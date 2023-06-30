LACK OF FLOOD PREPARATION News Today 입력 2023.06.30 (15:13) 수정 2023.06.30 (16:45)

LACK OF FLOOD PREPARATION



[Anchor Lead]

Amid monsoon season, reports of heavy rainfall and related damage are raising concerns in flood-prone areas of Seoul, sparking questions about the root cause of these recurring incidents.



[Pkg]

Water gushes out of a manhole with its cover missing. Open manholes pose serious danger when roads are submerged in water.



[Soundbite]

(KBS News 9 (Aug. 9, 2022)): The dash camera footage shows two people falling into a manhole.



Another manhole located 50 meters from where an accident occurred last year. This one is so loose it can be removed easily by hand. Safety equipment to prevent falls are nowhere to be seen.



[Soundbite]

Kwak Sang-jun (Vendor): My right foot once fell into a manhole. It was scary. It’s going to be nerve-racking this year.



Three family members passed away in their semi-basement apartment, which became flooded by heavy rain. Traces of flooding can still be seen in these semi-basement apartments, but the people living in them have to prepare for another rainy season. The installation of water shields promised by authorities to prevent similar accidents is not yet complete.



[Soundbite]

Shim Hye-ja (Semi-basement apartment resident): They haven’t installed water shields. I asked them to install a water pump in the basement, but they refused.



Market vendors who also went through the ordeal are terrified to hear the news of monsoon rain. They try their best to block water with water shields and sand bags, but these are just stopgaps.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hee-jin (Market vendor): When it rains a lot, water flows out of sewers and down here. It gets out of control. It overflows up there and flows down over there.



Experts point out that, not only is there a lack of flood-prevention facilities but also information on how to evacuate is lacking.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Young-ju (University of Seoul): Information about safety, weather conditions and floods should be provided in real time more proactively in times of emergency.



The painful memories of last year's floods are still vivid, but people living in affected areas have no choice but to prepare for another disaster in case it hits them again this year.



UNREPORTED BABY MOTHERS WORRY



[Anchor Lead]

The 'Birth Notification System,' requiring hospitals to report births to local authorities, is soon to be implemented. Concurrently, a survey of roughly 2,000 unregistered children is underway. But what do mothers unable to register their children's births think? We take a look.



[Pkg]

Baby box is where mothers of newborns who don't have the resources to raise them can safely leave their babies. This child protection facility has been receiving a number of calls recently from mothers who have left their babies in the past. The calls began ever since the government started checking the whereabouts of all 2,000-plus children whose births haven't been registered in the system over the past eight years.



[Soundbite]

(Baby Box social worker): You have to be honest with them. They’re checking all the cases, so you’ll get many calls like that.



What these mothers fear the most is the unwanted exposure of their identities.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Min-sook (Director, Baby Box Center): Gov’t facilities or centers for single mothers all require birth certificates. So, mothers who couldn’t register childbirths come here.



One unwed mother says she admitted leaving her baby in a baby box to a government caller. She is concerned that the birth notification system in which a hospital notifies childbirths to a local government body may encourage more baby deliveries outside of hospitals.



[Soundbite]

(Questioned unwed mother (VOICE MODIFIED)): They will get scared, which will lead to more hiding and abandoning of their babies. The women would also need at least high school education to get a job but that’s not the case.



The government is pushing to implement a protective childbirth system in which mothers can have the babies anonymously. To help encourage these mothers to raise the children themselves, there should be sufficient counseling and assistance from early on in the pregnancy for unwed, single mothers and mothers at risk.



[Soundbite]

(Single mom (VOICE MODIFIED)): I worked until a week before I gave birth. I can’t work now because my baby is too young. I hear on the news of baby formula being stolen. Money is the biggest problem.



The National Assembly is discussing the protective birth bill. But even when the system is implemented, the government plans to allow children to ask for their parents' information if they desire in the future.



ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION REBOUNDS



[Anchor Lead]

With lines forming at stores for whisky and the rise of 'honsool' - the solo drinking culture - alcohol sales last year rebounded for the first time in eight years.



