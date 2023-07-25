HEAVY RAIN HITS JEOLLANAM-DO News Today 입력 2023.07.25 (15:08) 수정 2023.07.25 (16:45)

HEAVY RAIN HITS JEOLLANAM-DO



[Anchor Lead]

Over the last two days, Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province have seen over 255 millimeters of heavy rainfall. This peaked yesterday morning with an hourly rate exceeding 60 millimeters, causing extensive flooding and isolation of residents.



[Pkg]

A residential area is inundated with muddy water. A firefighter carries an elderly person on his back, pushing his way through the rainwater, which reaches waist level. Two more elderly people were narrowly rescued by a firefighter. An eight-lane road in downtown Mokpo was swamped by muddy water. About 10 nearby stores, including a gas station and a second-hand car dealer, were damaged by floods.



[Soundbite]

Choi Gwang-chun (Victim): My shop was filled with products. But all of them were flooded and destroyed.



The region was battered by torrential rain of 60 millimeters an hour early in the morning. Residents had no time to prepare. A bridge was flooded by rising water. There were a flurry of reports of shops, apartments and underground parking lots in low-lying areas being inundated. In a village on an island in Shinan County, salt farms and warehouses were damaged by floods. In Jeollanam-do Province, 1,300 hectares of farmland were submerged.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gong-dal (Victim): The rain poured down suddenly at night. In the morning, I came out to check on my farm and found that it was flooded like this.



About 10 residents of this village have been staying in a shelter for over 10 days since heavy rains lashed the region early this month. But they will unlikely be able to return home in the near future with concerns of possible landslides.



[Soundbite]

Seo Gil-soon (Singwang-myeon resident): It is extremely inconvenient. These elderly women complain about physical pain and the room is cold.



Roughly 100 more people evacuated from their homes due to the risk of flooding and landslides. Victims continue to suffer amid the prolonged monsoon rain.



HOUSING FOR THE DISPLACED



[Anchor Lead]

Now into their 11th day in shelters after the devastating rains, the displaced residents of Gyeongsangbuk-do province can expect temporary housing from next month. Meanwhile, evacuees will be lodged in hotels and guest houses, providing a temporary respite.



[Pkg]

A senior residents' center in Beolbang-ri, Yecheon-gun County, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Hwang Sung-jo, who is 82, currently stays here with her husband. Every day she goes to check on her house. It's heartbreaking for her to see the devastation caused by a landslide.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Sung-jo (Yecheon-gun resident): I can’t cook anything in here. The sewage is clogged.



The residents' concerns are growing as several COVID-19 cases have occurred at the senior residents' center, where about a dozen people are staying together.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Sung-jo (Yecheon-gun resident): Because we live there together, COVID-19 is spreading. It’s terrible.



The government of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has decided to build makeshift houses for the displaced residents by mid-August. Measuring 30 sq.m. in size, each prefabricated house will be equipped with a bathroom, a kitchen and a living room. The makeshift houses will be provided to some 440 households whose homes had been either destroyed or flooded in four cities and counties in the northern part of the province, including Yecheon and Bonghwa.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Young-ik (Yecheon-gun County Office): We have obtained consent from the land owner and will launch construction right away so the displaced residents can move in by mid-August.



Residents who were evacuated temporarily due to the risk of landslides will be provided rooms in 11 hotels and guesthouses this week.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Dae-soo (Gyeongsangbuk-do Prov. Gov’t): We will provide temporary housing to minimize the inconvenience of the displaced residents until their houses are rebuilt.



Now that the displaced residents have found new places to stay, albeit temporarily, there is hope they will be able to return to normal life soon.



N. KOREA FIRES MORE MISSILES



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected two short range ballistic missile fired by North Korea from the Pyongyang area around Monday midnight. The missiles flew some 400 kilometers and fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone in the East Sea. The latest provocation follows the arrival of a nuclear-capable U.S. submarine the USS Annapolis at a South Korean Navy base on Jeju-do Island earlier Monday. The Joint Chiefs of Staff condemned the North's string of ballistic missile launches in recent days as a serious threat to peace and stability.



STRONGER TEACHERS’ RIGHTS



[Anchor Lead]

Following a tragic incident involving a Seoul primary school teacher's death, President Yoon Suk Yeol has directed the strengthening of teachers' rights through legislative amendments. The Ministry of Education is set to counter severe infringements by recording them in students' records and revising the Students' Human Rights Ordinance.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered education authorities to quickly devise detailed guidelines to strengthen teachers' rights and authority. He wants officials to quickly come up with guidelines to a law that was revised to allow teachers' discretion to guide students in school to be applied in the field.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-woon (Spokesperson, Presidential office): It’s to define the detailed scope for teachers in guiding and disciplining students who possess improper objects or disrupt class.



The education ministry immediately announced a plan to devise related proposals within August. According to the ministry, teachers will be separated immediately from students disregarding their authority. It also promised to protect teachers if their due guidance of students is reported as abuse. Students' serious violations of teachers' rights will also be left in their school records. Despite concerns about the scope of recording and possible stigmatization of students, the ministry expressed determination to push ahead with the legislation, citing a public poll. The ministry also plans to revise the ordinance on students' human rights. President Yoon also targeted the students' human rights ordinance, ordering the revision of what he called unreasonable autonomous rules that infringe on teachers' authority.



[Soundbite]

Jang Sang-yoon (Vice Minister of Education): Under the name of students’ human rights, the clause on the right not to be discriminated is being used to blame teachers for praising or asking questions.



The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education agreed that there is a need to partially rewrite the ordinance, but opposed a complete abolishment.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hee-yeon (Superintendent of Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education): We are actively reviewing adding a clause guaranteeing teachers’ authority to the current ordinance.



