HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES RISE News Today 입력 2023.08.01 (14:56) 수정 2023.08.01 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES RISE



[Anchor Lead]

We are currently experiencing a lethal heatwave. Just last weekend, nine lives were lost nationwide, bringing this summer's death toll to 13 due to the heat - nearly double compared to the same period last year. Here's more.



[Pkg]

Inside a green house when the daily high reached 35.9 degrees Celsius in Miryang, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Amid this stifling heat, farmers are picking peppers. Due to the high humidity, they are dripping with sweat even when standing still.



[Soundbite]

(Pepper Farmer): It’s really hot now. Terribly hot. So we set up a net for shade. It’s a little better under it.



At 11:30 a.m., the temperature is around 44 degrees inside the green house. It is 14 degrees higher than the external temperature. At 2:30 p.m., the internal temperature even soared to 52 degrees, 18 degrees higher than outside. There are a series of reports about those who presumably died from heat-related illnesses while working outside amid the brutal heat. In a field in Namhae-gun County, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, ripe sesame plants dry up before harvest. A man in his 80s collapsed during farming. He was moved to hospital, but eventually died. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency estimates a total 1,117 people have suffered from heat-related illnesses this summer. The death toll stands at 13. It is nearly double the deaths recorded during the same period last year.



[Soundbite]

Nam Geon-oh (Miryang Fire Station): People should move to cool places when experiencing symptoms like nausea and vomiting and stay hydrated.



Experts say the elderly with weakened cognitive ability and those with underlying ailments, including cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease, are exposed to higher risk. They strongly advise people to avoid working outdoors between noon and 5 p.m..



SHODDY CONSTRUCTION UNVEILED



[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Land and Housing Corporation is in hot water, with 15 sites identified for faulty rebar installation in apartment complex parking lots. Alarmingly, over half of these problematic sites were supervised by firms employing LH retirees.



[Pkg]

A public rental apartment complex in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Due to poor construction, a dozen or so reinforcing bars, or rebar, are missing from columns in underground parking garages built using flat plate slabs. But the residents had no idea.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment resident): What if normal steel bars were also left out? All along we thought we moved in to this great building.



In a belatedly held residents meeting, people condemned the discovery.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): Officials say they didn’t tell us because it may provoke anxiety. I wonder how they would feel if rebar was missing and their homes collapsed.



It's been revealed that rebars are absent in 15 such flat plate slab parking lots of apartment complexes nationwide whose construction order was placed by the Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH). At four of nine locations where construction is completed, over 80% of rebar structure was absent, while at one of six complexes still under construction, rebar was missing from the design blueprint. Bowing his head in an apology, the land minister acknowledged that substandard procedures were confirmed in all stages of construction.



[Soundbite]

Won Hee-ryong (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): We sorely reflect on the failure to abide by basic rules in public safety.



The problem also lies with the supervising body which is supposed to identify and correct these matters during the design and building process. In particular, KBS has found that the supervisory firms in the case of 8 out of the 15 complexes were those where former officials of Korea Land and Housing Corporation were employed after retirement.



[Soundbite]

Won Hee-ryong (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): An internal probe will look into those responsible at LH and what wrongs have been committed.



The land ministry said it will request a formal investigation if further inspection finds suspected illegal acts involving the housing corporation and the supervisory companies.



ENVOY’S VIEW ON UPCOMING SUMMIT



[Anchor Lead]

Ambassador to Washington Cho Hyun-dong said the upcoming summit of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan became possible thanks to the Seoul government's efforts to improve relations with Tokyo. In a meeting with correspondents at the Korean Cultural Center in Washington, Cho also noted the fact that the August 18 meeting is the first stand alone summit among the three leaders that is not taking place on the margins of a multilateral conference. He said the gathering is also the first summit to take place at Camp David since President Biden took office and this shows the U.S. leader holds a special view on trilateral cooperation with South Korea and Japan.



FOREIGN DOMESTIC WORKERS PLAN



[Anchor Lead]

The plan for foreign domestic workers, to be piloted within this year, is now public. We discuss the households eligible for this service and the required qualifications of these workers.



