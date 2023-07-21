N. KOREA’S NUCLEAR WARNING News Today 입력 2023.07.21 (14:53) 수정 2023.07.21 (16:45)

N. KOREA’S NUCLEAR WARNING



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has issued a stern warning that the USS Kentucky's recent docking in Busan, South Korea, could trigger 'conditions for nuclear weapons use,' and warned that any military aggression would bear grave consequences for the U.S. and South Korea.



[Pkg]

Following a series of warning statements from the North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo-jong, the regime's Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam is also lashing out at South Korea and the United States. In a statement issued on Thursday night, Kang blasted the U.S. Navy's nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine USS Kentucky's visit to Busan Port. The statement called the move "the most blatant and direct nuclear threat" and said that military clashes on the Korean Peninsula have become a reality. Kang added that the deployment of U.S. strategic assets may fall under the conditions of nuclear weapons use. Last year North Korea enacted a law on nuclear force policy. It allows the regime to execute necessary procedures when a nuclear attack is carried out against it or is deemed to be imminent. In other words, the statement claims Pyongyang can use its nuclear weapons because the USS Kentucky's visit to Busan Port implies a nuclear attack on North Korea is imminent. The defense minister also directly threatened the USS Kentucky by saying the U.S. navy must realize that its strategic assets have entered “extremely dangerous waters.” Calling South Korea "the Republic of Korea" instead of the usual "South Joseon," Kang warned that the use of military force against the North would be “the most miserable choice” for South Korea and the U.S. North Korea has strongly protested the move to bolster extended deterrence by firing two short-range ballistic missiles on July 19, the day after the USS Kentucky visited Busan Port.



S. KOREA, US REBUT NORTH’S CLAIM



[Anchor Lead]

Following North Korea's threat, Seoul's defense department warned that any nuclear attack by the North will face an immediate, overwhelming and decisive response by the South Korea-U.S. alliance. It said the Nuclear Consultative Group and deployment of a US nuclear submarine are justified defensive response measures against the North's nuclear and missile threats. The U.S. defense department also rejected the North’s claim. Deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said that actions taken by the alliance such as the submarine's port call in Busan are a "prudent response" to Pyongyang’s "escalatory and dangerous" behavior and reflects Washington's ironclad defense commitment.



TRILATERAL SUMMIT IN AUGUST



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold summit talks in the U.S. next month. The meeting is to take place on August 18 at the presidential retreat of Camp David near Washington D.C. The three sides are expected to discuss ways to step up security cooperation including sharing real time warning information on North Korean missiles.



"WEIR REMOVAL PLAN FLAWED"



[Anchor Lead]

The Board of Audit and Inspection has revealed flaws in the previous Moon Jae-in government's decision to dismantle parts of the weirs on Geumgang and Yeongsangang rivers. In response, the Environment Ministry now plans to abandon this dismantling, sparking controversy among environmental groups.



[Pkg]

Back in 2018, the Board of Audit and Inspection announced that the cost-benefit analysis that went into constructing weirs along the country's four major rivers scored 0.21, much lower than the benchmark one.



[Soundbite]

Park Chan-seok (Then Board of Audit and Inspection Senior Official): The economic feasibility analysis was based on actual project cost and measurement data.



A committee set up by the environment ministry the following year to evaluate the four rivers project also decided to dismantle three weirs on Geumgang and Yeongsangang rivers saying their existence provides no economic value. However, the dismantlement did not actually go ahead as planned due to belated approval by the Water Commission Support Department. In the latest development, the current Board of Audit and Inspection unveiled results of an audit showing problems in the decision making process of the evaluation committee. The auditor believes the committee at the time, pressed by time to reach a conclusion in two months, used less reliable data on water quality in its evaluation. In response, the then committee chair refuted the claim, saying the analysis was properly conducted.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Hong Jong-ho (Seoul Nat’l Univ. (Former evaluation committee head)): The committee comprised researchers who could do the job by putting their names and honor on the line. By using measured data, we did our best in the limited, given conditions at the time.



The BAI also pointed to the unfair composition of committee members. Then environment minister Kim Eun-kyung reportedly sent a list of members to an environment group in advance to discuss the issue, and unjustifiably intervened in the process by excluding officials, which the group opposed, from the list. Following the findings, the incumbent environment ministry has vowed to keep all weirs on the four rivers, saying the audit shows that the previous administration's decision to dismantle them was made in a hasty and irresponsible manner. Meanwhile environment groups criticized the ministry for arbitrarily interpreting the audit result and trying to retain the weirs with little justification or good reason.



"EXPULSION FOR COIN DEALS"



[Anchor Lead]

The National Assembly's Ethics Advisory Committee has recommended expulsion for former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-guk following a cryptocurrency trading controversy. The final decision rests on upcoming deliberations and a plenary vote.



[Pkg]

Independent lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk was brought to the National Assembly's special ethics committee for dealing in an enormous amount of cryptocurrency exchanges. After discussing the level of disciplinary measures for about six weeks, the committee decided to recommend 'expulsion' for Kim after seven rounds of meeting. It was the toughest disciplinary action among the four available - warning, apology, suspension of attendance for up to thirty days, and expulsion.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Jae-pung (Chair, Ethics Advisory Committee): Kim hasn’t provided sufficient explanation about his virtual assets. We don’t think he has been truthful to us in general.



Kim had submitted defense materials four times, but the ethics committee concluded that he had dealt in bitcoins several times while the National Assembly's standing committee was in session. However, the committee said that the law prevented them from revealing the exact number and amount of transactions and how much he cashed in. The punishment for Kim will be finalized after the ethics committee and the National Assembly vote to approve it. Expelling a lawmaker requires more than two-thirds of the enrolled members' yes votes. Meanwhile, Kim's case caused relevant laws to be revised and prompted the ethics advisory committee to inspect all lawmakers' virtual asset ownership and transaction details. As a result, eleven out of 299 sitting representatives reported that they had owned virtual assets. The ethics advisory committee said that since some of those cases suggested conflict of interest, they will be notified to the Speaker of the National Assembly and their respective parties.