The ministry said it will push to revise the ordinance through discussions and cooperation with provincial and municipal education offices. But it made clear that strengthening teachers' authority is the goal of the revision.



GENERAL’S PRO-JAPAN RECORD



[Anchor Lead]

The controversial term 'Pro-Japanese, Anti-Nationalist' on General Paik Sun-yup's website burial record at the National Cemetery has been deleted. Despite the Veterans Ministry's citation of a lack of legal basis, the decision faced backlash for being precipitate.



[Pkg]

The late General Paik Sun-yup was South Korea's first four-star general and a Korean War hero. But he was labeled as a person who engaged in pro-Japanese and anti-national activities by a presidential committee in 2009 due to the time he served in the Gando Special Force that was tasked with suppressing Korean forces during the Japanese colonial period. When he passed away in 2020, there was controversy over whether he should be laid to rest at the national cemetery. That was eventually allowed but he was depicted as a pro-Japanese, anti-national figure on the cemetery's website burial record. The veterans ministry has now deleted that description, citing procedural problems. The ministry said there was no legal basis to include such a phrase and the decision making process lacked legitimacy with the family's opinion not being reflected. In February, Paik's family submitted a petition to the ministry, requesting the description be removed. Veterans Minister Park Min-shik has been a proponent of Paik, finding fault with the "pro-Japanese" designation.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-shik (Veterans minister (July 6, CBS Radio)): The more I research, I find Paik was not pro-Japanese. I can confidently say this with my job on the line.



However there is criticism that to deny a decision made by a government committee set up under a special law can only be seen as a political judgment.



[Soundbite]

Bang Hak-jin (The Center for Historical Truth and Justice): History is distorted for political purposes and it’s also an insult to the independence activists. This is very deplorable.



In a statement, the Heritage of Korean Independence, an association of independence fighters and their descendants, expressed deep regret and concern saying the ministry's hasty decision can incite public division and urged the record be reinstated.



STANDOFF OVER HIGHWAY PLAN



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst allegations of favoritism linked to First Lady Kim Keon-hee's family land, the Ministry of Land has revealed all related documents, hinting at a possible project resumption. Ahead of the parliamentary questioning, the Minister refuted the claims in a YouTube video, while the opposition amplifies their suspicion, fueling a heated public debate.



[Pkg]

Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong has appeared on YouTube again. He rebutted the opposition bloc's claim that the government is trying to protect First lady Kim Keon Hee's interests in an area where the Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway was to be built, and left the door open for carrying out the project as planned.



[Soundbite]

Won Hee-ryong (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): The decision to scrap the project was inevitable. I hope that the political bickering and rumors will stop so the construction of the Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway can begin soon.



The land ministry seemed to back off recently by saying the announcement to scrap the project was, in a way, like "shock therapy." It said the project can be resumed according to the circumstances, and that it's not the right time yet to discuss administrative procedures for its cancellation. A day earlier, the ministry disclosed data of the past seven years for the public to verify. It said the revision made during a feasibility study was based on four factors, such as the environment and cost-effectiveness. A previously drafted feasibility report also mentioned the need to consider an alternative. Regarding the decision to change the end point of the expressway, the ministry said it listed six areas as candidates and still maintains its stance that Gangsang-myeon is the best option. The standoff between the rival parties is intensifying ahead of a parliamentary questioning.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jung-jae (Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee (PPP)): Now that all the information has been disclosed, we hope the project will resume soon after hearing the opinions of the public and experts.



[Soundbite]

Kim Du-kwan (Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee (DP)): There must be a secret reason they scrapped a KRW 1.8 tn state project because of what the land minister said. It’s a clear violation of the law.



The Democratic Party says a parliamentary probe into the matter will be inevitable unless a responsible answer is provided on the allegations. The ruling party has made it clear it will refuse the probe.



THAI ACTIVIST TO STUDY IN KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

In Thailand, a university student charged under the lèse-majesté law, which punishes insults to the monarchy, has sparked controversy by seeking to study in South Korea. Despite the heated debates, the courts have ultimately allowed her departure. We have the details.



[Pkg]

In downtown Bangkok in February last year, Natanit Duangmusit held a protest and polled citizens about inconveniences caused by the royal motorcade. The Thai college student was detained for defaming the royal family. But a month later, she was released on bail with the condition of wearing an electronic anklet. Days after her release, she again conducted the same poll on the streets in late March. The court canceled her bail and arrested her again. In prison, Natanit staged a hunger strike. In the face of public criticism, the court released the student last August.



[Soundbite]

Natanit Duangmusit (Thammasat University): I cannot speak out even if I want to. Many friends and citizens are involved in this case.



Early this month, Natanit posted a message on social media that she was selected to receive a scholarship for studying at a Korean university but she could not leave Thailand due to a travel ban. The court allowed her to leave the country only after attaching conditions. Natanit studies information engineering at Thammasat University, which has been leading pro-democracy protests in Thailand for decades. The student said she is still afraid of standing up against powerful political authority.



[Soundbite]

Natanit Duangmusit (Thammasat University): We should let the people know that someone is fighting. If I take a step back now, I will go to prison.



She hopes to experience Korea's democracy while studying here.



[Soundbite]

Natanit Duangmusit (Thammasat University): Korea’s economic development and cultural power are based on democratization. Thailand needs to achieve democratization to further develop its economy.



In the parliamentary elections held in May this year, the opposition Move Forward Party won the most seats and became the majority party by promising to revise the royal defamation law. However, its leader failed to become prime minister due to opposition from military-appointed senators.

