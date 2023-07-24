TRASH FROM FLOOD PILE UP News Today 입력 2023.07.24 (14:57) 수정 2023.07.24 (16:45)

TRASH FROM FLOOD PILE UP



[Anchor Lead]

Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, hit hard by heavy rains, is grappling with the challenge of flood debris management. With resources focused on rescue operations and emergency recovery, trash clearance has been largely overlooked.



[Pkg]

People work together to pull up a huge sack. Roughly 40 people came here to collect trash.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Jae-yong (Gyeongbuk Safety Squad Leader (Volunteer)): Secondary accidents could occur if the trash here is washed away. The piles of trash stink and they should be hauled away soon.



The trash collected from all over the village is kept temporarily at this yard. All sorts of debris are rotting. Since the rotting garbage could cause infectious diseases, it should be moved promptly to a landfill for sorting and processing, but that is easier said than done. Villagers can only keep the trash piled up like this until the roads are repaired to allow access to garbage trucks. Taking away trash is being delayed because road repair takes a long time and most of the manpower and equipment are sent to search and restoration jobs. Roughly 4,300 tons of trash are estimated to have came from the aftermath of the flood in Yecheon, but only 1.5%, or 65 tons, were collected. Even when garbage collection begins, it could take more than two months until all the trash is cleared.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dong-tae (Yecheon-gun County Office): Search missions take priority in disaster-hit areas, so it wasn’t easy to collect trash. But there’s going to be a lot of help from the gov’t.



People who lost their homes and farmland have to deal with another serious problem in the form of flood trash.



INSURANCE FOR FLOODED CARS



[Anchor Lead]

The recurring heavy rainfalls every summer has led to an increase in flood-damaged vehicles, with about 1,500 submerged this time. Despite having auto insurance, it's not guaranteed that all damage will be covered, necessitating awareness and preparedness for such circumstances.



[Pkg]

Amid downpours, a car got stuck in rain water. The terrified driver and passenger with a dog look out helplessly. They escaped from the car with the help of other people. But they were not compensated for their flood-damaged vehicle.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ho (Driver of flood-damaged car): My car is a cargo truck. So I didn’t purchase all-risk damage insurance. Cargo trucks are not covered by all-risk damage insurance.



Under collision damage waiver and all-risk coverage insurance, which some 70 percent of drivers apply for, insurers reimburse them within the current retail value of vehicles. However, drivers need to pay attention to coverage terms. That's because there are insurance policies that provide compensation for flood damage under special terms or with partial coverage. Even with all-risk insurance, owners of flood-damaged cars that were parked in flooding-prone areas, including riverside parking lots may not be able to receive compensation. Drivers don't receive compensation if their cars were flooded because the sunroof and windows were left open. Valuables kept in the flooded car are also not covered by insurance.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sang-eun (Korea Insurance Development Institute): Drivers cannot get compensation if they are found to be liable. Damages are paid with the same standards for natural disasters including landslides.



Nearly 1,500 vehicles were flood damaged during the latest downpours.



[Soundbite]

Lee Woong-no (General Insurance Association of Korea): This flood damage exceeded the amount recorded in July and Aug. of 2021. More damage is expected with heavy rains and typhoons in Aug. and Sept..



For drivers who were compensated for their flood-damaged cars, auto insurance premiums don't necessarily rise the following year. But they don't receive no-accident discounts for a year. They can be exempted from the acquisition tax when they present certificates for scrapping the flood-damaged car and purchasing a new vehicle.



STABBING SUSPECT ARRESTED



[Anchor Lead]

A man in his thirties was arrested in Seoul after a stabbing spree left one dead and 3 injured. On his way to a warrant hearing, the remorseful suspect known as the 'Sillim-dong attacker', couldn't stop sighing.



[Pkg]

A 33-year-old man surnamed Cho is the so-called 'Sillim-dong attacker.' On his way to a warrant review hearing, he showed up in front of reporters with his face hidden behind a cap and a mask.



