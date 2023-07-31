SELF-DRIVING CAR IN KOREA News Today 입력 2023.07.31 (15:03) 수정 2023.07.31 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

SELF-DRIVING CAR IN KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

Picture a future with drivers watching videos or sleeping while their car autonomously navigates the roads. You may wonder when this will become reality. Believe it or not, it might be much sooner than expected.



[Pkg]

This is a test drive of a mid-size SUV equipped with autonomous driving assistance. The vehicle can maintain a safe distance with the car in front and adjust speed within a set range without stepping on the gas pedal. When a turn signal is given, the vehicle changes lanes automatically without the driver operating the steering wheel.



[Soundbite]

I didn’t do anything but the steering wheel turned on its own.



But the lane-change function is allowed only on highways and the driver's hands must be on the steering wheel at all times as a warning sounds after a certain period of time.



[Soundbite]

Kim Beom-jun (Hyundai Motor): Autonomous driving is disengaged when the driver doesn’t react even when a warning goes off.



Autonomous driving is divided into six levels. At level one, the vehicle has a driver assistance system that maintains a distance between cars. Level two features a partial automation function capable of accelerating or decelerating on its own. True autonomous driving begins from level three in which human hands are freed from vehicle operation and the car can drive itself. The self-driving vehicles released in the Korean market are currently in level two, but Hyundai plans to release level three vehicles this year. The carmaker is being cautious since the manufacturer stands to bear the most responsibility in case of an accident. It must take into account various factors including weather, time of day and traffic jams.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Jin-tae (Korea Nat’l University of transportation): Autonomous vehicle manufacturer is accountable for accidents no matter how small the flaw. The automaker must approach this issue very conservatively.



Overseas carmakers, such as Honda and Mercedes-Benz, already publicized the release of L3 vehicles in 2021. But even such L3 vehicles are only capable of driving at a low speed on the highway, bringing attention to the level of the Korean-made self-driving vehicles to be released this year.



DRIVERLESS ACCIDENT LIABILITY



[Anchor Lead]

In an accident involving a self-driving car, where would the responsibility lie? As this technology rapidly evolves, we look into the pressing need for clear regulations and implications in the forthcoming era of unmanned driving.



[Pkg]

This autonomous vehicle operates between the National Assembly and a parking lot in the riverfront area in Yeouido. It accurately recognizes intersections and traffic lights, and can make left turns on its own on the correct signal.



[Soundbite]

Park Jun-hyung (Driver of Nat’l Assembly robot shuttle bus): This autonomous vehicle stops at the red light. When the green light is on, it will make a left turn and enter Gate 3.



This vehicle is equipped with Level 4 autonomous driving, meaning it can handle certain driving situations independently. To be prepare for accidents, the operator has subscribed to an insurance plan with special terms and conditions related to autonomous driving. This is necessary to cover the risks associated with technologies that need further development. Then who will be liable for accidents involving Level 3 autonomous vehicles, which are to debut in Korea at the end of the year? Under the current law, car owners are liable for everything related to driving, while car manufacturers are responsible for technical defects. Victims can claim damages to either side, but in reality they are first compensated by the car owner's insurer, which later exercises the right to demand indemnity from the manufacturer. However, drivers still have a duty of care in Level 3 autonomous driving as in regular driving, meaning they have criminal liability. But it's unclear who is responsible for accidents in Level 4 autonomous driving and higher, which is fully unmanned. In Japan and Germany, the primary responsibility goes to car owners. British authorities are pushing for a legislation requiring the operators of autonomous driving services to be insured. In Korea, where unmanned self-driving is not permitted by law yet, there are no regulations in place. It's about time to begin discussions on who will take criminal liability and how manufacturers' responsibility will be proven.



MINOR CAR ACCIDENTS TESTED



[Anchor Lead]

As we enter vacation season, incidents of vehicle contact at popular retreats are not uncommon. These accidents can range from minor scrapes to serious cases requiring hospitalization. But have you ever wondered about the actual impact on those involved? Let's take a look.



