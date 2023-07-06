GOV’T CAUTIOUS ON SEAFOOD IMPORT News Today 입력 2023.07.06 (15:05) 수정 2023.07.06 (16:45)

GOV'T CAUTIOUS ON SEAFOOD IMPORT



[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean government has firmly drawn a line between Japan's plan for discharging contaminated water from Fukushima, which, according to an IAEA report, aligns with international safety standards, and the distinct issue of importing seafood from Fukushima. While acknowledging the IAEA's stance on the safety of the water discharge, the government has chosen to withhold definitive judgment until the results from their independent analysis are presented.



[Pkg]

Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency's positive report on the nuclear waste water release from the Fukushima plant, the government emphasized that importing seafood from Japan is a separate matter. Seoul said that the IAEA report is just a safety review, not grounds for Japan's demand to purchase its seafood.



[Soundbite]

Park Gu-yeon (Office of Gov’t Policy Coordination): The gov’t isn't going to import Japanese seafood unless its safety has been scientifically proven and the people are emotionally ready to accept it.



To relieve public concern, some people say that an environmental effects assessment should be conducted not only on large fish such as rock fish but also on microscopic organisms like planktons.



[Soundbite]

Park Seong-hoon (Vice minister of Oceans and Fisheries): Japanese seafood accounts for only about 2% of the total import. We already conducts thorough radioactivity test on all imports.



There were also questions raised about the absence of evaluation for the advanced liquid processing system better known as ALPS from the IAEA report.



[Soundbite]

Is there any reason why ALPS performance test was omitted from the extensive IAEA report?



The Korean government maintained its position of respecting the IAEA's opinion, but also added that the local experts' findings on the ALPS will be provided soon. Seoul remained cautious about publicly expressing its stance unlike China which expressed its displeasure about the report and the United States which endorsed the water release. Instead, the government pledged to announce its own conclusion based on the inspection team's activities and analyses as soon as possible.



[Soundbite]

Park Gu-yeon (Office of Gov’t Policy Coordination): We’re on the last stage of our own review. The announcement timing and method has nothing to do with IAEA Secretary General’s visit to Korea.



The IAEA plans to conduct second and third rounds of analysis on the water samples from the Fukushima nuclear plant together with Korea before announcing the findings later this year.



CLASHES OVER WASTEWATER RELEASE



[Anchor Lead]

The political sphere is bracing for a head-on clash over the release of Fukushima's contaminated water. The ruling People Power Party, has criticized the main opposition, for what they call a politics of fear mongering. In response, the Democratic Party has planned a two-day round-the-clock protest starting today.



[Pkg]

Rival parties convened emergency meetings in response to the IAEA's verification report on the safety of the plan for waste water release in Fukushima, Japan. The ruling party blasted the main opposition for spreading false rumors. The PPP says the DP condemned the IAEA's report as "predetermined" just because it runs counter to its own beliefs, and claimed that the world's top nuclear experts who conducted verification at the Fukushima nuclear power plants were "corrupt bribe-takers.“



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): The DP’s attempt to create confusion over seawater tens of thousands of kilometers away is not a scientific or diplomatic issue. It’s a political stunt.



The ruling party has filed a complaint with the National Assembly Special Committee on Ethics against DP Chair Lee Jae-myung, National Assembly deputy speaker Kim Young-joo and lawmaker Lim Jong-seong for inappropriate remarks and actions regarding wastewater release. In response, the DP says the IAEA filed a report based only on data that serves the interests of the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company. The main opposition vowed to set up a control tower to prevent the release of wastewater, have its lawmakers visit Japan, and hold parliamentary hearings regarding the matter.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): No matter how hard they try to justify it, the release of contaminated water in Fukushima will harm national interests 100 percent.



On Thursday, the DP will launch a two-day vigil at the National Assembly and will consider a legislation banning Japanese seafood imports entirely. The Justice Party, which has been holding a hunger strike in front of the Japanese embassy to Korea for the 11th day, says the verification report is nothing more than an exoneration from dumping contaminated water into the ocean. It also vowed to hold a joint news conference with Japan's Social Democratic Party.



