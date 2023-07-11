N. KOREA BLASTS U.S. FLIGHTS News Today 입력 2023.07.11 (14:58) 수정 2023.07.11 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

N. KOREA BLASTS U.S. FLIGHTS



[Anchor Lead]

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has warned of a 'decisive response' to a claimed U.S. spy plane intrusion into their economic airspace. In response, the Joint Chiefs of Staff have urged North Korea to stop escalating tensions over normal flight operations.



[Pkg]

Kim Yo-jong issued a statement Monday night, less than a day after a defense ministry spokesman announced North Korea's stance. The North Korean leader's sister claimed a U.S. spy plane again flew over the maritime military demarcation line into the North's exclusive economic zone in waters east of Uljin and Tongchon from 5 a.m., Monday. She insisted that after it was repelled by North Korean war planes, the U.S. plane again conducted reconnaissance activities and made military provocations by flying into the North's airspace 400 kilometers east of Goseong, Gangwon-do Province at 8:50 a.m. Kim then warned of stern responses if the U.S. again reaches into the North's EEZ, with what she called entrusted authority. But the EEZ mentioned by Kim is the area within 200 nautical miles of its territory. It is different to the sovereign airspace and waters, which are within 12 nautical miles of the North's coast. North Korea has been stepping up threats against South Korea and the U.S. On Monday morning, it said a U.S. spy reconnaissance plane crossed into its airspace, warning that such flights could be shot down.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Yang Moo-jin (University of N. Korean Studies): The fact that both the party and military issued statements indicates N. Korea could take substantial action. The word ‘entrusted authority’ suggests that Kim Jong-un’s opinions were reflected.



Following Kim Yo-jong's statement, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff denounced Pyongyang for heightening tensions by repeatedly issuing threats against normal operations in skies over international waters. It urged the regime to immediately stop its intimidation. The JCS stressed that the responsibility for all consequences will lie with the North if it takes action against normal South Korean and U.S. flights.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

Following North Korea's accusation, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller urged the North to refrain from escalatory actions. Deputy spokesperson for the Department of Defense, also told reporters that the United States, as always, remains committed to safely and responsibly flying, sailing, operating anywhere that international law allows and alongside its allies and partners.

A group of ten opposition and independent lawmakers on Monday held a rally in Tokyo outside the Japanese prime minister's residence to protest the planned release of Fukushima wastewater into the sea. They called the discharge an anti-global and anti-human act. The ruling People Power Party said the main opposition Democratic Party was harming national interest through their protest visit to Japan and urged the DP to drop their ignorant attitude and blind opposition to the water discharge and respect the global status of the International Atomic Energy Agency.



APPEAL FOR SEAFOOD CONSUMPTION



[Anchor Lead]

With the imminent release of Fukushima's contaminated water, national fishermen convened in Busan, advocating for increased seafood consumption. They urged politicians to focus on solutions for the shrinking market rather than debates over the discharge.



[Pkg]

At a fisheries market in Busan. Stalls are stacked with a variety of fish and other seafood. But merchants receive far fewer customers



[Soundbite]

(Merchant (VOICE MODIFIED)): Business is bad. I barely earn 10,000 won a day.



With Japan set to release treated radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, the consumption of marine products is being discouraged in Korea.



[Soundbite]

(Merchant (VOICE MODIFIED)): Fish from regions other than Japan are okay. But overall sale has been dampened because of Japan.



Some 2,000 owners and operators of inshore fishing vessels weighing less than ten tons gathered from across the nation at a plaza in front of Busan Station. They pledged to continue opposing Japan's unilateral release of radioactive water, of which, they reiterate, safety is not scientifically proven. They said that while fishermen, the largest victim of the controversy, remain excluded, some experts are fanning public concerns with distorted information. The fishing community added that they will seek to hold those experts legally responsible for the direct and indirect damage they have sustained.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dae-seong (Chair, Korea Association of Coastal Fishers): We cannot tolerate some experts’ behaviors that are fueling baseless concerns.



They also called on politicians to stop political disputes over groundless information, and instead, focus on devising measures to support fishers and address the depressed consumption of seafood. The fishermen will ask the government to hold a public hearing with academics, fishers and citizens taking part.



POLICEWOMAN GIVEN ODD REQUESTS



[Anchor Lead]

A Seoul police substation chief, investigated for requiring a female officer to entertain a local donor, received a warning but wasn't seen as abusive. Measures to separate them were implemented later, at the officer's request.



