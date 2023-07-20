LATE MARINE WITHOUT LIFE VEST News Today 입력 2023.07.20 (15:02) 수정 2023.07.20 (16:45)

LATE MARINE WITHOUT LIFE VEST



[Anchor Lead]

In a tragic incident in Yecheon, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, a marine conducting a search for missing residents amidst heavy rain, sadly lost his life. Reports indicate he was not wearing a life jacket during the operation.



[Pkg]

Marine Corps rubber boats and hundreds of troops have been deployed to search for missing people. The Marines on the boats were wearing life jackets. However, those who were tasked with search operations on foot were not. The family members of the perished Marine are outraged that even basic safety equipment was not provided despite the dangerous situation.



[Soundbite]

(Father of deceased Marine (VOICE MODIFIED)): Life jackets don’t cost much. How can they mobilize them without even giving them life jackets? Isn’t that tantamount to murder?



It's been found that even during search operations, the Marines did not take precautionary measures, such as staying bound together using ropes. They were merely holding hands to stay safe. Sources also say even assault amphibious vehicles were not deployed because of the rapid current in the area where the accident occurred. Authorities are under fire for causing the accident by mobilizing regular troops who had not received professional training.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyung-nam (Center for Military Human Rights Korea): It’s questionable if it’s appropriate to deploy untrained troops in search and rescue operations, which require professional skills.



The Marine Corps said a military investigative body will look into the accident, and the Marine Corps Safety Division is checking the safety of the units that have been deployed in flood relief efforts. Meanwhile, the search operations of the 1st Marine Division deployed in Yecheon have been suspended.



SAFETY OF US SOLDIER UNKNOWN



[Anchor Lead]

The White House is yet to hear from North Korea after reaching out regarding a U.S. soldier who crossed over from South Korea. The soldier's distressed mother pleads for his safe return.



[Pkg]

The White House announced that the whereabouts of Travis King, a U.S. soldier who crossed the military demarcation line into North Korea, haven't been confirmed yet. The White House said that the U.S. Department of Defense contacted the North Korean military directly but hasn't received an answer. Washington is trying to ascertain the safety and whereabouts of Private King through various channels. The White House emphasized repeatedly that the U.S. would take all necessary measures to bring back Private King safely.



[Soundbite]

Karine Jean-Pierre (White House Press Secretary)



The U.S. State Department also said that the Swedish government, which has an embassy in Pyongyang, and the South Korean government are involved in intel gathering.



[Soundbite]

Matthew Miller (U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson)



In an interview with a local news outlet, Private King's mother said that she had talked to him on the phone a few days earlier and she is praying for him to come home safely.



[Soundbite]

Claudine Gates (Mother of Pvt. King)



North Korea hasn't made any remark on the matter since Private King crossed the MDL. However, foreign media note that Private King could become a diplomatic headache given the strained relationship between Washington and Pyongyang caused by North Korea's unprecedented missile provocations since the launch of the Biden administration.



WITNESS ON BORDER CROSSING



[Anchor Lead]

It has been confirmed that this soldier was a 23-year-old Private Travis King of the U.S. Forces in South Korea. In an interview with KBS, an eyewitness of the event described the situation, saying that the American suddenly started sprinting approximately 20 meters towards the North during the tour.



[Pkg]

The American soldier who crossed the military demarcation line in the Joint Security Area was 23-year-old Private Travis King of the U.S. Forces in Korea.



[Soundbite]

Lloyd Austin (U.S. Defense Secretary)



King was sentenced to pay a fine of five million won when he was arrested for kicking the door of a police car called to an assault scene in October. He was held in a detention facility and was about to be repatriated to the U.S. on Tuesday. But King left the airport without boarding the plane and instead joined a JSA tour group. There were roughly forty other tourists along with King. At the end of the tour, he suddenly began sprinting in front of the blue buildings in the Joint Security Area.



[Soundbite]

Sarah Leslie (Witness of the incident)



King ran fifteen to twenty meters in a flash towards the North Korean side. American servicemen overseeing the tour shouted after him but couldn't catch up.



[Soundbite]

Sarah Leslie (Witness of the incident)



It hasn't been confirmed how King was able to leave the airport and join the JSA tour group. However, since it is difficult to go on a JSA tour without prior reservation, it is highly likely that he had planned on crossing over to North Korea in advance.



YOON VISITS U.S. NUCLEAR SUB



[Anchor Lead]

On Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky that arrived in Korea. During the visit, he said that the submarine's deployment testifies to Korea ad the U'S.' determination to strengthen extended nuclear deterrence. The president then warned that North Korea will see the end of its regime if it continues to make provocations. This is the first time a Korean president has visited a U.S. nuclear-capable submarine. The USS Kentucky is capable of carrying up to 20 submarine-launched ballistic missiles.



FOREIGN DOMESTIC HELPER SYSTEM



[Anchor Lead]

To tackle low birth rates, the government and Seoul city are eyeing a 'Foreign Domestic Helpers' system, targeted for launch later this year. However, its potential to lighten the childcare load remains a contentious point.



