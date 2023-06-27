SUNEUNG KILLER QUESTIONS EXPOSED News Today 입력 2023.06.27 (15:09) 수정 2023.06.27 (16:45)

SUNEUNG KILLER QUESTIONS EXPOSED



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Education yesterday unveiled 22 of what they believed were 'killer questions' from recent Suneung, the College Scholastic Ability Test and mock exams. These challenging items, drawn from Korean, English, and Math papers, were singled out for their use of complex, curriculum-exceeding terms.



[Pkg]

Question No. 14 in the Korean language section in a mock college entrance exam. The question asks about the so-called extended cognition theory from the perspective of the author who asserts that the subject and object of the mind are determined through perception. The education ministry chose this as a classic example of what's called a complex "killer question," citing the prolific use of philosophical jargon.



[Soundbite]

Oh Seung-geol (Ministry of Education): Students with background knowledge can easily tackle the question while students simply using their reading comprehension skills without such knowledge are at a disadvantage.

Question number 37 in the English section of last year's College Scholastic Ability Test, known as Suneung in Korean, was also chosen as a killer question. The ministry pointed to the use of legal vocabulary not covered in public education. The government has identified a total of 22 such tricky questions in Korean language, English and math from mock exams and CSATs administered in the past 3 years. The determining factor was whether the questions stepped beyond the regular curriculum taught in schools.



[Soundbite]

Oh Seung-geol (Ministry of Education): The exposed questions are materials not covered by public education but are familiar to students who repeatedly trained problem-solving skills at cram schools.



The ministry again stressed the exam can fulfill its role of assessing student ability without resorting to killer questions, and reiterated the policy to drop such questions from Suneung from now on.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ju-ho (Minister of Education): So-called killer questions will be taken out using ‘tweezers’ and be thoroughly removed from the standpoint of students and parents.



To this end, advisory and review committees will be created and led by school teachers to filter out killer questions in the exam drafting process. Also starting with next year's CSAT, the ministry will consider selecting test makers mainly from a pool of high school teachers. Meanwhile the presidential office said that several reports on private education cartels have been tipped to the ministry since a channel was open to receive such leads. The top office vowed to take legal measures if necessary.



CLASH OVER WASTEWATER RELEASE



[Anchor Lead]

As the release of Fukushima's contaminated water is approaching, a fierce battle of opinions are unfolding between the ruling People Power Party, underscoring food safety, and the opposition, accusing the government of abetting sea-dumping, resorting to hunger strikes.



[Pkg]

The People Power Party leadership has visited Seongju-gun County in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. They tasted locally grown oriental melons. They cited the government's environmental impact assessment report released on June 21, which says electromagnetic waves emitted by the THAAD anti-missile system are harmless. The ruling party's move seeks to disparage the Democratic Party's claim that the THAAD deployment undermined the safety of local agricultural produce. The PPP claimed that the Moon Jae-in administration deliberately postponed the announcement of the environmental impact assessment. It said the backlash over the planned Fukushima waste water release is also a baseless rumor intended to scare the public.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gi-hyeon (Chair, People Power Party): First they spread false rumors about U.S. beef, then about oriental melons in 2017 and this time it's seafood.



PPP members have been seen lately having meals at raw fish restaurants to show the public that seafood is safe to consume.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): It’s time to show that science is above rumors. The DP pretends to care about the people, but in fact it’s making their lives even harder.



Meanwhile, the DP is holding hunger strikes to demand the plan to release waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant be scrapped. Recently, Woo Won-shik has joined Yoon Jae-gap, who has been on a hunger strike since June 20. Woo blasted the government and the ruling party for letting Japan infringe on Korean waters and for failing to recognize the seriousness of the matter.



[Soundbite]

Woo Won-shik (Democratic Party): If global concerns over the possible impact on the marine environment are not solved, the plan to release the waste water should be scrapped.



The main opposition lashed out by saying even the Japanese public is worried about the upcoming water release, but the PPP views the concerns of the Korean public as baseless.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): Once contaminated water is released into the sea, there is no way to retrieve it. What country is the government and ruling party serving?



Justice Party leader Lee Jeong-mi has also launched a hunger strike in front of the Japanese embassy to demand Tokyo cancel the plan to release the waste water.



PRESUMED N. KOREAN SATELLITE SALVAGED



[Anchor Lead]

A senior government official told KBS that the Navy has salvaged an object presumed to be North Korea's Malligyong-1 military spy satellite which fell into the sea after a failed rocket launch last month. It was retrieved from international waters in the West Sea last week and immediately transported by helicopter to the Agency for Defense Development in the central city of Daejeon. The object is known to be in relatively good condition and is expected to play a key role in understanding the level of North Korea's satellite technology.



UNLOCKING PARTNER’S PHONE PUNISHABLE



[Anchor Lead]

A court has ruled that secretly accessing a partner's smartphone without consent, including contacts and videos of ex-partners, could lead to criminal charges, marking a precedent in privacy infringement cases.



[Pkg]

On June 15, the Seoul Central District Court fined a woman in her 30s 300,000 won with suspended sentence on charges of illegally looking at another person's electronic documents. A suspension of sentence is granted to misdemeanor offenders who are found guilty. The sentence is suspended for a certain period of time and the accused can be acquitted unless they violate the conditions of the suspended sentence. The woman, identified as "A," stood trial on charges of secretly using her boyfriend's phone password to unlock the phone and look at the phone number and videos of his ex-girlfriend. The court found the woman guilty for gaining access to secret information by arbitrarily entering the password into the locked mobile phone. However, the court suspended the sentence, taking into account the fact that she was a first-time offender. The accused pleaded not guilty, saying that her boyfriend had given the password to her as a way to restore trust between them, which was damaged by his affairs with other women. But her plea was not accepted. The court said that there was no evidence that her boyfriend had voluntarily given her the password. It added that even if he had shared his password with the defendant, the scope of use must have been limited to checking his call and messenger records to find out whether he had made contact with other women. According to the judge, the accused looked at the phone number and videos of his ex-girlfriend clearly against his will and therefore, she violated the law on infringement of secrecy and privacy, which is punishable under criminal law.