[Pkg]

A car that was reversing lightly bumps into a parked taxi. The driver of the car filed a claim of 13 million won in medical costs with the insurance company. Such minor accidents are common during the vacation season, giving rise to numerous disputes with the insurance companies over compensation. How severe is the shock caused by such an accident? To test this, sensors are attached to a test subject's head and chest. Then the subject undergoes an experiment in which another vehicle backs into the car the subject is in at eight kilometers per hour. The subject's eyes and ears are covered to simulate an unforeseen accident. The impact causes the bumper to crack. When the impact of a backover accident is calculated based on the vehicle's speed and the driver's weight, it is much greater when the impact is at an angle rather than straight on. The impact experienced by the driver of a small car when a large car collided into a small one was twice that of the opposite case. The severity of impact is similar to that received when a bumper car is knocked from the rear. However, no noticeable changes were observed when 33 test subjects underwent MRIs and CT scans before and after the collision.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Hoi-bin (Test Subject (20s)): I was startled when my body shook a lot. But my neck or back didn’t hurt.



However, four test subjects in their thirties and forties reported that they felt pain for three days. A dispute with the insurance company begins when the driver showed no damage in medical tests but nonetheless experienced pain. Experts say that the prognosis can change given the driver's posture at the time of the accident and medical history.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Kang-hyun (Yonsei Univ. Wonju College of Medicine): Cervical sprain occurs in about 45% of the victims. The symptoms are determined largely by their underlying health problems, age and osteoporosis conditions.



The treatment cost for victims of minor traffic accidents is rising three times faster than that of victims with major injuries. Experts point out that objective criteria, such as the speed and the severity of bumper damage, should be used to resolve disputes stemming from minor accidents.



REBARS MISSING IN APARTMENTS



[Anchor Lead]

In an exclusive by KBS, more instances of so-called "boneless apartments" have been found. An investigation into complexes commissioned by Korea Land and Housing Corporation revealed missing reinforcement bars in 15 complexes' basement parking pillars. Remedial actions and strict penalties have been pledged by the relevant authorities.



[Pkg]

The ceiling of the underground parking lot of an apartment could not withstand the weight of the building and collapsed. A large number of flaws were found in the parking lot of another apartment. It is due to missing reinforcement steel bars.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): It is questionable if the reinforcement of will be enough. It will be better if experts conduct safety inspections and the apartments are rebuilt.



Korea Land and Housing Corporation or LH conducted an emergency inspection on the safety of apartments it developed, amid growing controversy over heavily flawed apartments, which were ridiculed as boneless chickens. LH inspected all of 91 apartment complexes built with a flat-slab structure design. It found an insufficient amount of reinforcement steel bars were used in 15 complexes-eight in the capital area and seven in provincial regions. Among them, ten were found to have design errors. Structure calculations were missing or incorrect. There were even omissions of marks for using reinforcement steel bars. Construction flaws were found with five apartment complexes, such as the application of inappropriate methods.



[Soundbite]

Bin Tae-bong (Korea Land and Housing Corporation): In some cases, reinforcement bars were not used at all. The range of installment must have been 1 or 1.5 meters. But it was found to be 0.5 meters.



The government issued an apology. Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong vowed to root out cartels with vested interests in the construction industry. He called for taking tough legal action against those responsible.



[Soundbite]

Won Hee-ryong (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): I demand that those responsible be reported, investigated and given the heaviest disciplinary action immediately.



Of the 15 complexes, five were completed and residents already moved in. Precise safety checks and supplementary construction will be carried out. Ten other incomplete complexes will undergo additional reinforcement construction. The number of apartments built with missing steel bars will likely increase, when inspections on some 100 other apartments are completed.



ELDERLY WORKERS INCREASE



[Anchor Lead]

According to the Korea Employment Information Service, over 3.36 million people aged over 65 were employed last year. The number of elderly employees has grown by an average of nine percent annually over the past five years. As a result, the employment rate among the elderly jumped 6.1 percentage points from 30.1 percent in 2012 to 36.2 percent in 2022. More than half of the elderly employees say that they work to help cover living expenses.



SAFE TRANSACTION ZONES



[Anchor Lead]

In response to increasing fraud in the growing secondhand market, local governments are establishing safe zones for face-to-face transactions to enhance protection for individuals involved.



[Pkg]

A man sprints in a back alley. He runs away after stealing a secondhand gold bracelet after pretending to be a buyer. Two years ago a crime ring that stole pure gold from the sellers of used items nationwide was apprehended.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yeo-jin (Seoul resident): I want to be careful as I hear a lot about violent crimes in the news.



In just three years, the amount of damage expanded 13 times from 27.7 billion won in 2018 to over 360 billion won in 2021. More sellers prefer to have in-person transactions to prevent fraud, and even trading apps have been developed to ensure safe transactions, but it hasn't been enough to prevent fraud.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ji-hoon (Seoul resident): Sometimes I get deceived and there is no way to contact or find the perpetrators. But I just get over it, because the amount is small.



