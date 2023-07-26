MINISTER IMPEACHMENT REJECTED News Today 입력 2023.07.26 (15:01) 수정 2023.07.26 (16:45)

MINISTER IMPEACHMENT REJECTED



[Anchor Lead]

The impeachment proceedings against Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, led by the majority Democratic Party, were unanimously dismissed by the Constitutional Court. The court found no serious legal infractions in Lee's response to the Itaewon tragedy, deeming no grounds for dismissal.



[Pkg]

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min was the first cabinet member in Korean history to be tried for impeachment. However, the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected his impeachment.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Nam-seok (Chief Justice, Constitutional Court): All 9 justices unanimously ruled to reject so the court rules that this case is dismissed.



The majority determined that Lee had not violated the Constitution or relevant laws before or after the crowd crush accident in Itaewon. The court said it cannot be considered a violation of the Management of Disaster and Safety Act just because the national safety management plan written up before the minister's appointment was not revised to reflect overcrowding accidents. The court also said that Lee should not be held responsible for not preventing the accident when the Yongsan-gu district chief and other officials had not reported the situation to him before the accident. It added that it is also difficult to say that the national disaster system was notably inadequate since 35 reports and instructions were given after the minister became aware of the accident. The court did note that Lee's remarks about the responses to the accident were inappropriate. But it said that doesn't warrant his dismissal because he did not intend any distortion and he apologized immediately. Minority opinions included Justices Kim Ki-young, Moon Hyung-bae, and Lee Mi-son who said his responses and remarks violated a public official's duty of fidelity. Justice Jung Jung-mi said the minister's remarks violated a public official's obligation to maintain dignity. But they all agreed such reasons were not enough to dismiss him.



[Soundbite]

Jung Jung-mi (Constitutional Court Justice): Lee’s remarks seemed as if he was trying to avoid being held responsible for the tragedy rather than trying to protect people’s lives and safety.



The court ruled that the crowd crush tragedy wasn't caused by a single reason or person, but was the result of multiple factors, such as an absence of accident manuals and response training.



PARTIES ARGUE OVER VERDICT



[Anchor Lead]

Following the Constitutional Court's verdict, the presidential office and the ruling party have pointed fingers at the opposition, claiming they should be held accountable. In return, the opposition has called for a resignation from the minister himself, accusing the country of evading responsibility.



[Pkg]

Returning to his duties after 167 days, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min visited a disaster-hit area and apologized to the public.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-min (Minister of Interior and Safety): I express my deepest condolences to the victims of the Itaewon tragedy and the latest floods. I also offer consolation to their bereaved families and the displaced residents.



The presidential office and the ruling party blasted the opposition bloc. The top office said the impeachment motion was an abuse of power and anti-constitutional conduct by the large opposition, and that it will receive stern judgment from the public. The PPP said the unanimous rejection of the impeachment by all nine judges at the Constitutional Court shows how absurd it was. It added the DP will pay the price for its "habitual impeachments" that capitalize on its parliamentary majority and even paralyzed the ministry tasked with disaster management and public safety, which eventually resulted in public damage.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gi-hyeon (Chair, People Power Party): Stripping the commander of his powers and telling him to prepare for disasters is absurd. The DP's words don't match its actions, and this should stop as soon as possible.



The opposition bloc said it respects the Constitutional Court's decision. However, it blasted the verdict for holding no one responsible for serious tragedies. The opposition is also demanding that the interior minister resign voluntarily.



[Soundbite]

Jin Sun-mee (Democratic Party): Minister Lee Sang-min, the first-ever cabinet member to face impeachment in constitutional history, must step down if he still has any conscience left.



[Soundbite]

Jang Hye-yeong (Justice Party): No democratic nation can exist if nobody takes political responsibility for the deaths of 159 people.



The opposition has vowed to do its best to process a special law bill so those responsible for the Itaewon tragedy face punishment.