[Pkg]

Some 100 foreign domestic workers are set to arrive in Korea within this year. Priority in hiring them will be given to working couples in their 40s or younger, single parents and expecting mothers. Foreign domestic workers' duties will include housekeeping and babysitting. They can be hired on a full-time or part-time basis, but they are not allowed to reside in the house and must commute to work.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-im (Ministry of Employment & Labor): Foreign domestic workers will reside in facilities provided by institutions that hire them. They must pay for their own living costs.



The labor ministry plans to check in advance the foreign domestic workers' criminal records and history of drug abuse. They will also be required to take a Korean-language test and an English interviewed to make sure they can communicate with Korean families.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-im (Ministry of Employment & Labor): Domestic workers are required to take a Korean proficiency test. They will be tested in line with stricter criteria than other workers.



Domestic workers from the Philippines will be brought here first because the country already has a domestic work certificate system in place. The government is considering having state-certified institutions employ foreign domestic workers first for a minimum of six months. They will then be dispatched to households that sign contracts with those institutions. These institutions will also have primary liability for any human and material damage in households. Upon their arrival in Korea, the workers will be required to take a Korean culture course and learn about local labor laws. After they are assigned to institutions, they must receive housekeeping and safety training, including child abuse prevention. The government plans to make foreign domestic workers eligible for the minimum wage just like their Korean counterparts.



LONGTERM CARE WORKER SHORTAGE



[Anchor Lead]

With ongoing elder abuse issues in nursing homes, securing ample caregivers is vital, yet challenging. This has led to a reliance on older foreign workers and the government is considering overseas recruitment solutions.



[Pkg]

A geriatric nursing hospital in Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Most caregivers are foreigners. This is because the hospital cannot easily find and hire Korean caregivers. But both the employers and the employees face difficulties, including a language barrier.



[Soundbite]

(Caregiver): I am from Kazakhstan, I am 68 years old. I can understand a little bit of Korean.



[Soundbite]

(Caregiver): I am from Inner Mongolia. I am 63 years old. There are difficulties.



Of the 30 caregivers hired by this nursing hospital, five are Korean and the rest are foreigners. The average age for these caregivers is 67. This means that the elderly is taking care of aged patients. Circumstances have become even more difficult for the hospital to hire caregivers since the COVID-19 pandemic.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yoon-hwan (Chair, Bokju Nursing Hospital): The number of Korean-Chinese caregivers has significantly dropped. Domestic caregivers are getting older.



The situation is relatively better at this longterm care facility, as one caregiver takes care of four patients. At nursing hospitals with no criteria for the staff-to-patient ratio, one caregiver is assigned to over ten patients in many cases. This is in stark contrast to nursing homes where long-term care insurance is applicable. At such facilities, one care worker oversees 2.3 elderly people on average. The shortage of caregivers at nursing hospitals leads to problems with service quality. At a nursing hospital in Incheon, a Chinese caregiver was found to have inserted big pieces of diapers into a patient's body in a twisted attempt to change less diapers. With patient abuse cases continuing at geriatric hospitals, the government is reviewing the introduction of foreign care workers with a nursing license.



[Soundbite]

Cho Sang-mi (Chair, Korea Central Public agency for Social Service): We should not introduce foreign human resources just because they can be imported easily. Those with expertise should be brought in after they undergo training for adjusting to Korean society.



However, there are tasks to be resolved, such as how to operate the new program in sync with the current foreign worker employment permit system and how to define foreign care workers' relations with domestic nurses' organizations.



PM PROPOSES DISMISSALS



[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has recommended the dismissal of senior officials related to the deadly flooding of an underpass in Osong, which claimed 14 lives. In a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol, Han proposed the dismissal of Lee Sang-rae, chief of the National Agency for Administrative City Construction. He has also requested the dismissal of senior officials at Cheongju city hall, Chungcheongbuk-do government and police and fire departments to their respective supervisors. However, the provincial governor and municipal mayor are elected officials whom the government has no right to pursue personnel measures.



MISCONDUCT AT BEACHES



[Anchor Lead]

As summer nights set in, beaches morph into party hotspots with disruptive fireworks, causing inconvenience to fellow vacationers. Despite local authorities' efforts, unruly behavior persists in these areas.



[Pkg]

A beach on the east coast in Gangwon-do Province late at night. The sandy beach has turned into a huge drinking party. The loud music plays all night.



[Soundbite]

(Beachgoer): There’s nobody stopping us so we thought we can enjoy ourselves as much as possible.



