70TH ARMISTICE DAY CELEBRATED News Today 입력 2023.07.28

70TH ARMISTICE DAY CELEBRATED



[Anchor Lead]

Marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the importance of freedom and the pivotal role of allied sacrifices in shaping Korea.



[Pkg]

Busan Cinema Center. Formerly, the site of Suyeong Airfield where U.N. troops first landed. Following the flags of 22 nations that had sent troops to fight in this remote land were sixty-two Korean War veterans from U.N. forces and the honor guards. President Yoon Suk Yeol welcomed them with applause and personally led the veteran who entered last to his seat.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Today’s Korea is built on the U.N. forces’ sacrifice and dedication and their bloody uniforms.



The U.N. Command is still regarded as the key player in keeping peace and defending the Republic of Korea. President Yoon said that the UNC not only serves a military role in times of need but also demonstrates "freedom solidarity“.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The U.N. Command is very special in that it showed the int’l community’s strong resolve to band together for freedom.



He also stressed the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the solidarity with free democratic nations. He made it clear that Korea's diplomacy is geared toward the U.S. and western allies that had fought together 70 years ago.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): We will stand together with free democratic nations and work toward freedom, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the whole world with the S. Korea-U.S. alliance playing the linchpin.



President Yoon visited the U.N. Memorial Cemetery in Korea where the remains of roughly 2,000 U.N. soldiers are buried. He became the first sitting president to pay respect at the memorial monument. He then awarded medals to two veterans and re emphasized the importance of the sacrifices of U.N. troops and the freedom solidarity. However, he did not make any remarks about the significance of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice or about North Korea and future plans.



STATUES OF RHEE, TRUMAN



[Anchor Lead]

Statues of former South Korean and U.S. Presidents Rhee Syng-man and Harry Truman have been installed in Chilgok, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, one of the most ferocious battlefields of the Korean War. The statues were erected by a civic group and President Yoon Suk Yeol delivered a congratulatory message to the unveiling ceremony Thursday. In the message read by his social affairs secretary Kang Seung-kyu, Yoon paid his respects to the two former leaders and stressed that freedom is not won for free but gained at a cost.



N. KOREA MARKS VICTORY DAY



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday, on what North Korea claims to be 'Victory Day' marking their alleged triumph in the war, Chairman Kim Jong-un showcased new weaponry to Russia's Defense Minister during the 70th anniversary celebrations. Alongside Chinese and Russian delegations, Kim also attended a military parade.



[Pkg]

As soon as Victory Day begins, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes an appearance at the performance venue. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the vice chairperson of China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Li Hongzhong, also attended the event. The performance celebrating Victory Day featured Russian and Chinese songs as well.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television): As soon as the concert ended, loud cheers resonated through the venue. Comrade Kim Jong-un congratulated the artists with warm words.



The two countries' delegations met with Kim Jong-un prior to the concert. They delivered personal letters from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, respectively.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television): Defense Minister Shoigu delivered a personal letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin to his respected comrade Kim Jong-un.



The North Korean leader visited an arms exhibition along with Sergei Shoigu to introduce him to new weapons. They included ICBMs like the Hwasong-18 and weapons that bear resemblance to the U.S. remotely-piloted surveillance aircraft Global Hawk and the unmanned aerial vehicle Reaper. The Russian defense minister's unprecedented visit to the North and the arms exhibition along with Kim have fueled speculations about an arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Eun-joo (Deputy spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs): The U.N. Security Council resolution bans any arms deals with N. Korea. The government is closely watching the situation.



North Korea held a large-scale parade on Thursday night at Kim Il-sung Square. It featured ICBMs and a demonstration of unmanned combat aerial vehicles. The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim Jong-un also attended the parade along with the Russian and Chinese delegations.



POPULATION DROPS BY 50,000



[Anchor Lead]

According to the 2022 population and housing census released by Statistics Korea, the country's population fell by 50-thousand from a year ago to 51.69 million as of last November. South Korean nationals saw a decrease of 148-thousand while the number of foreigners rose by some 100-thousand to 1.75 million.



TAX EXEMPTIONS FOR COUPLES



[Anchor Lead]

The government has announced tax law changes aimed at promoting marriage, childbirth, and parenting. Key features include a one-time gift tax exemption during marriage and expanded tax deductions for postnatal care expenses.



[Pkg]

The government will expand subsidies to households with children. Eligibility has been eased from annual income of below 40 million won to 70 million won while the subsidy amount has also increased. Tax deductions will be offered on the cost of using postnatal care centers for mothers, a measure that has expanded to all workers by scrapping an income limit. Tax deduction limits on medical expenses for infants will also be removed. Considering the reality where couples not financially prepared are reluctant to tie the knot, the government will also exempt donation tax on related funds. This means that no tax will be imposed on money, for up to 100 million won, received from parents or grandparents during a maximum four year period - two years before and two years after the marriage registration date.



[Soundbite]

(Bride-to-be): A couple needs at least KRW 200 mn, excluding loans, to buy a rental home in Seoul. That’s a huge burden for people who just started working.



Considering existing exemptions, newlyweds can receive donations without tax for up to 300 million won. This includes cash and real estate and also applies to second marriages. The government explained the current donation tax exemption ceiling was set in 2014 and the latest revision has considered inflation and the fact that parents typically fund the cost of marriage for their children. However some critics call the measure a tax cut for the rich that will only strengthen the inheritance of wealth.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Yoo Ho-rim (Kangnam University): Parents who can provide KRW 100 mn in marriage expenses would need to earn at least KRW 8 mn in average monthly income. Such folks account for just 10% of total households.



