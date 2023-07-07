EXPANSION ON CHEAPER PHONE PLAN News Today 입력 2023.07.07 (15:05) 수정 2023.07.07 (16:45)

EXPANSION ON CHEAPER PHONE PLAN



[Anchor Lead]

The government aims to boost competition among mobile operators with plans to lower prices, improve services, and increase device subsidy limits to ease customer costs.



[Pkg]

This office worker in his 40s uses two cellphones to save on his telecommunication fees. For simple calls and text messages, he uses a phone subscribed to a cheaper plan provided by a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) while for more complex tasks, he uses a second phone. MVNO businesses purchase data at a cheaper price from the country's three major service providers and offer them at a fraction of the price to consumers.



[Soundbite]

Cho Han-jo (Seoul resident): The inexpensive service plan offers more data and phone calls, and costs only 2,200 won a month. It’s cheaper than the 27,500 won fee charged by a major mobile carrier. That’s why I use the MVNO phone service as well.



The government has decided to promote market competition to lower telecommunication fees, as they have become an essential part of daily expenditures. The goal is to boost the competitiveness of these inexpensive phone plan options by having the nation's major mobile carriers lend telecommunication networks to new operators that offer affordable services and also by diversifying methods for calculating network rental fees. The government wants to break the existing oligopolistic network market dominated by three major mobile service carriers. Support will be provided to new operators in terms of frequency bands. Subscribers will be allowed to choose between LTE and 5G rate plans regardless of the phone model. Mobile service providers will also be mandated to notify customers of optimal rate plans. The cap on subsidies for mobile phones will be raised to alleviate consumers' financial burden, as the cost of smartphones accounts for a fourth of their telecommunication fees. The government will consider doubling the cap on extra subsidies, which make up 15% of public subsidies for mobile phone purchases to 30%. They will also look into amending the Mobile Device Distribution Improvement Act. However, consumer groups say telecommunication fees need to be cut in a more palpable and direct way.



[Soundbite]

Park Sun-jang (Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty): Subsidies for purchasing mobile phones should be expanded significantly so consumers can benefit from them, while telecom fees that were set too high in the first place should be lowered.



The consumer groups say measures to cut mobile phone fees should not be limited to helping operators only, but should also include improvement in service quality that consumers can experience.



MINISTER SCRAPS HIGHWAY PLAN



[Anchor Lead]

The controversy surrounding the Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway project, linked with allegations of favoritism towards First Lady Kim Keon-hee's family, has escalated. Land Minister Won Hee-ryong announced a full stop to the project amidst vehement denials of these accusations from the government and ruling party.



[Pkg]

A project to construct an expressway linking Seoul and Yangpyeong county in Gyeonggi-do Province passed a preliminary feasibility study two years ago. But according to land ministry data from this May, the original end point of the highway route was changed to a different course. This has raised allegations of preferential treatment as the rerouted course is near a plot of land belonging to First Lady Kim Keon-hee's family. The government and ruling party convened an emergency meeting of the parliamentary land committee on Thursday. After an hour-long discussion, land minister Won Hee-ryong announced that the project would be scrapped to be pursued under the next administration.



[Soundbite]

Won Hee-ryong (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): I announce the suspension of the project from this point on, canceling all efforts made thus far under the current gov’t.



He said the main opposition Democratic Party was perpetuating false claims and any effort to tell them the facts fell on deaf ears.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jung-jae (Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee (PPP)): Building expressways which benefit the public should not be politicized. The Democratic Party’s claims are flat out lies.



Regarding accusations of preferential treatment, the vice land minister refuted them one by one. He said the changed highway course can increase traffic volume by 6,000 cars per day while decreasing the number of vehicles in congested sections in the area by 2,000. He argued the increased cost of the revised project pales in comparison to the effect that can be gained from dispersing traffic. The official also noted that the part of the expressway built in close proximity to land owned by the first lady's family is not an entry or exit point but an intersection, and thereby holds low economic value.



[Soundbite]

Baek Won-kug (Vice minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): There should be an interchange nearby if the accusation of the project trying to raise land value can hold any validity. Alleged preferential treatment is total nonsense.