[Pkg]

Liquor sections in large supermarkets have grown bigger and more varied over the years. The selection of whisky and other hard liquor is wider, and young people seem to better appreciate makgeolli and other traditional Korean alcohol.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jeong-eun, Lee Ju-hyeon (Seoul residents): There used to be soju and beer, but now there is a variety of highball drinks. Women like not too strong and sweeter cocktails too.



Alcohol consumption has grown as well. Alcohol output volume in 2022 went up more than 5% from 2021, the first increase in eight years. Compared to five years earlier, local specialty wines, distilled soju, and whisky have shown noticeable increases in delivery volume. This has been driven by the removal of social distancing rules and more diverse practices when it comes to alcohol consumption. More consumption has led to higher prices. In fact, the price increases in 2022 were the biggest since 1998.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seung-hun (Seoul resident): I realize that prices have gone up. I buy a lot of alcohol but I mainly look for low-price alcoholic beverages.



This four-can pack of imported beer sold at convenience stores will cost 12,000 won from tomorrow. The liquor industry is growing nervous as the pressure mounts to lower the prices of processed foods. But unlike ramyun or snacks, it's hard to ask only alcohol businesses to lower their prices, because tax accounts for a large part of the overall price.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Ahn Chang-nam (Kangnam University): The market, not the government, should decide the prices of alcohol. It could spark resistance to paying taxes and price distortions.



This is why the government is expected to lower liquor tax to suppress price inflation. If so, the government has to give up some of its liquor tax revenue at a time when tax earnings are already insufficient. Incidentally, last year's liquor tax amounted to 2.8 trillion won.



YOON’S ANTI-STATE REMARK DEBATED



[Anchor Lead]

The political fallout continues over President Yoon Suk Yeol's 'anti-state forces' comment, seen as targeting the previous Moon Jae-in administration. The Democratic Party protested, while the People Power Party defended Yoon, criticizing the former North Korea policy.



[Pkg]

Speaking at the founding anniversary of the Korea Freedom Federation, President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the importance of a responsible view of the state.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President (June 28)): Anti-state forces begged for UN sanctions (on N. Korea) to be lifted and called for a declaration to end the war which would break up the UN Command.



His remarks are viewed by some as targeting the previous Moon Jae-in administration which pushed for a formal declaration ending the Korean War. The main opposition Democratic Party, from its leadership to rank and file lawmakers and party elders, strongly protested Yoon's remarks, questioning whether he was a president only for the far-right.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): The president should not incite discord and confrontation for political gain. Even the opposition parties don’t do that.



A former vice foreign minister meanwhile addressed the facts. He said that imploring for eased sanctions on North Korea and dissolution of the UN Command is simply not true and U.S. presidents at the time also supported a proposal to declare an end to the Korean War.



[Soundbite]

Choi Jong-kun (Former 1st Vice Foreign Minister (June 29, MBC Radio)): Once a denuclearization process was agreed to, Korean War-ending declaration would serve as a stepping stone to establishing a peace regime.



The ruling People Power Party on the other hand defended President Yoon's remarks saying they are based on solid facts.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gi-hyeon (Chair, People Power Party): Politics of cooperation are ruled out with forces who allows S. Korea to be at the enemy’s mercy.



The PPP shot back arguing that what the Korean people found unacceptable was the North Korea policy of the former government which failed to act, wary of the North's response, even when the regime shot a South Korean civil servant to death on the West Sea and blew up the inter-Korean liaison office.



[Soundbite]

Shin Joo-ho (Deputy Spokesperson, PPP): It’s an example of ‘the guilty conscience needing no accuser’. Such reaction portrays acknowledgement of Moon Jae-in administration’s policy failure in diplomacy and security.



As Yoon's comment continue to reverberate in the political circle, the presidential office clarified that his words were a general statement not aimed at any previous government or specific political force.



