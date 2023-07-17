LEVEE WORSENS UNDERPASS FLOOD News Today 입력 2023.07.17 (15:04) 수정 2023.07.17 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

LEVEE WORSENS UNDERPASS FLOOD



[Anchor Lead]

A tragic incident occurred over the weekend in Osong-eup, Cheongju City, where torrential rain led to the death of at least 13 people as an underpass quickly flooded. Investigations point towards a temporary embankment failure at a nearby bridge construction site, fuelling criticisms about potential management lapses.



[Pkg]

This is a video taken by a village resident about two hours before the Osong Underpass flooded. It was a bridge construction site near the Osong Underpass. Right next to the rising river, construction workers and heavy equipment are busy putting up a tarp and tamping the ground. They were reinforcing a makeshift sand levee when the water level of the Mihogang River rose due to heavy rain. But the levee was swept away. The water surged over the levee or flowed through a gap in the broken levee before destroying the adjacent farmland and an underground roadway about 400 meters away.



[Soundbite]

Jang Chan-gyo (Osong-eup resident): I told them we needed more equipment against the flood but they said they couldn't bring the equipment.



The broken levee was a makeshift one built after the National Agency for Administrative City Construction removed the existing embankment to put up the bridge piers. The agency explained that the levee was 44 meters in length, 18 meters wide at the bottom and 5 meters wide at the top and was built to brace against a once-in-a-century flood. But the makeshift levee was about one meter lower than the previous one to accommodate the height of the bridge piers and the deck section.



[Soundbite]

Roh Su-jin (Osong-eup resident): Workers were building a wall of sandbags. It was too low. I thought it would cause trouble when it rains.



To make matters worse, the emergency reinforcement began only after the water level was already high.



[Soundbite]

(Village resident): This accident was man-made. Such complacent actions caused incredible damage all over Osong-eup, leaving casualties and flooded farmland.



The agency explained the flood was an unforeseen one that exceeded the projected level, but it restored the levee with sand and rocks after the accident and covered it with large tarps.



INADEQUATE DISASTER RESPONSE



[Anchor Lead]

The tragedy that took place in the Osong underpass could have been avoided if early road control measures were in place. Despite consecutive alerts including flood warnings, questions arise as to why preventative actions were not taken, whether the authorities' response during the incident was appropriate, and if there were areas that need further scrutiny. We have reconstructed the sequence of events based on the timeline of the incident.



[Pkg]

In the wee hours of July 15, when a heavy rain warning was issued in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. The Geumgang River Flood Control Office upgrades a flood watch to a flood warning for the area near Mihoganggyo Bridge. This was 4:10 a.m. - four and a half hours before the accident. As the water level keeps rising, the control office makes a call to Heungdeok-gu District Office in Cheongju, which oversees the area. This happened at 6:34 a.m. - about two hours before the accident.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hyo-seob (Geumgang River Flood Control Office): Protocol only has guidelines up until warnings. In the phone call we asked to take measures. We told them that the level was close to the design flood level.



KBS has found that a control office official requested the district office to evacuate residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas according to protocol because the water level near Mihoganggyo Bridge rose to dangerous levels. The Heungdeok-gu District Office says it conveyed this to Cheongju City Hall about ten minutes later, at 6:45. But even two hours after receiving the message, the Chungcheongbuk-do Provincial Government, which oversees the road in question, did nothing to close it. The provincial government told KBS it did not receive any calls from the City Hall and only mobilized its officials after checking out CCTV footage. When the water level rises more than 50cm on this road, a detection sensor sends out alarms, but on that day it malfunctioned because the area became flooded too quickly. As authorities failed to take measures to block traffic, cars continued to enter the road even as water was gushing in, resulting in a tragedy. A disaster and safety communication network that was built two years ago to ensure swift collaboration among relevant authorities turned out to be useless.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jeong Chang-sam (Induk University): Public safety for LTE was designed but it was not used properly. Those in charge failed to recognize the seriousness of the situation due to lack of professionalism.



Three years ago three people died in the flooded Choryang Underpass in Busan. The court of first instance found guilty 11 public officials who were involved in the accident. Authorities will likely face harsh criticism for their failure to act to prevent the recent tragedy, which is considered a manmade disaster.



FELLOW DRIVERS SAVE LIVES



[Anchor Lead]

Despite such sudden flash flood, there were those who miraculously saved their lives. The reason they were able to narrowly escape the inundated underpass was thanks to the courage and assistance of another driver who stepped up to the rescue.



