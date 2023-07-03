REVIEW OF ACTIVISTS’ HONORS News Today 입력 2023.07.03 (15:42) 수정 2023.07.03 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

REVIEW OF ACTIVISTS’ HONORS



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will revoke honors from independence activists with falsified merits upon concluding its investigation, and reconsider awards for those embroiled in pro-North Korean controversies.



[Pkg]

In 2019, the government launched an investigation to review the records of decorated independence fighters to filter out those with dubious achievements. Currently, about 25 percent of the 16,000 have been screened. The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs says it will speed up the probe and cancel the decorations of those found to have falsified their past records.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-shik (Veterans minister (July 2, KBS Sunday Diagnosis)): An investigation is now underway, as there are disputes over decorated independence activists with possibly falsified records.



The list of activists under review will likely include Kim Geun-soo and Jeon Wol-soon, who are the late parents of Kim Won-ung, the former head of the Heritage of Korean Independence. The two received the Order of Merit for National Foundation in 1990. But they are suspected to have forged their records of contribution to the nation's independence. The ministry plans to look into whether decorated independence activists with pro-North Korean leanings actually contributed to the establishment of Korea. The review is also known to target Sohn Yong-woo, the late father of former lawmaker Sohn Hye-won. Sohn Yong-woo was honored for his contribution to Korea's independence in 2018 after being denied the honor on six previous occasions because of his participation in the Communist Party of Korea, following the country's liberation.



[Soundbite]

Choi Jeong-sik (Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs): There is controversy regarding whether many socialist independence activists fought for the establishment of Korea or the founding of another communist country.



There are calls on the ministry to take a careful approach to revising the criteria for the conferment of decorations.



[Soundbite]

Bang Hak-jin (The Center for Historical Truth and Justice): Decorations were conferred to activists with socialist leanings and records over 20 years ago. The ministry's move could raise ideological disputes.



However, the ministry will re-evaluate the accomplishments and faults of some independence activists, including Cho Bong-am and Kim Ka-jin, before determining whether to bestow decorations to them.



“REVAMPING UNIFICATION MINISTRY”



[Anchor Lead]

In his first significant cabinet reshuffle, President Yoon Suk Yeol overhauled the Ministry of Unification, asserting it's not merely a support system for North Korea and that it's time for change. This shift has ignited wide-ranging political debates.



[Pkg]

President Yoon says it's time for the Ministry of Unification to change. He says so far the ministry has acted as if it was a support agency for North Korea. During the previous administration the Unification Ministry carried out North Korea policies centered on dialogue and cooperation.



[Soundbite]

Kim Eun-hye (Senior pres. secretary for press affairs): Ministry of Unification should perform its duties of pursuing reunification based on liberal democratic values in line with the spirit of the Constitution.



Yoon says the country must pursue a national reunification that helps improve the lives of people in the South and North. This is apparently the reason he has nominated a new minister known for his hard-line policies on North Korea and a vice minister who used to serve as a diplomat. Yoon reportedly said recently that even after the new government came to power, some public officials won't budge. His remarks stress a bold upcoming reshuffle and profound change. The unification ministry's duties will likely shift from dialogue with Pyongyang and cross-border exchanges to publicizing the human rights situation in the North to the international community and promoting global cooperation on the issue. The Democratic Party lashed out at the president by saying he is trying to turn the unification ministry into a second NIS or a propaganda department.



[Soundbite]

Cho Jeong-sik (Secretary General, Democratic Party): The nominated minister of unification has an outdated cold-war mentality and hostile attitude toward N. Korea.



The ruling party rebutted by saying the DP always opposes what runs counter to its beliefs and that the president is just trying to set the previous administration's wrong policies straight.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ye-ryoung (Spokesperson, People Power Party): The goal is to overhaul the humiliating policies on N. Korea and re-establish the unification ministry’s role in line with the new security environment.



The debate over the new role of the unification ministry will likely continue at the confirmation hearing for the minister-nominee.



HANWOO PRICES REMAIN HIGH



[Anchor Lead]

Recently, supplies of Hanwoo, or Korean beef, have surged to unprecedented levels, leading to a slight dip in prices. Yet, consumers are finding it challenging to perceive this reduction. Here's why.



[Pkg]

The Korean beef hanwoo is to be exported overseas. The first shipment is set to arrive in Malaysia within this month. The annual export amount is set at around 600 tons, or 2,500 cattle. That's nearly 10 times the largest amount exported thus far. Recent issues related to foot-and-mouth disease have also been solved.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jung-hee (Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs): The outstanding taste of hanwoo beef has been introduced by overseas media, meaning it’s recognized globally.