[Pkg]

Back in April, a female lieutenant working at a police substation in Seoul was called out to a meal by her boss. She went out to the meeting and found a man in his 80s who was said to be a noted figure known for his donations to the local community. The police chief suggested they take a picture together.



[Soundbite]

(Police lieutenant (VOICE MODIFIED)): I was told the elderly man owned many buildings and had ample savings in community credit cooperatives and can live off interest earnings.



Eight days later, the boss contacted her again. It was a text message telling her that the elder they met the other day was calling for her and she was to visit his office. Against her will, the lieutenant went to the office and found photos put up on the hallway including the one she took during that previous meal.



[Soundbite]

(Police lieutenant (VOICE MODIFIED)): I didn’t understand why I had to eat with him. I also said that I won’t take pictures but they insisted.



That's not all. Her boss, during work hours, even asked her to go rock-climbing with him to an indoor center. It was just the two of them. With the strange orders continuing, the officer eventually took a sick leave in May and requested an inspection into the matter. The inspection resulted in a mere verbal warning to the police substation chief saying it was not appropriate to call out his subordinate to a private gathering during work hours. But the probe reportedly concluded the incident can't be seen as a case of coercion or abuse of power. If such an inspection takes place, it is common rule to separate the victim from the alleged perpetrator. However, there were no such measures taken for two months and the reason given was the officer was already on sick leave. The officer then raised the issue on the internal police bulletin last week and in the afternoon of that day, the chief was transferred elsewhere. In a phone interview with KBS, he raised no objection to the warning he received and argued that he was only trying to treat his officer well, but it seems to have backfired.



HAZARDOUS TREE MASS DEATH



[Anchor Lead]

Korea's Jirisan Mountain is witnessing widespread die-offs of indigenous Korean fir trees, raising concerns of potential landslides during heavy rains and typhoons. Popular hiking trails are also under threat, posing safety risks for visitors.



[Pkg]

Cheonwangbong Peak of Mt. Jirisan, located 1,915 meters above sea level. The trees have all turned ash-gray. The Korean fir trees, which live in cold high-lying areas, are dying here en masse. The culprit is climate change with rising temperatures and less snow.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hyung-kwan (KBS reporter): I’m in an area where fir trees are dying en masse. Coniferous trees, which are supposed to stay green year-round have turned white with dry branches.



The areas around hiking trails on the famous peaks of Mt. Jirisan, such as Cheonwangbong and Banyabong, have turned into giant graves for fir trees. The mortality rates of coniferous trees including the Korean fir at over 1,600 meters above sea level on Mt. Jirisan reach 30%.



[Soundbite]

Lee Seok-won (Hiker): The slopes are becoming desolate because fir trees are dying gradually. It’s heartbreaking.



When fir trees die, the ground on slopes inevitably becomes weaker, resulting in a higher risk of landslides when it rains heavily. More than ten areas on Mt. Jirisan have seen landslides since 2010. In five of those areas, large landslides measuring up to 100 meters wide and 1.5 kilometers long occurred. They all happened in the areas where fir trees had died and when torrential rains and typhoons hit during the summer season. Fir trees growing near trails frequented by hikers are dying en masse at a faster pace lately.



[Soundbite]

Seo Jae-chul (Green Korea United): A study should be carried out into the probability of landslides and the causes of the Korean fir’s collapses and death.



The mass death of the Korean fir, a symbol of high-lying areas in Jirisan National Park, is leading to another hazard - landslides.



KOREAN FIGHTER JETS IN POLAND



[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean-made FA-50 light combat aircraft has landed in Poland, a month after dispatch. Two of these were dismantled and packaged for shipping, as captured in KBS footage.



[Pkg]

Long objects wrapped in a special material are moved carefully out of a South Korean cargo plane. The first two Korean light attack aircraft FA-50 have safely arrived in Poland. They were shipped and delivered in the shortest period of time since Korea signed a deal on exporting 48 FA-50 fighters to Poland last September. The first two fighters delivered this time departed Korea with their fuselages, wings and engines disassembled. Because of the war in Ukraine, the cargo plane made a detour to the U.S. instead of taking the usual route close to Russia. The two aircraft will be assembled and inspected in Poland before conducting acceptance flights. The Polish government plans to unveil the fighters at an event marking Poland's Armed Forces Day on August 15th.