CURRENCY SWAP RESUMES WITH JAPAN



[Anchor Lead]

The finance ministers of South Korea and Japan held talks in Tokyo on Thursday and signed a currency swap deal worth ten billion U.S. dollars, marking the first such accord suspended since 2015 amid strained bilateral relations. Under the deal, each country's currency entrusted with the other side can be withdrawn in U.S. dollar according to a predetermined exchange rate. The government said the swap agreement prepares against foreign exchange market uncertainties and also signifies normalization in bilateral cooperation.



CLINIC BUSTED FOR GHOST SURGERY



[Anchor Lead]

A Busan joint and spine clinic is under scrutiny as allegations surface of a medical device salesperson routinely conducting surgeries, despite the doctor's presence. This information, revealed by a whistleblower, has been substantiated through numerous surgical videos obtained by KBS.



[Pkg]

This clinic in Busan that specializes in treating spinal and joint disorders opened in 2020. It advertises itself as the official clinic of the Korea Professional Baseball Players Association.



[Soundbite]

(Clinic staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): Our professors are very experienced. They are known for their outstanding skill level.



This footage shows artificial joint surgery being performed at the clinic. The man wearing a white surgical space suit and holding tweezers removes blood vessel tissue and fixes the patient's joint with a hammer.



[Soundbite]

A towel, please.



A nurse hands over a surgical tool to him at his command. The man performing the operation is actually a salesperson from a company selling medical devices. The person across the operating table holding the patient's knee is a doctor.



[Soundbite]

(Whistleblower (VOICE OF VOICE ACTOR)): The person wearing a white hood is either an assistant or a salesperson. The one wearing a blue hood is a doctor.



And this is footage of a cruciate ligament surgery being performed on another day. The man drills the bone while looking at the endoscope screen. He is a salesman from another medical device firm.



[Soundbite]

Shin Hyun-ho (Lawyer specializing in medical lawsuits): Even nurses are banned from operating on patients. If this man is a salesperson, he can be sentenced to a prison term.



As in the previous operation, the doctor just holds the patient's knee.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Jin-han (Association of Physicians for Humanism): It is usually students or interns who help hold patients during surgeries.



KBS has obtained around 30 videos of the so-called "ghost surgeries." The whistleblower says this clinic has performed ghost surgeries since the day it opened three years ago.



[Soundbite]

(Whistleblower (VOICE OF VOICE ACTOR)): It’s widespread. Sometimes we even take employees from other firms for our own staff members.



The clinic's attorney has denied accusations that it has violated the Medical Service Act by saying all surgeries were performed by the doctor while the other staff only assisted him.



GREAT CORMORANTS CAUSE DAMAGE



[Anchor Lead]

The great cormorant, a winter migratory waterbird, has been causing consecutive damages for over 20 years. They prey on fish at trout farms and also harm fishing sites. As a protected species, capturing them is not allowed, causing distress among the local residents.



[Pkg]

Black birds fly down to a trout farm. They are the great cormorants. The birds continue to flap their wings and take a dive to catch fish. They caught all 40,000 young trouts in just ten days. The farm owner had to bare the hefty cost to install shields and buy more young fish.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jae-yong (Trout farm owner): I set up a net over there but they managed to get in through slits on the sides. They swim in water and catch all the fish.



The situation is similar at a nearby fishing site. The birds prey on fish and injure them with their beaks. The damage was apparently caused by great cormorants that flew from a collective habitat. They catch fish in Lake Soyangho and cause damage to nearby trees with their highly acidic feces. But there is no way to stop this. Great cormorants are a protected species designated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.



[Soundbite]

Chung Byung-yeop (Pyeongchang-gun County office): Capturing this species’ eggs and adult birds is outlawed because they are designated as a protected species.



Meanwhile, the birds' habitat has spread to various parts of the central region while their population has grown exponentially. The bird population stood at about 260 in 1999, but recorded around 21,000 this year.



[Soundbite]

Chung Hwan-jin (Ministry of Environment): Local govt’s like Gangwon-do Prov. asked us to designate these birds as harmful animals. We’re receiving complaints from residents as well.



The Ministry of Environment will decide next month whether to designate great cormorants as harmful wild animals that can be captured.

