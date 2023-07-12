HEAVY RAIN CAUSES DAMAGE News Today 입력 2023.07.12 (15:02) 수정 2023.07.12 (16:45)

HEAVY RAIN CAUSES DAMAGE



[Anchor Lead]

Following yesterday's intense rainfall, Seoul and surrounding regions have suffered extensive damage. A man was tragically found dead in Yeoju, Gyeonggi-do Province, after a flash flood, while in Gangnam, flooding even reached apartment lobbies, disrupting subway services.



[Pkg]

Heavy downpours suddenly fell in Seoul on Tuesday afternoon. With reduced visibility, even cars drove slowly. As much as 82 millimeters fell over 3 hours. Other places in the wider capital region saw as much as 90 millimeters in a span of 2 to 3 hours, causing damage. In Yeoju, Gyeonggi-do Province, which reported 60 millimeters of rain per hour on Tuesday morning, a man in his 70s who was taking a walk went missing when a stream flooded. A search and rescue team pulled the man out of the water. He was found near the stream 3 hours after being first reported missing. He was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest but, eventually died.



[Soundbite]

Moon Heung-rae (Witness): The area over there was completely flooded at the time. The man was found while rescuers were combing this entire section.



Here, residents braved through the rising rainwater with their pants rolled up. It was an apartment complex in Gangnam, southern Seoul. Torrential rain flooded the lobbies of the apartment buildings and there was water everywhere.



[Soundbite]

(Management office official (VOICE MODIFIED)): Rain fell so much suddenly it reached our ankles.



In Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do Province, roads were covered with soil due to landslides. Rainwater flows down like a cascade.



[Soundbite]

It’s impossible to go fast. Drive slowly.



Bus stops and vehicles are also inundated. People tried to move a car but it was a tough call against strong currents. Residents in Seoul's Guro-gu District received emergency text messages alerting them of "extreme rain," which is a first. Firefighters were busy responding to emergency calls relating to drainage issues.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jung-ryang (Dongjak-gu resident): Water flowed on roads, making it difficult to keep shoes on.



In Incheon, an underground supermarket flooded and fire officials had to pump out two tons of water. In Seoul, a section of subway Line One briefly stopped operations due to heavy downpours.



YOON ATTENDS NATO SUMMIT



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a NATO meeting on Wednesday. A concurrent South Korea-Japan summit will address the issue of contaminated water release.



[Pkg]

On the final day of the NATO summit held in Lithuania, the leaders of member-nations and partner-states are gathering in one place. The war in Ukraine is high on the agenda. President Yoon is set to outline South Korea's plans for humanitarian and financial support as well as "global responsible diplomacy." He is also expected to stress joint response to North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations as security in Europe cannot be separated from security in the Asia-Pacific region. On July 11 local time, NATO's member-states demanded Pyongyang's complete denuclearization and urged it to respond to dialogue offer from Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser): The NATO members will define N. Korea's missile threat as a serious challenge to global peace and emphasize the need to deliver NATO’s message.



Yoon is set to outline the details of an action plan on strengthening security partnership with NATO, which had been signed earlier. Separate meetings of the leaders of NATO's Asia-Pacific partner-nations, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the summit to discuss regional peace and stability. A presidential official said that at a Seoul-Tokyo summit scheduled to be held the two leaders may discuss Japan's plans to release nuclear wastewater, a joint response to the foreign currency crisis, and supply chain cooperation. It would be the two nation's fourth bilateral summit this year alone. Japan will likely explain its water release plans to seek understanding, while Korea will convey its own concerns and demand that Korean officials be allowed to participate in monitoring the water discharge.



"JAPAN TO COMMENT ON RELEASE PLAN"



[Anchor Lead]

Japan's NHK reported that the Korean and Japanese foreign ministers will meet at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Jakarta, Indonesia and try to reach an understanding about the release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. The Japanese media also reported that the two nations plan to exchange ideas about North Korea's nuclear and missile development as well as stronger deterrence among Korea, Japan and the United States.



AMERICANS BOOKED FOR DRUG USE



[Anchor Lead]

Foreign women suspected of drug use have been arrested in swimsuits after a two-hour standoff at a police substation. Their saga was vividly caught on CCTV.



[Pkg]

A taxi driver asks police officers for help pointing to the back seat of his cab in front of a police substation in Seoul. The officers help women get out of the car. They are wearing swimsuits. They cover their bodies with raincoats provided by the officers and enter the police substation. The women then toss their clothes and push the officers away. Some five or six police officers try to restrain them, but to no avail.



[Soundbite]

Lee Seung-hoon (Umyeon Police Substation): They tossed their clothes and bikinis and tried licking the glass door. It was abnormal behavior.



The women's friend joined them later and the disturbance lasted more than two hours. The three were found to be U.S. nationals who attended a water festival at the Seoul Land theme park in Gwacheon. Rescue workers tried measuring the women's blood pressure but they refused to cooperate.



[Soundbite]

Lee Seung-hoon (Umyeon Police Substation): They did not smell of alcohol. But their behaviour pointed to suspected drug abuse. We requested help from the rescue service and the Violent Crime Team.



The results of simple drugs tests revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the samples of two women. The third woman tested positive for cannabis. The three said they just drank water offered to them by someone at the festival. A police investigation has revealed that they took drugs at a hotel prior to the festival. Police have taken the three into custody on Narcotics Control Act violation charges and confiscated the remaining drugs in their hotel room. Police are also investigating if the women had distributed illicit drugs.