JEWELRY SHOP ROBBED IN 17 SECONDS



[Anchor Lead]

Two individuals in their twenties have been arrested on allegations of breaking into a jewelry store with a hammer in the early hours of the morning and making off with precious metals. It only took them 17 seconds.



[Pkg]

At 3 a.m. when it is still dark, a man wearing a motorcycle helmet is seen lingering in front of a jewelry store. He holds a hammer in one hand and a plastic bag in the other. He soon shatters the glass entrance door and breaks into the shop. The man then breaks the glass showcase and steals jewels before running off. It took just 17 seconds. Two days ago, he and his accomplice broke into a gold exchange in Yangsan, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, to steal gold. But there was no gold displayed and they fled the scene in 10 seconds. In both of cases, one man broke the entrance doors and showcases with a hammer and the other acted as a lookout. They then ran off together on a motorcycle.



[Soundbite]

(Victim of Yangsan Gold Exchange (VOICE MODIFIED)): When I was sleeping, I received a phone call from police. There were police officers and security guards at the store.



After the first robbery, police secured images of the men's appearances from surveillance cameras installed on a nearly street. Police pursued the two robbers and caught them in Busan. All of the stolen jewelry worth some 20 million won was also retrieved. A police investigation found that they committed the robbery to repay debts and cover living costs.



[Soundbite]

Seong Sang-hoon (Yangsan Police Station): They searched online and went to the store in advance to see if it was an easy target before committing the crime.



Police arrested them on charges of larceny and are also looking into whether more offenses were committed.



SURVEILLANCE CAMERA INCORPORATE AI



[Anchor Lead]

A fraudster deliberately causing car accidents to extract money from drivers was caught, thanks to AI-equipped intelligent CCTV that can review footage and conduct facial recognition searches.



[Pkg]

A man carrying a backpack roams around a backstreet, repeatedly looking back. He hides for a moment behind a parked vehicle. When a white car is seen approaching, his hand is extended and hit by the car. He caused this accident deliberately. The driver, suspecting something was wrong, requested the local government to disclose the surveillance camera footage. The released video showed the man's suspicious roaming movements and the scene of another intentionally caused accident involving him. Authorities were able to catch him thanks to surveillance cameras equipped with artificial intelligence. By entering data on a person's appearance, these cameras can grasp in a matter of seconds when and where that given person was taped.



[Soundbite]

Park Kyung-hwan (Icheon City Hall): With regular CCTVs, controllers have to analyze the entire footage firsthand. But intelligent cameras can discern people based on certain characteristics like gender, color and movements.



Intelligent surveillance cameras can also detect and notify of abnormal situations like wandering, intrusions, collapses and crowding, which could potentially save lives within a critical time. Back in January, an intelligent surveillance camera detected a person lying down on the ground in an intoxicated condition at dawn when a cold wave warning had been issued. In just seven minutes, the man was rescued by the police. The government plans to replace all surveillance cameras nationwide with intelligent ones by 2027. However, as the CCTV technology keeps evolving, privacy violation concerns grow as well. Further measures are needed to address privacy concerns.



CHILD GETS STUCK IN REVOLVING DOOR



[Anchor Lead]

A child was belatedly found to be injured at a department store in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo-gu district on June 2 after his foot got caught in an automatic revolving door. The five-year-old boy surnamed Park suffered a fractured leg requiring five weeks to completely heal. Even with his foot stuck, the door continuously moved and only stopped after an employee pushed the stop button. The police will determine the facts and will look into possible loopholes in the department store's safety management.



ROBOT CONDUCTOR’S ORCHESTRAL DEBUT



[Anchor Lead]

In a groundbreaking move, a robot has stepped onto the stage as a conductor, marking its first appearance in Korea. Question is, can it effectively communicate and guide the musicians, as a human conductor would? Let's take a look.



[Pkg]

An orchestra begins a performance at the signal of a robot. The robot conductor leads the dozens of musicians without any mistakes. Next was an impromptu performance. The robot takes the stage alongside a musician. When the robot signals the start, the musician adds improvised elements. The humanoid robot named "EveR 6" has a data of human conductors' gestures converted through motion capture technology. Its movements look natural, but there are some limits.



[Soundbite]

Choi Soo-yeoul (Conductor): The biggest flaw is that it can't hear. Conductors are supposed to listen to musicians playing, present the direction they should go, correct their mistakes and persuade them. But EveR 6 can't do that yet.



It is said to be helpful when musicians practice repeatedly to perfect their performance. However, musicians have some difficult experiences when playing under the baton of the uncompromising robot conductor.



[Soundbite]

Yeo Mi-sun (National Orchestra of Korea): There is no ending once it begins. It plays endlessly. The positives are that orchestra members realized they can play in one go. But sometimes, they are in a rush to catch up with the robot, as it never slows down.



The composer intends to make people think about the meaning of interaction - a human ability that cannot be mimicked by robots.



[Soundbite]

Son Il-hoon (Composer): In society, we live together with robots. This is an attempt to deliberate over what changes robots will bring and how science and technology can be developed further. I hope the audience will think about the message, ‘what should we do now?’ throughout the performance.

