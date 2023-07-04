ILLEGAL FUNDS IN SOLAR PANELS News Today 입력 2023.07.04 (14:58) 수정 2023.07.04 (16:45)

ILLEGAL FUNDS IN SOLAR PANELS



[Anchor Lead]

The government's investigation into past solar energy projects has uncovered 580 billion won in misappropriations within the Power Industry Fund, with over 80% tied to solar energy project loans.



[Pkg]

A warehouse with abandoned furniture and materials. The person who was going to install solar panel equipment in an insect breeding facility here received a loan. Loans are provided easily to those who set up such facilities and install solar panels on the roof. The loans are provided from the power industry foundation fund, which is created using electricity fees. Over the past five years 12 trillion won was injected into the fund. The government has investigated about 6 trillion won provided recently and detected some 5,300 cases of irregularities involving 582.4 billion won. More than 80% of that, or nearly 490 billion won, was allocated to loans for solar panel projects. In some cases tax invoices were either overstated or fabricated.



[Soundbite]

Park Gu-yeon (Office for Gov’t Policy Coordination): When receiving loans, overstated tax invoices are used. When paying taxes, tax invoices are understated.



Cases of the regional funds in areas near power generating facilities being used for unrelated purposes or R&D funds being wasted also surpassed 80 billion won. The government says that if this is combined with the outcome of the first probe conducted last year, the amount of inappropriately used funds surpasses 840 billion won.



[Soundbite]

Park Gu-yeon (Office for Gov’t Policy Coordination): We will request authorities to investigate violations and retrieve illegally received funds.



Separately, the Board of Audit and Inspection and prosecutors are investigating problems in the solar panel sector on multiple levels. Last month, upon hearing the interim results of the BAI's probe President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered all those who had decision-making authority in the solar panel sector at the time be investigated thoroughly. The results of the government's ongoing probe will be reportedly used this time as well, and its scope and intensity will likely be expanded further.



SEOUL BUS FARES TO RISE



[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has reiterated its plan to hike bus fares by 300 won this year, citing unsustainable deficits as the reason. Additionally, an increase in subway fares is also under consideration, adding to the financial burden on city residents.



[Pkg]

About 6,600 buses operate across Seoul city. The bus fare for adults is 1,200 won when using the transportation card. As a result, the total annual earnings surpass one trillion won. However, a deficit of 850 billion won occurs annually due to transfer discounts and other factors. The Seoul metropolitan government says bus fares have remained unchanged for eight years and it is inevitable to raise them by 300 won this year.



[Soundbite]

Oh Se-hoon (Seoul Mayor): It would be best to keep public transport fares at a low level. But we can no longer withstand the snowballing deficit.



Subway fares will likely go up soon as well to alleviate a deficit of some 1.2 trillion won. The Seoul city government has proposed that subway charges be raised by 300 won. In response, the Korea Railroad Corporation proposed to increase subway fares by 150 won over two occasions. So, the two sides are coordinating the range and timing of the subway fare hike. It is also necessary to discuss the price hike with the governments of Gyeonggi-do Province and Incheon City, which share some subway routes. The Seoul city government plans to approve the proposal to raise public transport fares in a meeting of its consumer price adjustment panel in mid-July. It estimates that the fare hikes will help reduce annual deficits by some 300 billion won each for bus and subway operations.



[Soundbite]

Oh Se-hoon (Seoul Mayor): The central gov’t has its own desperate reasons. So the Seoul metropolitan gov’t should agree and work with it.



The basic fare for taxis running in Seoul went up by 1,000 won early this year. The upcoming hike in public transport fares will likely affect the central government's goal to keep the inflation rate at two percent.



KCTU LAUNCHES 2-WEEK STRIKE



[Anchor Lead]

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions held a press conference Monday outside the presidential office and declared to launch a two-week general strike through July 15 calling for an end to labor crackdown and the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol. On Day One of the strike on Monday, some 15-hundred delivery workers took part as the KCTU expects over 400-thousand union members to join in the coming days. The government has vowed a stern response to illegal acts such as protesters occupying roads and producing noise, calling the strike illegal and politically motivated.



PILATES CHAIN CLOSES ABRUPTLY



[Anchor Lead]

The abrupt closure of a nationwide Pilates center chains has sparked a wave of consumer complaints, with the company recruiting members till the end. This has left significant damages without a clear solution.



[Pkg]

About a dozen of contents certifications are attached on the entrance of a dark building. This pilates studio has branches across the nation. But it notified customers of its closure last week. Some 280 complaints have been filed with the police and victims' damages are expected to reach hundreds of millions of won.



[Soundbite]

(Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)): I was told there was a group chat room. I joined it and found there were many other victims from each branch.



Shortly before its closure, the studio promoted special, discounted prices and encouraged customers to purchase long-term memberships worth millions of won.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Eun-hee (Inha University): Gyms and pilates studios persuade customers to purchase long-term memberships. Some cram schools sell three or six-month programs, not year-long ones.



In the first half of this year, about 200 consumer complaints against sports facilities' business malpractices were filed in the Chungcheong region alone, nearly reaching last year's record of 250. Victims are lodging class action suits. But even if they win, they can not get refunds in many cases, when the businesses refuse to pay, claiming they have no money.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Eun-sun (Korea Consumer Agency): It's best to purchase short-term memberships. If you purchase long-term contracts, it's better to pay using credit card, not in cash.



A bill to require sports facilities to purchase surety insurance has been pending in parliament for three years, but similar cases are occurring annually.



