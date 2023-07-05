DEBATE OVER WASTEWATER SAFETY News Today 입력 2023.07.05 (15:04) 수정 2023.07.05 (16:45)

DEBATE OVER WASTEWATER SAFETY



[Anchor Lead]

The International Atomic Energy Agency affirmed yesterday that Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant's contaminated water release plan meets international safety standards. This confirmation has elicited varied reactions, from trust to disbelief.



[Pkg]

Fishermen have gathered at a rally despite the rainy weather. They express distrust in the verification report of the International Atomic Energy Agency on wastewater safety in Fukushima, Japan.



[Soundbite]

Kim Young-chul (Nat’l Federation of Fishermen’s Association): We do not trust the IAEA. We cannot entrust the lives of the people to the IAEA.



With wastewater release pending, some are demanding proactive compensation from the government.



[Soundbite]

Cheon Myung-jo (Korea Federation of Advanced Fisheries Leader): We urge the gov’t to enact a special law to protect the rights to health and life of the public and fisheries workers.



But some in the fisheries sector have a different opinion. They say damage can be minimized by boosting seafood consumption.



[Soundbite]

Yang Dong-wook (Nat’l Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives): Consumption will inevitably dwindle due to safety concerns. The question is how we can convince the public.



This fish market is deserted these days because it's a low season. Sellers and buyers appear to be split on the matter.



[Soundbite]

(Customer at fish market): (The gov’t says it’s safe.) That’s what they say. To be honest, they are the ones who refuse to eat it.



[Soundbite]

Cho Do-hyung (Fish market vendor): It does not cause serious harm to health. Most of our customers agree with that.



The government has reaffirmed that it trusts the results of the IAEA's verification.



[Soundbite]

Cho Seung-hwan (Minister of Oceans and Fisheries): Experts from 11 countries took part in the verification process and research centers from four countries cross-verified it.



However, consumer groups have yet to come up with a unified stance on seafood safety.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The U.S. government announced its endorsement of the International Atomic Energy Agency's report on the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. The U.S. Depart of State spokesperson said that the decisions about the release of treated water should be scientifically determined and Japan has been cooperating fully with the IAEA in regards to the water release plan and taking transparent, science-based steps. Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign affairs ministry issued a statement on its homepage that the IAEA report didn't fully incorporate expert opinions. Beijing also claimed that the IAEA report cannot be the "green light" for Japan's release of nuclear-contaminated water.

In the government's economic policy plans for the second half of the year released yesterday, this year's economic growth projection was lowered by 0.2% point from 1.6% to 1.4%, while the consumer price inflation rate was expected to hover below the government's figure of 3.3%. The government said that the downward adjustment of the growth outlook was due to sluggish export caused by a slowdown in trade, and inflation has slowed down thanks to the stabilization of energy and international raw resources prices.



YOON MAKES ECONOMIC DEMANDS



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized the need to dismantle economic 'privilege cartels' and remove 'killer regulations' hindering corporate investments during this year's second-half economic policy discussions.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that economic indicators such as consumer prices and trade accounts are rebounding and the second half of the year will be the economy's turning point. While demanding stronger economic fundamentals, he stressed that the so-called cartel of privileges he mentioned while referring to select social and civic groups should be eradicated in the economic sector as well.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): We should examine from square one if illegitimate profits by the privilege cartel, such as monopoly of certain industries and divvying up state subsidies, exist in our budget.



Yoon didn't cite any example but the top office mentioned the monopolies in the financial and communications industries. He added that the state will not succumb to political strikes and illegal protests that take the economy hostage. It appears that the president had the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions strike in mind, because he had pointed at the giant labor union as a member of the privilege cartel. He also instructed regulations to be loosened in the export and investment sectors. Yoon said that private investments should be encouraged and the basis for future growth built. He also added that institutions and regulations not compatible with international standards should be revised as Korea's export targets the global market.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-woon (Spokesperson, Presidential office): The president instructed that so-called 'killer regulations’ that hinder businessmen’s investment should be removed vigorously.



His detailed instructions included a rapid removal of 'killer regulations' by revising enforcement ordinances or laws. Since the opposition's cooperation is needed to revise the laws, the president accused the National Assembly of holding back the bills that could improve the economic fundamentals and stabilize people's lives.



ANTI-SHARK NETS AT BEACH



[Anchor Lead]

Recent shark sightings along the northeastern Gangwon coast have triggered safety concerns for the upcoming summer beach season, prompting the deployment of protective nets around these areas.