Even a commemorative event was held to mark the milestone. The reason hanwoo exports are such a big deal is the unprecedented oversupply of hanwoo. The number of hanwoo cattle in the nation has already reached a record high and is predicted to grow more next year. The wholesale price of hanwoo beef has plunged more than 20% on-year. However, retail prices have only dipped 6%. To consumers it doesn't make much of a difference.



[Soundbite]

Kim Chi-yun (Gapyeong-gun resident): (Do you look at the price or quality?) I look at the price because hanwoo is too expensive. So I’m checking out the price now.



The reason lies in distribution. It usually takes eight steps to distribute hanwoo from a farm to consumers' tables. Slaughter, butchering and trimming are the most essential steps, and each step involves transportation fees and labor costs. Distribution costs make up 48% of hanwoo prices paid by consumers.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Min-kyoung (Konkuk University): When prices go down, distributors do not lower consumer prices as much, because it’s an opportunity for them to reap more profits. Because of this tendency, consumer prices do not move in tandem with distribution prices.



Moreover, the percentage of hanwoo distribution costs keeps growing. It's a vicious cycle where consumers have to pay a hefty price for hanwoo that doesn't lead to larger profits for farmers.



TRADE SURPLUS IN JUNE



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Trade says Korea posted a trade surplus of 1.13 billion U.S. dollars in June. The nation's monthly trade balance swung to a surplus for the first time in 16 months. Its trade deficit dropped to 2.1 billion dollars in May after reaching a peak at some 12.5 billion dollars in January. As a result, Korea recorded an accumulated trade deficit of roughly 26.2 billion dollars in the first half of this year.



AI CREATES AND SINGS SONGS



[Anchor Lead]

As AI technology advances, it's making inroads into creative fields, including art, publishing, and now music composition. This development sparks an intense debate on copyright issues within the music industry.



[Pkg]

This background music with a theme of 'busy city' was composed by artificial intelligence. The piece was finished in just five minutes after an AI program studied 750,000 audio sources.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jun-hwan (Pozalabs (AI Music Creation Company)): When a customer wants a certain type of music, we use AI to create a similar music piece by analyzing the genre, beats and atmosphere of the song.



This is "I Believe" written by songwriter Kim Hyung-suk. AI arranged singer Shin Seung-hun's hit into a song with a Bach vibe in just thirty seconds.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyung-suk (Songwriter): It’s amazing. Theoretically, it’s quite possible to make music with AI.



This is also an AI production. After learning the voice of singer IU, AI sang girl group Fifty Fifty's "Cupid" in IU's voice. AI is writing and arranging songs and even singing. If AI is taught to not copy songs already out on the market, it could even avoid the risk of plagiarism. The issue is whether the copyright of a song created by AI instead of humans can be recognized.



[Soundbite]

Choi Ja-yeon (Attorney): There is no social consensus or legal regulation on recognizing the copyright of even partially involved AI.



The music creation AI market reached 290 billion won last year. The rapidly growing market needs to have relevant laws legislated and revised.



THERAPEUTIC FARMING



[Anchor Lead]

Finding comfort amidst nature in peaceful rural landscapes is something we all hope for. In fact, in the self-governing province of Gangwon, the trend of 'healing agriculture' is gaining significant traction.



[Pkg]

Large potatoes hang at the end of green stalks. Harvesting the crops they tended to for three months give a small yet sweet sense of achievement to these farmers.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Yong-gyun (Developmentally Disabled): It’s big. (You like it because it’s big?) Yes.



These farmers with disabilities pick yellow apricots. They relax while soaking their hands in cool water infused with herbs and flower petals.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ki-yong (Gangwon State Welfare Center for the Disabled): When they stay inside, they tend to be aggressive, but they look happy when they come outside.



Therapeutic farming heals the body and mind by tending vegetable gardens and raising animals. This program is especially helpful to elderly people with dementia or people with developmental disabilities. A study shows that senior citizens who took part in this program showed an 18% improvement in memory and a 68% reduction in depression.



[Soundbite]

Choi Mi-sun (CEO, Therapeutic Farm): It provides emotional stability. They come angry, but go back smiling.



Gangwon-do Province was the first province in Korea to introduce therapeutic farming. The provincial government has a wide selection of programs, including a vegetable garden for the developmentally disabled, Manchurian Trout Village for firefighters and Goraday Village for menopausal women. More than 20,000 people visited roughly 50 farms and villages in Gangwon-do Province last year.



