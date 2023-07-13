UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT OVERHAUL News Today 입력 2023.07.13 (15:02) 수정 2023.07.13 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT OVERHAUL



[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party and government plan to cut or eliminate the base rate of unemployment benefits, citing it dampens job-seeking motivation. This move has sparked criticism from opposition and labor groups who argue it threatens low-wage workers' livelihood.



[Pkg]

Unemployment benefits refer to temporary income workers receive when they lose their jobs for no fault of their own. The People Power Party and the government have raised issues with the current unemployment benefit payment program. They said that a considerable amount of allowances are paid on excessively easy conditions, calling it a sweet lure that makes unemployed people complacent and unwilling to look for a new job.



[Soundbite]

Lim Lee-ja (Environment & Labor Committee (PPP)): An excessive amount of allowances discourage recipients from looking for work so a decreasing number of workers find jobs while receiving the benefits.



The government claimed that some jobless people purchase expensive imported goods and go on overseas trips with unemployment benefits.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hyun-joo (Seoul Office of Employment and Labor): Female workers and young workers with expired job contracts go on overseas trips while receiving benefits. They purchase designer brands’ goods.



As an alternative, the ruling party and government proposed to decrease the lower limit or abolish the unemployment benefits. They will also try to toughen penalties for fraudulent recipients. The Democratic Party strongly opposed the proposal, calling it a retrogressive revision. The main opposition said that the minimum amount seems high because income is low. It added the change should not cause harm to workers who are entitled to unemployment allowances for due reason.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Chil-seung (Senior spokesperson, DP): Following the push to increase weekly work hours to 69 hours, this is the Yoon administration’s second retrogressive revision to the labor law.



The labor sector unanimously denounced the proposed overhaul, which they said will add to sufferings of low-income earners. The Korea Confederation of Trade Unions said that few workers would voluntarily opt to become jobless and it is a ridiculous idea to slash unemployment benefits to boost the employment rate. The Federation of Korean Trade Unions also added that some workers repeatedly quit and received unemployment allowances, because many of the existing jobs are of low quality. It called on the government to improve the labor market where workers are dismissed frequently.



N. KOREA TEST-FIRES HWASONG-18



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea's state media has confirmed the long-range ballistic missile launched yesterday to be the Hwasong-18, a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. Chairman Kim Jong-un was present on the ground, directing supervising the launch.



[Pkg]

North Korea's state media including the Rodong Sinmun reported that a Hwasong-18 ICBM was test-fired on Wed. with Kim Jong-un in attendance. Pyongyang says the missile soared to a maximum altitude of 6648km and flew 1001km for 74 minutes and 51 seconds before falling into the target area in the open waters of the East Sea. The state media also disclosed the photos of the launch. It's Pyongyang's second test-firing of a Hwasong-18 missile since April. The Hwasong-18 is a new type of solid-fuel ICBM. Kim Jong-un personally attended the launch. The state media reported that Kim firmly vowed to continue a strong military offensive until hostile forces admit their defeat and forgo their antagonistic policies against the North. The North Korean media added the latest launch was aimed at protecting the regime's safety and regional peace from a nuclear war, and that it represents North Korea's right to self-defense to thoroughly ward off the military activities of its enemies. The media reports said the test-firing of Hwasong-18 missiles is essential for enhancing Pyongyang's strategic nuclear capabilities. They also stressed that it served as a warning about the danger and recklessness of military choices against North Korea and demonstrates the strength and unwavering determination for overwhelming response.



U.S. ASKS FOR STRONGER ALLIANCE



[Anchor Lead]

White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell gave an emergency security briefing to a delegation of the ruling People Power Party in Washington after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday. Noting the missile's longest-ever flight time and higher altitude, Campbell stressed the need for South Korea and the U.S. to further strengthen security alliance to address North Korea's provocations. UN Secretary General António Guterres issued a statement and strongly denounced the North Korean ICBM launch. He urged Pyongyang to fully abide by international obligations in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.



YOON HOLDS SUMMIT WITH KISHIDA



[Anchor Lead]

In a recent meeting with Japan's Prime Minister, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol voiced concerns about Japan's contaminated water discharge plan, urging for transparency and involvement of Korean experts. President Yoon started his official schedule in Poland.