[Soundbite]

Cho ○○ (Stabbing Rampage Suspect (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Say something to the victims’ families.) I’m sorry. (Sigh)



When asked why he committed such a crime, he repeatedly said he had been in a bad situation.



[Soundbite]

Cho ○○ (Stabbing Rampage Suspect (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Sigh) I did it because it was too hard.



He kept sighing even when he was apologizing for his crime. He heaved a deep sigh even when he said he was remorseful.



[Soundbite]

Cho ○○ (Stabbing Rampage Suspect (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Sigh) I’m remorseful. I’m sorry.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Yung-hyeock (Konkuk University): He says he’s sorry, but he is still dissatisfied and blames the world for making him this way. His sigh probably came from such a distorted view.



He attended the hearing after saying that he is a 'useless person'. He left 50 minutes later. The court issued an arrest warrant on the charge of murder, citing that he was a flight risk. Claiming that he wanted to make others as miserable as himself, his stabbing rampage left one person dead and three seriously injured.



[Soundbite]

Cho ○○ (Stabbing Rampage Suspect (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Sigh) Everything about me has been wrong.



His crime is a typical example of blaming others for random attacks. The police plan to have a profiler conduct a psychopathy screening test on him. Many people came to pay their respects to the victims even in the rain. Concerned that videos of the stabbing attack, if went viral, could cause secondary damages, police have warned that anyone who spreads the footage could get punished.



CHINA ASKED TO PROBE PARCELS



[Anchor Lead]

Regarding unidentified parcels sent from China and delivered across South Korea last week, the Foreign Ministry asked China's Foreign Ministry and local governments to quickly find the truth and give explanations. In response, Chinese authorities promised to actively cooperate and identify what really happened. On July 20, employees at a welfare facility in Ulsan were moved to a hospital for dizziness and breathing problems after opening an international parcel. Since then, police have received over 2,000 reports of suspicious international packages. In relation, the Taiwanese government said that the parcels in question had originally been sent from China and arrived in South Korea via Taiwan.



KOREAN WEAPONS IN HIGH DEMAND



[Anchor Lead]

In the face of global uncertainties, such as the Ukraine conflict and U.S.-China tensions, a ray of hope shines through our rapidly expanding defense industry. We look into its strengths and prospective growth.



[Pkg]

The first two FA-50s have arrived in Poland. The light combat aircraft are among the 48 jets to be exported to Poland under a deal signed last September. Delivering fighter jets just ten months after receiving the initial order is quite unprecedented in the defense sector. Korea's defense industry is booming lately, and its biggest advantage is quick delivery. The K-2 Black Panther battle tanks, the K-9 self-propelled howitzers and the Chunmoo multiple-rocket launchers, which Poland is to purchase, have been lauded for their superb performance and fast delivery, not to mention affordable prices. With countries around the world rushing to expand their armaments because of the war in Ukraine, Korea's arms exports are predicted to grow rapidly. After recording around 3 billion dollars annually, they soared to over 17 billion dollars last year. Recently, Estonia and Romania also followed suit. Other than additional orders from Poland, Korea is expected to receive more orders from the countries neighboring Russia, such as the Czech Republic and Hungary. European powers have also emerged as potential customers following the NATO allies' latest pledge to invest at least 2 percent of their GDP in their militaries. In other words, countries that used to sell their weapons to South Korea are now buying them from Korea. Unlike the past exports, which mostly focused on expendables, Korea's recent arms exports hold a promise of long-term revenues.



[Soundbite]

Jang Won-joon (Korea Inst. for Industrial Economics & Trade): Once you buy weapons, it’s not easy to get rid of them. After being used for over 30 years or 50 years, they need to be repaired and upgraded.



Although the uncertainties in the global geopolitical situation pose risks to the Korean economy, they also present opportunities for Korea to emerge as one of the world's top-four arms exporters.