[Soundbite]

Mariusz Blaszczak (Polish Minister of Defense (June 7)): The purchase of FA-50 fighters is part of Poland’s efforts to ramp up nat’l defense and effectively ward off external threats.



Seoul has also signed a deal with Warsaw for exporting weapons worth 17 trillion won. They include K9 self-propelled howitzers, K2 battle tanks and multiple-rocket launchers named "Chunmoo“. Expectations are running high over additional deals ahead of President Yoon's upcoming state visit to Poland.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Sang-nam (Korea Defense Industry Association): The defense sector views it as an opportunity to secure potential for developing new weapons systems.



If more weapons deals are signed between the two nations, discussions of the details of terms and conditions, such as large financial support, could also take place.



LOCAL LIBRARIES FOR SUMMER FUN



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst alternating sweltering heat and rain, small libraries, known as 'book-cation' spots, are gaining popularity, offering a unique retreat with just a single book.



[Pkg]

With children gathered, this place is filled with lively sounds. They are making balls with silicon tape. But it's not as easy as it looks.



[Soundbite]

(Help.) Blow on it. A little bit more.



Some children read books quietly in another room. This is a small community library located in an apartment complex.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-kyung (Fifth grader): In summer, it is cool and nice in here.



In another nearby small library, children spend time reading books or solving word quizzes. Parents look over books to read with their children and share their thoughts on it.



[Soundbite]

Kim Eun-hye (Suwon resident): As well as children, parents and mothers can grow a lot here. They also share their experiences and realize that they are not alone.



There are a total of some 1,800 small libraries in Gyeonggi-do Province alone. Of them, about 370 serve as shelters to offer relief from the summer heat. They receive financial support from the provincial government to cover costs for air-conditioning.



[Soundbite]

Lee Song-ja (Gyeonggi-do Prov. Gov’t): There are three benefits for spending summer time at small libraries. You can escape from the heat in an air-conditioned space. There’s a financial benefit as you would save on electricity at home. You can also build up your knowledge by reading books.



Small libraries can be easily found in nearby communities. However, most of them are privately operated and small in scale. So it's better to visit the web site of the Gyeonggi-do cyber library and check operating hours and other information in advance.

N. KOREA BLASTS U.S. FLIGHTS

입력 2023-07-11 14:58:30 수정 2023-07-11 16:45:05 News Today

N. KOREA BLASTS U.S. FLIGHTS



[Anchor Lead]

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has warned of a 'decisive response' to a claimed U.S. spy plane intrusion into their economic airspace. In response, the Joint Chiefs of Staff have urged North Korea to stop escalating tensions over normal flight operations.



[Pkg]

Kim Yo-jong issued a statement Monday night, less than a day after a defense ministry spokesman announced North Korea's stance. The North Korean leader's sister claimed a U.S. spy plane again flew over the maritime military demarcation line into the North's exclusive economic zone in waters east of Uljin and Tongchon from 5 a.m., Monday. She insisted that after it was repelled by North Korean war planes, the U.S. plane again conducted reconnaissance activities and made military provocations by flying into the North's airspace 400 kilometers east of Goseong, Gangwon-do Province at 8:50 a.m. Kim then warned of stern responses if the U.S. again reaches into the North's EEZ, with what she called entrusted authority. But the EEZ mentioned by Kim is the area within 200 nautical miles of its territory. It is different to the sovereign airspace and waters, which are within 12 nautical miles of the North's coast. North Korea has been stepping up threats against South Korea and the U.S. On Monday morning, it said a U.S. spy reconnaissance plane crossed into its airspace, warning that such flights could be shot down.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Yang Moo-jin (University of N. Korean Studies): The fact that both the party and military issued statements indicates N. Korea could take substantial action. The word ‘entrusted authority’ suggests that Kim Jong-un’s opinions were reflected.



Following Kim Yo-jong's statement, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff denounced Pyongyang for heightening tensions by repeatedly issuing threats against normal operations in skies over international waters. It urged the regime to immediately stop its intimidation. The JCS stressed that the responsibility for all consequences will lie with the North if it takes action against normal South Korean and U.S. flights.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

Following North Korea's accusation, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller urged the North to refrain from escalatory actions. Deputy spokesperson for the Department of Defense, also told reporters that the United States, as always, remains committed to safely and responsibly flying, sailing, operating anywhere that international law allows and alongside its allies and partners.