A local government office has stepped in to fix the situation. The Seocho-gu District Office in Seoul has set up safe zones at six community centers.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kyung-mi (Seocho-gu Dist. Office): Community centers are easily accessible and provide ease of mind, as they are located in residential areas and are visited by people.



Jecheon City in Chungcheongbuk-do Province has also introduced a secondhand transaction zone. Its officials accompany underage users when requested. However, a safe zone set up in Ansan by Sangnok Police Station last year was closed down due to low usage rates. Direct transactions account for about half of all secondhand transactions.



KOREAN ARMISTICE DAY IN GERMANY



[Anchor Lead]

Marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice agreement, numerous events unfolded worldwide last week. Notably, in Germany, a symbol of Korea's division has been erected where the Berlin Wall, the iconic symbol of German unity, once stood.



[Pkg]

A park in Potsdam, the state capital of Brandenburg in Germany. Korean traditional dancers perform in front of a mock barbed wire fence. This is a peace exhibition organized by eighteen artists from Korea and Germany to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice. The mock barbed wire fences at the ceasefire line are erected in this park and Mauer Park in Berlin where the Berlin Wall had once stood. The symbol of Korea's division was built on top of the symbol of German unification. A barbed wire fence is erected under the painting of an East German soldier jumping over the wire fence. German children are aware of the meaning of this artwork.



[Soundbite]

Cha Joo-man (Artist): The Berlin Wall was brought down 34 years ago. My piece shown here represents my hope that the armistice line of the Korean Peninsula is brought down like the Berlin Wall.



[Soundbite]

Axel Klausmeier (Director, Berlin Wall Foundation): I’m very glad that we could think about Korea’s division through the artworks exhibited at this historic place.



A window from a closed guard post near the Demilitarized Zone. Wishing for the Korean Peninsula to be reunited, this German artist painted the sights seen through the windows looking out to the south and north in Korean painting style. The cabbage, resembling a heart, is divided into two, but it represents South and North Korea sharing one identity.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Seon-Kyung (Chair, Korea-Germany Culture & Art Exchange Assn.): Artists who experienced Korea’s division and Germany’s unification exhibited their works that artistically represent their experiences and perspectives.



This exhibit marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice tells everyone in both South and North Korea to jump over the invisible barbed wire fences of their minds.

SELF-DRIVING CAR IN KOREA

입력 2023-07-31 15:03:27 수정 2023-07-31 16:45:02 News Today

SELF-DRIVING CAR IN KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

Picture a future with drivers watching videos or sleeping while their car autonomously navigates the roads. You may wonder when this will become reality. Believe it or not, it might be much sooner than expected.



[Pkg]

This is a test drive of a mid-size SUV equipped with autonomous driving assistance. The vehicle can maintain a safe distance with the car in front and adjust speed within a set range without stepping on the gas pedal. When a turn signal is given, the vehicle changes lanes automatically without the driver operating the steering wheel.



[Soundbite]

I didn’t do anything but the steering wheel turned on its own.



But the lane-change function is allowed only on highways and the driver's hands must be on the steering wheel at all times as a warning sounds after a certain period of time.



[Soundbite]

Kim Beom-jun (Hyundai Motor): Autonomous driving is disengaged when the driver doesn’t react even when a warning goes off.



Autonomous driving is divided into six levels. At level one, the vehicle has a driver assistance system that maintains a distance between cars. Level two features a partial automation function capable of accelerating or decelerating on its own. True autonomous driving begins from level three in which human hands are freed from vehicle operation and the car can drive itself. The self-driving vehicles released in the Korean market are currently in level two, but Hyundai plans to release level three vehicles this year. The carmaker is being cautious since the manufacturer stands to bear the most responsibility in case of an accident. It must take into account various factors including weather, time of day and traffic jams.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Jin-tae (Korea Nat’l University of transportation): Autonomous vehicle manufacturer is accountable for accidents no matter how small the flaw. The automaker must approach this issue very conservatively.



Overseas carmakers, such as Honda and Mercedes-Benz, already publicized the release of L3 vehicles in 2021. But even such L3 vehicles are only capable of driving at a low speed on the highway, bringing attention to the level of the Korean-made self-driving vehicles to be released this year.



DRIVERLESS ACCIDENT LIABILITY



[Anchor Lead]

In an accident involving a self-driving car, where would the responsibility lie? As this technology rapidly evolves, we look into the pressing need for clear regulations and implications in the forthcoming era of unmanned driving.