[Pkg]

This year's fourth summit between Korea and Japan took place in Lithuania where the NATO Summit was held.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): I believe the two countries can work together to bring peace and prosperity to the region and solve global issues.



The biggest agenda at the 30-minute summit was the release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan. President Yoon Suk Yeol said that top priority should be given to people's health and safety and asked Japan to share the monitoring data obtained during the entire wastewater release process in real time and to allow Korean experts to participate in the inspection. He also demanded that if the concentration of radioactive substances exceed the allowed limit, Japan should immediately stop the release and notify Korea. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida referred to the IAEA's final report that found Japan's release plan compatible with international standards and emphasized repeatedly that the country will not go ahead with wastewater release that adversely affects human health and the environment. He also said that the release would be stopped immediately when the concentration of radioactive substances exceed the allowance level. However, the Japanese leader didn't give an immediate answer to Korea's demands for real-time info sharing or Korean experts' participation. President Yoon began his official visit to Poland after wrapping up the Korea-Japan summit and his other obligations at the NATO Summit. On July 13th local time, the Korean and Polish leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in defense industries, nuclear power plants and supply networks. Since Poland is considered the hub of Ukraine's post-war restoration projects, the leaders will talk about the participation of Korean enterprises. President Yoon said in an interview with a local media outlet that he hopes the two countries' economic cooperation would expand into cutting-edge industries in the future. He added that the two countries should work together in rebuilding Ukraine.



GLASS WALLS VIOLATE PRIVACY



[Anchor Lead]

Imagine a building constructed entirely of glass, reflecting the interiors of apartments across the street, even allowing passersby to see what's happening inside. Well apparently, there's no law against it. We examine an alarming case from an apartment complex in Gwangju.



[Pkg]

An apartment building in Gwangju late at night. A man in one of the apartments is seen taking off his clothes in his living room. In other units, a child moving in the living room and a woman exercising can also be seen clearly. All this was reflected on the wall of a commercial building across the street. The large glass wall acts like a mirror. The direct distance between the two buildings is around 30m. The residents are dumbfounded to find out that their privacy is so easily revealed to others.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment building resident): It’s unacceptable that someone can see what I’m doing at home, where I’m supposed to feel the most comfortable.



The residents' privacy is exposed day and night either directly or through reflections on commercial buildings, streets and apartments.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment building resident): We can see our upstairs and downstairs neighbors moving because of that building. That’s why I keep all my windows closed at night.



There are no regulations in place. The problem of glass walls was brought to light when local residents filed a lawsuit during the construction of Naver's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province in 2010. A bill on strengthening the relevant regulations under the Building Act was submitted to the National Assembly almost three years ago but it has yet to be processed.



dumbfounded

Yoo Hyun-soo (Seo-gu Dist. Ward, Gwangju): With no regulations on privacy violations in place, we have no grounds for taking any legally bound administrative measures.



Seo-gu District Ward of Gwangju has promised to minimize the residents' inconveniences by continuing negotiations with the owner of the building to cover the glass walls with tinting film.



CONGLOMERATES SEEK NEW VENTURES



[Anchor Lead]

Major corporations are increasingly announcing plans to expand beyond their traditional business areas to pioneer new ventures. This strategic move is prompted by the rapid pace of technological advancement and a growing sense of urgency not to miss out on emerging market opportunities.



[Pkg]

LG Electronics performed exceptionally well this year, driven by its strong automotive electronics business. Shedding its image as a household appliance maker, Korea's electronics giant announced that it's transitioning into the B2B field. The emphasis will be on discovering new businesses in automotive electronics, electric vehicle chargers, and the metaverse services.



[Soundbite]

Cho Joo-wan (President, LG Electronics): We will connect customer experiences in all life spaces, from homes, businesses and vehicle spaces to virtual spaces like the metaverse.



POSCO, a long-standing steel maker, recently announced that it will expand into raw materials and energy businesses. Nearly half of the company-wide investment will be poured into the secondary battery materials business for the next three years.



[Soundbite]

Chung Ki-sup (POSCO Holdings): The strategy is to focus investment in the secondary battery materials business in the early stages, while firmly establishing our position in the global market.



