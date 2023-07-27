REMAINS OF WAR HEROES RETURN News Today 입력 2023.07.27 (14:56) 수정 2023.07.27 (16:45)

REMAINS OF WAR HEROES RETURN



[Anchor Lead]

The remains of Korean soldiers who perished in the war of June 25th have finally returned to their homeland after a journey spanning overseas and a span of 70 years. The government has welcomed these fallen heroes with the highest respect and honor.



[Pkg]

Remains of fallen war heroes covered in the Korean flag are carried out of the Air Force planes. The fallen soldiers have finally returned home several decades after they had sacrificed their lives at an unknown place and traveling far before coming home. President Yoon Suk Yeol standing next to military officers welcomed the war dead with a salute. He said that they are true national heroes and the Constitution mandates us to remember and treat them with respect. Among the seven sets of remains returned was that of the late Private Choi Im-rak who died in 1950 during the Jangjinho Battle, also known as the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. Private Choi's youngest brother, almost eighty years old now, didn't know it would take so long to see his brother again.



[Soundbite]

Choi Yong (Younger brother of Private Choi): I’m overwhelmed. Although it took a long time, I’m thankful that he came back at last.



Once the remains recovered by the U.S. military during the war or jointly excavated with North Korea afterwards are confirmed in Hawaii as Korean soldiers killed in action, the remains are laid in state temporarily before they are returned. This is the seventh time that the remains of Korean soldiers were returned. The government treated the remains with utmost respect from the transfer phase. The latest F-35 fighter jets escorted the transport plane, which flew over Ulsan, Private Choi's hometown, before arriving at the Seoul Air Base.



[Soundbite]

Choi Ho-jong (S. Korean Navy (Private Choi’s nephew)): I wasn’t sure at first. But now it’s an honor to receive my uncle’s remains from Hawaii.



The Korean government said that the remains will be interred in the National Cemetery in Seoul and promised to continue its efforts in identifying other remains.



VIDEOS OF POSTWAR REBUILDING



[Anchor Lead]

Marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice and South Korea- U.S. alliance, unseen footage spotlighting those who took part in post-war reconstruction efforts has been unveiled for the first time.



[Pkg]

Students from Yeongdeungpo Elementary School, who have lost their school to the Korean War attend lessons in the school yard. The Gyeongseong Textile Company's factory founded in 1919 on national capital to manufacture cotton textiles was ruined to ashes during the war. On the day the Korean War armistice was signed, textbooks were distributed to children in Wonju, Gangwon-do Province. Girls can be seen practicing dance in the village. This footage shows the rebuilding of the Hwado Church in Incheon. A religious service is held with American servicemen in attendance. A book appearing to be the Bible is placed in a pillar during the topping-out ceremony. People stand in a long line in front of a facility in Daegu, which provided free meals to displaced citizens and orphans. Children move stones to help with the village reconstruction. Videos of people who took part in rebuilding their war-ravaged villages have been disclosed for the first time. They had been kept at the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration and were used to publicize aid provided to Korea during the post-war period.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kang Sung-hyun (Sungkonghoe University): The videos of the U.S. forces helping with rebuilding show that Koreans were proactive at the time. That’s what makes this footage so meaningful.



The Korean Film Archive will disclose the videos on the Korean Movies Database website to mark 70 years of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.



PROTECTING TEACHERS' RIGHTS



[Anchor Lead]

The government and ruling party are moving to document severe breaches of teachers' authority in students' records and to revise the Student Human Rights Ordinance, criticizing its overemphasis on student rights.



[Pkg]

The government and ruling party held a meeting to discuss the legislation of a proposal to strengthen teachers' rights and authority in the classrooms. The ruling party said it will push to revise the current law and make it possible to leave students' grave

infringement on teachers' authority, including physical assault, on their official school records. It will also rewrite the law against child abuse to ensure that teachers will not be accused of blanket child abuse for their due guidance of students.



[Soundbite]

Lee Tae-kyu (People Power Party): That is an act that seriously violates other students’ right to study and teachers’ authority. It is unacceptable if such acts are not written in the school record of the student in question.



The education ministry will categorize parents' excessive complaints as a new type of disregard for teachers' rights. The ministry will draw up guidelines for teachers on how to deal with such unreasonable complaints as well. The government and ruling party pressured provincial and municipal education offices to revise an ordinance on students' human rights, citing it as one of the reasons for the weakening of teachers' authority. Shortly after the meeting with the ruling party, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho met with elementary school teachers.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ju-ho (Minister of Education): It is regretful that action came too late, only after a sacrifice. But we are determined to take solid, effective steps this time.



Teachers highlighted that it is the most difficult when they are accused of child abuse or when they have to handle school violence cases.



[Soundbite]

(Elementary school teacher (VOICE MODIFIED)): Many teachers spoke of the unfairness they are faced with when accused of emotional abuse just for hurting a student’s feeling.



The education minister promised to announce comprehensive measures on strengthening and protecting teachers' rights by late August.



DISCIPLINARY ACTION FOR MAYOR



[Anchor Lead]

The ethics committee of the People Power Party decided on Wednesday to suspend Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo's party membership for 10 months over his controversial golf outing when public officials were working in emergency mode to cope with heavy downpours. Hong also came under fire for justifying his golfing and calling it nothing improper. The committee said that with the golfing and subsequent remarks, Hong violated the party's ethics code and did harm to the party by alienating voters from it.



SUSPECT'S IDENTITY DISCLOSED



[Anchor Lead]

The identity and photograph of Cho Seon, the suspect involved in a murder case in the bustling district of Sillim-dong, Seoul, has been released to the public. In response to criticisms about the effectiveness of sharing identification photos, authorities have this time also disclosed images captured from CCTV footage taken during the incident.