FILM SHOWS UNDERPASS FLOODING



[Anchor Lead]

KBS has obtained gripping dash cam footage from the last survivors who narrowly escaped the tragic Osong underpass flood in Chungcheongbuk-do Province, where 14 lives were lost. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]

Water floods rapidly into the Osong underpass. In a matter of seconds, it reaches the height of vehicles. With water gushing in at frightening speed, cars are further pushed back into the underpass. The water reaches an adult's waist level and cars begin to submerge. Drivers and passengers, sensing imminent danger, get out of their vehicles and try to move toward the underpass exit. However, the strong current pushes them back inside. By this time, more than half of the space in the underpass is completely flooded and people's feet can't even reach the ground. In a state of panic, they flounder in the water.



[Soundbite]

(Survivor of Underpass flooding (VOICE MODIFIED)): I thought it was the end. But then I felt something at my feet and managed to hold onto a wall. From then on, my focus was breathing.



A moment of absolute desperation. Then one man swims and manages to crawl on top of a floating car and helps others get out of the water. The stranded group then makes phone calls, calling for rescue. But time is not on their side. The water is reaching the ceiling and there's only about 30 centimeters of breathing space left. The last remaining hope are steel beams attached to the ceiling that connect all the way to the exit. They dive into the muddy water again to get a hold of the structure.



[Soundbite]

(Survivor of Underpass flooding (VOICE MODIFIED)): It’s not like I was mentally determined, but my body automatically moved on its own.



Some 10 seconds later, the video ends as the car that was filming the footage also goes under water. The four people shown in the footage failed to receive any support from a response agency to the very end and had to escape on their own. One of them did not make it out.



"NEW SATELLITE FACILITY"



[Anchor Lead]

Satellite images reveal new construction at North Korea's Satellite Control Center in Pyongyang, with additional buildings observed. The expansion suggests preparations for a second military reconnaissance satellite launch.



[Pkg]

This image of the Satellite Control Integrated Command in Pyongyang was taken by the public Earth imaging company Planet Labs on July 21. It shows a control center that is supposed to oversee military reconnaissance satellites that are successfully launched into space. There is also a launch control center tasked with supervising projectiles. A new structure measuring 50 by 20 meters has been built at the site. Its construction began in March, and ended four months later. Foundation construction is underway on a site where two buildings were burned down last year. The new facilities will presumably produce military recon satellites and decipher recon results.



[Soundbite]

Lee Choong-koo (Korea Inst. for Defense Analyses): It is similar to S. Korea’s Aerospace Research Institute. N. Korea needs to build more facilities for overseeing satellites as Kim Jong-un views recon satellites as the most important task.



The cause of the blaze at the satellite control center last year is unknown. Satellite images taken shortly after the fire show measuring cables used to test strategic weapons. Some say an explosion that occurred during a test might have caused the blaze.



[Soundbite]

Chung Sung-hak (Korea Inst. for Security Strategy): The figure 8-shaped 50-meter cable looks unusual. The explosion might have occurred during a measurement test.



The South Korean military has analyzed the salvaged parts of the North Korean military recon satellite Malligyong-1 and announced that it had no military utility. Pyongyang will likely put more efforts into further upgrading its satellites before the next launch.



RUSSIAN ENVOYS IN PYONGYANG



[Anchor Lead]

A Russian military delegation led by Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang yesterday to attend the 70th anniversary ceremony marking the cease-fire of the Korean War. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the latest visit will help strengthen the military alliance between Russia and North Korea and become an important opportunity to take bilateral cooperation even further.



ACCIDENT-PRONE TETRAPODS



[Anchor Lead]

A rise in deadly falls from 'tetrapods', or coastal breakwaters, has sparked concern. We look into these dangerous structures, known as the 'Sea's Black Hole'.



[Pkg]

Rescue workers carry an unconscious man on a stretcher. The man fell into the cracks while walking over a tetrapod, a concrete block structure meant to dissipate waves. He was taken to the hospital, but eventually died. A fisherman in his 40s who went missing while walking on a breakwater was also found dead 3 weeks later on a tetrapod site. Fishermen tend to fish near these structures due to the common belief there is plenty of fish. This year in Jeju-do Island alone, three people lost their lives after falling from a tetrapod.



