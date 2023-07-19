BUSES GUIDED TO FLOODED SITE News Today 입력 2023.07.19 (14:55) 수정 2023.07.19 (16:45)

BUSES GUIDED TO FLOODED SITE



[Anchor Lead]

In a tragic event where 14 died due to flooding, it has been revealed that the city of Cheongju continued to instruct city bus drivers to bypass their regular routes and instead divert through the underpass that was already submerged at that time. They were reportedly unaware of the tragedy that had already occurred.



[Pkg]

At 8:49 a.m., nine minutes after water began to flood into the Gungpyeong 2 underpass in Osong, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. Cheongju city officials ordered a change to bus routes after hearing about flooded roads in downtown areas through an online chat group including representatives of six bus companies. Buses were told to make a detour toward the direction of Osong Station. This detour included routes that passed through the Osong underpass. Officials had guided buses to the site of the tragedy instead of blocking access to the area. Fortunately, at that time, there were no buses headed to the underpass. However, if bus routes were changed to that path, as instructed by city hall, another tragedy may have unfolded.



[Soundbite]

(Fellow bus driver (VOICE MODIFIED)): It hits close to home because I could have been there if my bus schedule was allocated at that very time.



Cheongju city's public transport department said the flooded area was included as a detour option because they were not aware of the situation at the time. The city also sent out disaster text messages alerting citizens of the underpass flooding at 11:14 a.m., two and a half hours after the incident occurred. Response by municipal authorities are being criticized for not properly ensuring public safety both leading up to and also after the deadly incident.



FIRST NCG MEETING WITH U.S.



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday, Seoul hosted the inaugural South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group meeting to address the North Korean nuclear threat. The agenda included information sharing, emergency response planning, and joint operational strategies. New information regarding the U.S. nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine was also revealed.



[Pkg]

A U.S. nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine has made a port call in Busan for the first time in some 40 years. The arrival is part of efforts to showcase U.S. extended deterrence timed with the inaugural session of the newly established Nuclear Consultative Group with South Korea.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The NCG seeks to fundamentally deter N. Korean missile and nuclear threats through an alliance upgraded by a new nuclear-based paradigm.



In the first NCG meeting held in Seoul, the two sides agreed to establish an information sharing communications system and regularly deploy U.S. nuclear strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula. They also agreed to materialize a joint operational plan by their militaries to prepare against contingencies and step up related training. The allies also stressed that any nuclear attack on the U.S. or its allies will result in the end of the North Korean regime.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat’l Security Adviser): S. Korea and U.S. will move toward an integrated extended deterrence system in which they make decisions and act together through the NCG.



Under joint maneuvers, South Korean non-nuclear assets will assist U.S. nuclear operations. For instance, Korean combat planes will escort U.S. strategic bombers, with the two sides clearly ruling out "nuclear sharing“.



[Soundbite]

Kurt Campbell (U.S. Nat’l Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator)



On the possibility of the NCG expanding to include other nations, Seoul and Washington said the focus remains on bilateral consultations.



N. KOREA FIRES 2 MISSILES



[Anchor Lead]

The Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan area in Pyongyang toward the East Sea early this morning, one day after a U.S. nuclear-capable submarine entered the Busan Port. The missiles were detected between 3:30 a.m. and 3:46 a.m. and fell into the East Sea after flying some 550 kilometers. The missile launches came only two days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, issued a statement denouncing the ROK-U.S. extended deterrence.



U.S. SOLDIER FLEES TO N. KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

On Tuesday, an active-duty U.S. serviceman was identified as the individual who crossed into North Korea through Panmunjom joint security area. The U.S. Secretary of Defense confirmed this was a deliberate action, prompting dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. regarding the serviceman's status.



[Pkg]

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said a U.S. service member crossed into North Korea through the Panmunjeom joint security area. He said the soldier "willfully and without authorization" crossed the Military Demarcation Line, adding that the U.S. was trying to determine the facts and come up with response measures.



[Soundbite]

Lloyd Austin (U.S. Secretary of Defense)



U.S. media identified the soldier as Travis King, a Private 2nd Class in the Army. King was reportedly facing disciplinary action and was to be flown back to the U.S. Before that could happen, he joined a civilian border tour and crossed into North Korea. The White House said the soldier is believed to in North Korean custody and the Pentagon is trying to make contact with Pyongyang.



[Soundbite]

Karine Jean-Pierre (White House Press Secretary)



The State Department is known to have requested consular assistance from Sweden, which has an embassy in Pyongyang.



[Soundbite]

Matthew Miller (U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson)



Earlier the UN Command said a U.S. national during a JSA orientation tour crossed the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea without authorization, after which scheduled tours were called off. The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the matter and is keeping close tabs on the situation.



"REAL-TIME DISCHARGE DATA"



[Anchor Lead]

Tokyo Electric Power Company plans to share real-time data on Fukushima's contaminated water discharge online. To address public unease, Korea will carry out emergency radiation checks in its waters.