As similar controversies are expected to arise during parliamentary deliberation of the tax code revision bill, details related to gift tax exemptions on marriage costs could change down the road.



SUBSIDY UP FOR PLURAL BIRTH



[Anchor Lead]

Addressing low birthrates, the gov't will also bolster support for mothers with multiples and remove income caps on infertility treatments. Simultaneously, job opportunities for senior citizens are set to rise.



[Pkg]

This couple became Korea's first parents who had quadruplets in their first delivery through natural childbirth. They received 1.4 million won in government subsidy for childbirth cost. One million won is allocated per fetus, but the maximum amount of subsidy for two or more births is only 1.4 million won at most.



[Soundbite]

Cha Ji-hye, Song Ri-won (Parents of quadruplets): They see the doctor even now. I went to the university hospital 10 times in May alone.



Koreans are getting married later in life, causing a rise in infertility treatments and subsequently, multiple births. But the government policies have been unable to keep up with this social trend until now. Now the government will give one million won per baby to subsidize the cost of having twins or more. The number of post-delivery caregivers will be provided to match the number of babies. Given that premature birth is common among women pregnant with multiple babies, they can apply for shorter working hours in advance. Their spouses will also be able to take longer paternity leaves. Irregardless of their income, infertile couples are eligible for essential pregnancy tests and infertility treatment subsidies.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ki-il (1st Vice Minister of Health and Welfare): A lot of people wanted to have babies. But the policies were designed for single birth. Now subsidy programs for multiple births have been improved.



On the topic of welfare, number of jobs for the elderly population will also be increased in line with the trend of a super aged society. The government plans to provide jobs to 10% of the elderly population in four years' time. The goal is to increase the number of jobs for senior citizens by more than 30 % until then. Since Korea's baby boomers born after the Korean War and until the early 1970s are retiring, the government promised to find more jobs where the boomer generation's job experiences can be better utilized.



VESSEL STRANDED AT SEA



[Anchor Lead]

A 630-ton passenger ship that was traveling from Dokdo islets to Ulleungdo Island carrying some 400 passengers was stranded at sea for about ten minutes at around 4 p.m. Thursday when its power generator stopped working. The Coast Guard dispatched patrol and rescue boats to the scene to ensure passenger safety. The generator was repaired in ten minutes and the vessel safely arrived at Ulleungdo Island's Jeodong Port.



ICU SHORTAGE FOR NEWBORNS



[Anchor Lead]

In Jeju-do Island, a pregnant woman experiencing premature labor pains was airlifted by a firefighting helicopter, traversing 330 kilometers to Jeonbuk National University Hospital. This emergency transfer was necessitated due to a shortage of neonatal intensive care units in the island.



[Pkg]

Rescue workers move a woman on stretchers to a helicopter. The woman in her 30s is 34 weeks pregnant and appears to have signs of preterm labor. At the time, all 16 beds at the neonatal ICU of Jeju National University Hospital were occupied. The rescue workers had to transport the woman to Jeonbuk National University Hospital located 330km away, which took one hour and 20 minutes. Thanks to the help from the firefighting helicopter, the woman can safely stand by at the hospital ahead of giving birth to her child.



[Soundbite]

Cheon Kyung-rak (Jeju Fire Aviation Brigade): We notified the patient of the current situation via notes and cellphone to make her rest assured.



Two years ago a woman pregnant with twins had to be transported to Pusan National University Hospital 300km away on the 26th week of pregnancy because the local neonatal ICU on Jeju was fully occupied. There are only two neonatal ICUs with 23 beds on the island. The one at Jeju National University Hospital can accommodate only 16 patients, but currently 18 babies are receiving treatment there.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Yoon-joo (Jeju Nat’l University Hospital): Newborns who can’t be transported have been all admitted to our hospital. So our patients will have to continue to transfer to other hospitals.



With no integrated health care center for high-risk pregnant women and newborn babies on Jeju due to a shortage of medical professionals, prospective mothers living on the island are facing many challenges.



STREAM DREDGING CONTROVERSY



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst the monsoon season, the Four Rivers Restoration project controversy is now impacting urban waterways. With local authorities advocating for stream dredging to avert flooding, environmental groups, conversely, challenge its effectiveness.



[Pkg]

Flood alerts have been issued during each monsoon season for four consecutive years for the Gapcheon Stream in Daejeon. This year the water level in the stream rose to 5.16 meters at one point, much higher than the 4.5-meter threshold for a flood warning. Some say urban streams should be dredged to prepare for torrential rains by making them deeper. As many as 14 areas in the Gapcheon Stream are in urgent need of dredging, but only a few flood-prone areas have been dredged since 2011, making the stream all the more likely to overflow.



[Soundbite]

Lee Han-young (Daejeon Metropolitan Council): Gapcheon Stream has not been dredged in ten years. The same tragedy that happened on the Mihogang River could happen in Daejeon.



Daejeon Mayor Lee Jang-woo also believes that dredging is necessary, as the levees in some areas are too low and raising them is not easy, meaning the stream is likely to overflow when it rains heavily. However, environmental groups say preventing floods by dredging will be of little help. They claim that dredging the stream without removing the 21 weirs blocking the water flow in the city's three streams will turn out useless one or two years later.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kyung-ho (Federation For Environmental Movement, Daejeon): Dredging will have a short-lived effect because of the weir in the riverbed. The weir needs to be removed first.



The Daejeon Metropolitan City Hall is discussing stream dredging with the Geumgang Basin Environmental Office. Meanwhile, a controversy over the four-river project that began because of the heavy rains this summer is now spreading to urban streams as well.

