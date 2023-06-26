VISA RULES EASED FOR FOREIGN WORKERS News Today 입력 2023.06.26 (15:06) 수정 2023.06.26 (16:45)

VISA RULES EASED FOR FOREIGN WORKERS



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Justice plans to substantially increase long-term work visas for skilled foreign laborers, easing the selection criteria and boost the number of selections in response to the labor shortage crisis in industrial sites.



[Pkg]

Foreign workers who became skilled by working steadily in manual labor will have an easier time getting long-term work visas. The Ministry of Justice announced that the foreign skilled workers employment system would be reorganized to incorporate industry demands. The ministry shortened the duration of employment requirement for visa issuance from five years to four. Also, more workers will be selected for the visa. The program to select 5,000 foreign workers this year will wrap up earlier than planned in July. Until now, between one and two thousand skilled workers were selected each year. But local governments have been arguing that the number is far too little. Until now, a company was able to hire up to eight foreign skilled workers. But employment of such workers will be differentiated by company size. Firms will be allowed to hire up to 20% of the local labor force. Manufacturers outside of the capital region will be able to fill up to 30% of their labor force with foreign workers. Foreign workers applying for the skilled worker visa can request a change in their visa status at their local immigration office from Tuesday until July 5th. The ministry says it will respond to the manpower shortage issue at industrial sites without disrupting the Korean people's employment opportunities.



"LIMITING CHINESE VOTING RIGHTS"



[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party has recently proposed to reconsider the local election voting rights of resident Chinese nationals, a topic that's been a point of contention among conservatives since its implementation in 2005. This issue is being broached ahead of the forthcoming general election.



[Pkg]

In 2005, Korea introduced the system to grant permanent foreign residents the right to vote in local elections. It was to recognize the rights of this group as members of local communities. Under the system, foreign nationals are allowed to vote in Korean local elections when three years have passed after they obtained the permanent resident status.



[Soundbite]

Beom Yeon-gang (Then chair of Chinese merchants’ asso. (May 2006)): Today, our sadness has been eased completely. I am glad we have become members of Korea.



Since then, five rounds of local elections have been held in Korea and the number of foreign voters jumped about 19 times. Among them, around 78% are from China. The conservative bloc has consistently called for limiting Chinese residents' voting rights, citing the principle of reciprocity.



[Soundbite]

Kim Eun-hye (Then-PPP candidate for Gyeonggi-do governor (April 2022, KBS radio)): When Koreans can’t vote in China, nearly 100,000 Chinese people exercise voting rights in Korea. It is really unfair.



Recently, the leader of the ruling party raised the issue, fanning a dispute over revising the nation's voting system.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gi-hyeon (Chair, People Power Party (June 20)): It is fair to not give the voting right to people who are from a nation that doesn’t grant Korean nationals the right to vote.



The People Power Party is reviewing adopting it as a party policy to push for a revision of the related law or make it a campaign pledge in next year's parliamentary elections. However, some people point out that the PPP may intend to stir up anti-Chinese sentiments by raising the issue ahead of the parliamentary elections in which permanent foreign residents are not allowed to exercise the right to vote. The main opposition Democratic Party made it clear that it is not a simple issue and decisions shouldn't be reached hastily.



[Soundbite]

Park Kwang-on (Floor Leader, Democratic Party (June 21)): It is complex, as the issue is about recognizing their rights as taxpayers and displaying our pride in Korea’s democratic system.



It seems society-wide discussions are necessary before the related law is revised. Foreign voters' turnout has been on a steady decline. Just 13.2 percent of them turned up to vote in last year's local elections.



HYUNDAI E&C WINS MEGA DEAL WITH SAUDI



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport says Hyundai Engineering & Construction has signed a five-billion-dollar contract with Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco to build a petrochemical complex in the Middle Eastern nation. This marks the largest-ever deal a South Korean business has won in Saudi Arabia. President Yoon Suk Yeol hailed the project, saying that it will lay a solid foundation for the co-prosperity of the two countries.