A group of ten opposition and independent lawmakers on Monday held a rally in Tokyo outside the Japanese prime minister's residence to protest the planned release of Fukushima wastewater into the sea. They called the discharge an anti-global and anti-human act. The ruling People Power Party said the main opposition Democratic Party was harming national interest through their protest visit to Japan and urged the DP to drop their ignorant attitude and blind opposition to the water discharge and respect the global status of the International Atomic Energy Agency.



APPEAL FOR SEAFOOD CONSUMPTION



[Anchor Lead]

With the imminent release of Fukushima's contaminated water, national fishermen convened in Busan, advocating for increased seafood consumption. They urged politicians to focus on solutions for the shrinking market rather than debates over the discharge.



[Pkg]

At a fisheries market in Busan. Stalls are stacked with a variety of fish and other seafood. But merchants receive far fewer customers



[Soundbite]

(Merchant (VOICE MODIFIED)): Business is bad. I barely earn 10,000 won a day.



With Japan set to release treated radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, the consumption of marine products is being discouraged in Korea.



[Soundbite]

(Merchant (VOICE MODIFIED)): Fish from regions other than Japan are okay. But overall sale has been dampened because of Japan.



Some 2,000 owners and operators of inshore fishing vessels weighing less than ten tons gathered from across the nation at a plaza in front of Busan Station. They pledged to continue opposing Japan's unilateral release of radioactive water, of which, they reiterate, safety is not scientifically proven. They said that while fishermen, the largest victim of the controversy, remain excluded, some experts are fanning public concerns with distorted information. The fishing community added that they will seek to hold those experts legally responsible for the direct and indirect damage they have sustained.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dae-seong (Chair, Korea Association of Coastal Fishers): We cannot tolerate some experts’ behaviors that are fueling baseless concerns.



They also called on politicians to stop political disputes over groundless information, and instead, focus on devising measures to support fishers and address the depressed consumption of seafood. The fishermen will ask the government to hold a public hearing with academics, fishers and citizens taking part.



POLICEWOMAN GIVEN ODD REQUESTS



[Anchor Lead]

A Seoul police substation chief, investigated for requiring a female officer to entertain a local donor, received a warning but wasn't seen as abusive. Measures to separate them were implemented later, at the officer's request.



[Pkg]

Back in April, a female lieutenant working at a police substation in Seoul was called out to a meal by her boss. She went out to the meeting and found a man in his 80s who was said to be a noted figure known for his donations to the local community. The police chief suggested they take a picture together.



[Soundbite]

(Police lieutenant (VOICE MODIFIED)): I was told the elderly man owned many buildings and had ample savings in community credit cooperatives and can live off interest earnings.



Eight days later, the boss contacted her again. It was a text message telling her that the elder they met the other day was calling for her and she was to visit his office. Against her will, the lieutenant went to the office and found photos put up on the hallway including the one she took during that previous meal.



[Soundbite]

(Police lieutenant (VOICE MODIFIED)): I didn’t understand why I had to eat with him. I also said that I won’t take pictures but they insisted.



That's not all. Her boss, during work hours, even asked her to go rock-climbing with him to an indoor center. It was just the two of them. With the strange orders continuing, the officer eventually took a sick leave in May and requested an inspection into the matter. The inspection resulted in a mere verbal warning to the police substation chief saying it was not appropriate to call out his subordinate to a private gathering during work hours. But the probe reportedly concluded the incident can't be seen as a case of coercion or abuse of power. If such an inspection takes place, it is common rule to separate the victim from the alleged perpetrator. However, there were no such measures taken for two months and the reason given was the officer was already on sick leave. The officer then raised the issue on the internal police bulletin last week and in the afternoon of that day, the chief was transferred elsewhere. In a phone interview with KBS, he raised no objection to the warning he received and argued that he was only trying to treat his officer well, but it seems to have backfired.



HAZARDOUS TREE MASS DEATH



[Anchor Lead]

Korea's Jirisan Mountain is witnessing widespread die-offs of indigenous Korean fir trees, raising concerns of potential landslides during heavy rains and typhoons. Popular hiking trails are also under threat, posing safety risks for visitors.



[Pkg]

Cheonwangbong Peak of Mt. Jirisan, located 1,915 meters above sea level. The trees have all turned ash-gray. The Korean fir trees, which live in cold high-lying areas, are dying here en masse. The culprit is climate change with rising temperatures and less snow.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hyung-kwan (KBS reporter): I’m in an area where fir trees are dying en masse. Coniferous trees, which are supposed to stay green year-round have turned white with dry branches.



