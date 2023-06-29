CRAM SCHOOL TAX AUDITS BEGIN News Today 입력 2023.06.29 (15:05) 수정 2023.06.29 (16:45)

CRAM SCHOOL TAX AUDITS BEGIN



[Anchor Lead]

Amid the government's firm stance to regulate private education, the National Tax Service has launched an unexpected tax investigation into leading private tutoring companies.



[Pkg]

Some 40 officials from the National Tax Service visit the headquarters of a large private education company MegaStudy. They have reportedly obtained the company's accounting records from the computer server.



[Soundbite]

(MegaStudy official (VOICE MODIFIED)): They just went upstairs. They said they were from the Nat’l Tax Service and went up.



Around the same time, steps for similar tax audits began without prior notice at other large private education companies including Jongro Academy, Sidae Injae and Uway. Earlier, the education ministry had received tips on cram schools forcing students and parents to buy unnecessary textbooks and overcharging tuition fees. The cram schools subject to tax audits promised to undergo investigations with due diligence. They said they agreed with the government policy and would work to improve on their social responsibility. Tensions are running high in cram schools because of the unexpected tax probes. Earlier, the government dubbed the private education sector a "cartel" and reiterated its resolve to set things straight.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime minister (June 21)): It’s like a cartel. The state should try to eliminate such cartels to make sure they don’t exist anymore.



The private education sector is watching closely if the tax audits will be expanded to other cram schools and popular instructors. Some appear to be worried about business disruptions ahead of the college early admissions season. Policies on reducing dependence on private education were announced by the Korean government in 2008 as well, and tax probes were stepped up on cram schools and popular instructors at the time.



HEAVY RAINS CAUSE DAMAGE



[Anchor Lead]

Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province recently experienced severe overnight rainfall of around 200mm, leading to casualties, missing persons, and widespread flooding and structural damage.



[Pkg]

Firefighters scour a stream to find a missing person. A 67-year-old facility supervisor of the Korea Rural Community Corporation in Hampyeong-gun County, Jeollanam-do Province, went missing at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after being swept away by the current while trying to open a sluice gate.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ae-ja (Villager): She pressed the button but it was clogged. So she scratched with a sickle. When her husband went to get a flashlight, the tragedy happened.



The middle part of the stream has caved in. A 50-meter section of the stream embankment has disappeared because of a rapid current. An evacuation order has been issued for villagers.



[Soundbite]

Won Bong-soo (First emergency caller): A large piece of concrete on the ground fell with a loud sound.



A nearby road has also collapsed, making it impossible for cars to pass through. Large rocks have been swept down all the way to an apartment building.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment building resident): It could have hit the building. It’s going to rain a lot more.



A large sink hole has formed at a subway construction site because soil had been swept away by rain. A downtown area has become submerged as sewers and drains overflowed.



[Soundbite]

Chang Sun-keum (Gwangju resident): All my bedding and everything else is wet now. When I woke up, water was flowing at the back. It was crazy.



Lightning was observed 3,125 times in Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday dawn. Some 2800 households experienced inconveniences due to power outages. The governments of Gwangju City and Jeollanam-do Province estimate some 1,900 hectares of farmland have been flooded so far, and damage is expected to rise further.



WATER BARRIER SHORTAGE IN APTS



[Anchor Lead]

Last year's typhoon caused significant casualties when a Pohang apartment's underground car park was flooded. KBS inspections reveal that even basic flood prevention measures, such as water barriers in Seoul apartment complexes, are woefully inadequate, indicating a potential disaster risk.



[Pkg]

It's hard to drain underground parking lots when it is flooded, which is why apartment parking lots in the basement tend to become large water tanks in torrential rain.



[Soundbite]

(Gangnam-gu apartment resident (Aug. 2022) (VOICE MODIFIED)): I don’t think it’s safe to have an EV charger when it’s flooding.



Authorities first recommended installing water barriers to prevent such flood damage. The Seoul government decided to provide half the installation cost to 82 apartment complexes that had been flooded or are prone to damages.



[Soundbite]

Seong Ki-hong (Apartment management office in Dongjak-gu Dist.): Earlier this year, a few people asked us what preventive measures we’re going to take. We told them we’ll build water barriers.



But KBS found that only 29 of those apartments eligible for city subsidy have actually put up water barriers to prevent flood damage. The remaining 53 complexes or 65% failed to build them and the residents of eight apartment complexes have actually opposed the installation. It isn't easy to get consent from the residents because water barriers block vehicle flow and residents have to bear the remaining portion of the cost. Whether the water barriers would be effective against flood is also questionable. The water barriers installed at this apartment can be removed manually. Such barriers are affordable, costing roughly five million won to install. But the downside is that it's hard to set them up quickly when the water level surges suddenly. Automated barriers are more effective since they form the barrier in just 20 seconds. Only one out of five flooded apartment complexes has installed such an option. The problem is the cost running higher than thirty million won.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Je-ho (Samsung Traffic Safety Research Institute): For those places that were flooded or are prone to flooding, subsidy rates can be adjusted selectively to provide differentiated subsidy.



The government is pushing to mandate water barriers for underground parking garages, but more apartments may put off installing them since the violator would be fined merely five million won.



FOOTBALLER'S PRIVATE VIDEO LEAKED



[Anchor Lead]

A wave of unauthorized distribution and sale of private footage featuring national football player Hwang Ui-jo has hit social media, prompting Hwang to take legal action. Be advised, even viewing these videos could attract legal consequences.