MURDER CHARGE REVIEWED FOR MOTHER



[Anchor Lead]

We now bring you updates regarding the unreported case of infants. The mother, initially charged with 'infanticide' for the children found in a refrigerator, may now face the graver charge of 'murder.' Here's more.



[Pkg]

A woman surnamed Koh was arrested for killing two children just a day after giving birth to them and then hiding their bodies in the refrigerator. She was charged with infanticide. This charge is applied when a mother kills her baby during or immediately after birth. Infanticide is given a lower sentence than murder, as it considers the mother's unstable psychological state. But Koh killed her babies not on the day of delivery, but a day later, and even committed the same crime twice in a row.



[Soundbite]

Seung Jae-hyun (Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice): An infanticide takes place during or immediately after delivery. But she killed her babies after returning home. It’s hard to say that her mental instability was maintained.



Police are known to focus their investigation on whether the time of her crime can be interpreted as "immediately after" childbirth. That is the most important factor in determining whether she could be charged with murder. A police official said that precedents are being reviewed to see if the timing of her crime can be regarded as 'immediately after' the delivery during when her mental state had remained unstable. Police are also looking into her motive, such as whether she was too poor to raise a child. She wasn't summoned but her mobile phone and other seized items were studied over the weekend. Police are also known to lean toward the possibility of her husband's involvement in the crime. Police haven't summoned her yet but will question her in earnest this week. In a separate case, police say they haven't found online postings that were claimed to have been posted by a woman looking for a family to adopt her baby. Police are investigating whether the child was handed over through other channels.



ARMY EXPANDS URBAN COMBAT TRAINING



[Anchor Lead]

The military is planning to expand urban infiltration training, previously exclusive to counter-terrorism units, to frontline infantry forces. This move comes in response to recent urban warfare events, such as those observed in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Take an in-depth look at the military's urban combat training.



[Pkg]

Enemy forces penetrate a city and hide at a large stadium. Military troops are mobilized immediately in a wheeled armored vehicle. In the meantime, a recon drone locates the enemy. The troops enter the building one by one.



[Soundbite]

(Advance team leader): If two teams enter together, it’s going to be less efficient. Let’s go in one by one.



After tossing a grenade into the office, the troops enter quickly. They are joined by another team and together they apprehend the enemy on the first floor of the building. The troops then advance all the way to the fourth floor.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yong-jun (KBS reporter): The troops will now annihilate the enemy in accordance with the room clearing tactic.



[Soundbite]

Two enemy troops killed!



This drill is for instructors from regular infantry units, not anti-terror units.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jin-ho (ROK Army 37th Division): As we have seen in the war between Ukraine and Russia, fighting battles in urban areas is very important. For the 2nd Operational Command, that operates in many large cities, teaching instructors how to carry out urban operations is imperative.



The way infantry units hold shooting exercises has also changed. In addition to carrying bullet recovery cases and firing from pits, now the troops can fire without a limit and must move quickly when shooting. They must also practice releasing the rifle's "safety" mode and hitting the target within two seconds as well as replacing magazines within three seconds.



[Soundbite]

Yang Chul-hyun (2nd Operational Command): Because of multiple targets at a close distance, it’s important to act as quickly and accurately as possible without performing any unnecessary actions.



The South Korean Army plans to set training guidelines for urban operations and expand urban combat training.



IRREGULAR TROOPS OF KOREAN WAR



[Anchor Lead]

During the Korean War, an estimated 20,000 people operated as non-regular forces for the U.S. Army. These brave men and women, collecting intelligence in hostile territories, played an instrumental role in the conflict. Today, we bring you their stories.