[Pkg]

Vehicles drive against the water flow and out of the underground roadway. Other vehicles enter the underpass on the opposite side. A driver on her way to work was about to enter the underpass when she saw the water rising and stopped her car. She tried to reverse but she was left helpless against the surging water.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Victim of Underpass Flood): I tried to reverse because the water was rising fast. But I was swept away to the middle of the underpass.



She climbed on to the roof of her car to escape from the rising water but the situation worsened.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Victim of Underpass Flood): By the time I was on the roof, the car suddenly went under like a sinking ship. All I could hear was 'save me’.



She was swept away by the swelling water. She was just able to save her life when the driver of another car helped her hang onto a rail.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Victim of Underpass Flood): I was floundering in the water, thinking I'd die, but a man in a blue T-shirt helped me and another lady hold onto the handrail.



Two other women swept out of a bus were also saved by a truck driver who helped them escape the flood.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Victim of Underpass Flood): I heard that he helped people climb up on the top of the truck and hang onto the rail.



At the crossroads of life and death, ordinary people stepped up bravely to heed the cries for help and saved precious lives.



JOBLESS BENEFIT REFORM DISPUTES



[Anchor Lead]

The political arena is heating up over the government's plan to address what is seen as excessively high unemployment benefits. The controversy was sparked by a metaphor likening these benefits to a 'sweet syrup payout', which the ruling party and government have clarified was not intended to belittle recipients, but the opposition is arguing differently.



[Pkg]

The People Power Party says that some jobless people receive unemployment benefits higher than the minimum wage. It also noted that quite a few people receive unemployment benefits repeatedly. The ruling party likened it to a sweet syrup as a play on words in Korean, saying that an excessive amount of unemployment benefits are paid on easy conditions.



[Soundbite]

Park Dae-chul (PPP Policy Committee (July 12)): I agreed with the opinion that unemployment benefits should not be exploited and regarded as a sweet incentive.



A government official said that some female recipients purchased expensive imported goods with unemployment benefits. The Democratic Party strongly criticized the ruling party and government for insulting and deriding unemployment benefit recipients, especially women and youths.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party (July 14)): Workers receive the benefits based on unemployment insurance premiums they paid. It is pitiful that the gov’t and ruling party regard it as a handout.



Criticism also flared up at the National Assembly.



[Soundbite]

Lee Eun-ju (Justice Party (July 14)): You should not treat the women and youths as a group indulging in an extravagant life with lax morals, like this.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Yong-gi (Democratic Party (July 14)): From now on, jobless people will feel uneasy when receiving unemployment benefits. Is this normal?



The government explained that its intention is to correct the practice of jobless people receiving unemployment benefits repeatedly in a short period. But it expressed regrets over some expressions.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jung-sik (Minister of Employment and Labor (July 14)): It is regrettable that the intention to overhaul the unemployment benefit system has been distorted with some specific points causing controversy.



PPP Chief Policymaker Park Dae-chul also said that the key point of the plan is to revise the current system in which unemployment benefits are higher than wages of working people.



GOVT WASTEWATER ADS RELEASED



[Anchor Lead]

The government's YouTube campaign backing the safety of Fukushima's wastewater release, funded by nearly a billion won in a single month, is stirring controversy over the appropriate use of taxpayers' money.



[Pkg]

This video was posted on a YouTube channel that publicizes government policies. It provides a detailed explanation of the wastewater release process at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan, with images.



[Soundbite]

Japan's plan is to remove radioactive materials using ALPS, and dilute tritium to lower it below the permissible level before discharge.



Another video features experts who emphasize the safety of the wastewater.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jeong Yong-hoon (KAIST): Even when drinking milk or eating eggs, we are exposed to radiation contained in those foods. There is no reason to worry about health hazards.



Both videos are exposed to free-account users as advertisements on YouTube. Each has recorded more than one million views. The estimated cost of advertising the two videos on YouTube through August 7th is 800 million won. When Facebook advertising costs of 100 million won and other costs are also taken into account, the total sum reaches 980 million won in public taxes. The culture ministry says the ads are necessary to prevent damage in the fisheries sector.



[Soundbite]

Kang Jung-won (Spokesperson, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism): These policy ads are aimed at providing accurate information as groundless rumors are spreading uncontrollably.