[Pkg]

Japan said it will post data related to the wastewater release from Fukushima on the Tokyo Electric Power Company website. The information will be about the radiation monitoring data at key locations, the advanced liquid processing system, water flow in the pipes carrying ALPS-treated water, and the tritium level in the water diluted with seawater. Also, a special page will be set up to provide easily comprehensible information on the wastewater dilution and waterproof facilities and sea monitoring results in the Korean language. Japan explained that when abnormalities are detected, the water release will be stopped by closing two emergency shut-off valves. Aware of the negative public opinion of the wastewater release, Japan held an online briefing but there was no detailed mention about when the water will be released or whether seafood imports will resume. As for the Korean government's request to include Korean experts in the inspection, Japan simply said that discussions are underway and experts from third-party countries are participating in the inspection led by the International Atomic Energy Agency. To ease Korean people's anxiety, Seoul decided to begin carrying out emergency radiation checks at 108 spots in Korean waters before the wastewater is released.



[Soundbite]

Park Seong-hoon (Vice minister of Oceans and Fisheries (July 18)): Rapid screening analysis will be used to monitor cesium and tritium levels in seawater. The analysis duration will be shortened to fewer than four days and the findings will be disclosed daily in order as soon as the analyses are completed.



The Korean government also said that twenty major beaches including Haeundae in Busan and Myeongsasip-ri in Jeollanam-do Province have been found to be safe in ongoing weekly radiation checks.



NEXT YEAR’S MINIMUM WAGE SET



[Anchor Lead]

Next year's minimum hourly wage is going to be 9,860 won per hour, 240 won or 2.5% higher than that of last year. It will come to about 2.06 million won per month when converted into a monthly wage based on 209 working hours. The Minimum Wage Commission voted on the figure in a plenary session following an overnight discussion. The Employee Commissioners who had made the final proposal of 10,000 won per hour cast their votes before leaving the meeting in protest.



UNREGISTERED BABIES PROBED



[Anchor Lead]

Last month, the government initiated a comprehensive survey of over 2,000 children for whom birth certificates were issued, but were never officially registered. The results have now been disclosed, revealing that one out of every ten of these children is believed to have passed away.



[Pkg]

The bodies of two infants were found in a household refrigerator on June 21. They were discovered during an investigation by the Board of Audit and Inspection into infants who had vaccination records but were never registered in the state system. The government immediately launched a probe into 2,123 unregistered children born between 2015 and 2022. It showed that 11.7 percent of them, or 249 children, died. Of those, 222 died of illnesses, while the fate of the remaining 27 was revealed through police probes. Investigators have found signs of crimes in the deaths of seven babies and sent to prosecutors eight guardians for further investigation.



[Soundbite]

Cho Woo-kyung (Ministry of Health & Welfare): If any crimes had been committed, they would have been uncovered through death certificates or autopsy reports.



Authorities have found that 1,025 of the children are still alive, but the whereabouts of the remaining 814 have yet to be discovered. The government has decided to check the safety of unregistered children on a regular basis. Children of foreign nationals are also subject to investigations.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jung Jae-hoon (Seoul Women’s University): If the probe expands to the stateless children of foreign nationals, Korean society may experience new shocks.



The government is pushing to enact a system requiring medical facilities to notify local governments of births as planned, and enforce it one year later based on the results of the investigation. The National Assembly has recently passed a bill on the revision of the Criminal Act to toughen punishment, even up to the death penalty, for infanticide and abandonment of infants' bodies.



CAR ESCAPE TIPS DURING FLOOD



[Anchor Lead]

In the face of rising summer floods, notably at the Osong underpass, vehicle submergence and ensuing casualties persist. We're told to abandon our cars and evacuate when waters rise, yet actual response can be challenging. Today, we'll detail how to react if your car is submerged.



[Pkg]

The Choryang Underpass in Busan three years ago. An underground parking lot in Pohang last year. And this year, the Osong Underpass. So far 24 people have lost their lives in flooded vehicles in underground spaces. Tragedies caused by floods always lead to loss of lives, but some people still manage to survive. In the case of the Osong Underpass tragedy, people from 11 flooded vehicles managed to escape and survive. Here's how to escape a car in floods. First, if your car stops moving when an underground space is being filled with water, leave it and evacuate the premise as quickly as possible. Car engines would turn off even when only two-thirds of the wheels are submerged in water. Being prepared to escape a flooded car in advance is also important. If you have to drive through an underground pass when it rains hard, lower the windows. If the doors of your car won't open, you'll have to escape through the windows. Sometimes the door won't open when the windows are closed. That's because water pressure is stronger outside. When the car becomes flooded up to the driver's seat, which usually takes less than a minute, that's the right time to escape.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-yun (KBS reporter): The door barely opens only after the water levels inside and outside are almost similar.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hak-soo (Nat’l Disaster Management Research Inst.): The door doesn’t open because of the water pressure outside the car. Instead of waiting, break the window with a metallic object or a hammer and escape quickly.



If you don't have a hammer at hand, use the metal part of the headrest or the seat belt buckle.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sung-yun (Staff at junkyard): Car windows don’t break when you hit them in the middle. Hit the edges to break them easily.



Once you're outside, move as fast as you can in the opposite direction from the incoming water.