[Soundbite]

Park Mi-jin (Gangwon State Agricultural Research & Extensions Services): We plan to build a therapeutic farming center and specialized therapy services capable of providing treatment and rehabilitation.



Gangwon-do Province's programs are applauded for looking after the mental health of urban dwellers while energizing rural communities.



NATURAL DROPS IN POPULATIONS



[Anchor Lead]

Statistics Korea says 80 percent or 182 out of the nation's 228 local governments saw natural drops in their populations in 2021. The number more than doubled over the past decade from 88 in 2011. Korea's overall population began decreasing naturally in 2020. Last year, its population dropped by 120,000 for natural factors.



KOREA HOSTS WORLD SCOUT JAMBOREE



[Anchor Lead]

Next month, the record-breaking World Scout Jamboree will take place at Saemangeum in Jeollabuk-do Province, welcoming around 43,000 young adventurers from around the globe.



[Pkg]

The 25th World Scout Jamboree will be held in the vicinity of Saemangeum, the world's longest seawall, starting on August 1st. The Jamboree, held every four years at different places around the world, was founded in London, England in 1920 to forge friendship and encourage youths around the globe to embark on new adventures. This is the second Jamboree held in Korea, following the one in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province in 1991. This event will be the largest one ever with roughly 43,000 people from 152 countries participating. Scout members will open the festivity with an orchestra performance, a light show with 500 drones, and fireworks. These young people will build friendship by camping outdoors and discussing global issues such as climate change and poverty. There are various interactive events including a hanji craft workshop and temple stay program, provided outside the camping ground.



[Soundbite]

Choi Chang-haeng (25th World Scout Jamboree Organizing Committee): K-POP concerts will be held to bring all young people of the globe together by overcoming the barriers of religion, race and language.



Korea's visa issuance process will be simplified and there will be a separate immigration checkpoint operated for overseas visitors who will account for more than 90% of all Jamboree participants. The Organizing Committee and the Jeollabuk-do provincial government promised a flawless celebration by hastening the construction of some facilities and employing enough translators.



[Soundbite]

Bang Sang-yun (Jeollabuk-do Provincial Gov’t): The rain came when the facilities were not in proper operation. There was a flood, but the water is being pumped out.



Various programs for visitors will be available during the event so that ordinary people can experience what it's like to join the Scout Jamboree.

REVIEW OF ACTIVISTS’ HONORS

입력 2023-07-03 15:42:42 수정 2023-07-03 16:45:03 News Today

REVIEW OF ACTIVISTS’ HONORS



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will revoke honors from independence activists with falsified merits upon concluding its investigation, and reconsider awards for those embroiled in pro-North Korean controversies.



[Pkg]

In 2019, the government launched an investigation to review the records of decorated independence fighters to filter out those with dubious achievements. Currently, about 25 percent of the 16,000 have been screened. The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs says it will speed up the probe and cancel the decorations of those found to have falsified their past records.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-shik (Veterans minister (July 2, KBS Sunday Diagnosis)): An investigation is now underway, as there are disputes over decorated independence activists with possibly falsified records.



The list of activists under review will likely include Kim Geun-soo and Jeon Wol-soon, who are the late parents of Kim Won-ung, the former head of the Heritage of Korean Independence. The two received the Order of Merit for National Foundation in 1990. But they are suspected to have forged their records of contribution to the nation's independence. The ministry plans to look into whether decorated independence activists with pro-North Korean leanings actually contributed to the establishment of Korea. The review is also known to target Sohn Yong-woo, the late father of former lawmaker Sohn Hye-won. Sohn Yong-woo was honored for his contribution to Korea's independence in 2018 after being denied the honor on six previous occasions because of his participation in the Communist Party of Korea, following the country's liberation.



[Soundbite]

Choi Jeong-sik (Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs): There is controversy regarding whether many socialist independence activists fought for the establishment of Korea or the founding of another communist country.



There are calls on the ministry to take a careful approach to revising the criteria for the conferment of decorations.



[Soundbite]

Bang Hak-jin (The Center for Historical Truth and Justice): Decorations were conferred to activists with socialist leanings and records over 20 years ago. The ministry's move could raise ideological disputes.



However, the ministry will re-evaluate the accomplishments and faults of some independence activists, including Cho Bong-am and Kim Ka-jin, before determining whether to bestow decorations to them.



“REVAMPING UNIFICATION MINISTRY”



[Anchor Lead]

In his first significant cabinet reshuffle, President Yoon Suk Yeol overhauled the Ministry of Unification, asserting it's not merely a support system for North Korea and that it's time for change. This shift has ignited wide-ranging political debates.