However, the move is raising some eyebrows.



[Soundbite]

Jang Kyung-tae (DP Supreme Council (July 12)): They paid YouTube to run ads whenever possible. It would have been outrageous even if the Japanese gov’t had done that, but it's our gov’t that is using public taxes to advocate wastewater release.



The Korean government has laid out various measures regarding the planned wastewater release in Japan, such as stepping up radioactivity measurements in seawater and promoting seafood consumption. This would require around 300 billion won.



'FREUD’S LAST SESSION'



[Anchor Lead]

A captivating theatrical experience brings to life an imagined encounter between Sigmund Freud, the renowned scholar, and C.S. Lewis, the eminent Christian apologist. This engaging stage play recreates a never-happened, yet compelling debate between the atheistic Freud and the devout Lewis. Let's explore this intellectual clash.



[Pkg]

On September 3rd, 1939, The United Kingdom declares war on Germany and enters World War II. That day, Professor C.S. Lewis visits Doctor Sigmund Freud in his study.



[Soundbite]

(Lewis): I’m terribly sorry to be so late.



[Soundbite]

(Freud): If I wasn’t 83, I’d say it doesn’t matter.



They haven't met before and they are 40 years apart in age, but they carry on a heated debate.



[Soundbite]

(Lewis): But I can’t apologize for taking issue with your world view when it completely contradicts my own.



[Soundbite]

(Lewis): (Which is?) That there is a god. A man doesn't have to be an imbecile to believe in him.



Their debate grows even more intense as they talk about the sensitive issue of religion.



[Soundbite]

(Freud): He (Jesus) is not the son of God. His values are too naive and destructive. (I cannot agree with you on that part.)



[Soundbite]

(Freud): But of course. Because if you do so, you'll be denying your very faith.



"Freud's Last Session" was inspired by the book written by American playwright Mark St. Germain.



[Soundbite]

Nam Myeong-ryeol (Actor Playing Freud in ‘Freud’s Last Session’): Everyone has a conviction, but I hope everyone in our society accepts that these convictions are just different, not wrong.



This play tells us that this world needs conversations between true intellectuals in which one listens to other people's ideas without insisting on his or her own.

LEVEE WORSENS UNDERPASS FLOOD

입력 2023-07-17 15:04:27 수정 2023-07-17 16:45:09 News Today

LEVEE WORSENS UNDERPASS FLOOD



[Anchor Lead]

A tragic incident occurred over the weekend in Osong-eup, Cheongju City, where torrential rain led to the death of at least 13 people as an underpass quickly flooded. Investigations point towards a temporary embankment failure at a nearby bridge construction site, fuelling criticisms about potential management lapses.



[Pkg]

This is a video taken by a village resident about two hours before the Osong Underpass flooded. It was a bridge construction site near the Osong Underpass. Right next to the rising river, construction workers and heavy equipment are busy putting up a tarp and tamping the ground. They were reinforcing a makeshift sand levee when the water level of the Mihogang River rose due to heavy rain. But the levee was swept away. The water surged over the levee or flowed through a gap in the broken levee before destroying the adjacent farmland and an underground roadway about 400 meters away.



[Soundbite]

Jang Chan-gyo (Osong-eup resident): I told them we needed more equipment against the flood but they said they couldn't bring the equipment.



The broken levee was a makeshift one built after the National Agency for Administrative City Construction removed the existing embankment to put up the bridge piers. The agency explained that the levee was 44 meters in length, 18 meters wide at the bottom and 5 meters wide at the top and was built to brace against a once-in-a-century flood. But the makeshift levee was about one meter lower than the previous one to accommodate the height of the bridge piers and the deck section.



[Soundbite]

Roh Su-jin (Osong-eup resident): Workers were building a wall of sandbags. It was too low. I thought it would cause trouble when it rains.



To make matters worse, the emergency reinforcement began only after the water level was already high.



[Soundbite]

(Village resident): This accident was man-made. Such complacent actions caused incredible damage all over Osong-eup, leaving casualties and flooded farmland.



The agency explained the flood was an unforeseen one that exceeded the projected level, but it restored the levee with sand and rocks after the accident and covered it with large tarps.



