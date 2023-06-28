RAMYUN PRICES TO GO DOWN News Today 입력 2023.06.28 (15:08) 수정 2023.06.28 (16:45)

RAMYUN PRICES TO GO DOWN



[Anchor Lead]

For the first time in 13 years, the price of ramyun, a common staple, is dropping, as the food industry yields to government pressure. Observers are watching to see if this extends to other products like snacks and bread.



[Pkg]

Instant noodle prices have been rising by around 10% since last September. From next month, they will go down. Korea's biggest ramyun producer Nongshim will lower the price of its top selling Shin Ramyun by 4.5%. Samyang Foods will also slash the prices of 12 of its products including Samyang Ramen by 4.7%. As a result, the retail price will be cheaper by around 40 to 50 won.



[Soundbite]

(Nongshim official): We decide to lower prices to provide consumer benefits larger than the saved cost.



It's the first time in 13 years that the two companies have dropped the prices of ramyun. Ottogi and Paldo are also set to lower prices in consideration of a drop in the supply cost of flour.



[Soundbite]

(Paldo official): Our firm is also reviewing a price cut including for which product and time of implementation.



The latest moves come after the finance minister said there is room for lower instant noodle prices amid a fall in global wheat prices. The government had also met with flour millers and pressured them to reduce prices.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jeong-soo (Nat’l Council of Consumer Organizations): Consumers welcome the move, but the price reduction appears to be smaller than the previous hikes.



A dip in the price of flour can lower the production cost of processed goods, such as bread and snacks. Especially Nongshim's decision to shave off 100 won in the price tag of its shrimp crackers called “Saewooggang” in Korean is expected to affect other confectioneries and bakeries.



NEW AGE SYSTEM IMPLEMENTED



[Anchor Lead]

Starting today, Koreans are turning a year, or even two years, younger. This is due to the implementation of the 'International age' method. We look into what this change means, and what remains unchanged.



[Pkg]

These two men are both 28 years old, born in 1996. But the man on the left has already celebrated his birthday, so he's 27 while the man on the right is still 26 because his birthday isn't here yet. This is because Korea is now implementing a new unified way to calculate one's age. It's calculated by subtracting the year of birth from the current year. If one's birthday has passed, it stays the same but if not, you subtract one year.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Hyeong-jin (Seoul resident): I’m still in my thirties, so I like international age.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ji-hu (Seoul resident): I don’t like getting younger, because they see me as a baby.



People across the generations agree that they will no longer be inconvenienced by having a different age system from the rest of the world.



[Soundbite]

Bae Su-jin (Seoul resident): I thought my husband was only a year older than me. But when I checked his ID card, he turned out to be three years older.



Even within Korea, age calculation methods varied in different parts of the nation. Now it will be unified, reducing unnecessary disputes. Consequently, the public believes it will become much simpler, but older Koreans have this question.



[Soundbite]

Lim Hyeon-suk (Seoul resident): We receive pension at age 65. We’ll end up getting the benefits a year later.



But older Korean will not be disadvantaged since most welfare benefits such as national pension and basic pension are already based on the international age system. Starting Wednesday, the international age will be the unified legal age. But there are exceptions. In order to reduce confusion, the age criteria for entering elementary school, buying tobacco and alcohol, starting military service, and applying for government employee exams will remain the same.



"INFANTICIDES OCCUR IN 24 HRS OF BIRTH"



[Anchor Lead]

Numerous infants tragically die within 24 hours of birth, often due to maternal infanticide. The critical period is the first day after birth. Attention and care during these hours can make the difference between life and death, emphasizing the need for collective intervention.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

(KBS News 9 (Sept. 2021)): The woman is seen right after she dumped her newborn with the umbilical cord still attached in a restaurant trash can.



A mother discarded her newborn in a trash can just two hours after delivery. But the infant was miraculously rescued and the woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of attempted murder. Another mother surnamed Ko said she killed both her babies just the day after their birth and stored their bodies in a fridge. KBS has analyzed 19 court rulings of infanticide cases over the past 2 years and found that most crimes took place within 24 hours of birth. In 68% of all cases, murder or attempted murder of babies was committed within 24 hours of delivery. The predominant motive was "fear" and "economic difficulty." Another survey by local researchers showed similar findings. 87% of infanticides reported over 8 years from 2013 occurred within the first 24 hours. 98% of the perpetrators were unmarried biological mothers. The motive of the crime in 87% of cases involved the mother's fear of announcing her pregnancy, while 74% were related to economic reasons.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seong-hee (Police Science Institute): With no guardian, the agitated mother haphazardly killed the infant. These women were unlikely to receive financial or emotional support.



The findings show that it's important to provide support so that mothers don't feel afraid or lonely in the crucial 24 hours after giving birth.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Mi-suk (Korean Unwed Mothers Support Network): We need a consulting agency catering to individual needs based on combined gov’t and private sector databases. We don’t have one now.



Currently, support measures can be arranged by the family and welfare ministries and local community centers. But critics call for a more unified, connected system.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The Japanese government decided yesterday to reinstate Korea to its "white list" for export after roughly four years. Japan had excluded Korea from the list of preferred export destinations in protest of the Korean Supreme Court's ruling in the forced wartime labor case. In the wake of Tokyo's recent decision, the export regulation dispute between the two countries will now come to an end.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced that Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power concluded a deal to build a 225-million-dollar tritium removal facility at a Romanian nuclear plant. This project accounts for 38% of Korea's total exports to Romania last year, which amounted to 530 million dollars, making it the largest single nuclear power-related facility to be exported.