SUSPICIOUS GYM PRICE POLICY



[Anchor Lead]

Now turning to fitness centers. Bulk payments for personal training sessions result in varied pricing and arbitrary refund policies, causing constant consumer disputes. A pricing display system has been introduced to address this, but numerous establishments have yet to comply.



[Pkg]

This woman signed up for 100 personal training sessions at a fitness center in January. With one session costing 38-thousand won, she paid a total of 3.8 million won in bulk. She was persuaded by the argument that the more sessions you buy in advance, the more affordable it becomes. She was told she'd be getting a half-off deal with the regular price at 70,000 won per session.



[Soundbite]

(Victim of fitness center refund policy): They make it sound the discount offer is a last chance deal, but those offers exist every month. I believed what the trainer said about the price going down if I buy more training sessions in advance.



Amid rumors about the center's impending bankruptcy, the customer asked for a refund and she received an absurd response. Though she purchased the sessions on discount, the regular normal price will be applied in the refund and training rounds that already took place will be counted as costing 70-thousand won each. The bizarre calculation method will slash the money she can receive back by some 500-thousand won. But even after a month, she has yet to receive any refund.



[Soundbite]

(Victim of fitness center refund policy): I realized I was duped and then I saw a notice put up saying ‘Center to close, no refund possible’.



Setting different prices for purchase and refund is clearly illegal. But numerous gyms and fitness centers sell membership vouchers using this low-price high-volume policy, causing endless consumer complaints. To address this problem, a price marking system was introduced a year ago. The system calls for sports facilities to indicate their membership fee and refund policy rules in clear terms, but many fail to observe it. KBS went around several fitness centers and made inquiries about registration. When it came to personal training sessions, the centers floated a range of potential prices in a bargaining mode.



[Soundbite]

(Trainer (VOICE MODIFIED)): We don’t expose the price of personal training sessions because it is ridiculously cheap. You need to be careful when talking to others around you.



Some confidently said they do not expose the price of personal training while being less forthcoming when asked about the refund policy.



[Soundbite]

(Trainer (VOICE MODIFIED)): (What is the policy?) Our refund policy is based on the original cost before discount.



The Fair Trade Commission surveyed over one thousand fitness centers in February and found that 16% were in breach of the price marking system. However not a single case led to fines as authorities said the establishments made corrections after their violations were discovered during clampdowns.



DAD, SON RESCUED FROM HIGH WAVES



[Anchor Lead]

A father and son, not wearing life jackets, were rescued at a beach that was not open to the public after they drifted away by waves while playing in the water. The Coast Guard said they received an SOS call about the father-son duo at Mangsang Beach in Donghae, Gangwon-do Province on the east coast on Monday afternoon and dispatched a rescue boat and a rescue squad to the scene. The two were rescued some 100 meters from the shore to which they were swept away.



AUTONOMOUS SHIP TO BE TESTED



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea is accelerating its research into autonomous shipping technology. The domestically developed autonomous vessel, 'Haeyang Nuri', is now preparing for its test voyage.



[Pkg]

A test ship of the autonomous shipping test bed sets sail. The Haeyang Nuri, which was built in July last year, is 25 meters long and weighs 69 tons. The ship is equipped with radars, light detection and ranging sensors, and many high-tech cameras. It has an intelligent autonomous navigation system that creates and determines diverse routes using AI and big data. It also has a situation recognition system that can prevent clashes by detecting other ships at sea.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Song-man (Korea Research Inst. of Ships & Ocean Engineering): The system allows to acquire data on objects in the sea and navigate autonomously using algorithms.



On land, there is a verification and evaluation center that can control the ship remotely in times of emergency. Information related to the ship can be viewed at a glance using a 3D virtual model system that looks identical to the real ship. The integrated control system allows to control navigation data in real time to monitor and trace the ship's routes. The research institute, which launched the development of autonomous ships in 2020, aims to develop Degree 3 of IMO autonomous shipping, which requires no seafarers on board.



[Soundbite]

Lim Keun-tae (Korea Research Inst. of Ships & Ocean Engineering): The developed technologies are geared to verify autonomous navigation in offshore conditions.



If the world's first land and offshore test evaluation goes successfully next month, it could set an international standard.



K-MUSICALS EYE FOREIGN INVESTORS



[Anchor Lead]

As K-pop, K-dramas, and K-films continue to thrive globally, K-musicals are also gaining momentum in their overseas expansion. Last week, international stakeholders were invited to Seoul for an insightful showcase and investment briefing.



[Pkg]

The world and humans perish due to an attack of a zombie virus. Only one survivor who foresaw this disaster fights against the virus, along with a teddy bear. This is a showcase performance of the original Korean musical "The Last Man." Sixteen major foreign musical production companies and investment companies took part in the showcase.



[Soundbite]

Heather Shields (Broadway Producer)



One-on-one investment consultations were held to introduce smaller Korean production companies to foreign investors and help them advance into overseas markets.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Soo-min (CEO, NTA Company): In many cases, we don't know how to contact investors. We can now receive mentoring on how to attract investments and understand how it works.



Twenty original Korean musicals were showcased at the international K-musical market last year. Publishing rights for three of them were sold to overseas buyers.



[Soundbite]

Shin Chun-soo (Chief Producer, OD Company): There should be a body to oversee the musical industry with long-term policies.



The government will continue to support domestic musicals to advance into the global stage by holding showcase performances in New York and Tokyo in October.

입력 2023-07-04 14:58:52 수정 2023-07-04 16:45:05