Fireworks are set off one after another all over the beach. Although using fireworks at beaches is illegal, the beachgoers ignore crackdowns.



[Soundbite]

(Crackdown official): Some people would even grab me by the collar in anger. It’s scary. It even makes me feel guilty.



When the party is over, what's left on the sand are empty bottles, food and mats. This kind of disorderly behavior is repeated every year. Such illegal behavior by beachgoers shows no signs of abating because they are almost never fined for it. In the past nine years there has been only one case of levying a fine for using illegal fireworks at a beach in Gangwon-do Province. Such misconduct causes inconvenience and discomfort to other beachgoers.



[Soundbite]

Ha Tae-im (Icheon resident): We came here to enjoy the ocean, but many people are drinking here. It’s too noisy and unsightly.



The disorderly behavior of some people at beaches, which are public areas, is triggering public backlash.



DEMAND FOR UGLY VEGETABLES



[Anchor Lead]

Amid torrential rains and heatwaves impacting farms, vegetable prices are on the rise. Consumers, feeling the pinch of dining and processed food costs, are seeking cheaper ways to buy their veggies.



[Pkg]

A convenience store in downtown Seoul. These days, it sells vegetables around the time office workers get off. Imperfect onions, potatoes and garlic sell for prices 30 to 40 percent lower than the usual market value.



[Soundbite]

Moon Joon-seok (Convenience store manager): They are not perfect in appearance. But there is no difference in nutrition and taste. They are also cheaper. So housewives and office workers purchase them on their way home.



Some large supermarket chains are also holding similar discount events targeting frugal shoppers. The demand for frozen vegetables, instead of fresh ones, is also on a steady rise. At one supermarket, the sales of frozen vegetables grew 11 percent on year during the first six months of this year.



[Soundbite]

Kim Joo-won (Gimpo resident): During the monsoon season, vegetables are a bit expensive. Frozen vegetables are easier to store and divided into small portions for an easy serving.



Vegetable prices are unstable in the summer due to heavy rain and heat waves. Retail prices for lettuce and spinach have more than doubled, compared to the previous month. Prices for perilla leaves have also jumped 30 percent during the same period.



[Soundbite]

Shim Jeong-ja (Seoul resident): I usually buy two packs of lettuce. But I bought just one pack today. I shop for groceries once a week. I can see a noticeable price surge.



Comparatively, wholesale prices of vegetables are mainly rising and consumer prices have not yet been affected significantly. However, as the relentless heat waves are predicted to continue for the time being, it is highly likely that prices of daily food items will go up.

HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES RISE

입력 2023-08-01 14:56:27 수정 2023-08-01 16:45:06 News Today

HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES RISE



[Anchor Lead]

We are currently experiencing a lethal heatwave. Just last weekend, nine lives were lost nationwide, bringing this summer's death toll to 13 due to the heat - nearly double compared to the same period last year. Here's more.



[Pkg]

Inside a green house when the daily high reached 35.9 degrees Celsius in Miryang, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Amid this stifling heat, farmers are picking peppers. Due to the high humidity, they are dripping with sweat even when standing still.



[Soundbite]

(Pepper Farmer): It’s really hot now. Terribly hot. So we set up a net for shade. It’s a little better under it.



At 11:30 a.m., the temperature is around 44 degrees inside the green house. It is 14 degrees higher than the external temperature. At 2:30 p.m., the internal temperature even soared to 52 degrees, 18 degrees higher than outside. There are a series of reports about those who presumably died from heat-related illnesses while working outside amid the brutal heat. In a field in Namhae-gun County, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, ripe sesame plants dry up before harvest. A man in his 80s collapsed during farming. He was moved to hospital, but eventually died. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency estimates a total 1,117 people have suffered from heat-related illnesses this summer. The death toll stands at 13. It is nearly double the deaths recorded during the same period last year.



[Soundbite]

Nam Geon-oh (Miryang Fire Station): People should move to cool places when experiencing symptoms like nausea and vomiting and stay hydrated.



Experts say the elderly with weakened cognitive ability and those with underlying ailments, including cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease, are exposed to higher risk. They strongly advise people to avoid working outdoors between noon and 5 p.m..