[Pkg]

The suspect in the stabbing rampage in Sillim-dong was identified as Cho Seon, a 33-year-old male born in 1990. The police held a meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the suspect's identity should be disclosed and decided to reveal his face and name. Cho had tried to kill multiple people with a deadly weapon at a public place. The public disclosure of the suspect was justified because of the viciousness of the crime and the gravity of the damage. Since Jeong Yu-jeong's murder of a young woman, the National Assembly representatives are discussing whether authorities should release the mugshot of a criminal. The police had asked Cho if he would agree to using the photo taken immediately after his apprehension, but he refused. So the police released Cho's ID photo and a shot captured from the surveillance camera taken on the day of the crime.



[Soundbite]

Cho Seon (Suspect (At the time of his apprehension on July 21)): I lived a wrong life until now. I tried to live right but couldn’t.



Cho Seon said that he has felt the urge to kill for a long time. He added that he searched the internet before committing the crime to find out the locations of a person's most vulnerable points, weapon type, and killing methods. However, he smashed his computer with a hammer the day before the crime, so the police are conducting digital forensics to analyze his online search results. A psychopathy test was carried out Wednesday after a postponement. The result will be out about ten days later.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Minister of Justice (July 26)): It’s a very unique case. He’s a lone wolf often seen in shooting rampages.



After Cho Seon's crime, online postings warning of murder increased to four. Among them, a man who had posted that he would kill twenty women turned himself in, but police requested an arrest warrant for him Wednesday on the charge of intimidation.



COVID-19 CASES ON THE RISE



[Anchor Lead]

In the coming month, the government plans to further relax COVID-19 measures. However, with daily cases surpassing 40,000 for the first time in six months, and an unusual summer surge in flu cases, health authorities are on high alert.



[Pkg]

A COVID-19 screening station in Seoul. The daily average number of testing has surged about 30% this month after weeks of decline.



[Soundbite]

(Staff at Jung-gu Dist. Public Health Center): In June, we conducted about half as many tests as we did in May, about 60 a day. But this month we’re seeing an increase.



The average number of new daily cases of COVID-19 has been on the rise for the fourth consecutive week as well. On July 18, new cases surpassed 40-thousand for the first time in six months. The number of suspected flu patients, which usually declines in the summer, is also rising. As a result, the influenza warning, which was issued in September last year, has been maintained for more than ten months. Health authorities have postponed the Infectious Disease Crisis Response Advisory Committee meeting slated for this week. They have decided to instead, further monitor the situation. However, they also believe there is no reason to postpone the scheduled return to normalcy, as the COVID-19 mortality rate is not as high as it was in the past.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jung Jae-hun (Gachon Univ. College of Medicine): New variants appear every three to five months. Immunity acquired through infections or vaccines wanes over time. New waves are predicted to occur about twice a year.



The government plans to revise the crisis level again next month. The indoor mask mandate at hospitals will likely be changed to a recommendation. Testing will switch from full monitoring to sample monitoring, and screening stations at public health centers will likely be closed. However, the five-day quarantine recommendation for the infected will stay in place. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has issued an administrative notice on adjusting the infectious disease rating for COVID-19 from level 2 to level 4, that is the same level as the seasonal flu.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

According to Statistics Korea's report, some 18,900 babies were born in Korea in May. It is down 5.3 percent on year and the lowest-ever to be recorded in a May. This is the first time fewer than 20,000 babies were born in May since the compilation of the monthly population data began in 1981. In May, about 28,000 people died, up 0.2 percent, compared to the same month a year ago. With the falling births and increasing deaths, the nation's population naturally decreased by some 9,900 from a year earlier.

Hyundai Motor earned 42.22 trillion won in sales in the second quarter of this year. The carmaker's operating profit jumped 42 percent on year to some 4.24 trillion won, which is the largest Hyundai has ever recorded in a quarter. The auto giant sold nearly 1.06 million cars in the global market in the second quarter.



SQUID FISHING IN RUSSIA



[Anchor Lead]

Following a hiatus due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, South Korean squid jigging vessels have resumed operations in Russia. Amid falling coastal catches, these expeditions carry high stakes, but also heavy hearts among the fishermen.



[Pkg]

A squid jigging vessel fuels up at Jumunjin Port in Gangwon-do Province. Preparation is underway for fishing in the sea off the Russian Maritime Province. It is scheduled to last more than a month. It takes three full days to reach the squid fishing ground located more than 500km away in direct distance. Squid caught in Russia is stored in freezers on Korean vessels before being brought to the country. The captain wishes for a big catch but warns against high expectations.



[Soundbite]

Choi Cheon-bok (Captain of fishing vessel): We’re strongly determined to catch squid, but it’s hard to tell for now if we’ll be able to catch a lot of it in Russia.



Squid fishing in Russia, which began in 2001 as the amount of coastal squid dwindled in Korea, was suspended last year due to the war in Ukraine. But as fishing fees paid to Russia are not regarded to be subject to financial sanctions, 33 Korean fishing vessels have been given the green light to fish in Russia through October this year. In addition to higher fishing fees, Russia is also demanding that Korean fishing vessels pay last year's fees as well. The biggest concern is the amount of catch.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sung-soo (Captain of fishing vessel): Resources are being depleted, including those in Russia. We pay a lot to be able to fish. If there is not enough squid there, there is no more hope.



This year the amount of squid caught on the east coast in Gangwon-do Province is only 60% of the 2022 level. Fishermen embark on a long journey in hopes of catching more squid in Russian waters.