FIRST LADY’S LAND IN QUESTION



[Anchor Lead]

Plans to build a highway connecting Seoul and Yangpyeong were in progress, but recent route changes have led to political controversy. This shift in the highway plan sparked debate due to the proximity of the new route to land in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi-do Province, owned by the family of First Lady Kim Keon-hee. The Democratic Party has raised allegations of preferential treatment, while the Land Ministry just announced they will scrap the plan.



[Pkg]

A highway linking Seoul and Yangpyeong was planned to run through Yangseo-myeon in Yangpyeong-gun County, Gyeonggi-do Province. The final destination of the highway, which was selected in the 2017 original plan, never changed even after a preliminary feasibility study was conducted in 2021. However, a document, presented by the transport ministry in May this year, it shows that Kangsang-myeon was proposed as a preferred candidate for the final stop. Right next to the route is a plot of land owned by First Lady Kim Keon-hee's family. The land measures 22,000 square meters, which is equivalent to three soccer fields. If the expressway route is revised, it would be possible to easily reach her family's land via the nearby Namyangpyeong Interchange.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jeong-soo (Former Yangpyeong-gun County office): You can reach Namyangpyeong Interchange after a minute’s drive from the new final stop candidate. Residents of Kangsang-myeon would be able to reach southern Seoul in 20 minutes.



Real estate agents say that the change is certainly a favorable factor for land prices.



[Soundbite]

(Realtor (VOICE MODIFIED)): Residents are welcoming it. Land prices moved up a little.



The Democratic Party raised suspicion that it might be a possible favor for Kim's family. The main opposition party claimed that the transport ministry seemed to have first proposed the change to the county office in mid-July last year.



[Soundbite]

Choi Jae-kwan (Democratic Party): Members of the county council are not aware of it. Residents and even the county official didn’t know about the change at the time, it was announced on May 8.



Dubbing it "highway-gate," the DP announced plans to launch a task force and look into the allegation.



GS TO REBUILD APARTMENT COMPLEX



[Anchor Lead]

Two months after the collapse of an underground parking lot, GS E&C, the contractor responsible for the apartments in Geomdan, Incheon, has decided to undertake a comprehensive reconstruction. At present, all 17 buildings have been completed up to a maximum of 25 floors. However, a decision has been made to demolish these structures and rebuild them from scratch.



[Pkg]

The underground parking lot at this apartment complex collapsed on April 29. Construction was halted entirely after the ceiling collapsed. At the time, frame construction of 1,666 units in 17 buildings had already been completed. In other words, 67% of construction is already complete. The builder, GS Engineering & Construction, has decided to start building the apartments again from scratch. The structures will likely be demolished top down, floor by floor.



[Soundbite]

(GS E&C official (VOICE MODIFIED)): Nothing is decided on the cost of rebuilding or when it will begin.



It's the second case of complete re-building due to shabby construction in Korea after the iPark apartment complex in Hwajeong, Gwangju. The decision was announced abruptly after the results of a probe conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport had been released. Reinforcing bars or rebars are essential in pillars to prop the ceiling in flat-slab structures. However, they were missing in nearly half of the pillars at the collapsed site from the design stage. What's more, rebars were omitted during the construction process in many of the pillars that were designed to have them. Problems have been detected in the concrete used as well. It received an aggregate only 70% as strong as it should be. With the rebars and concrete all falling below the required standards, additional weight of garden soil more than twice the design value was added, resulting in the collapse of the structure.



[Soundbite]

Won Hee-ryong (Minister of Land, Infrastructure & Transport): The state should make a judgment on the credibility aspect in line with the needs of the residents and the public. I urge you to make sure everything is done strictly.



The prospective residents now have to find a place to live until re-constriction is over.



[Soundbite]

Chung Hye-min (Head of residents’ council): We all welcomed the decision to rebuild the apartments. We’ll have to discuss more with those who find it difficult to wait until reconstruction is over.



GS Engineering & Construction announced its decision to rebuild the apartment complex without discussing it with the Land and Housing Corporation, which placed the order. With the time of re-building, compensation amount and cost allocation still undecided, confusion will likely continue for the time being.