The ruling People Power Party has filed a police complaint against former DP chief Lee Hae-chan, who made the initial assertion, among others, on charges of defamation.



SCRAPPED PLAN ANGERS LOCALS



[Anchor Lead]

The abrupt decision to scrap the Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway, a project designed to ease metropolitan traffic, has triggered intense backlash from locals. This long-awaited initiative in Yangpyeong-gun County is now mired in confusion and met with accusations of irresponsibility.



[Pkg]

National Highway No. 6 heading into Seoul is jam-packed even on a weekday afternoon. The highway connects Gangneung and Incheon, but it actually serves as an arterial road between Seoul and Yangpyeong. The segment is chronically congested with vehicles oftentimes crawling at around 10 kilometers per hour on weekends.



[Soundbite]

(Yangpyeong-gun resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): I can’t make any appointments on weekends because the traffic is too congested.



The main reason for constructing a Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway is to disperse this existing congestion. The Yangpyeong-gun County Government tried to build a privately funded expressway in 2008, but couldn't find a builder. But the project found new momentum when a budget was allocated in 2017. The project passed the preliminary feasibility test in April 2021. Then the feasibility test began in March 2022. Now an environmental effect assessment is underway. The expressway is projected to open in 2031 even if it proceeds as planned. But local residents seem to accept the recent decision to scrap the project as indefinite postponement.



[Soundbite]

Oh Yeong-sun (Yangpyeong-gun resident): They’re being irresponsible. They changed their minds without listening to our opinions.



[Soundbite]

(Yangpyeong-gun resident): If the next administration undertakes the project, it would open in 2040 at the earliest.



The county governor belonging to the People Power Party demanded the government to withdraw its decision to scrap the project.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Jin-seon (Yangpyeong-gun County Governor): Land ministry should withdraw its plan to scrap the project and allow Yangpyeong residents to keep their hopes and dreams.



The estimated project cost stands at roughly 1.8 trillion won. However, the sunk costs on traffic demand projection and other matters are at a manageable 3.5 billion won. Nevertheless, it won't be easy to appease enraged Yangpyeong residents who had expected a gridlock solution and a population influx.



GOV'T REPORTS ON FUKUSHIMA WATER



[Anchor Lead]

The government on Friday issued a scientific review report on Japan's treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant and said the planned discharge into the Pacific Ocean is in line with international standards including those of the IAEA. It said the level of tritium in the wastewater after being diluted with seawater is below the emission target. The government expects the impact of the discharge on territorial waters to begin in 4 to 5 years at the earliest or 10 years at the latest. It also forecasts effects of radiation to be scientifically insignificant, representing less than one-hundred thousandth of the average radiation level in domestic seas.



PARTIES FEUD OVER WATER RELEASE



[Anchor Lead]

The Democratic Party has begun a two-day protest against Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant's contaminated water discharge. The People Power Party has countered, accusing them of inciting fear and anxiety among citizens.



[Pkg]

The Democratic Party went into emergency mode once the final IAEA report was released to approve the Fukushima nuclear plant's release of contaminated water.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): The IAEA report allegedly said that the release of contaminated water is neither recommended nor approved and IAEA will not be responsible for any result. Can this be called a proper safety assessment result?



The opposition party also engaged foreign journalists to see the need for international collaboration.



[Soundbite]

Wi Seong-gon (Against Fukushima Water Release, DP): Releasing contaminated water to the sea from a devastated nuclear plant is unprecedented which can be fatal to the health and lives of the current and future generations.



The DP urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to inform Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of the party's disapproval of the water release at the next summit. The ruling People Power Party criticized the opposition and claimed they are undermining the honor of numerous countries that participated in the IAEA inspection as well as Korea's national dignity.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): They try to overturn the nation like how they instigated the mad cow disease and THAAD scandals in the past. Are they trying to instigate a trade war?



The PPP claimed that the DP is denying science with their fake news and groundless arguments.