USED CAR EXPORTS BY CONTAINER



[Anchor Lead]

Experiencing a surge in used car exports, Incheon Port, responsible for 80% of the nation's total, is hitting record numbers. A switch to container shipping amid a scarcity of car carriers has proven effective.



[Pkg]

Used cars bound for export to the Middle East are moved to a car carrier. They are only loaded onto ships if there is still room left for them after loading new vehicles first. Oftentimes firms exporting secondhand cars cannot keep their shipment promises because car carriers are in short supply.



[Soundbite]

Andrey (Staff at used car export firm (Uzbekistan)): We had planned to load 40 cars to 50 cars, but there was only enough room for 20 cars to 30 cars.



Containers have emerged as an alternative. Cars are loaded onto a 12-meter-long container by a forklift. Two vehicles are loaded on the top and fixed firmly so they don't move. The other two are loaded underneath. In all, four cars can be loaded this way.



[Soundbite]

Aibek (Secondhand car dealer (Kyrgyzstan)): We’re anchoring them so they can arrive at the destination port safely. (How many cars can fit in one container?) Four.



Lower international container transportation fees are among the reasons behind the increase in container transportation. Containers are now used in 80% of transportation of all export-bound used vehicles, as they are now the preferred method over car carriers. As a result, exports of secondhand cars at Incheon Port in the first half of this year surpassed 230,000 units. That's up 57% on-year. By the end of this year, exports of used cars are expected to hit an all-time high.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sun-chul (Incheon Port Authority): We expect as many as 550,000 units to 600,000 units to be exported this year.



With the change in export means, the Korean secondhand car industry is thriving. Exports continue to expand and now include regions in Central Asia and Central and South America.



EMPLOYED PEOPLE GETTING OLDER



[Anchor Lead]

In a report on the nation's low birthrate and aging population, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry projected that the average age of employed people in the country will surpass 50 in the 2030s and reach 53.7 by the year 2050. The latter figure is about ten years higher than the OECD average of 43.8. The latest analysis is based on the premise that last year's average age of employed people is estimated at around 46.8 and that the current employment rate will continue.



HEAT ALERT ISSUED FOR SEOUL



[Anchor Lead]

Following the heavy rains, a blistering heatwave has hit the metropolitan region, with Seoul receiving its first summer heatwave warning. We spoke with workers enduring a challenging day in the scorching heat on the asphalt.



[Pkg]

The midday sun beats down on the pavement but workers keep busy. Torrential rain created potholes all over the road and they can be repaired only when it is not raining.



[Soundbite]

Lee Eung-su (Road Management and Repair Team): Potholes worsen especially after the rain. There are more potholes particularly around the bus stops.



Heat emanates from the sky and the road, enveloping the whole body. The temperature of the asphalt road measures more than 50 degrees Celsius.



[Soundbite]

Lee Eung-su (Road Management and Repair Team): Heat comes up from the road and sweating exhausts us.



The heat wave is stifling but they can't stop tending to the drains. It's because another rainstorm is forecast for the weekend. The workers are drenched in sweat after repeating the same movement under the scorching sun.



[Soundbite]

Lee Byeong-chul (Road Management and Repair Team): Rain is forecast for this weekend, so we’re getting ready in advance. We get many complaints that we don’t have time to rest during the rainy season.



It is also tough for traffic police officers who have to endure the heat emitted from the vehicles and the pavements. Traffic grows when the sun is high, so the officers can't cool off in the shade.



[Soundbite]

Roh Hong-rae (Namdaemun Police Station): It feels like my shoes are melting between noon and 2 p.m. We have to direct the traffic so that the traffic flow remains smooth.



This year's first heat wave alert was issued for Seoul on Thursday. The day's high in the capital measured 33 degrees Celsius at roughly 3:30 p.m.



[Soundbite]

Lee Bo-ram (Seoul resident): After walking for about 10 minutes, it’s so hot that I just want to go back to the office.



It was a hard day for everyone as an intense heat wave tormented the nation suddenly after a long downpour.



RUNAWAY CATTLE RESCUED



[Anchor Lead]

You may remember the unsettling images we showed of cows swimming to escape flooded barns in the recent downpour. Now, thanks to ongoing rescue efforts targeting those that sought refuge on hills, many are returning home.



[Pkg]

A cow emerges on a hill all of a sudden. It's followed by several others. Villagers lead the cattle roaming the hills freely to return to their barns. Cattle that had spent days on the mountains have been finally rescued. Those trapped in fallen trees in the stream below are waiting to be pulled out. They are finally able to move when an excavator and other heavy equipment remove the trees. Pulled with ropes, they cross the levee and escape the stream. Some 600 cattle escaped the barn when it became flooded on July 14 because a nearby stream crossing the village overflowed.



[Soundbite]

Park Hwang-kyu (Barn worker): The barn was flooded about 5 meters. Cows usually float in water. So they were swept out of the barn.



When the water finally receded on July 16, the villagers, military troops and firefighters embarked on rescuing the runaway cows. About 50 of them have died, but those that survived are returning home one after another.



[Soundbite]

Kim Chang-ki (Local resident): We’ve been looking for them for days now. About 400 of the cows have been rescued. Some 100 have yet to be found.



Farmers say they feel remorse and gratitude towards the cattle for returning home safely.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ok-ja (Farmer): I’m upset but immensely grateful. Thank you so much for coming home safely.