SHODDY CONSTRUCTION UNVEILED



[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Land and Housing Corporation is in hot water, with 15 sites identified for faulty rebar installation in apartment complex parking lots. Alarmingly, over half of these problematic sites were supervised by firms employing LH retirees.



[Pkg]

A public rental apartment complex in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Due to poor construction, a dozen or so reinforcing bars, or rebar, are missing from columns in underground parking garages built using flat plate slabs. But the residents had no idea.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment resident): What if normal steel bars were also left out? All along we thought we moved in to this great building.



In a belatedly held residents meeting, people condemned the discovery.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): Officials say they didn’t tell us because it may provoke anxiety. I wonder how they would feel if rebar was missing and their homes collapsed.



It's been revealed that rebars are absent in 15 such flat plate slab parking lots of apartment complexes nationwide whose construction order was placed by the Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH). At four of nine locations where construction is completed, over 80% of rebar structure was absent, while at one of six complexes still under construction, rebar was missing from the design blueprint. Bowing his head in an apology, the land minister acknowledged that substandard procedures were confirmed in all stages of construction.



[Soundbite]

Won Hee-ryong (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): We sorely reflect on the failure to abide by basic rules in public safety.



The problem also lies with the supervising body which is supposed to identify and correct these matters during the design and building process. In particular, KBS has found that the supervisory firms in the case of 8 out of the 15 complexes were those where former officials of Korea Land and Housing Corporation were employed after retirement.



[Soundbite]

Won Hee-ryong (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): An internal probe will look into those responsible at LH and what wrongs have been committed.



The land ministry said it will request a formal investigation if further inspection finds suspected illegal acts involving the housing corporation and the supervisory companies.



ENVOY’S VIEW ON UPCOMING SUMMIT



[Anchor Lead]

Ambassador to Washington Cho Hyun-dong said the upcoming summit of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan became possible thanks to the Seoul government's efforts to improve relations with Tokyo. In a meeting with correspondents at the Korean Cultural Center in Washington, Cho also noted the fact that the August 18 meeting is the first stand alone summit among the three leaders that is not taking place on the margins of a multilateral conference. He said the gathering is also the first summit to take place at Camp David since President Biden took office and this shows the U.S. leader holds a special view on trilateral cooperation with South Korea and Japan.



FOREIGN DOMESTIC WORKERS PLAN



[Anchor Lead]

The plan for foreign domestic workers, to be piloted within this year, is now public. We discuss the households eligible for this service and the required qualifications of these workers.



[Pkg]

Some 100 foreign domestic workers are set to arrive in Korea within this year. Priority in hiring them will be given to working couples in their 40s or younger, single parents and expecting mothers. Foreign domestic workers' duties will include housekeeping and babysitting. They can be hired on a full-time or part-time basis, but they are not allowed to reside in the house and must commute to work.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-im (Ministry of Employment & Labor): Foreign domestic workers will reside in facilities provided by institutions that hire them. They must pay for their own living costs.



The labor ministry plans to check in advance the foreign domestic workers' criminal records and history of drug abuse. They will also be required to take a Korean-language test and an English interviewed to make sure they can communicate with Korean families.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-im (Ministry of Employment & Labor): Domestic workers are required to take a Korean proficiency test. They will be tested in line with stricter criteria than other workers.



Domestic workers from the Philippines will be brought here first because the country already has a domestic work certificate system in place. The government is considering having state-certified institutions employ foreign domestic workers first for a minimum of six months. They will then be dispatched to households that sign contracts with those institutions. These institutions will also have primary liability for any human and material damage in households. Upon their arrival in Korea, the workers will be required to take a Korean culture course and learn about local labor laws. After they are assigned to institutions, they must receive housekeeping and safety training, including child abuse prevention. The government plans to make foreign domestic workers eligible for the minimum wage just like their Korean counterparts.



LONGTERM CARE WORKER SHORTAGE



[Anchor Lead]

With ongoing elder abuse issues in nursing homes, securing ample caregivers is vital, yet challenging. This has led to a reliance on older foreign workers and the government is considering overseas recruitment solutions.



[Pkg]

A geriatric nursing hospital in Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Most caregivers are foreigners. This is because the hospital cannot easily find and hire Korean caregivers. But both the employers and the employees face difficulties, including a language barrier.