[Pkg]

This autonomous vehicle operates between the National Assembly and a parking lot in the riverfront area in Yeouido. It accurately recognizes intersections and traffic lights, and can make left turns on its own on the correct signal.



[Soundbite]

Park Jun-hyung (Driver of Nat’l Assembly robot shuttle bus): This autonomous vehicle stops at the red light. When the green light is on, it will make a left turn and enter Gate 3.



This vehicle is equipped with Level 4 autonomous driving, meaning it can handle certain driving situations independently. To be prepare for accidents, the operator has subscribed to an insurance plan with special terms and conditions related to autonomous driving. This is necessary to cover the risks associated with technologies that need further development. Then who will be liable for accidents involving Level 3 autonomous vehicles, which are to debut in Korea at the end of the year? Under the current law, car owners are liable for everything related to driving, while car manufacturers are responsible for technical defects. Victims can claim damages to either side, but in reality they are first compensated by the car owner's insurer, which later exercises the right to demand indemnity from the manufacturer. However, drivers still have a duty of care in Level 3 autonomous driving as in regular driving, meaning they have criminal liability. But it's unclear who is responsible for accidents in Level 4 autonomous driving and higher, which is fully unmanned. In Japan and Germany, the primary responsibility goes to car owners. British authorities are pushing for a legislation requiring the operators of autonomous driving services to be insured. In Korea, where unmanned self-driving is not permitted by law yet, there are no regulations in place. It's about time to begin discussions on who will take criminal liability and how manufacturers' responsibility will be proven.



MINOR CAR ACCIDENTS TESTED



[Anchor Lead]

As we enter vacation season, incidents of vehicle contact at popular retreats are not uncommon. These accidents can range from minor scrapes to serious cases requiring hospitalization. But have you ever wondered about the actual impact on those involved? Let's take a look.



[Pkg]

A car that was reversing lightly bumps into a parked taxi. The driver of the car filed a claim of 13 million won in medical costs with the insurance company. Such minor accidents are common during the vacation season, giving rise to numerous disputes with the insurance companies over compensation. How severe is the shock caused by such an accident? To test this, sensors are attached to a test subject's head and chest. Then the subject undergoes an experiment in which another vehicle backs into the car the subject is in at eight kilometers per hour. The subject's eyes and ears are covered to simulate an unforeseen accident. The impact causes the bumper to crack. When the impact of a backover accident is calculated based on the vehicle's speed and the driver's weight, it is much greater when the impact is at an angle rather than straight on. The impact experienced by the driver of a small car when a large car collided into a small one was twice that of the opposite case. The severity of impact is similar to that received when a bumper car is knocked from the rear. However, no noticeable changes were observed when 33 test subjects underwent MRIs and CT scans before and after the collision.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Hoi-bin (Test Subject (20s)): I was startled when my body shook a lot. But my neck or back didn’t hurt.



However, four test subjects in their thirties and forties reported that they felt pain for three days. A dispute with the insurance company begins when the driver showed no damage in medical tests but nonetheless experienced pain. Experts say that the prognosis can change given the driver's posture at the time of the accident and medical history.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Kang-hyun (Yonsei Univ. Wonju College of Medicine): Cervical sprain occurs in about 45% of the victims. The symptoms are determined largely by their underlying health problems, age and osteoporosis conditions.



The treatment cost for victims of minor traffic accidents is rising three times faster than that of victims with major injuries. Experts point out that objective criteria, such as the speed and the severity of bumper damage, should be used to resolve disputes stemming from minor accidents.



REBARS MISSING IN APARTMENTS



[Anchor Lead]

In an exclusive by KBS, more instances of so-called "boneless apartments" have been found. An investigation into complexes commissioned by Korea Land and Housing Corporation revealed missing reinforcement bars in 15 complexes' basement parking pillars. Remedial actions and strict penalties have been pledged by the relevant authorities.



[Pkg]

The ceiling of the underground parking lot of an apartment could not withstand the weight of the building and collapsed. A large number of flaws were found in the parking lot of another apartment. It is due to missing reinforcement steel bars.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): It is questionable if the reinforcement of will be enough. It will be better if experts conduct safety inspections and the apartments are rebuilt.



Korea Land and Housing Corporation or LH conducted an emergency inspection on the safety of apartments it developed, amid growing controversy over heavily flawed apartments, which were ridiculed as boneless chickens. LH inspected all of 91 apartment complexes built with a flat-slab structure design. It found an insufficient amount of reinforcement steel bars were used in 15 complexes-eight in the capital area and seven in provincial regions. Among them, ten were found to have design errors. Structure calculations were missing or incorrect. There were even omissions of marks for using reinforcement steel bars. Construction flaws were found with five apartment complexes, such as the application of inappropriate methods.