Samsung Electronics also attempts to move out of its main business of memory semiconductors and strengthen the fast-growing system semiconductor ecosystem. These industrial giants seek to survive amid rapidly changing technological environment and secure new growth engines by increasing investment.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Song Jae-yong (Seoul Nat’l University): Companies work to secure new growth engines when their existing businesses reach limits. They want to grow and make profit simultaneously.



However, they must consider financial soundness and relevance with existing businesses before making investment since the dispersal of resources could diminish already attained competitiveness.



SHARK SIGHTINGS ON EAST COAST



[Anchor Lead]

This year, the East Sea is witnessing an unexpected rise in shark sightings, attributed to increasing sea temperatures. Consequently, local authorities managing beaches are swiftly preparing necessary measures.



[Pkg]

A large fish with a gray triangular fin on its back swims in the sea. It's presumed to be a mako shark measuring 2.5 meters long. It was spotted on July 7 by a Coast Guard rescue boat in waters off Gwangjin Port in Samcheok, Gangwon-do Province. In the past month, 14 shark sightings have been reported to the Korea Coast Guard in Gwangwon and Gyeongbuk regions on the east coast. Those include great white and blue sharks, which are known to be very aggressive and can harm people.



[Soundbite]

Choi Won-dong (Sokcho resident): I was startled to hear that a shark was seen in Sokcho. I’m afraid I may get attacked by a shark while swimming.



Sharks are spotted more frequently recently because of the rising water temperatures in the East Sea. The water surface temperature in the East Sea this spring was 10 degrees celsius, the highest on record. Up until last year, seeing sharks in the East Sea was an unusual event.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Choi Youn (Kunsan Nat’l University): Warm water temperatures are drawing marine creatures that live in warm areas and those include sharks as well. There will be more and more of them.



Pohang and Uljin in Gyeongsangbuk-do Provinces use shark shields installed on personal watercraft to emit powerful electric current. Sokcho City has installed a large protective net around beaches.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sung-rim (Deputy Mayor of Sokcho): It took some time to install the net. We had to tap our emergency funds to install it quickly.



The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is urging authorities to step up maritime patrols and surveillance, and notify beach-goers immediately when sharks show up to prevent accidents.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT OVERHAUL

입력 2023-07-13 15:02:52 수정 2023-07-13 16:45:07 News Today

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT OVERHAUL



[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party and government plan to cut or eliminate the base rate of unemployment benefits, citing it dampens job-seeking motivation. This move has sparked criticism from opposition and labor groups who argue it threatens low-wage workers' livelihood.



[Pkg]

Unemployment benefits refer to temporary income workers receive when they lose their jobs for no fault of their own. The People Power Party and the government have raised issues with the current unemployment benefit payment program. They said that a considerable amount of allowances are paid on excessively easy conditions, calling it a sweet lure that makes unemployed people complacent and unwilling to look for a new job.



[Soundbite]

Lim Lee-ja (Environment & Labor Committee (PPP)): An excessive amount of allowances discourage recipients from looking for work so a decreasing number of workers find jobs while receiving the benefits.



The government claimed that some jobless people purchase expensive imported goods and go on overseas trips with unemployment benefits.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hyun-joo (Seoul Office of Employment and Labor): Female workers and young workers with expired job contracts go on overseas trips while receiving benefits. They purchase designer brands’ goods.



As an alternative, the ruling party and government proposed to decrease the lower limit or abolish the unemployment benefits. They will also try to toughen penalties for fraudulent recipients. The Democratic Party strongly opposed the proposal, calling it a retrogressive revision. The main opposition said that the minimum amount seems high because income is low. It added the change should not cause harm to workers who are entitled to unemployment allowances for due reason.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Chil-seung (Senior spokesperson, DP): Following the push to increase weekly work hours to 69 hours, this is the Yoon administration’s second retrogressive revision to the labor law.



The labor sector unanimously denounced the proposed overhaul, which they said will add to sufferings of low-income earners. The Korea Confederation of Trade Unions said that few workers would voluntarily opt to become jobless and it is a ridiculous idea to slash unemployment benefits to boost the employment rate. The Federation of Korean Trade Unions also added that some workers repeatedly quit and received unemployment allowances, because many of the existing jobs are of low quality. It called on the government to improve the labor market where workers are dismissed frequently.