INADEQUATE DISASTER RESPONSE



[Anchor Lead]

The tragedy that took place in the Osong underpass could have been avoided if early road control measures were in place. Despite consecutive alerts including flood warnings, questions arise as to why preventative actions were not taken, whether the authorities' response during the incident was appropriate, and if there were areas that need further scrutiny. We have reconstructed the sequence of events based on the timeline of the incident.



[Pkg]

In the wee hours of July 15, when a heavy rain warning was issued in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. The Geumgang River Flood Control Office upgrades a flood watch to a flood warning for the area near Mihoganggyo Bridge. This was 4:10 a.m. - four and a half hours before the accident. As the water level keeps rising, the control office makes a call to Heungdeok-gu District Office in Cheongju, which oversees the area. This happened at 6:34 a.m. - about two hours before the accident.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hyo-seob (Geumgang River Flood Control Office): Protocol only has guidelines up until warnings. In the phone call we asked to take measures. We told them that the level was close to the design flood level.



KBS has found that a control office official requested the district office to evacuate residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas according to protocol because the water level near Mihoganggyo Bridge rose to dangerous levels. The Heungdeok-gu District Office says it conveyed this to Cheongju City Hall about ten minutes later, at 6:45. But even two hours after receiving the message, the Chungcheongbuk-do Provincial Government, which oversees the road in question, did nothing to close it. The provincial government told KBS it did not receive any calls from the City Hall and only mobilized its officials after checking out CCTV footage. When the water level rises more than 50cm on this road, a detection sensor sends out alarms, but on that day it malfunctioned because the area became flooded too quickly. As authorities failed to take measures to block traffic, cars continued to enter the road even as water was gushing in, resulting in a tragedy. A disaster and safety communication network that was built two years ago to ensure swift collaboration among relevant authorities turned out to be useless.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jeong Chang-sam (Induk University): Public safety for LTE was designed but it was not used properly. Those in charge failed to recognize the seriousness of the situation due to lack of professionalism.



Three years ago three people died in the flooded Choryang Underpass in Busan. The court of first instance found guilty 11 public officials who were involved in the accident. Authorities will likely face harsh criticism for their failure to act to prevent the recent tragedy, which is considered a manmade disaster.



FELLOW DRIVERS SAVE LIVES



[Anchor Lead]

Despite such sudden flash flood, there were those who miraculously saved their lives. The reason they were able to narrowly escape the inundated underpass was thanks to the courage and assistance of another driver who stepped up to the rescue.



[Pkg]

Vehicles drive against the water flow and out of the underground roadway. Other vehicles enter the underpass on the opposite side. A driver on her way to work was about to enter the underpass when she saw the water rising and stopped her car. She tried to reverse but she was left helpless against the surging water.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Victim of Underpass Flood): I tried to reverse because the water was rising fast. But I was swept away to the middle of the underpass.



She climbed on to the roof of her car to escape from the rising water but the situation worsened.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Victim of Underpass Flood): By the time I was on the roof, the car suddenly went under like a sinking ship. All I could hear was 'save me’.



She was swept away by the swelling water. She was just able to save her life when the driver of another car helped her hang onto a rail.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Victim of Underpass Flood): I was floundering in the water, thinking I'd die, but a man in a blue T-shirt helped me and another lady hold onto the handrail.



Two other women swept out of a bus were also saved by a truck driver who helped them escape the flood.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Victim of Underpass Flood): I heard that he helped people climb up on the top of the truck and hang onto the rail.



At the crossroads of life and death, ordinary people stepped up bravely to heed the cries for help and saved precious lives.



JOBLESS BENEFIT REFORM DISPUTES



[Anchor Lead]

The political arena is heating up over the government's plan to address what is seen as excessively high unemployment benefits. The controversy was sparked by a metaphor likening these benefits to a 'sweet syrup payout', which the ruling party and government have clarified was not intended to belittle recipients, but the opposition is arguing differently.



[Pkg]

The People Power Party says that some jobless people receive unemployment benefits higher than the minimum wage. It also noted that quite a few people receive unemployment benefits repeatedly. The ruling party likened it to a sweet syrup as a play on words in Korean, saying that an excessive amount of unemployment benefits are paid on easy conditions.



[Soundbite]

Park Dae-chul (PPP Policy Committee (July 12)): I agreed with the opinion that unemployment benefits should not be exploited and regarded as a sweet incentive.



