. After nine days of search, a 10cm bone fragment was found. Right next to it were ammunition and bullet cases. The remains of this unknown warrior have been finally found seven decades after the battle.



[Soundbite]

Woo Seo-bin (3rd Army Division): We can thank the fallen heroes for their precious sacrifices by finding their remains. It’s very rewarding.



During a two-month search, the Third Army Division has found ten sets of soldiers' remains and some 500 items that belonged to them. More remains of fallen soldiers are likely to be still buried in this area.



[Soundbite]

Do Sang-keun (3rd Army Division): We will do our best to find and bring back the remains of all fallen heroes who gave their lives to protect their home country and free democracy.



But this is not the end. The search operation began in 2000. Some 120,000 sets of remains are presumed to be still buried on nameless slopes.



KOREA WINS POLISH RAIL DESIGN ORDER



[Anchor Lead]

The Korea National Railway says it won an order to design a 96 kilometer high-speed railway in Poland commissioned by the country's Central Communication Port or CPK(Centralny Port Komunikacyjny) group at a cost of 43.2 billion won. The order is part of a much bigger two thousand kilometer long rail construction underway in the European nation. The firm was also recently named a preferred bidder in another project concerning a 155 kilometer stretch of railroad.



LIVER TRANSPLANT SAVE LIVES



[Anchor Lead]

Three decades ago, a young doctor in a state of brain death following a tragic accident donated his organs, embodying the noble spirit of life sharing. The recipient of the liver transplant, now in his sixties, has led a healthy life ever since.



[Pkg]

Lee Jong-young received a liver transplant from a brain-dead donor in 1993. The doctor who performed the operation welcomes Lee. It's their first reunion in 30 years. The liver donor, Eum Tae-in, was pronounced brain-dead after an accident in 1993 when he was 25. He was an intern at a university hospital at the time. His father, also a doctor, decided to have his son's organs donated in line with his wish. Eum passed away, but gave a new lease on life to five people. Lee Jong-young, who was 30 at the time, turned 60 this year. Now, 30 years later, he still lives a healthy life thanks to the transplanted liver, which saved him when he was on the brink of death due to final-stage liver cirrhosis.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-young (Liver transplantation recipient (1993, KBS News 9)): Now that I can live my life anew, I want to live it well.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-young (Received liver transplantation 30 years ago): I am very healthy, perhaps because I received a doctor’s liver.



The liver transplantation surgery was performed by Eum's mentor in med school.



[Soundbite]

Kim In-chul (Performed liver transplantation surgery): Eum was my student. I felt a lot of pressure because it was my first surgery and he was also my friend’s son.



Since the first liver transplantation in Korea in 1988, more than 400 people have been able to get a new lease on life thanks to livers donated by brain-dead patients. An 88-year-old person who received a liver transplant in 1998 has no serious health problems despite his advanced age.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ki-man (Received liver transplantation in 1998): I am Lee Ki-man. I am still healthy after undergoing liver transplantation 25 years ago.



While organ donations from brain-dead patients are on the rise, they still stand at less than 10 percent.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!