REBARS MISSING IN PARKING LOT



[Anchor Lead]

In an exclusive KBS report, it has been revealed that a significant design flaw may be behind the recent collapse at an Incheon apartment's underground parking lot. The obtained blueprints show that around 70% of the supportive pillars were missing necessary reinforcement bars from the design stage itself.



[Pkg]

This underground parking lot of an apartment complex in Incheon collapsed in April. Access to the collapsed section is now blocked and an investigation is underway. The section was built as a flat slab structure, in which pillars entirely prop the ceiling. The plan of the collapsed section shows that only seven out of 21 pillars need reinforcing bars or rebars to endure the weight.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Tae-sang (Structural engineer): The number of bars should be similar under similar conditions. It’s a flat slab structure, and the area and weight are similar. Anyone would find it strange that rebars are missing here.



We checked out another section of the parking lot. Of the 399 pillars in flat slabs propping the ceiling, reinforcing bars are missing in 284, or 70 percent of all pillars. Rebars were omitted from the plan when it was partially modified at the consent of the Korea Land & Housing Corporation, which placed the construction order, GS Engineering & Construction, the builder, and a design office. The structure was changed to shorten the construction period and make the construction process more convenient. But at a nearby apartment complex, which has a similar structure, all the pillars have reinforcing bars. GS Engineering & Construction says that as a builder it only reviewed the modified design and that it's the responsibility of the design office to find out if the structure design is adequate.



[Soundbite]

(GS Engineering & Construction official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We review changes in designs, but we don’t deliberate flat slab structures provided by design offices. We don’t have any doubts about this aspect.



However, the design office and the Land & Housing Corporation claim that GS Engineering & Construction was fully involved in the design and gave work instructions on more than 100 items.



CHEAPER COMMERCIAL MOTORBIKE INSURANCE



[Anchor Lead]

Investigations show that half of motorcycles on the roads lack mandatory insurance. High premiums are blamed for this trend. The Financial Supervisory Service plans to encourage insurance uptake by reducing rates.



[Pkg]

This motorcyclist, who has worked as a delivery worker for nearly four years now, faces the risk of accidents on a daily basis.



[Soundbite]

(Delivery worker): Delivery is a race against time. I’m constantly in a rush and I’m more prone to accidents than those who ride motorcycles for leisure.



Only 40% of motorcycles for commercial use have mandatory insurance, less than half of all motorcycles. That's because of the high insurance premiums.



[Soundbite]

(Delivery worker): For motorcyclists in their early to mid-20s the insurance fees are over KRW 10 mn. For those in their late 20s it’s around KRW 5 mn - KRW 6 mn.



The insurance sector's data shows that insurance fees for commercial-use motorcycles stand at 2.24 million won on average - 10 times the fees paid by the owners of motorcycles for private use. The Financial Supervisory Service is looking to expand pay-per-hour insurance in a bid to cut premiums and make more motorcyclists get insurance. Given that most delivery workers work part-time, the high premiums on motorcycles for commercial use will only apply during working hours. The insurance sector estimates this will result in premiums dropping from 2.24 million won to slightly over one million won. Only six insurance firms currently sell pay-per-hour insurance plans for motorcycles. That number is set to increase. First-time subscribers so far had to pay as much as motorcyclists who get into accidents frequently. But from next month they will be offered a 20% discount. Insurance premiums will also be cut or increased for group insurance depending on accident rates.



[Soundbite]

Park Su-hong (Financial Supervisory Service): Hopefully, once insurance fees are lowered and more motorcyclists subscribe, there will be fewer blind spots.



Discounts or extra charges on group insurance plans for motorcycles will apply to contracts signed after April next year.



RIP CURRENTS ENDANGER BEACHGOERS



[Anchor Lead]

Viewers, please be cautious of 'rip currents' which swiftly pull seawater offshore. An unfortunate incident occurred at a pre-opening beach in Jejudo Island where a man in his 20s drowned after being swept away by such a current.



[Pkg]

A visitor at a beach swept away by waves is being rescued. A man in his 20s was carried away by strong waves at Jungmun Saekdal Beach in Seogwipo, Jejudo Island at around 5:20 p.m. Monday. Lifeguards rescued the man who was rushed to the hospital, but he eventually died.



[Soundbite]

Gang Ha-ram (Jungmun surf lifeguard): Swimmers get swept away in the waves in a matter of seconds without being able to take any measures.



The Coast Guard believes the victim went into the water to clean off sand on his body and was swept away by a rip current. At the time of the accident, the danger index on rip currents was at the highest level: four. Rip current is a strong and narrow current of water that moves directly away from the shore, like a reverse wave. The current is so fast with a speed of 2 to 3 meters per second that people caught up in it can be washed away from the shore in no time, posing an extreme risk. It's difficult to identify rip currents with our eyes. Therefore extra caution is necessary where the water is deep. On June 12 at the same beach, two vacationers in their 20s were also rescued from a rip current. Four such incidents have been reported just this month.



[Soundbite]

Choi Jun-woo (Korea Institute of Civil Engineering & Building Technology): Rip currents occur often at Jungmun Beach where high waves crash in frequently. Visitors are advised to stay near the shore and wear a life vest if possible.



When people find themselves entangled in a rip current, they are advised to stay calm and swim toward the shore at a 45 degree angle or grab a tube and seek help from rescue workers.