A government official said that some female recipients purchased expensive imported goods with unemployment benefits. The Democratic Party strongly criticized the ruling party and government for insulting and deriding unemployment benefit recipients, especially women and youths.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party (July 14)): Workers receive the benefits based on unemployment insurance premiums they paid. It is pitiful that the gov’t and ruling party regard it as a handout.



Criticism also flared up at the National Assembly.



[Soundbite]

Lee Eun-ju (Justice Party (July 14)): You should not treat the women and youths as a group indulging in an extravagant life with lax morals, like this.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Yong-gi (Democratic Party (July 14)): From now on, jobless people will feel uneasy when receiving unemployment benefits. Is this normal?



The government explained that its intention is to correct the practice of jobless people receiving unemployment benefits repeatedly in a short period. But it expressed regrets over some expressions.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jung-sik (Minister of Employment and Labor (July 14)): It is regrettable that the intention to overhaul the unemployment benefit system has been distorted with some specific points causing controversy.



PPP Chief Policymaker Park Dae-chul also said that the key point of the plan is to revise the current system in which unemployment benefits are higher than wages of working people.



GOVT WASTEWATER ADS RELEASED



[Anchor Lead]

The government's YouTube campaign backing the safety of Fukushima's wastewater release, funded by nearly a billion won in a single month, is stirring controversy over the appropriate use of taxpayers' money.



[Pkg]

This video was posted on a YouTube channel that publicizes government policies. It provides a detailed explanation of the wastewater release process at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan, with images.



[Soundbite]

Japan's plan is to remove radioactive materials using ALPS, and dilute tritium to lower it below the permissible level before discharge.



Another video features experts who emphasize the safety of the wastewater.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jeong Yong-hoon (KAIST): Even when drinking milk or eating eggs, we are exposed to radiation contained in those foods. There is no reason to worry about health hazards.



Both videos are exposed to free-account users as advertisements on YouTube. Each has recorded more than one million views. The estimated cost of advertising the two videos on YouTube through August 7th is 800 million won. When Facebook advertising costs of 100 million won and other costs are also taken into account, the total sum reaches 980 million won in public taxes. The culture ministry says the ads are necessary to prevent damage in the fisheries sector.



[Soundbite]

Kang Jung-won (Spokesperson, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism): These policy ads are aimed at providing accurate information as groundless rumors are spreading uncontrollably.



However, the move is raising some eyebrows.



[Soundbite]

Jang Kyung-tae (DP Supreme Council (July 12)): They paid YouTube to run ads whenever possible. It would have been outrageous even if the Japanese gov’t had done that, but it's our gov’t that is using public taxes to advocate wastewater release.



The Korean government has laid out various measures regarding the planned wastewater release in Japan, such as stepping up radioactivity measurements in seawater and promoting seafood consumption. This would require around 300 billion won.



'FREUD’S LAST SESSION'



[Anchor Lead]

A captivating theatrical experience brings to life an imagined encounter between Sigmund Freud, the renowned scholar, and C.S. Lewis, the eminent Christian apologist. This engaging stage play recreates a never-happened, yet compelling debate between the atheistic Freud and the devout Lewis. Let's explore this intellectual clash.



[Pkg]

On September 3rd, 1939, The United Kingdom declares war on Germany and enters World War II. That day, Professor C.S. Lewis visits Doctor Sigmund Freud in his study.



[Soundbite]

(Lewis): I’m terribly sorry to be so late.



[Soundbite]

(Freud): If I wasn’t 83, I’d say it doesn’t matter.



They haven't met before and they are 40 years apart in age, but they carry on a heated debate.



[Soundbite]

(Lewis): But I can’t apologize for taking issue with your world view when it completely contradicts my own.



[Soundbite]

(Lewis): (Which is?) That there is a god. A man doesn't have to be an imbecile to believe in him.



Their debate grows even more intense as they talk about the sensitive issue of religion.



[Soundbite]

(Freud): He (Jesus) is not the son of God. His values are too naive and destructive. (I cannot agree with you on that part.)



[Soundbite]

(Freud): But of course. Because if you do so, you'll be denying your very faith.



"Freud's Last Session" was inspired by the book written by American playwright Mark St. Germain.



[Soundbite]

Nam Myeong-ryeol (Actor Playing Freud in ‘Freud’s Last Session’): Everyone has a conviction, but I hope everyone in our society accepts that these convictions are just different, not wrong.



This play tells us that this world needs conversations between true intellectuals in which one listens to other people's ideas without insisting on his or her own.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!