AI RACE HEATS UP



[Anchor Lead]

In the sphere of conversational AI, 'ChatGPT', Apple is entering the fray. Korean firms, LG and Naver, respond with their specialized AI models in bio-research and Korean language.



[Pkg]

The conversational AI market, introduced by ChatGPT, has sparked competition among global tech giants. Following Microsoft and Google, Apple also plans to launch its own conversational AI service next year.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Jae-chul (KAIST): Because of its firm customer base, Apple seems to believe it can still be a business leader by developing conversational AI even if it lacks large language model.



Korean companies are also boosting efforts to join the competition. LG has recently unveiled its EXAONE 2.0 super-large multimodal AI for experts. Having learned about 45 million specialized documents, including patents and papers, as well as 350 million images, it's expected to help shorten the amount of time needed for researching new materials and bio technologies.



[Soundbite]

Han Se-hee (LG AI Research): AI can help scientists quickly design materials and easily predict results without combining physical materials to see how they work.



Naver is to release a new AI model dubbed HyperCLOVA X next month. It has learned Korean-language data, including Naver Knowledge iN, 50 years' worth of news and nine years' worth of blogs. That's 6,500 times the amount of knowledge acquired by ChatGPT.



[Soundbite]

Sung Nak-ho (Naver Cloud): In addition to being fluent in Korean, it has well-rounded understanding of social and cultural contexts. It could be used widely in the distribution, logistics, construction, education and public sectors.



With Samsung Electronics and Kakao also showing interest in the AI market, the competition is expected to grow more fierce.



EXPORTS DROP IN JULY



[Anchor Lead]

The nation's total exports have dropped over 15 percent on year in July due to fall in chip shipments and exports to China. The Korea Customs Service said that the nation exported products worth 31.2 billion U.S. dollars from July 1 to 20. It is down 15.2 percent, compared to the same period last year. During the first 20 days of July, the nation's imports dropped 28 percent on year to 32.6 billion U.S. dollars. It posted an accumulated trade deficit of 28 billion dollars this year.



ASYLUM SEEKERS IN LIMBO



[Anchor Lead]

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, more foreigners are seeking refugee status in South Korea. However, 40% are not even reviewed. We deliver the story of one such individual, stranded in an airport waiting area for nine months.



[Pkg]

Blankets are spread on the floor and empty cardboard boxes serve as partitions. There are people sleeping in this cramped room. This is the departure waiting room for foreigners who were refused entry into Korea at Incheon International Airport. Mr. L who came from North Africa has been staying here for nine months now.



[Soundbite]

Mr. L (Filed Suit for Refugee Status (VOICE MODIFIED)): I want to breathe clean air and feel the sunlight. I lost a lot of weight, from 89 kg to 82 kg.



Mr. L sought asylum on the grounds of religious oppression back home, but didn't even get a chance to have his case reviewed. That's because the Ministry of Justice had taken issue with the credibility of his statement and refused to consider his case.



[Soundbite]

Lee Han-jae (Mr. L’s Attorney): The Justice Ministry said there is no need to review his application because some parts of his statement didn’t make sense and there was no reason to recognize his refugee status.



Mr. L's attorney filed a suit against the Ministry of Justice to revoke its decision, but the court ruling slated for last month was postponed, prolonging the waiting period by two more months. Mr. L is not the only one in this predicament. Among all the foreign refugee status seekers, 147 didn't even get a chance to get their cases reviewed. This was just last year alone. That means nearly 40% of asylum-seeking cases were not referred for review. Most of those who were refused gave up and left Korea, but twenty-one filed suit against the Korean government like Mr. L.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-chan (Attorney, Advocates for Public Interest Law): Not even 2% of refugee recognition cases were approved over the past 3 years. That means excluding those who were not referred to refugee status determination, less than 2% of asylum seekers were recognized as refugees.



The Ministry of Justice said the government is reviewing the cases in accordance with such international standards as the enforcement decree of the Refugees Act and the Convention relating to the status of Refugees, while balancing humanitarianism and national interests.