[Pkg]

Min Ok-sun and her husband both fought in the Korean War. They were from the Tiger Brigade, a partisan commando unit set up by the U.S. Army. Having no military service number or rank, Min collected intelligence on Gyodong-do Island, where she was taking refuge, and in her hometown of Hwanghae-do Province. Now at 90 years old, she still vividly remembers how she barely managed to escape with her final intelligence assignment at the age of 17.



[Soundbite]

Min Ok-sun (Fought in Korean War as irregular soldier): There were three soldiers from the People’s Army. They hit me with a rifle and tied me up. I was trembling. Someone told them to let me go.



Lee Chan-sun turned 101 this year. He was from the Donkey Squads. He dug tunnels on mountains in Hwanghae-do Province, his hometown, and staged guerilla warfare against the North Korean People's Army. The 8240th Army Unit, which oversaw the Tiger Brigade and the Donkey Squads, the Korea Liaison Office, which assisted in the Battle of Incheon and the Yong-do Group, the main guerilla unit, were all irregular military troops run by the U.S. Army. It was only last year that they finally received entitlement for compensation from the government, and the units' members received rewards for their contributions.



[Soundbite]

Lee Chan-sun (Fought in Korean War as irregular soldier): I saved all of it in my bank account. When the two Koreas re-unite, I want to go to my hometown, or have my wife do so if I die before that, to give the money to my loved ones.



There were at least 20-thousand irregular troops who fought in the Korean War. But only some two thousand of them, or their bereaved families, have received rewards. It is believed that many of these people are either unaware of their eligibility for compensation or they passed away without telling others about their contributions. The government plans to identify more former troops of irregular military units and compensate them in a joint effort with local governments and the veterans' association.



SHOTS FIRED TO THWART DMZ ACCESS



[Anchor Lead]

A guard soldier fired two blank shots at the ground in an attempt to block three civilian motorcycle riders from passing through the checkpoint in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province near the Demilitarized Zone. The military said the soldier fired blank shots as instructed, when the civilians attempted to go through the checkpoint, riding motorcycles that are banned in the area. Police and military authorities are investigating why and how the incident occurred.



ATHLETES CELEBRATE SPECIAL OLYMPICS



[Anchor Lead]

In Berlin, the Special Olympics, the world's largest event for athletes with developmental disabilities, has opened. Every participant, irrespective of results, was showered with enthusiastic cheers. We connected with the South Korean athletes at this significant event.



[Pkg]

A small argument breaks out between 18-year-old golfer Sohn Won-hee and his coach before the tee-off.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Won-hee (Korean Golfer (Autistic)): Can I take off my cap? I wore it yesterday and...



[Soundbite]

Oh Hye-ryeon (Coach): But a golfer should wear a cap. Don’t you think it’s better to practice with it on? (Okay.)



Once practice starts, he is fully focused. This is the first international competition for Sohn, who is autistic. He started playing golf two years ago, and now entered the golf level one event. This is an accuracy event that is determined by how closely you can send a ball to the hole. He seems nervous since it's his first match.



[Soundbite]

Oh Hye-ryeon (Coach): Go shake hands with other golfers.



But he soon gets used to the cheers and applause, and starts to enjoy the game. He even ended up winning the bronze medal.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Won-hee (Korean Golfer (Autistic)): (How do you feel that the game is over?) I feel proud and rewarded. Everyone seemed glad to see me. They applauded and were amazed by me.



Receiving people's heartfelt support was an experience more valuable than winning a medal.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Yeong-sang (Sohn Won-hee’s father): He’s in the special class in a regular high school, so he’s an odd one out in his school. But here, children like him are the main players. They have never experienced something like this before.



Gaining the sense of achievement through sports is the purpose of the Special Olympics. Loud cheers greet the athletes who overcame great difficulties.



[Soundbite]

Lim Ki-myo (Korean Weightlifter (Mental Disability Grade 3)): I’m excited. The only thing I can think of is to work harder.



The Special Olympic World Games Berlin celebrating the athletes willing to take on new challenges concluded its nine-day run with Sunday's closing ceremony.