[Pkg]

This is Sokcho Beach in Gangwon-do Province, which opens for the summer season this weekend. Work is underway to enclose a 600 meter long area along the shore with nets. The safety net is to protect vacationers from sharks. Pendulums are attached to the edge of the nets so they will sink to the seabed. Nets were installed in the past to block jellyfish, but it's the first time to have them to fend off sharks. This is due to raised concerns after a mackerel shark and great white shark were caught on nets in the east coast of northern Gangwon-do Province since late June.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Jang-yeong (Sokcho City Hall): We will safely manage beach operations and ensure visitor safety by installing a net to keep out sharks.



It's rare to spot sharks closer to the beach, but precautions are still necessary as the ones found recently are known to be aggressive. The oceans ministry and Coast Guard are stepping up patrols against potential shark sightings.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ha-yong (Sokcho Coast Guard): Additional personnel have been deployed at police precincts and maritime patrol squads are placed in 4 areas to prevent accidents at sea.



The Coast Guard advises citizens to avoid playing in the water at night when sharks are particularly active and not to go into the sea when they have physical wounds.



DROWNINGS IN VALLEYS



[Anchor Lead]

In a tragic turn of events, a man in his fifties was swept away into a drainage pipe while at a valley, a result of intensified water currents due to recent heavy rainfall. With erratic weather conditions, caution is strongly advised when engaging in water activities in such areas.



[Pkg]

A stream in Gapyeong-gun County, Gyeonggi-do Province. A man in his 50s was enjoying his time here on Monday afternoon when he suddenly slipped and fell. At first it looked as if he just fell into the water, but he vanished into the current in a matter of seconds. He was sucked into a sewer hidden in the water.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ho-bin (Gimpo resident): It did not look dangerous at all. It’s hard to tell from afar, but the current is strong all the way down there. It’s even hard to maintain balance.



The sewer is about a meter in diameter. Once someone gets pushed into it by the powerful current, it's nearly impossible to get them out. The man's loved ones and others tried to rescue him, but he eventually died.



[Soundbite]

(Safety guard (VOICE MODIFIED)): CPR was performed but it didn’t help. So he was taken to hospital. There are probably no safety guards here.



The area around the sewer is far from safe because of the swift current. Water levels in nearby valleys rose significantly after it rained four times in the past ten days, with the combined precipitation surpassing 150mm. People can easily get swept away by the strong current unless they exercise extra caution. The risk of drowning accidents soars right after the rain. Last weekend, three people fell into the water while having fun near a campsite in Gapyeong. One of them died. A woman in her 80s also drowned in a valley in Wanju, Jeollabuk-do Province. Last year 197 accidents caused by rapid water currents in valleys were reported. Caution is required when spending time in valleys during the hot and rainy season, as water levels can change abruptly.



CAN BLAST KILLS FOREIGN WORKER



[Anchor Lead]

A fatal explosion at a parcel delivery company's logistics terminal occurred when a can of urethane foam detonated during sorting. The incident claimed the life of a foreign worker in his thirties, leading to the victim's family's outrage over inadequate communication from the company.



[Pkg]

A paper box is in tatters as if something blew up. What was inside the box spills out. On Monday evening, cans containing urethane foam exploded from inside a box at a logistics terminal of a parcel delivery company. A worker, carrying the box, suffered a severe blow to the chest and was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest, but eventually died.



[Soundbite]

(Witness (VOICE MODIFIED)): CPR didn’t work. 7 to 8 police cars arrived on site as well as people from the industrial safety management agency.



The victim is a 33 year old Vietnamese national who was working in Korea with a work visa. The place where he worked employed many other migrant workers, including foreign students.



[Soundbite]

(Delivery company official (VOICE MODIFIED)): Subcontractors. (You mean like outsourcing?) Yes. These jobs mainly work that way.



The bereaved family has been waiting for the company to contact them since the tragedy. But with just one phone call received from a lawyer, the family is enraged the firm is not even answering their calls. The family said they want to ask company officials if safety protocols were in place for workers tasked with classifying boxes containing explosive materials.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jun-hang (Bereaved family): How can foreigners come to work in Korea with this kind of response without proper follow-up measures...



The victim who came to Korea 4 years ago spoke of financial hardships in his last phone conservation with a family member.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jun-hang (Bereaved family): When I talked with him on the phone, he said he was overdue in rent, gas and electricity bills because he wasn’t paid.



Police are looking into whether the workplace complied with safety regulations.