KBS LICENSE FEE REVISED



[Anchor Lead]

The process to separate KBS's TV license fees from electricity bills has been concluded. A revised ordinance was passed a month after the Presidential Office's 'recommendation', triggering varied political reactions, with some hailing it as public service and others condemning it as media control.



[Pkg]

The bill to change the method of collecting TV license and electricity fees as a combined fare passed the cabinet meeting without much debate. The bill stipulated that separating the collection of TV licence fee from electricity bills was to relieve people's inconvenience, but there was no explanation or discussion on what the inconvenience was. President Yoon Suk Yeol approved it immediately during his overseas visit.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime minister): People will clearly know that they’re paying TV license fee and public interest about the fee and their sense of rights are expected to be heightened.



Noting that 97% of the online public poll voted for the new collection method, the government approved it just one month after the top office recommended collecting the fee separately. The revision was written without deliberation, immediately after the recommendation and advance legislation notice was just ten days, one-fourth of the usual duration. Eighty-nine percent out of roughly 4,700 opinions opposed the fee separation plan during the bill's advance notice period, but no special notes were attached to the agendas of the cabinet meeting. Citing the result of the public discussion, the ruling People Power Party claimed that the people's demand was accepted.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ye-ryoung (Spokesperson, People Power Party): The recent TV license fee plan followed the change of times and fulfilled people’s demand.



The Democratic Party and three other opposition parties criticized the new plan as a blatant attempt to control the press by wielding the TV license fee as a weapon to suffocate public broadcasting stations.



[Soundbite]

Jo Seoung-lae (Democratic Party): People will judge them if the gov’t pushes ahead with the fee separation plan that makes public TV stations nervous and the gov’t untrustworthy.



The revision will be immediately implemented after it is proclaimed but the obligation to pay the TV license fee as stipulated in the Broadcasting Act will not disappear. Detailed implementation plan will be decided after discussing the matter with the Korea Electric Power Corporation.



MEDICAL WORKERS TO GO ON STRIKE



[Anchor Lead]

The Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union announced that an all-out strike will begin at 7:00 a.m. tomorrow after holding celebrations tonight at Ewha Womans University Medical Center and other places across the nation. The Union demands include expanding an integrated nursing and care-giving service to resolve the nursing cost issue and institutionalizing the nurse-patient ratio of one to five. Union members also urge hospitals and the government to provide practical measures to increase the number of doctors.



LAUNDROMAT FOR WORK CLOTHES



[Anchor Lead]

For workers in the manufacturing sector dealing with oil-stained work clothes, help has arrived. A dedicated laundry service has launched in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do Province, addressing this common issue for the local small and medium-sized enterprises.



[Pkg]

This is a small firm in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do Province which produces high precision cutting tools by processing metal. It is a small but strong enterprise with 40 employees delivering exports to a dozen countries, including the U.S. However, due to the use of cutting oil in metal processing, employees' work clothes are always covered with oil stains.



[Soundbite]

Lee Dong-jun (DongHyun Collet): Our work involves prolific use of cutting oil and oil stains getting on our clothes is a big challenge.



Regular cleaners are reluctant to receive uniforms stained with oil. While at home, mixing dirty work outfits with family laundry is also a problem. Now a new service has launched that exclusively tackles cleaning stained work clothes. The first store of Blooming Laundry has opened in a joint project by Gyeonggi-do Province and Ansan city. It only specializes in cleaning work attire from SMEs located in the Banwol and Sihwa Industrial Complex with less than 50 workers.



[Soundbite]

Lee Min-geun (Ansan Mayor): We will foster a hub for labor welfare where people can safely work and their rights are respected.



Clothing with oil stains or synthetic fibers will be dealt with separately. A mere 1,000 won will be charged for cleaning summer work clothes.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yeong-sik (Blooming Laundry): Regular work clothes can be washed with other items but those with oil stains go in a separate washing machine.



Blooming Laundry provides an expedited service of collecting, cleaning and then returning the clothes all within 2 days. The second store will open in Siheung, Gyeonggi-do Province later this year.



PANDA TWINS BORN IN KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

In a first for South Korea, a panda pair has welcomed twin cubs. After health evaluations, the twins will be unveiled to the public in the coming months.



[Pkg]

Mother panda Aibao huffs and puffs and appears to be in pain. Her body moves about. And then suddenly, a baby panda enters the world with a loud cry. Two hours later, a second cub is born. They are Korea's first ever panda twins.



[Soundbite]

Gang Cheol-won (Everland zookeeper): The twins are born pink with white hair. The black color will begin to appear in about a week.



The twin sisters have an elder sister born 3 years ago. The elder sibling named Fubao is a super star not only at the zoo but also online.



[Soundbite]

(Visitor from Hong Kong): The panda is super cute. I want to touch it.



Pandas' childbearing period comes only once a year in the spring and that only lasts 3 days at the most. Therefore a great deal of effort was made to make it a success including analyzing hormonal changes through blood and urine tests and picking a window of time with the highest probability. The panda couple managed to naturally mate back in mid-February. As reproduction proves to be challenging, only an estimated 18-hundred pandas are believed to remain in the wild globally.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Dong-hee (Director of Everland zoo): The births will serve to further protect and preserve pandas, a symbol of endangered species.



The panda's home country, China, is also ecstatic about the twins. The Chinese foreign ministry, in a regular briefing, welcomed the news and expressed hope it will serve to promote bilateral friendship. The twins' birth also charted high on China's social media platform Weibo as among the most searched words. After observing the cubs' health and growth status, officials will decide when to unveil the twins to the general public. Their sister Fubao will return to China next year when she turns 4 years old.