[Soundbite]

Min So-yeong (KBS reporter): I’m several meters below inside the cracks of a tetrapod. Normally the seawater would reach my height and the moss makes the surface very slippery. There’s nothing to hold onto, so if you fall when you’re alone, it’s literally impossible to get out.



With similar accidents continuing, firefighters and the Coast Guard launched a joint rescue drill. If someone is trapped inside tetrapods as tall as a two to three-story building, they are advised to shout and call for help. If they have a phone, then they should immediately call 119. But it's most important not to walk on these structures in the first place.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gyeong-jun (Jeju Western Dist. Fire Station): The falls mainly occur when people are taking photos, fishing or drinking. People must be aware of the danger and not climb up a tetrapod.



14 tetrapod-related accidents were reported in Jeju in the past 4 years. Six people have lost their lives.



PEOPLE TRAPPED IN CABLE CAR



[Anchor Lead]

A cable car at Duryunsan Mountain in southwestern Korea stopped in midair yesterday afternoon, stranding some 30 people inside who were rescued about two hours later. The Haenam-gun County government suspended the cable car service for a week to investigate what had caused the accident together with the police.



READY FOR WORLD JAMBOREE



[Anchor Lead]

Youths from over 150 countries will be converging on South Korea next week for the 'Jamboree,' a cultural exchange and camping event held every four years. Preparations in the Saemangeum region of Jeollabuk-do Province are complete, and thankfully, weather forecasts predict no serious storms.



[Pkg]

The World Scout Jamboree, held every four years, is dubbed the Olympics of culture for global youths. The event will run for 12 days from August 1 in the Saemangeum area in Buan, Jeollabuk-do Province, marking the first large scale international event to be hosted in South Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is Korea's second hosting of the Jamboree after the 1991 edition in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province. This year, some 43-thousand participants will take part from 158 countries including Ukraine, a country in the middle of war. During the Jamboree, the scouts will engage in various outdoor activities and cultural exchanges. A host of cultural programs in connection with local communities will be available. Participants will also have hands-on opportunities to experience Korean food culture by making kimchi or the spicy rice cake dish tteokbokki. A K-pop concert is also in store, which may well be the most anticipated event of all. The government has finished preparations with the event just one week away. Drainage systems have been renovated to be prepared against heavy rain while rest areas are set up to provide relief from the heat. In the event weather alerts are issued, the scouts will take shelter at indoor facilities with assistance from local authorities. On the venue, there will be a hospital and police and fire stations to cope with contingencies. Patients requiring intensive care will be transported to a larger hospital nearby.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyun-sook (Minister of Gender Equality and Family): We will do our best to make a safe Jamboree through close coordination and preparations for every crisis area including pest control and crime.



As the host broadcaster, KBS will be stationed onsite to cover the opening and closing ceremonies and major events throughout the Jamboree.

입력 2023-07-26 15:01:18 수정 2023-07-26 16:45:07

"NEW SATELLITE FACILITY"



[Anchor Lead]

Satellite images reveal new construction at North Korea's Satellite Control Center in Pyongyang, with additional buildings observed. The expansion suggests preparations for a second military reconnaissance satellite launch.



[Pkg]

This image of the Satellite Control Integrated Command in Pyongyang was taken by the public Earth imaging company Planet Labs on July 21. It shows a control center that is supposed to oversee military reconnaissance satellites that are successfully launched into space. There is also a launch control center tasked with supervising projectiles. A new structure measuring 50 by 20 meters has been built at the site. Its construction began in March, and ended four months later. Foundation construction is underway on a site where two buildings were burned down last year. The new facilities will presumably produce military recon satellites and decipher recon results.



[Soundbite]

Lee Choong-koo (Korea Inst. for Defense Analyses): It is similar to S. Korea’s Aerospace Research Institute. N. Korea needs to build more facilities for overseeing satellites as Kim Jong-un views recon satellites as the most important task.



The cause of the blaze at the satellite control center last year is unknown. Satellite images taken shortly after the fire show measuring cables used to test strategic weapons. Some say an explosion that occurred during a test might have caused the blaze.



[Soundbite]

Chung Sung-hak (Korea Inst. for Security Strategy): The figure 8-shaped 50-meter cable looks unusual. The explosion might have occurred during a measurement test.