N. KOREA TEST-FIRES HWASONG-18



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea's state media has confirmed the long-range ballistic missile launched yesterday to be the Hwasong-18, a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. Chairman Kim Jong-un was present on the ground, directing supervising the launch.



[Pkg]

North Korea's state media including the Rodong Sinmun reported that a Hwasong-18 ICBM was test-fired on Wed. with Kim Jong-un in attendance. Pyongyang says the missile soared to a maximum altitude of 6648km and flew 1001km for 74 minutes and 51 seconds before falling into the target area in the open waters of the East Sea. The state media also disclosed the photos of the launch. It's Pyongyang's second test-firing of a Hwasong-18 missile since April. The Hwasong-18 is a new type of solid-fuel ICBM. Kim Jong-un personally attended the launch. The state media reported that Kim firmly vowed to continue a strong military offensive until hostile forces admit their defeat and forgo their antagonistic policies against the North. The North Korean media added the latest launch was aimed at protecting the regime's safety and regional peace from a nuclear war, and that it represents North Korea's right to self-defense to thoroughly ward off the military activities of its enemies. The media reports said the test-firing of Hwasong-18 missiles is essential for enhancing Pyongyang's strategic nuclear capabilities. They also stressed that it served as a warning about the danger and recklessness of military choices against North Korea and demonstrates the strength and unwavering determination for overwhelming response.



U.S. ASKS FOR STRONGER ALLIANCE



[Anchor Lead]

White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell gave an emergency security briefing to a delegation of the ruling People Power Party in Washington after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday. Noting the missile's longest-ever flight time and higher altitude, Campbell stressed the need for South Korea and the U.S. to further strengthen security alliance to address North Korea's provocations. UN Secretary General António Guterres issued a statement and strongly denounced the North Korean ICBM launch. He urged Pyongyang to fully abide by international obligations in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.



YOON HOLDS SUMMIT WITH KISHIDA



[Anchor Lead]

In a recent meeting with Japan's Prime Minister, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol voiced concerns about Japan's contaminated water discharge plan, urging for transparency and involvement of Korean experts. President Yoon started his official schedule in Poland.



[Pkg]

This year's fourth summit between Korea and Japan took place in Lithuania where the NATO Summit was held.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): I believe the two countries can work together to bring peace and prosperity to the region and solve global issues.



The biggest agenda at the 30-minute summit was the release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan. President Yoon Suk Yeol said that top priority should be given to people's health and safety and asked Japan to share the monitoring data obtained during the entire wastewater release process in real time and to allow Korean experts to participate in the inspection. He also demanded that if the concentration of radioactive substances exceed the allowed limit, Japan should immediately stop the release and notify Korea. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida referred to the IAEA's final report that found Japan's release plan compatible with international standards and emphasized repeatedly that the country will not go ahead with wastewater release that adversely affects human health and the environment. He also said that the release would be stopped immediately when the concentration of radioactive substances exceed the allowance level. However, the Japanese leader didn't give an immediate answer to Korea's demands for real-time info sharing or Korean experts' participation. President Yoon began his official visit to Poland after wrapping up the Korea-Japan summit and his other obligations at the NATO Summit. On July 13th local time, the Korean and Polish leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in defense industries, nuclear power plants and supply networks. Since Poland is considered the hub of Ukraine's post-war restoration projects, the leaders will talk about the participation of Korean enterprises. President Yoon said in an interview with a local media outlet that he hopes the two countries' economic cooperation would expand into cutting-edge industries in the future. He added that the two countries should work together in rebuilding Ukraine.



GLASS WALLS VIOLATE PRIVACY



[Anchor Lead]

Imagine a building constructed entirely of glass, reflecting the interiors of apartments across the street, even allowing passersby to see what's happening inside. Well apparently, there's no law against it. We examine an alarming case from an apartment complex in Gwangju.



[Pkg]

An apartment building in Gwangju late at night. A man in one of the apartments is seen taking off his clothes in his living room. In other units, a child moving in the living room and a woman exercising can also be seen clearly. All this was reflected on the wall of a commercial building across the street. The large glass wall acts like a mirror. The direct distance between the two buildings is around 30m. The residents are dumbfounded to find out that their privacy is so easily revealed to others.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment building resident): It’s unacceptable that someone can see what I’m doing at home, where I’m supposed to feel the most comfortable.