GOV'T TACKLES MG CREDIT CRISIS



[Anchor Lead]

The government has launched a task force to address escalating public concerns about the high default rates of some MG Community Credit Cooperatives branches. It said that even if they are merged with other branches, all savings of customers will be guaranteed and the government will inject more liquidity into them if necessary. The government stressed that the MG Community Credit Cooperatives overcome multiple crises over its 60-year history and it was never unable to pay deposits to its customers.



UNREPORTED FOREIGN BABIES



[Anchor Lead]

We've been reporting about children that are being born without registration. Now as police investigate missing children, a significant subset remains untraceable: foreign-born children, born in South Korea but unable to register at birth. Despite carrying similar burdens as unregistered Korean children, these young foreigners fall into a child rights protection blind spot due to the lack of formal requirements or procedures for birth registration in Korea.



[Pkg]

This Mongolian couple who moved to Korea four years ago gave birth to their son earlier this year.



[Soundbite]

Mother (Mongolian (VOICE MODIFIED)): He was born on Jan. 25. I was happy.



The Korean hospital issued them a birth certificate but the couple couldn't register the birth in the central system. Foreigners who give birth to babies in Korea are not mandated to report the births. There also isn't a way for them to file the birth reports.



[Soundbite]

Mother (Mongolian (VOICE MODIFIED)): Since he’s an unregistered baby, vaccinations are very expensive. He got the shots but they were not covered by insurance.



A birth can be officially registered with the embassy of a respective country, but even that isn't easy for illegal migrants.



[Soundbite]

Choi Chang-ho (Korea Food for the Hungry International): Some don’t report births in fear of getting caught and deported.



Given the situation, the Board of Audit and Inspection found out that roughly 4,000 out of some 6,000 unregistered children were those born under foreign parents in Korea. The number accounts for 70% of the total, but they have been omitted from the survey just because they were foreigners. But just because they're foreign babies, issues concerning their unregistered status do not disappear.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jean (Attorney, Duroo): They’re exposed to the same risks as Korean children whose births haven’t been reported, such as child abuse.



Foreign children were even omitted from the birth notification system that passed the National Assembly last week.



[Soundbite]

Lee Da-jeong (Nurse, Project Team Social Parents): They have to live as ghosts if their births are not proven. Differentiating their nationalities doesn’t suit our nat’l interest.



The U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child stipulates that "the child shall be registered immediately after birth." The bill that allows a parent, regardless of nationality or social status, to register baby's birth has been pending at the National Assembly for a year now.



BONY LION MOVED TO NEW HOME



[Anchor Lead]

Not long ago, a distressing image of a lion, skeletal to the point that its ribs were visible, lying in a confined cage, stirred up a storm of controversy over animal abuse on the internet. Today, we bring you uplifting news about this very lion, who has found a new home seven years later.



[Pkg]

A lion so skinny that the silhouette of his ribs clearly shows, breathes hard. He takes laborious steps before lying down on the hard cement floor. Born in 2004, the lion is about 100 years old in human age. The animal has been living in a zoo in Gimhae, Gyeongsangnam-do Province for the past seven years. When the photos of the lethargic lion sprawled on the cement floor in a cramped, confined space were released, he was dubbed "Bony Lion" and sparked animal abuse controversy. Now "Bony Lion" has been moved to Cheongju Zoo. Given his advanced age, the zookeepers didn't use a tranquilizer and waited until the lion entered the transport cage on its own. He travelled for around 4 hours to arrive at his new home in Cheongju Zoo, some 270 kilometers away. Bony Lion was renamed "Baram," meaning a wish. The name was given in the hope that the lion would live a better life in the new protective wild environment subsidized by the Environment Ministry.



[Soundbite]

Jo Wu-gyeong (Cheongju Zoo): The zoo maintains the most wild-like environment. So we expect the animals to live in a freer and better environment.



Since the lion is a social species, Baram will undergo an adjustment period before joining other lions in the zoo to live out his life in this new home.