[Pkg]

Hong Kong introduced the system of hiring foreign domestic helpers in the 1970s. There are 330,000 helpers, mainly Filipinos or Indonesians and they account for some 4.6 percent of the city state's population. Having recorded the super-low total fertility rate of 0.59 babies last year, the Seoul city government is actively pushing ahead with the proposal to introduce the foreign helper system. It intends to lessen the childcare burden of parents by allowing them to hire housekeepers at lower expenses.



[Soundbite]

Oh Se-hoon (Seoul Mayor): A demographer once warned that if this situation goes unchecked, Korea would be the first country that disappears from the Earth.



The Seoul city government will likely add housekeeping to the categories of jobs eligible for E-9, the work visa for nonprofessional workers. And then government-certified private companies will hire foreign helpers and provide services to Korean families. Analysts say that in order to ensure the stable operation of the system, the average monthly wage for foreign helpers should be around one million won.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Hyeon-cheol (Hong Kong Univ. of Science and Technology): When the monthly wage is around KRW 1 mn, Korean families with a median income can easily hire foreign domestic helpers.



However, there are concerns that an excessive focus on low wages could compromise the quality of service. They point out that it's necessary to reflect parents' demand for babysitters with expertise in childcare. There are also calls for devising measures to acknowledge and guarantee foreign helpers' rights as laborers.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Hyun-chan (Seoul Institute): Scope of duties is unclear. Performed based on personal directions, they involve emotional labor. The jobs are carried out in private households.



With a plan to bring in helpers first from countries having lower language barriers, the Seoul city government and the Ministry of Employment and Labor are in the final stages of reviewing the system. They aim to launch a pilot program as early as in the second half of this year.



DRINK DRIVING ON E-SCOOTER



[Anchor Lead]

As electric scooter use surges, accidents, including DUI cases, have also increased. The Supreme Court has ruled that those causing accidents while intoxicated on scooters will face the same strict penalties as drunk car drivers.



[Pkg]

Police officers perform a DUI test on an electric scooter rider. He hit a pedestrian on a crosswalk while operating it under the influence.



[Soundbite]

(Local vendor): It’s unnerving to see them nearly crashing into cars or falling down.

Drinking and operating an electric scooter is also a DUI.



The Supreme Court has ruled that the riders of e-scooters who cause accidents under the influence of alcohol must face the same aggravated punishment as drunk car drivers. Electric scooters are classified as "motorized bicycles," in other words "vehicles." This means DUI accidents caused by the e-scooter rider must be punished under the Act on Aggravated Punishment. The court dismissed the defendant's claim that the law must apply differently because the Road Traffic Act has different stipulations on DUI punishment for the car drivers and e-scooter riders.



[Soundbite]

Lee Seung-woo (Lawyer): The Road Traffic Act has an ambiguous stipulation. Some motorized bikes are classified as vehicles, while others as bicycles according to their engine output and weight.



The Supreme Court made it clear that even though the stipulated punishment for DUIs of different vehicles vary, the law on aggravated punishment must apply in the same way as to car drivers when electric scooter riders cause DUI accidents. According to the National Police Agency, the number of accidents caused by electric scooters surged from some 100 cases in 2017 to over 1,700 in 2021, and claimed 26 lives last year alone.



INDICTMENT FOR REACTOR CLOSURE



[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutors indicted former presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Soo-hyun without detention for his alleged involvement in the early shutdown of the Wolseong-1 nuclear reactor. Kim is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of rights exercise. Prosecutors believe that while serving as the head of an energy transition task force at the top office in 2018, Kim collaborated with then Energy Minister Paik Un-gyu to shut down the nuclear reactor earlier than scheduled.



TEENS TARGET UNMANNED STORES



[Anchor Lead]

As unmanned stores proliferate, so do related crimes. Thieves are now targeting unmanned cash registers, with their methods alarmingly shared on social media platforms.



[Pkg]

1 a.m. July 11th. A teenager enters an empty unmanned store. He jabs the side of a cash register several times with a pair of scissors and opens it. He puts the cash from the machine into a bag before fleeing.



[Soundbite]

(Owner of the Robbed Unmanned Store): I lost about KRW 1 mn. He even looked at the camera once. He has no fear of consequences.



The following day, at another unmanned store in a different area. The same boy stole money from the store using the same method. Four days later, two different boys show up at the same store and targeted the checkout in the same manner. They tried to break the lock and then casually pretended to look around when another customer came inside. Once the customer left, they tried again and succeeded in robbing the till. When the owner of the unmanned store became the victim of similar crimes, he watched the surveillance camera for two days before nabbing the thieves. The culprits were all middle school students. The owner also found out that the ways to rob an unmanned cash register went viral through social media sites.



[Soundbite]

(Owner of the Robbed Unmanned Store): I put another lock on after the robbery. I heard that it’s become popular among kids to follow related videos on TikTok.



Nearly eighty cases of unmanned store robberies occur each day. More surprisingly, 57% of the culprits who target unmanned shops are teenagers. This percentage rises even higher when the crimes committed by individuals that fall under the age that exempts them from legal punishment under Korean law are included. Robbing unmanned shops is spreading like wildfire among teens, compelling store owners to install more locks and come up with deterrent measures.