The residents' privacy is exposed day and night either directly or through reflections on commercial buildings, streets and apartments.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment building resident): We can see our upstairs and downstairs neighbors moving because of that building. That’s why I keep all my windows closed at night.



There are no regulations in place. The problem of glass walls was brought to light when local residents filed a lawsuit during the construction of Naver's headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province in 2010. A bill on strengthening the relevant regulations under the Building Act was submitted to the National Assembly almost three years ago but it has yet to be processed.



dumbfounded

Yoo Hyun-soo (Seo-gu Dist. Ward, Gwangju): With no regulations on privacy violations in place, we have no grounds for taking any legally bound administrative measures.



Seo-gu District Ward of Gwangju has promised to minimize the residents' inconveniences by continuing negotiations with the owner of the building to cover the glass walls with tinting film.



CONGLOMERATES SEEK NEW VENTURES



[Anchor Lead]

Major corporations are increasingly announcing plans to expand beyond their traditional business areas to pioneer new ventures. This strategic move is prompted by the rapid pace of technological advancement and a growing sense of urgency not to miss out on emerging market opportunities.



[Pkg]

LG Electronics performed exceptionally well this year, driven by its strong automotive electronics business. Shedding its image as a household appliance maker, Korea's electronics giant announced that it's transitioning into the B2B field. The emphasis will be on discovering new businesses in automotive electronics, electric vehicle chargers, and the metaverse services.



[Soundbite]

Cho Joo-wan (President, LG Electronics): We will connect customer experiences in all life spaces, from homes, businesses and vehicle spaces to virtual spaces like the metaverse.



POSCO, a long-standing steel maker, recently announced that it will expand into raw materials and energy businesses. Nearly half of the company-wide investment will be poured into the secondary battery materials business for the next three years.



[Soundbite]

Chung Ki-sup (POSCO Holdings): The strategy is to focus investment in the secondary battery materials business in the early stages, while firmly establishing our position in the global market.



Samsung Electronics also attempts to move out of its main business of memory semiconductors and strengthen the fast-growing system semiconductor ecosystem. These industrial giants seek to survive amid rapidly changing technological environment and secure new growth engines by increasing investment.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Song Jae-yong (Seoul Nat’l University): Companies work to secure new growth engines when their existing businesses reach limits. They want to grow and make profit simultaneously.



However, they must consider financial soundness and relevance with existing businesses before making investment since the dispersal of resources could diminish already attained competitiveness.



SHARK SIGHTINGS ON EAST COAST



[Anchor Lead]

This year, the East Sea is witnessing an unexpected rise in shark sightings, attributed to increasing sea temperatures. Consequently, local authorities managing beaches are swiftly preparing necessary measures.



[Pkg]

A large fish with a gray triangular fin on its back swims in the sea. It's presumed to be a mako shark measuring 2.5 meters long. It was spotted on July 7 by a Coast Guard rescue boat in waters off Gwangjin Port in Samcheok, Gangwon-do Province. In the past month, 14 shark sightings have been reported to the Korea Coast Guard in Gwangwon and Gyeongbuk regions on the east coast. Those include great white and blue sharks, which are known to be very aggressive and can harm people.



[Soundbite]

Choi Won-dong (Sokcho resident): I was startled to hear that a shark was seen in Sokcho. I’m afraid I may get attacked by a shark while swimming.



Sharks are spotted more frequently recently because of the rising water temperatures in the East Sea. The water surface temperature in the East Sea this spring was 10 degrees celsius, the highest on record. Up until last year, seeing sharks in the East Sea was an unusual event.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Choi Youn (Kunsan Nat’l University): Warm water temperatures are drawing marine creatures that live in warm areas and those include sharks as well. There will be more and more of them.



Pohang and Uljin in Gyeongsangbuk-do Provinces use shark shields installed on personal watercraft to emit powerful electric current. Sokcho City has installed a large protective net around beaches.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sung-rim (Deputy Mayor of Sokcho): It took some time to install the net. We had to tap our emergency funds to install it quickly.



The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries is urging authorities to step up maritime patrols and surveillance, and notify beach-goers immediately when sharks show up to prevent accidents.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!