SMUGGLING IN CHINESE CIGARETTES



[Anchor Lead]

The Incheon Regional Customs announced that a sixty-year-old smuggling ringleader was arrested and the nine accomplices were booked without detention for smuggling in Chinese cigarettes labeled as Korean brands into Korea. Investigators found that the ringleader and his accomplices smuggled in 180,000 packs of Chinese-made cigarettes worth 1.2 billion won through the Port of Incheon from 2019 to September of 2022. The Korea Customs Service seized 148,000 packs but the remaining 320,000 packs are known to have been already distributed locally.



STORK FAMILY NESTS ON TOWER



[Anchor Lead]

In a remarkable milestone for a restoration project, an endangered stork has nested in Jeollabuk-do Province, marking the first successful breeding in both Jeollabuk-do and Gyeongsangnam-do Province since 2015.



[Pkg]

The little ones hold their heads out from a nest. A stork flies in and feeds them using its beak. The mother or father also brings in some twigs, possibly to fix the nest. Long beak, red legs, black wings and elegant wing movement. This is a stork, designated natural monument No. 199 and a level-one endangered species. The stork family was discovered in early June on top of a transmission tower in a village in Gochang, Jeollabuk-do Province.



[Soundbite]

Joo Yeong-tae (First witness of stork family): I was working on the field when I spotted the stork nested on the steel tower. It was different from other birds, with a much more graceful wing movement.



The birds built the nest and laid eggs on top of the 50 meter tall tower in the spring during breeding season. It's a great spot given the fields, streams and a reservoir located nearby, where the family can catch frogs and fish. Storks have disappeared since 1994 amid reduced habitat caused by forest development. The Cultural Heritage Administration began a restoration project in 2015 and has so far released 105 storks to the wild in Chungcheongnam-do Province. Their successful breeding has been documented in Jeolla-do and Gyeongsang-do Provinces this year, the first time they're detected outside Chungcheongnam-do.



[Soundbite]

Kim Soo-gyeong (Yesan Hwangsae Park research team): Starting with the first pair in 2016, 16 pairs in total are breeding in Korea this year, signaling the gradual expansion of their habitat.



To prevent electrocution and ensure the birds' safety, the Cultural Heritage Administration and provincial authorities will set up an artificial tower in the vicinity to relocate the nest there.

입력 2023-07-05 15:04:49 수정 2023-07-05 16:45:07 News Today

ANTI-SHARK NETS AT BEACH



[Anchor Lead]

Recent shark sightings along the northeastern Gangwon coast have triggered safety concerns for the upcoming summer beach season, prompting the deployment of protective nets around these areas.



[Pkg]

This is Sokcho Beach in Gangwon-do Province, which opens for the summer season this weekend. Work is underway to enclose a 600 meter long area along the shore with nets. The safety net is to protect vacationers from sharks. Pendulums are attached to the edge of the nets so they will sink to the seabed. Nets were installed in the past to block jellyfish, but it's the first time to have them to fend off sharks. This is due to raised concerns after a mackerel shark and great white shark were caught on nets in the east coast of northern Gangwon-do Province since late June.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Jang-yeong (Sokcho City Hall): We will safely manage beach operations and ensure visitor safety by installing a net to keep out sharks.



It's rare to spot sharks closer to the beach, but precautions are still necessary as the ones found recently are known to be aggressive. The oceans ministry and Coast Guard are stepping up patrols against potential shark sightings.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ha-yong (Sokcho Coast Guard): Additional personnel have been deployed at police precincts and maritime patrol squads are placed in 4 areas to prevent accidents at sea.



The Coast Guard advises citizens to avoid playing in the water at night when sharks are particularly active and not to go into the sea when they have physical wounds.



DROWNINGS IN VALLEYS



[Anchor Lead]

In a tragic turn of events, a man in his fifties was swept away into a drainage pipe while at a valley, a result of intensified water currents due to recent heavy rainfall. With erratic weather conditions, caution is strongly advised when engaging in water activities in such areas.



[Pkg]

A stream in Gapyeong-gun County, Gyeonggi-do Province. A man in his 50s was enjoying his time here on Monday afternoon when he suddenly slipped and fell. At first it looked as if he just fell into the water, but he vanished into the current in a matter of seconds. He was sucked into a sewer hidden in the water.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ho-bin (Gimpo resident): It did not look dangerous at all. It’s hard to tell from afar, but the current is strong all the way down there. It’s even hard to maintain balance.



The sewer is about a meter in diameter. Once someone gets pushed into it by the powerful current, it's nearly impossible to get them out. The man's loved ones and others tried to rescue him, but he eventually died.



[Soundbite]

(Safety guard (VOICE MODIFIED)): CPR was performed but it didn’t help. So he was taken to hospital. There are probably no safety guards here.