[Pkg]

President Yoon says it's time for the Ministry of Unification to change. He says so far the ministry has acted as if it was a support agency for North Korea. During the previous administration the Unification Ministry carried out North Korea policies centered on dialogue and cooperation.



[Soundbite]

Kim Eun-hye (Senior pres. secretary for press affairs): Ministry of Unification should perform its duties of pursuing reunification based on liberal democratic values in line with the spirit of the Constitution.



Yoon says the country must pursue a national reunification that helps improve the lives of people in the South and North. This is apparently the reason he has nominated a new minister known for his hard-line policies on North Korea and a vice minister who used to serve as a diplomat. Yoon reportedly said recently that even after the new government came to power, some public officials won't budge. His remarks stress a bold upcoming reshuffle and profound change. The unification ministry's duties will likely shift from dialogue with Pyongyang and cross-border exchanges to publicizing the human rights situation in the North to the international community and promoting global cooperation on the issue. The Democratic Party lashed out at the president by saying he is trying to turn the unification ministry into a second NIS or a propaganda department.



[Soundbite]

Cho Jeong-sik (Secretary General, Democratic Party): The nominated minister of unification has an outdated cold-war mentality and hostile attitude toward N. Korea.



The ruling party rebutted by saying the DP always opposes what runs counter to its beliefs and that the president is just trying to set the previous administration's wrong policies straight.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ye-ryoung (Spokesperson, People Power Party): The goal is to overhaul the humiliating policies on N. Korea and re-establish the unification ministry’s role in line with the new security environment.



The debate over the new role of the unification ministry will likely continue at the confirmation hearing for the minister-nominee.



HANWOO PRICES REMAIN HIGH



[Anchor Lead]

Recently, supplies of Hanwoo, or Korean beef, have surged to unprecedented levels, leading to a slight dip in prices. Yet, consumers are finding it challenging to perceive this reduction. Here's why.



[Pkg]

The Korean beef hanwoo is to be exported overseas. The first shipment is set to arrive in Malaysia within this month. The annual export amount is set at around 600 tons, or 2,500 cattle. That's nearly 10 times the largest amount exported thus far. Recent issues related to foot-and-mouth disease have also been solved.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jung-hee (Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs): The outstanding taste of hanwoo beef has been introduced by overseas media, meaning it’s recognized globally.



Even a commemorative event was held to mark the milestone. The reason hanwoo exports are such a big deal is the unprecedented oversupply of hanwoo. The number of hanwoo cattle in the nation has already reached a record high and is predicted to grow more next year. The wholesale price of hanwoo beef has plunged more than 20% on-year. However, retail prices have only dipped 6%. To consumers it doesn't make much of a difference.



[Soundbite]

Kim Chi-yun (Gapyeong-gun resident): (Do you look at the price or quality?) I look at the price because hanwoo is too expensive. So I’m checking out the price now.



The reason lies in distribution. It usually takes eight steps to distribute hanwoo from a farm to consumers' tables. Slaughter, butchering and trimming are the most essential steps, and each step involves transportation fees and labor costs. Distribution costs make up 48% of hanwoo prices paid by consumers.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Min-kyoung (Konkuk University): When prices go down, distributors do not lower consumer prices as much, because it’s an opportunity for them to reap more profits. Because of this tendency, consumer prices do not move in tandem with distribution prices.



Moreover, the percentage of hanwoo distribution costs keeps growing. It's a vicious cycle where consumers have to pay a hefty price for hanwoo that doesn't lead to larger profits for farmers.



TRADE SURPLUS IN JUNE



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Trade says Korea posted a trade surplus of 1.13 billion U.S. dollars in June. The nation's monthly trade balance swung to a surplus for the first time in 16 months. Its trade deficit dropped to 2.1 billion dollars in May after reaching a peak at some 12.5 billion dollars in January. As a result, Korea recorded an accumulated trade deficit of roughly 26.2 billion dollars in the first half of this year.



AI CREATES AND SINGS SONGS



[Anchor Lead]

As AI technology advances, it's making inroads into creative fields, including art, publishing, and now music composition. This development sparks an intense debate on copyright issues within the music industry.



[Pkg]

This background music with a theme of 'busy city' was composed by artificial intelligence. The piece was finished in just five minutes after an AI program studied 750,000 audio sources.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jun-hwan (Pozalabs (AI Music Creation Company)): When a customer wants a certain type of music, we use AI to create a similar music piece by analyzing the genre, beats and atmosphere of the song.