[Soundbite]

Jang Dong-hyeok (Floor spokesperson, PPP (KBS Radio)): Instigating an incident without scientific basis or facts implies that they are after other objectives, not the people’s interest.



The government and the PPP have stated that they respect the IAEA's scientific findings while the opposition party plans to start a local bus tour along the southern coast to publicize the dangers of contaminated water release.



YOON TO VISIT LITHUANIA



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol will discuss the war in Ukraine and North Korea in back to back summit talks with world leaders on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) Summit in Lithuania next week. The presidential office said coordination is also underway to arrange a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, possibly to address Japan's planned release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. President Yoon will then visit Poland to discuss economic cooperation and efforts to rebuild Ukraine.



SOCCER STAR CATCHES DUI DRIVER



[Anchor Lead]

On the night of the 4th, near Dongjak Station, a drunk driver struck another vehicle and tried to flee. It was none other than former national soccer player, Lee Chun-soo, and his manager who went after and caught the offender.



[Pkg]

An entrance to the Olympic Expressway near Dongjak Station in Seoul. Two men are seen running on the motorway. The one spotted running away is a drunk driver who had crashed into a taxi. The one chasing him is the taxi driver. The overwhelmed cab driver asks people around him to help him catch the perpetrator.



[Soundbite]

(Taxi driver): There was no way I could catch him because I’m not young. They asked me what was going on, so I told them I had to catch that man because of a hit-and-run.



Hearing the taxi driver's call for help, a man gets out of a car and starts pursing, too. Another man joins him. It's the former national soccer player Lee Chun-soo and his manager. He was on his way home after a TV shoot when he saw a drunk driver trying to flee and decided to help.



[Soundbite]

Lee Chun-soo (Former nat’l soccer player): I heard someone asking for help. It just struck me, so I opened the door of the car suddenly and wanted to help catch the runaway suspect.



Lee and his manager sprinted on the motorway in the dark and managed to apprehend the drunk driver in just five minutes.



[Soundbite]

Lee Chun-soo (Former nat’l soccer player): There was a cliff right behind the guard rail. Thinking about it now, I don’t know how my feet and body moved at the moment.



The intoxicated driver turned out to be a man in his 40s. His blood alcohol level was high enough to have his driver's license suspended.



[Soundbite]

Lee Chun-soo (Former nat’l soccer player): I only thought about catching the perpetrator no matter what to help the elderly taxi driver, who seemed desperate.



Police are investigating the apprehended man for alleged hit-and-run and DUI.



3RD EXPLORATION SHIP UNVEILED



[Anchor Lead]

The 'Tamhae 3,' Korea's latest oceanographic research vessel, has been unveiled. Set to sail next spring, it will scour the globe's oceans, aiding in the international exploration of undersea energy resources.



[Pkg]

The magnificent Tamhae 3 is unveiled at sea for the first time. Measuring 92m long and weighing more than 6900 tons, the ship can move at the maximum speed of 15 knots and cover distances as long as 19,000 nautical miles. Built by the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources on state funds surpassing 180 billion won, the vessel is equipped with 35 types of cutting-edge exploration and research devices. The Tamhae 3 can explore three-dimensionally, the undersea stratigraphic structures and promising underwater resource strata. It will detect changes in strata four-dimensionally to find out oil and gas distribution and select the locations storing carbon dioxide undersea. The ship's eight streamers, each measuring 6km in length, enable it to measure an area four times as large compared to the Tamhae 2 with higher precision.



[Soundbite]

Ku Nam-hyung (Korea Inst. of Geoscience and Mineral Resources): Its sound source is 1.5 times louder, which allows it to explore deeper and wider areas more quickly.



As an ice class vessel, Korea's third exploration ship can explore not only continental shelves but also polar regions such as the Arctic using dynamic positioning control. It can also be deployed in the development of mineral resources thanks to its ability to grasp information on rare earth elements in the marine sediments of the Pacific Ocean.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jin-ho (Korea Inst. of Geoscience and Mineral Resources): It’s a high-performance ship that can explore larger areas worldwide including oceans and polar regions.



The Tamhae 3 will officially set sail next April after pilot operation.

