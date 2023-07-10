IAEA CHIEF ENDS TRIP TO KOREA News Today 입력 2023.07.10 (14:59) 수정 2023.07.10 (16:45)

IAEA CHIEF ENDS TRIP TO KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, concluded his three-day trip involving discussions with Democratic Party representatives. His visit, following the IAEA's report, raises concerns about the impending release of radioactive water by Japan. We further explore this issue and the potential for additional talks.



[Pkg]

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi left Korea after a three-day visit. Unlike when he held press conferences and kept busy during his four-day visit to Japan, he remained relatively quiet as if he was aware of Korea's sensitive public opinion.



[Soundbite]

Rafael Grossi (IAEA Director General): (Are you satisfied with this visit?) ...



He faced a protest on his way to Seoul from the airport and caused controversy when he told an interview he could swim in contaminated water. He also met with Foreign Minister Park Jin, Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chair Yoo Guk-hee, and Democratic Party representatives. After talking with Park, Grossi posted on social media about the importance of follow-up monitoring after the treated water release in an attempt to appease the Korean public opinion opposing the water release from the Fukushima nuclear plant.



[Soundbite]

Rafael Grossi (IAEA Director General)



Gaining momentum from the IAEA's report finding no problem with the water release plan, Japan is poised to discharge the water soon. Given the ASEAN summit in early September, it is projected that the release will begin as early as August. The Korean government demands Japan and the IAEA include Korea in the final water release stage and follow-up verification process. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to include the Fukushima water release issue among the agendas at the NATO summit Tuesday, Lithuania time, and highlight the safety of its plan. The Korean and Japanese leaders are to meet at the NATO meeting for the first time in two months. It remains to be seen how far Seoul can take its demands for contaminated water verification and management.



CLASH OVER SCRAPPED HIGHWAY PLAN



[Anchor Lead]

The fallout from the government's halt to the Seoul-Yangpyeong highway project continues. Over the weekend, the Yangpyeong-gun County mayor and residents appealed to the Democratic Party, asking them not to block the project. The debate over responsibility for the cancellation persists.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Build the highway as Yangpyeong-gun residents want!



The residents and county office chief of Yangpyeong-gun visited the headquarters of the Democratic Party amid rain on Sunday. They urged the main opposition party to stop raising suspicions, saying that the highway project was scrapped because the DP took issue with a plot of land owned by First Lady Kim Keon-hee's family.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Soon-ok (Chair, Yangpyeong-gun County Council (PPP)): Today’s rain is the tears our residents are shedding. We convey the message of resentment to the DP, which has caused all this confusion.



Yangpyeong County Mayor Jeon Jin-seon reiterated that he had first proposed to the transport ministry that the original highway plan be revised to add an interchange.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Jin-seon (Yangpyeong-gun County Governor (PPP)): I am asking the DP to stop all its attempts to block the highway project.



The People Power Party called on the DP to take responsibility, saying that it will agree to resume the canceled highway construction project only after the main opposition party issues an apology.



[Soundbite]

Kim Min-soo (Spokesperson, People Power Party): The DP should stop malicious political offensive and spreading fake news.



The DP's fact-finding task force, which includes a former Yangpyeong County mayor, also held a press conference. They denied the claim that the DP made a push to change the route of the highway two years ago. The task force also insisted that the responsibility lies with the government and the ruling party that decided to cancel the highway project after the suspicions were brought up.



[Soundbite]

Choi In-ho (Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee (DP)): In response to suspicions raised, why did they scrap the project entirely? Why are they distorting the facts, dividing Yangpyeong-gun residents and blaming the opposition party?



Regarding the controversy, a presidential official said that it is the transport ministry's discretion to determine whether or not to cancel the highway project. The official said it is right for the ruling and opposition camps to discuss and settle the issue smoothly.



APPLE PAY GAINS PACE IN KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

These days, many are opting to forgo physical credit cards in favor of storing them digitally on smartphones. In this evolving market, dominated by Samsung Pay, Apple Pay from the United States launched a challenge, crossing the 100-day mark since its introduction in South Korea. We look into what kind of changes have been brought to the market.



[Pkg]

Convenience stores are where Apple Pay has made the biggest difference since its introduction in Korea in late March.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sung-mo (BGF Retail): The number of Apple Pay payments nearly tripled from March and increased about 40% from April.



As of June 27, the number of Apple Pay payments, 100 days since its introduction in the nation, recorded around 26 million. Eight out of 10 users were those in their 20s and 30s. Hyundai Card, the only credit card brand that can be registered in Apple Pay, recorded the most new subscribers among the major credit card brands in the nation over the past three months. Concerned about losing its prospective customers, Samsung Pay, which used to monopolize the domestic mobile payment market, is trying to address the situation. It decided to join hands with Naver Pay, a leader in the online payment market, to release services catering to customers in their 20s and 30s. The company has also launched an international student identity card service, which offers various discounts in 114 countries.



[Soundbite]

Choi Eun-joo (Samsung Electronics): We will introduce more differentiated services for Gen Z, our major customers in the future, such as diverse student ID card services.



With more credit card companies looking to introduce Apple Pay, competition in the second half of the year is expected to become more fierce. Samsung Pay, which had charged no credit card processing fees for nine years, has scrapped its existing policies and is considering charging processing fees like Apple does. Samsung Pay has notified credit card companies of their contract termination slated for next month. If a new deal that includes credit card processing fees is signed, the firm will likely reap over 70 billion won in annual fees alone. Credit card companies criticized the move, saying if their financial burden goes up because of processing fees, there will be fewer benefits for customers.



SUCCESSFUL AUTONOMOUS SHIPPING



[Anchor Lead]

Pioneering in autonomous navigation technology, the South Korean shipbuilding industry recently witnessed a major milestone. A large container ship autonomously completed a 1,500-kilometer journey from Geoje, South Korea, to Taiwan.



