14 DEAD IN FLOODED UNDERPASS News Today 입력 2023.07.18 (14:56) 수정 2023.07.18 (16:45)

14 DEAD IN FLOODED UNDERPASS



[Anchor Lead]

The Osong underpass in Cheongju, once submerged, has now fully revealed its tragic aftermath. Over 90% of the water has been drained. Tragically, another body was found last night, bringing the total death toll to 14. Amid criticisms of preventability, the government and police have launched investigations.



[Pkg]

The flooded underpass in Osong, Chungcheongbuk-do Province has caused over 20 casualties. The entire tunnel was filled with water and an operation to drain it out continued for three days.



[Soundbite]

(Rescue worker): (It was blocked with mud so you searched for victims on foot?) Yes, in addition to the mud, there is still a lot of water inside.



A total of 17 vehicles got stuck inside the underpass. With water pumped out, the cars were revealed, highlighting the urgency at the moment of flooding. The drainage work is in its final stages, but mud washed in by flooding still rises above waist level at the section 70 meters deep inside the underpass. Fire authorities mobilized excavators to remove the mud. Osong is predicted to see 200 millimeters more rain by Wednesday.



[Soundbite]

Seo Jeong-il (Chief, Cheongju Western Dist. Fire Station): There are forecasts of heavy rain. We have mobilized water pumps and other available equipment to clean up the site.



The bodies of four missing people were found during rescue workers' search operation on Monday morning. They were a bus driver, men in their 40s and 50s and a woman in her 20s. At 8 p.m. Monday, one more woman, the last missing victim, was discovered in a farmland near the underpass. As a result, the death toll rose to 14 with nine others injured.



[Soundbite]

(Victim’s Family (VOICE MODIFIED)): An underpass like this could be flooded naturally. It should have been prevented. This is a man-made disaster. It could have been avoided.



Amid criticism that it was a preventable, man-made disaster, the Office for Government Policy Coordination launched a probe to find the cause of the flooding. Police also set up a task force to look into the disaster. It is now conducting an on-site investigation regarding the lost parts of the nearby river embankment.



GYEONGBUK HIT BY LANDSLIDES



[Anchor Lead]

We now turn to the Yecheon area in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, where rescue operations continue as 6 people remain unaccounted for. Homes and vehicles, almost unrecognizable, are left in ruins, swept away, and crushed.



[Pkg]

A mound of earth and sand that measures some 100 meters in length, falls directly over a village, engulfing the neighborhood. Farmland has turned into a gravelly field. The area near solar power facilities was destroyed as well. Residents are left helpless, watching the high heap of earth reaching the eaves. Heavy equipment was mobilized to remove the waste and debris, to no avail. A community of some 30 families was destroyed so terribly that it is left in ruins. The situation is similar in other nearby villages. Covered in muddy water, a truck is seen overturned. Villagers' vehicles and farming equipment were damaged so badly that they are left unrecognizable. Uprooted trees are also seen lying around the region. All these scenes are a testament to the powerful force of the recent landslide. Rescue and restoration operations are in full swing. Police and search-and-rescue dogs are looking for missing people along a murky stream. With shovels, soldiers are pitching in to help repair damaged homes. Soaked in sweat, they are working hard to clear out the dirt. Excavators were mobilized to remove heaps of earth. A small brook was created through the uprooted trees and gravel. Workers are busy at restoration work. Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has reported the largest number of casualties across the nation. But the locals remain worried, as heavy rains are in the forecast for also late this week.



FLOODS DAMAGE LIVESTOCK



[Anchor Lead]

The recent heavy rainfall resulted in serious damage to livestock farms, with communities scrambling to save as many animals as possible. Despite these efforts, a staggering 580,000 animals perished nationwide, marking the most severe livestock loss in the past five years.



[Pkg]

Villagers and firefighters pull a cow that has fallen into water using ropes. Cattle that are still in the flooded barn cry desperately as they wait to be rescued. In another village pigs try to stay afloat in water with only their heads seen above the surface. It's devastating for the animals trying to survive in the flash flood and for people watching them helplessly. When it stops raining for a while and the water recedes, soil in the barn mixed with animal feces comes into view. Some barns have traces of flood water reaching as high as their fences in just four days. Most of the calves have died in the flood. Those that managed to survive have sustained injuries.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kwang-jin (Gongju resident): The cattle panicked as they floated in water. We need help with the cleanup and disinfection vehicles.



Even when it finally stops raining, farmers can't rest yet as their livestock could fall victim to waterborne diseases due to the prolonged exposure to contaminated water. Despite the rescue efforts, some 6,000 cattle and pigs have died in the latest flash floods. Around 579-thousand livestock animals, including 530-thousand chickens, have died nationwide because of the monsoon rains this summer.



DAEGU MAYOR DEFENDS GOLFING



[Anchor Lead]

Mayor of Daegu city Hong Joon-pyo, affiliated with the ruling People Power Party is known to have played golf near Daegu on Saturday but had to stop after an hour due to heavy rain. Arguing that it was not inappropriate, the mayor said that public officials are guaranteed freedom on weekends if there are no emergency duties. The main opposition Democratic Party demanded an inspection on the matter, asking what kind of local government head plays golf when the country is reeling from torrential rain damage.