The areas around hiking trails on the famous peaks of Mt. Jirisan, such as Cheonwangbong and Banyabong, have turned into giant graves for fir trees. The mortality rates of coniferous trees including the Korean fir at over 1,600 meters above sea level on Mt. Jirisan reach 30%.



[Soundbite]

Lee Seok-won (Hiker): The slopes are becoming desolate because fir trees are dying gradually. It’s heartbreaking.



When fir trees die, the ground on slopes inevitably becomes weaker, resulting in a higher risk of landslides when it rains heavily. More than ten areas on Mt. Jirisan have seen landslides since 2010. In five of those areas, large landslides measuring up to 100 meters wide and 1.5 kilometers long occurred. They all happened in the areas where fir trees had died and when torrential rains and typhoons hit during the summer season. Fir trees growing near trails frequented by hikers are dying en masse at a faster pace lately.



[Soundbite]

Seo Jae-chul (Green Korea United): A study should be carried out into the probability of landslides and the causes of the Korean fir’s collapses and death.



The mass death of the Korean fir, a symbol of high-lying areas in Jirisan National Park, is leading to another hazard - landslides.



KOREAN FIGHTER JETS IN POLAND



[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean-made FA-50 light combat aircraft has landed in Poland, a month after dispatch. Two of these were dismantled and packaged for shipping, as captured in KBS footage.



[Pkg]

Long objects wrapped in a special material are moved carefully out of a South Korean cargo plane. The first two Korean light attack aircraft FA-50 have safely arrived in Poland. They were shipped and delivered in the shortest period of time since Korea signed a deal on exporting 48 FA-50 fighters to Poland last September. The first two fighters delivered this time departed Korea with their fuselages, wings and engines disassembled. Because of the war in Ukraine, the cargo plane made a detour to the U.S. instead of taking the usual route close to Russia. The two aircraft will be assembled and inspected in Poland before conducting acceptance flights. The Polish government plans to unveil the fighters at an event marking Poland's Armed Forces Day on August 15th.



[Soundbite]

Mariusz Blaszczak (Polish Minister of Defense (June 7)): The purchase of FA-50 fighters is part of Poland’s efforts to ramp up nat’l defense and effectively ward off external threats.



Seoul has also signed a deal with Warsaw for exporting weapons worth 17 trillion won. They include K9 self-propelled howitzers, K2 battle tanks and multiple-rocket launchers named "Chunmoo“. Expectations are running high over additional deals ahead of President Yoon's upcoming state visit to Poland.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Sang-nam (Korea Defense Industry Association): The defense sector views it as an opportunity to secure potential for developing new weapons systems.



If more weapons deals are signed between the two nations, discussions of the details of terms and conditions, such as large financial support, could also take place.



LOCAL LIBRARIES FOR SUMMER FUN



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst alternating sweltering heat and rain, small libraries, known as 'book-cation' spots, are gaining popularity, offering a unique retreat with just a single book.



[Pkg]

With children gathered, this place is filled with lively sounds. They are making balls with silicon tape. But it's not as easy as it looks.



[Soundbite]

(Help.) Blow on it. A little bit more.



Some children read books quietly in another room. This is a small community library located in an apartment complex.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-kyung (Fifth grader): In summer, it is cool and nice in here.



In another nearby small library, children spend time reading books or solving word quizzes. Parents look over books to read with their children and share their thoughts on it.



[Soundbite]

Kim Eun-hye (Suwon resident): As well as children, parents and mothers can grow a lot here. They also share their experiences and realize that they are not alone.



There are a total of some 1,800 small libraries in Gyeonggi-do Province alone. Of them, about 370 serve as shelters to offer relief from the summer heat. They receive financial support from the provincial government to cover costs for air-conditioning.



[Soundbite]

Lee Song-ja (Gyeonggi-do Prov. Gov’t): There are three benefits for spending summer time at small libraries. You can escape from the heat in an air-conditioned space. There’s a financial benefit as you would save on electricity at home. You can also build up your knowledge by reading books.



Small libraries can be easily found in nearby communities. However, most of them are privately operated and small in scale. So it's better to visit the web site of the Gyeonggi-do cyber library and check operating hours and other information in advance.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!