The South Korean military has analyzed the salvaged parts of the North Korean military recon satellite Malligyong-1 and announced that it had no military utility. Pyongyang will likely put more efforts into further upgrading its satellites before the next launch.



RUSSIAN ENVOYS IN PYONGYANG



[Anchor Lead]

A Russian military delegation led by Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang yesterday to attend the 70th anniversary ceremony marking the cease-fire of the Korean War. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the latest visit will help strengthen the military alliance between Russia and North Korea and become an important opportunity to take bilateral cooperation even further.



ACCIDENT-PRONE TETRAPODS



[Anchor Lead]

A rise in deadly falls from 'tetrapods', or coastal breakwaters, has sparked concern. We look into these dangerous structures, known as the 'Sea's Black Hole'.



[Pkg]

Rescue workers carry an unconscious man on a stretcher. The man fell into the cracks while walking over a tetrapod, a concrete block structure meant to dissipate waves. He was taken to the hospital, but eventually died. A fisherman in his 40s who went missing while walking on a breakwater was also found dead 3 weeks later on a tetrapod site. Fishermen tend to fish near these structures due to the common belief there is plenty of fish. This year in Jeju-do Island alone, three people lost their lives after falling from a tetrapod.



[Soundbite]

Min So-yeong (KBS reporter): I’m several meters below inside the cracks of a tetrapod. Normally the seawater would reach my height and the moss makes the surface very slippery. There’s nothing to hold onto, so if you fall when you’re alone, it’s literally impossible to get out.



With similar accidents continuing, firefighters and the Coast Guard launched a joint rescue drill. If someone is trapped inside tetrapods as tall as a two to three-story building, they are advised to shout and call for help. If they have a phone, then they should immediately call 119. But it's most important not to walk on these structures in the first place.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gyeong-jun (Jeju Western Dist. Fire Station): The falls mainly occur when people are taking photos, fishing or drinking. People must be aware of the danger and not climb up a tetrapod.



14 tetrapod-related accidents were reported in Jeju in the past 4 years. Six people have lost their lives.



PEOPLE TRAPPED IN CABLE CAR



[Anchor Lead]

A cable car at Duryunsan Mountain in southwestern Korea stopped in midair yesterday afternoon, stranding some 30 people inside who were rescued about two hours later. The Haenam-gun County government suspended the cable car service for a week to investigate what had caused the accident together with the police.



READY FOR WORLD JAMBOREE



[Anchor Lead]

Youths from over 150 countries will be converging on South Korea next week for the 'Jamboree,' a cultural exchange and camping event held every four years. Preparations in the Saemangeum region of Jeollabuk-do Province are complete, and thankfully, weather forecasts predict no serious storms.



[Pkg]

The World Scout Jamboree, held every four years, is dubbed the Olympics of culture for global youths. The event will run for 12 days from August 1 in the Saemangeum area in Buan, Jeollabuk-do Province, marking the first large scale international event to be hosted in South Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is Korea's second hosting of the Jamboree after the 1991 edition in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province. This year, some 43-thousand participants will take part from 158 countries including Ukraine, a country in the middle of war. During the Jamboree, the scouts will engage in various outdoor activities and cultural exchanges. A host of cultural programs in connection with local communities will be available. Participants will also have hands-on opportunities to experience Korean food culture by making kimchi or the spicy rice cake dish tteokbokki. A K-pop concert is also in store, which may well be the most anticipated event of all. The government has finished preparations with the event just one week away. Drainage systems have been renovated to be prepared against heavy rain while rest areas are set up to provide relief from the heat. In the event weather alerts are issued, the scouts will take shelter at indoor facilities with assistance from local authorities. On the venue, there will be a hospital and police and fire stations to cope with contingencies. Patients requiring intensive care will be transported to a larger hospital nearby.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyun-sook (Minister of Gender Equality and Family): We will do our best to make a safe Jamboree through close coordination and preparations for every crisis area including pest control and crime.



As the host broadcaster, KBS will be stationed onsite to cover the opening and closing ceremonies and major events throughout the Jamboree.