KIM YO-JONG BLASTS U.S. AGAIN



[Anchor Lead]

Ahead of the first U.S.-South Korea Nuclear Consultative Group meeting, Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, warned that U.S. efforts to bolster extended deterrence would distance negotiations, and signaled potential military actions.



[Pkg]

Kim Yo-jong issued another statement just three days after releasing its previous statement on Friday. This is the fourth to be issued in a week. The North Korean leader's sister insisted that the U.S. move to increase extended deterrence and strengthen military alliance would push North Korea further away from the negotiating table. In detail, Kim noted the U.S.' recent dispatch of a nuclear-capable strategic bomber to the Korean Peninsula and air reconnaissance activities as well as the first South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group meeting held on Tuesday. Urging the U.S. to stop its foolish act of provoking the North, she warned of Pyongyang's possible use of force. Kim's remarks imply that the test-firing of the Hwasong-18 ICBM last Wednesday is just the beginning of its military offensive. Kim also elaborated on the possibility of dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. She criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump's promise to halt South Korea-U.S. joint military drills and the deployment of strategic assets as just a ploy to buy time. Kim said that even if the U.S. offers to withdraw troops in Korea and remove the North from its list of terrorist states in the future, they are all reversible policies. Kim Yo-jong denounced South Korea and the U.S. for going back on its words and breaking promises delivered by former administrations. She reiterated that Pyongyang cannot trust Seoul and Washington and denuclearize, giving up its eternal source of security. Referring to South Korea by its official name "the Republic of Korea," Kim condemned Seoul as a puppet of the U.S.



ANOTHER STALKER KILLS WOMAN



[Anchor Lead]

Another tragic stalking murder has occurred, with an ex-lover as the target. The man, despite a restraining order, lay in wait outside her home, fatally stabbing her as she left for work.



[Pkg]

A fire truck and an ambulance enter an apartment complex. The rescue workers go in carrying stretchers. A woman in her 30s who lived in this apartment was attacked at 5:50 a.m. Monday when she was about to go to work. The man who attacked her waited for her in the hall early in the morning before committing the crime. The woman was taken to hospital but eventually died.



[Soundbite]

(Neighbor (VOICE MODIFIED)): We were friendly neighbors. She was very diligent.



The man who attacked the woman with a deadly weapon is her ex-boyfriend. Back in February she reported him for dating violence. Early last month he was accused of stalking. He was also detained once for roaming around the woman's residence while undergoing a police investigation. On June 10, a court issued a restraining order for him banning him from coming within 100 meters of the woman or contacting her using any electronic communication device. However, he ignored the order and approached her again to commit the heinous crime.



[Soundbite]

Min Ko-eun (Lawyer): The court issued a restraining order, but the only warning he received was that he could face criminal charges if he approached the woman.



The victim had received a smartwatch for protection, but returned it to the police on July 13 because the man contacted her less frequently. The perpetrator attempted to harm himself right after committing the crime, but his condition is not life-threatening. Police are considering charging him with retaliatory murder.



CHO KUK DENIES COMPLICITY



[Anchor Lead]

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, undergoing an appeal trial on bribery and power abuse charges related to his children's school admissions, claimed during a Monday hearing through his lawyer that he did not know the materials submitted to the schools were false. Cho therefore argued that he cannot be seen as an accomplice with his family members. His lawyer said it would have been difficult for his client, busy with his own life, to have known details of his daughter's every move. Cho's line of defense appears to be distancing himself from the allegations, rather than actively denying them.



HEAVIER PENALTY FOR INFANTICIDE



[Anchor Lead]

Until now, crimes of infant murder or abandonment were punished less severely than similar offenses against adults. However, a historic change is on the horizon. A bill equating these crimes with general homicide, removing their unique categorization, has advanced in the National Assembly's Legal Affairs Committee. This signals a significant shift, updating a law that has stood for 70 years.



[Pkg]

Offenses for the abandonment and murder of infants were first created when the country's criminal code was legislated in 1953. The crime of harming an infant to hide shame or due to difficulties in child rearing received a lighter punishment than regular murder, in consideration of extenuating factors. A bill that abolishes such offense of infanticide for the first time in 70 years has passed the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



[Soundbite]

Kim Do-eup (Legislation and Judiciary Committee (PPP), July 17): Any objections to proposing a partial revision to article 7 of the criminal code? I declare the passage.



Child murderers currently face up to ten years in prison and those convicted of abandoning a child up to two years. This will change to heavier penalties applied to regular murder and abandonment charges, therefore, a minimum sentence of five years for murder and a maximum sentence of three years for abandonment. The revision comes amid changes in social perception where infants are viewed as a complete human being as well as recent cases involving unregistered babies found dead or discarded in areas such as Suwon and Hwaseong. Lawmakers have also passed a bill mandating hospitals to notify local authorities on childbirths in an effort to prevent related crimes. They are also continuing discussions to establish a birth protection system that guarantees anonymous child delivery.



[Soundbite]

So Byung-chul (Legislation and Judiciary Committee (DP), July 17): Recent passage of the birth notification mandate and the abolition of infanticide today are measures aimed at respecting children’s right to life and removing any blind spots in such efforts. Are they not?



Having passed the judiciary committee, after the latest bill is passed, it will be followed by Cabinet procedures of promulgation, taking effect in six months.