The area around the sewer is far from safe because of the swift current. Water levels in nearby valleys rose significantly after it rained four times in the past ten days, with the combined precipitation surpassing 150mm. People can easily get swept away by the strong current unless they exercise extra caution. The risk of drowning accidents soars right after the rain. Last weekend, three people fell into the water while having fun near a campsite in Gapyeong. One of them died. A woman in her 80s also drowned in a valley in Wanju, Jeollabuk-do Province. Last year 197 accidents caused by rapid water currents in valleys were reported. Caution is required when spending time in valleys during the hot and rainy season, as water levels can change abruptly.



CAN BLAST KILLS FOREIGN WORKER



[Anchor Lead]

A fatal explosion at a parcel delivery company's logistics terminal occurred when a can of urethane foam detonated during sorting. The incident claimed the life of a foreign worker in his thirties, leading to the victim's family's outrage over inadequate communication from the company.



[Pkg]

A paper box is in tatters as if something blew up. What was inside the box spills out. On Monday evening, cans containing urethane foam exploded from inside a box at a logistics terminal of a parcel delivery company. A worker, carrying the box, suffered a severe blow to the chest and was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest, but eventually died.



[Soundbite]

(Witness (VOICE MODIFIED)): CPR didn’t work. 7 to 8 police cars arrived on site as well as people from the industrial safety management agency.



The victim is a 33 year old Vietnamese national who was working in Korea with a work visa. The place where he worked employed many other migrant workers, including foreign students.



[Soundbite]

(Delivery company official (VOICE MODIFIED)): Subcontractors. (You mean like outsourcing?) Yes. These jobs mainly work that way.



The bereaved family has been waiting for the company to contact them since the tragedy. But with just one phone call received from a lawyer, the family is enraged the firm is not even answering their calls. The family said they want to ask company officials if safety protocols were in place for workers tasked with classifying boxes containing explosive materials.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jun-hang (Bereaved family): How can foreigners come to work in Korea with this kind of response without proper follow-up measures...



The victim who came to Korea 4 years ago spoke of financial hardships in his last phone conservation with a family member.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jun-hang (Bereaved family): When I talked with him on the phone, he said he was overdue in rent, gas and electricity bills because he wasn’t paid.



Police are looking into whether the workplace complied with safety regulations.



SMUGGLING IN CHINESE CIGARETTES



[Anchor Lead]

The Incheon Regional Customs announced that a sixty-year-old smuggling ringleader was arrested and the nine accomplices were booked without detention for smuggling in Chinese cigarettes labeled as Korean brands into Korea. Investigators found that the ringleader and his accomplices smuggled in 180,000 packs of Chinese-made cigarettes worth 1.2 billion won through the Port of Incheon from 2019 to September of 2022. The Korea Customs Service seized 148,000 packs but the remaining 320,000 packs are known to have been already distributed locally.



STORK FAMILY NESTS ON TOWER



[Anchor Lead]

In a remarkable milestone for a restoration project, an endangered stork has nested in Jeollabuk-do Province, marking the first successful breeding in both Jeollabuk-do and Gyeongsangnam-do Province since 2015.



[Pkg]

The little ones hold their heads out from a nest. A stork flies in and feeds them using its beak. The mother or father also brings in some twigs, possibly to fix the nest. Long beak, red legs, black wings and elegant wing movement. This is a stork, designated natural monument No. 199 and a level-one endangered species. The stork family was discovered in early June on top of a transmission tower in a village in Gochang, Jeollabuk-do Province.



[Soundbite]

Joo Yeong-tae (First witness of stork family): I was working on the field when I spotted the stork nested on the steel tower. It was different from other birds, with a much more graceful wing movement.



The birds built the nest and laid eggs on top of the 50 meter tall tower in the spring during breeding season. It's a great spot given the fields, streams and a reservoir located nearby, where the family can catch frogs and fish. Storks have disappeared since 1994 amid reduced habitat caused by forest development. The Cultural Heritage Administration began a restoration project in 2015 and has so far released 105 storks to the wild in Chungcheongnam-do Province. Their successful breeding has been documented in Jeolla-do and Gyeongsang-do Provinces this year, the first time they're detected outside Chungcheongnam-do.



[Soundbite]

Kim Soo-gyeong (Yesan Hwangsae Park research team): Starting with the first pair in 2016, 16 pairs in total are breeding in Korea this year, signaling the gradual expansion of their habitat.



To prevent electrocution and ensure the birds' safety, the Cultural Heritage Administration and provincial authorities will set up an artificial tower in the vicinity to relocate the nest there.