This is "I Believe" written by songwriter Kim Hyung-suk. AI arranged singer Shin Seung-hun's hit into a song with a Bach vibe in just thirty seconds.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyung-suk (Songwriter): It’s amazing. Theoretically, it’s quite possible to make music with AI.



This is also an AI production. After learning the voice of singer IU, AI sang girl group Fifty Fifty's "Cupid" in IU's voice. AI is writing and arranging songs and even singing. If AI is taught to not copy songs already out on the market, it could even avoid the risk of plagiarism. The issue is whether the copyright of a song created by AI instead of humans can be recognized.



[Soundbite]

Choi Ja-yeon (Attorney): There is no social consensus or legal regulation on recognizing the copyright of even partially involved AI.



The music creation AI market reached 290 billion won last year. The rapidly growing market needs to have relevant laws legislated and revised.



THERAPEUTIC FARMING



[Anchor Lead]

Finding comfort amidst nature in peaceful rural landscapes is something we all hope for. In fact, in the self-governing province of Gangwon, the trend of 'healing agriculture' is gaining significant traction.



[Pkg]

Large potatoes hang at the end of green stalks. Harvesting the crops they tended to for three months give a small yet sweet sense of achievement to these farmers.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Yong-gyun (Developmentally Disabled): It’s big. (You like it because it’s big?) Yes.



These farmers with disabilities pick yellow apricots. They relax while soaking their hands in cool water infused with herbs and flower petals.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ki-yong (Gangwon State Welfare Center for the Disabled): When they stay inside, they tend to be aggressive, but they look happy when they come outside.



Therapeutic farming heals the body and mind by tending vegetable gardens and raising animals. This program is especially helpful to elderly people with dementia or people with developmental disabilities. A study shows that senior citizens who took part in this program showed an 18% improvement in memory and a 68% reduction in depression.



[Soundbite]

Choi Mi-sun (CEO, Therapeutic Farm): It provides emotional stability. They come angry, but go back smiling.



Gangwon-do Province was the first province in Korea to introduce therapeutic farming. The provincial government has a wide selection of programs, including a vegetable garden for the developmentally disabled, Manchurian Trout Village for firefighters and Goraday Village for menopausal women. More than 20,000 people visited roughly 50 farms and villages in Gangwon-do Province last year.



[Soundbite]

Park Mi-jin (Gangwon State Agricultural Research & Extensions Services): We plan to build a therapeutic farming center and specialized therapy services capable of providing treatment and rehabilitation.



Gangwon-do Province's programs are applauded for looking after the mental health of urban dwellers while energizing rural communities.



NATURAL DROPS IN POPULATIONS



[Anchor Lead]

Statistics Korea says 80 percent or 182 out of the nation's 228 local governments saw natural drops in their populations in 2021. The number more than doubled over the past decade from 88 in 2011. Korea's overall population began decreasing naturally in 2020. Last year, its population dropped by 120,000 for natural factors.



KOREA HOSTS WORLD SCOUT JAMBOREE



[Anchor Lead]

Next month, the record-breaking World Scout Jamboree will take place at Saemangeum in Jeollabuk-do Province, welcoming around 43,000 young adventurers from around the globe.



[Pkg]

The 25th World Scout Jamboree will be held in the vicinity of Saemangeum, the world's longest seawall, starting on August 1st. The Jamboree, held every four years at different places around the world, was founded in London, England in 1920 to forge friendship and encourage youths around the globe to embark on new adventures. This is the second Jamboree held in Korea, following the one in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province in 1991. This event will be the largest one ever with roughly 43,000 people from 152 countries participating. Scout members will open the festivity with an orchestra performance, a light show with 500 drones, and fireworks. These young people will build friendship by camping outdoors and discussing global issues such as climate change and poverty. There are various interactive events including a hanji craft workshop and temple stay program, provided outside the camping ground.



[Soundbite]

Choi Chang-haeng (25th World Scout Jamboree Organizing Committee): K-POP concerts will be held to bring all young people of the globe together by overcoming the barriers of religion, race and language.



Korea's visa issuance process will be simplified and there will be a separate immigration checkpoint operated for overseas visitors who will account for more than 90% of all Jamboree participants. The Organizing Committee and the Jeollabuk-do provincial government promised a flawless celebration by hastening the construction of some facilities and employing enough translators.



[Soundbite]

Bang Sang-yun (Jeollabuk-do Provincial Gov’t): The rain came when the facilities were not in proper operation. There was a flood, but the water is being pumped out.



Various programs for visitors will be available during the event so that ordinary people can experience what it's like to join the Scout Jamboree.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!