[Soundbite]

Bin Tae-bong (Korea Land and Housing Corporation): In some cases, reinforcement bars were not used at all. The range of installment must have been 1 or 1.5 meters. But it was found to be 0.5 meters.



The government issued an apology. Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong vowed to root out cartels with vested interests in the construction industry. He called for taking tough legal action against those responsible.



[Soundbite]

Won Hee-ryong (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): I demand that those responsible be reported, investigated and given the heaviest disciplinary action immediately.



Of the 15 complexes, five were completed and residents already moved in. Precise safety checks and supplementary construction will be carried out. Ten other incomplete complexes will undergo additional reinforcement construction. The number of apartments built with missing steel bars will likely increase, when inspections on some 100 other apartments are completed.



ELDERLY WORKERS INCREASE



[Anchor Lead]

According to the Korea Employment Information Service, over 3.36 million people aged over 65 were employed last year. The number of elderly employees has grown by an average of nine percent annually over the past five years. As a result, the employment rate among the elderly jumped 6.1 percentage points from 30.1 percent in 2012 to 36.2 percent in 2022. More than half of the elderly employees say that they work to help cover living expenses.



SAFE TRANSACTION ZONES



[Anchor Lead]

In response to increasing fraud in the growing secondhand market, local governments are establishing safe zones for face-to-face transactions to enhance protection for individuals involved.



[Pkg]

A man sprints in a back alley. He runs away after stealing a secondhand gold bracelet after pretending to be a buyer. Two years ago a crime ring that stole pure gold from the sellers of used items nationwide was apprehended.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yeo-jin (Seoul resident): I want to be careful as I hear a lot about violent crimes in the news.



In just three years, the amount of damage expanded 13 times from 27.7 billion won in 2018 to over 360 billion won in 2021. More sellers prefer to have in-person transactions to prevent fraud, and even trading apps have been developed to ensure safe transactions, but it hasn't been enough to prevent fraud.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ji-hoon (Seoul resident): Sometimes I get deceived and there is no way to contact or find the perpetrators. But I just get over it, because the amount is small.



A local government office has stepped in to fix the situation. The Seocho-gu District Office in Seoul has set up safe zones at six community centers.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kyung-mi (Seocho-gu Dist. Office): Community centers are easily accessible and provide ease of mind, as they are located in residential areas and are visited by people.



Jecheon City in Chungcheongbuk-do Province has also introduced a secondhand transaction zone. Its officials accompany underage users when requested. However, a safe zone set up in Ansan by Sangnok Police Station last year was closed down due to low usage rates. Direct transactions account for about half of all secondhand transactions.



KOREAN ARMISTICE DAY IN GERMANY



[Anchor Lead]

Marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice agreement, numerous events unfolded worldwide last week. Notably, in Germany, a symbol of Korea's division has been erected where the Berlin Wall, the iconic symbol of German unity, once stood.



[Pkg]

A park in Potsdam, the state capital of Brandenburg in Germany. Korean traditional dancers perform in front of a mock barbed wire fence. This is a peace exhibition organized by eighteen artists from Korea and Germany to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice. The mock barbed wire fences at the ceasefire line are erected in this park and Mauer Park in Berlin where the Berlin Wall had once stood. The symbol of Korea's division was built on top of the symbol of German unification. A barbed wire fence is erected under the painting of an East German soldier jumping over the wire fence. German children are aware of the meaning of this artwork.



[Soundbite]

Cha Joo-man (Artist): The Berlin Wall was brought down 34 years ago. My piece shown here represents my hope that the armistice line of the Korean Peninsula is brought down like the Berlin Wall.



[Soundbite]

Axel Klausmeier (Director, Berlin Wall Foundation): I’m very glad that we could think about Korea’s division through the artworks exhibited at this historic place.



A window from a closed guard post near the Demilitarized Zone. Wishing for the Korean Peninsula to be reunited, this German artist painted the sights seen through the windows looking out to the south and north in Korean painting style. The cabbage, resembling a heart, is divided into two, but it represents South and North Korea sharing one identity.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Seon-Kyung (Chair, Korea-Germany Culture & Art Exchange Assn.): Artists who experienced Korea’s division and Germany’s unification exhibited their works that artistically represent their experiences and perspectives.



This exhibit marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice tells everyone in both South and North Korea to jump over the invisible barbed wire fences of their minds.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!