[Pkg]

A large container ship that can carry as many as 15,000 containers navigates the South China Sea. The ship's ocean surface surveillance radars can check for obstacles within a 50km radius day and night. When obstacles are detected within 1.8km, the rudder automatically steers away from them. The ship navigated autonomously for six days from the Geoje shipyard in Gyeongsangnam-do Province to the Port of Kaohsiung in Taiwan, covering a distance of 1,500km. It sailed close to other vessels 90 times but successfully avoided them, and dodged collisions with some 9,000 marine obstacles. All processes including steering, speed control and engine power were determined automatically by the ship's operating system.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jae-woo (Samsung Heavy Industries): The ship’s level of obstacle avoidance coincides with that of a skilled navigation officer in about 92% of cases.



In autonomous marine navigation, location is checked and the system modifies location every five seconds using radars, artificial satellite GPS signals and an automated positioning system. A control center on land can remotely control the vessel using a 5G communication network. So far, the center has succeeded in controlling the ship at a 300km distance. Samsung Heavy Industries, which launched the development of autonomous ships seven years ago, first applied the technology to a small vessel in 2020. Last year its 9200-ton ship navigated autonomously for 950km. Autonomous ships are expected to bring about innovation to marine logistics, as they are less affected by bad weather conditions than regular ships and require less human power to operate them. Korea, a global leader in the shipbuilding sector, is setting international standards in autonomous shipping.



AIRPORT FACE RECOGNITION SERVICE



[Anchor Lead]

The Incheon International Airport Corporation is allowing travelers to register their passport and facial information starting Monday. This is a preparatory step for the launch of a facial recognition service that will quicken departure procedures. Those who want to use the facial recognition service can download the "ICN SmartPass" app and register the necessary information, including their boarding passes. App users can enter the departure hall and the boarding gate through facial recognition without presenting their passports and boarding passes. However, they will have to continue to present passports for departure screening by the justice ministry.



OBESE MEN SENT TO ARMY



[Anchor Lead]

In a surprising turn of events, an extremely obese individual, mistakenly enlisted as an active-duty soldier, returned home after the error was discovered. The Military Manpower Administration, upon identifying this misjudgement by their public health doctor, found additional similar cases, including one who had completed their service term. The MMA has since apologized to the individuals and their families.



[Pkg]

There was an awkward incident in the army boot camp in May. There was a new recruit who was so obese that he apparently had no uniform that fit him.



[Soundbite]

(Officer at Army Boot Camp (VOICE MODIFIED)): I saw his physical data after seeing him personally. I doubted that he could serve active duty.



The Military Manpower Administration had a baffling explanation for the situation. They had made a mistake of classifying a Grade 4 reservist as an active-duty soldier. The MMA sent an officer to the boot camp.



[Soundbite]

(Officer at Army Boot Camp (VOICE MODIFIED)): An Military Manpower Administration official came the next morning and took the recruit home.



This mistake was made when the public health doctor who determines the physical grade of draftees checked only the disease history documents and not the body mass index. But the problem didn't end there. This is the result of the MMA's internal inspection prompted by this incident. From 2016 to April 2023, four draftees were wrongly classified as active-duty soldiers because their BMIs were not checked. Two of them were re-classified belatedly, but one had become a sergeant and the other had already been discharged. Since the MMA failed to check the BMIs of four men over the past seven years, there may be more victims of misjudgment.



[Soundbite]

Ki Dong-min (Nat’l Defense Committee): All cases must be inspected first and then find a way to help the victims.



The MMA has apologized to the young men and their families and is investigating if any other errors have been made.



[Soundbite]

Lim Jae-ha (Military Manpower Administration): We fixed the system so that a warning would pop up when the BMI isn’t checked and the classification process can no longer proceed.



The MMA is discussing disciplinary actions for two of the four doctors who made mistakes during the draft physical examination. The other two doctors were found to have been discharged already.



KOREAN POPULAR IN THAI SCHOOLS



[Anchor Lead]

Amid a Korean language craze in Thailand, schools in even the remotest areas are launching Korean classes. Each year, fifty Korean teachers are dispatched nationwide to facilitate this trend. We have the details.



[Pkg]

This high school is located eight hours' drive away from Bangkok. Kwon Eun-ki has been teaching Korean to its students for six years now. His Korean class is so popular that some students come to this school just to learn Korean.



[Soundbite]

(Student Majoring in Korean): I came to this school because it had a Korean language department. It’s 40km from my home to the school. (When do you leave for school?) At 6:15 a.m.



The education ministry in Thailand is so eager to bring Korean language teachers that it even pays the wages of teachers sent by the Korean education ministry. Kang Dong-hwa has been teaching Korean for seven years at another public school in Thailand. She teaches Korean for 38 hours a week together with a Thai Korean language teacher.



[Soundbite]

(How do you go to Korea?) I go to... Korea... by motorcycle.



Kwon and Kang got married three years ago after meeting at a Korean teachers' gathering in Thailand.



[Soundbite]

Kang Dong-hwa (Korean Teacher): The schools are each located in Nakhon Phanom and Rayong, which are about 700km apart. We were able to see each other once a year due to the pandemic.



Currently, 58 Korean language teachers are dispatched to Thailand to teach the language despite challenging conditions.



[Soundbite]

(Thai Korean Language Teacher): About 65 students major in Korean language in our school. (Are there enough Korean language teachers?) I don’t think there are enough teachers.



Over four thousand students chose Korean as their second language in the Thai college admission test last year. This is more than those who chose French or Japanese.



[Soundbite]

Heo Ji-yi (Korean Teacher): Students look happy after learning with the teaching materials I made. I find it very rewarding when they respond with great enthusiasm.