[Pkg]

"Sell it for 2,500 won", "I will give the video if you contact me". This is a social media post putting on sale the videos of national soccer team member Hwang Ui-jo's private life. Lots of comments were written below it. The video in question was first posted on social media last Sunday. Claiming that she is Hwang's ex-girl friend, the writer raised suspicions about his private life. Afterwards, the original post was deleted. But the video began spreading fast. Hwang eventually found and filed a lawsuit against the owner of the social media account who distributed the video. The soccer star said that after his mobile phone was stolen last year, he received messages threatening to spread the video.



[Soundbite]

Shin Gwang-hyun (Attorney for Hwang Ui-jo): The blackmailer threatened, ‘An interesting situation will unfold’ and ‘Accept my calls’. He has been deeply shocked.



Those circulating other people's sexual videos without consent can be sentenced to up to seven years in prison or 50 million won in fines on charges of violating the act on the punishment of sexual offences. Those possessing, viewing or purchasing such videos will face up to three years in prison or 30 million won in fines.



[Soundbite]

Lee Eun-ui (Lawyer): Following the Nth Room case, related laws were enacted quickly. So, watching and storing such materials are regarded as a crime.



Police assigned Hwang's case to the cyber crime investigation bureau and launched a probe. Police will also look into the video poster's claim that illegally filmed materials are in Hwang's mobile phone. Those filming other people's body without consent are subject to up to seven years in prison or 50 million won in fines. Hwang denied the accusation, calling it false and groundless. He said that the disseminated video had been filmed with his partner's consent.



HABITUAL DUI CARS TO BE SEIZED



[Anchor Lead]

In broad daylight, a drunk driver caused a tragic accident, injuring three people. Despite severe penalties, drunk driving incidents persist, leading authorities to propose a new measure: confiscating the vehicles of habitual offenders and those causing casualties.



[Pkg]

This vehicle runs a red light and hits pedestrians crossing the street. The driver's blood alcohol level was 0.2% at the time, meaning that the driver was completely drunk. The accident left one person dead and two others injured.



[Soundbite]

(Witness): An ambulance and police cars came. They performed CPR but when it didn’t work, they took him in the ambulance.



An arrest warrant was requested for the driver who ran from the scene after the accident. Authorities are working to confiscate the driver's vehicle. This measure is in accordance with the police and the prosecution's measure to eradicate DUI incidents. When a human life is lost or several injured in a drunk driving accident or a drunk hit-and-run like the recent case, the vehicle is taken away during investigations and then confiscated through trial. A driver's vehicle may be impounded or confiscated if that person already has three prior DUI convictions in the past five years. This measure aims to stop a repeat DUI offender from driving by taking away his or her vehicle for good.



[Soundbite]

Lim Seon-hwa (Supreme Prosecutors' Office): People with four or more DUI convictions account for a staggering 10% of total drunk drivers. When they are left on the roads, they’ll be taking innocent lives or causing serious injuries.



Authorities emphasized that habitual drunk drivers will be automatically detained and they will investigate the cases in which the driver is swapped or a drunk person is left unchecked to drive. Drunk driving accidents stood at roughly 15,000 cases last year, causing more than 200 fatalities and rising to the 2019 pre-pandemic level.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

According to latest demographic data released by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 18,484 babies were born in Korea in April. This is down 12.7 percent from the same month last year. It is the largest decrease in 29 months since November 2020. It is also the smallest number of babies born in an April. The statistics agency explained that this is mainly due to a drop in marriages, which continued until August 2022 amid pandemic-related social distancing.

Following the suit of ramyun makers Nognshim and Samyang, food company SPC has accepted the government's request to lower product prices. Starting early next month, it will reduce prices of 30 bread products by an average of five percent, which are sold under the brands of SPC Samlip and the bakery chain Paris Baguette. Ottogi and Paldo will also lower prices of their ramyun products by some five percent starting next month.



DRONES USED TO PREVENT MALARIA



[Anchor Lead]

Alerts for malaria, a class three infectious disease, have been issued in Gimpo and Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Paju is ramping up prevention efforts, employing agricultural drones for pest control.



[Pkg]

An agricultural drone sprinkles tiny beads over water. They contain pesticides for killing mosquito larvae. Killing mosquito larvae living in water is more effective in preventing malaria than killing adult mosquitoes that can fly around.



[Soundbite]

Lee Nam-chul (Paju Public Health Center): Killing larvae is much more effective. This should help humans gain an upper hand in this ongoing battle.



With the help of drones, mosquitoes can be destroyed even in hard-to-access areas. Paju City has used drones for nearly four years to fight malaria. This year, other regions are also deploying diverse prevention methods, as the number of malaria cases has more than tripled from last year. Malaria is transmitted by mosquitoes. Therefore, understanding how they behave and avoiding their bites is crucial to prevent infections. One should refrain from going outside after dark and wear long-sleeved, bright-colored clothing. Also make sure to use mosquito repellents or pesticides, and check if the mosquito nets are intact. If you develop cold symptoms that do not disappear for a long time, get tested at a public health center as soon as possible.



[Soundbite]

Lim Mi-sook (Paju Public Health Center): If you have a fever every three days, visit a health center to get a rapid test. You can get diagnosed and receive treatment as well.



The government of Gyeonggi-do Province has issued malaria alerts in Gimpo and Paju in line with a new alert system introduced this year. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency is urging residents in malaria-prone areas such as Gyeonggi, Incheon and Gangwon to follow the safety rules.