[Soundbite]

(Caregiver): I am from Kazakhstan, I am 68 years old. I can understand a little bit of Korean.



[Soundbite]

(Caregiver): I am from Inner Mongolia. I am 63 years old. There are difficulties.



Of the 30 caregivers hired by this nursing hospital, five are Korean and the rest are foreigners. The average age for these caregivers is 67. This means that the elderly is taking care of aged patients. Circumstances have become even more difficult for the hospital to hire caregivers since the COVID-19 pandemic.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yoon-hwan (Chair, Bokju Nursing Hospital): The number of Korean-Chinese caregivers has significantly dropped. Domestic caregivers are getting older.



The situation is relatively better at this longterm care facility, as one caregiver takes care of four patients. At nursing hospitals with no criteria for the staff-to-patient ratio, one caregiver is assigned to over ten patients in many cases. This is in stark contrast to nursing homes where long-term care insurance is applicable. At such facilities, one care worker oversees 2.3 elderly people on average. The shortage of caregivers at nursing hospitals leads to problems with service quality. At a nursing hospital in Incheon, a Chinese caregiver was found to have inserted big pieces of diapers into a patient's body in a twisted attempt to change less diapers. With patient abuse cases continuing at geriatric hospitals, the government is reviewing the introduction of foreign care workers with a nursing license.



[Soundbite]

Cho Sang-mi (Chair, Korea Central Public agency for Social Service): We should not introduce foreign human resources just because they can be imported easily. Those with expertise should be brought in after they undergo training for adjusting to Korean society.



However, there are tasks to be resolved, such as how to operate the new program in sync with the current foreign worker employment permit system and how to define foreign care workers' relations with domestic nurses' organizations.



PM PROPOSES DISMISSALS



[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has recommended the dismissal of senior officials related to the deadly flooding of an underpass in Osong, which claimed 14 lives. In a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol, Han proposed the dismissal of Lee Sang-rae, chief of the National Agency for Administrative City Construction. He has also requested the dismissal of senior officials at Cheongju city hall, Chungcheongbuk-do government and police and fire departments to their respective supervisors. However, the provincial governor and municipal mayor are elected officials whom the government has no right to pursue personnel measures.



MISCONDUCT AT BEACHES



[Anchor Lead]

As summer nights set in, beaches morph into party hotspots with disruptive fireworks, causing inconvenience to fellow vacationers. Despite local authorities' efforts, unruly behavior persists in these areas.



[Pkg]

A beach on the east coast in Gangwon-do Province late at night. The sandy beach has turned into a huge drinking party. The loud music plays all night.



[Soundbite]

(Beachgoer): There’s nobody stopping us so we thought we can enjoy ourselves as much as possible.



Fireworks are set off one after another all over the beach. Although using fireworks at beaches is illegal, the beachgoers ignore crackdowns.



[Soundbite]

(Crackdown official): Some people would even grab me by the collar in anger. It’s scary. It even makes me feel guilty.



When the party is over, what's left on the sand are empty bottles, food and mats. This kind of disorderly behavior is repeated every year. Such illegal behavior by beachgoers shows no signs of abating because they are almost never fined for it. In the past nine years there has been only one case of levying a fine for using illegal fireworks at a beach in Gangwon-do Province. Such misconduct causes inconvenience and discomfort to other beachgoers.



[Soundbite]

Ha Tae-im (Icheon resident): We came here to enjoy the ocean, but many people are drinking here. It’s too noisy and unsightly.



The disorderly behavior of some people at beaches, which are public areas, is triggering public backlash.



DEMAND FOR UGLY VEGETABLES



[Anchor Lead]

Amid torrential rains and heatwaves impacting farms, vegetable prices are on the rise. Consumers, feeling the pinch of dining and processed food costs, are seeking cheaper ways to buy their veggies.



[Pkg]

A convenience store in downtown Seoul. These days, it sells vegetables around the time office workers get off. Imperfect onions, potatoes and garlic sell for prices 30 to 40 percent lower than the usual market value.



[Soundbite]

Moon Joon-seok (Convenience store manager): They are not perfect in appearance. But there is no difference in nutrition and taste. They are also cheaper. So housewives and office workers purchase them on their way home.



Some large supermarket chains are also holding similar discount events targeting frugal shoppers. The demand for frozen vegetables, instead of fresh ones, is also on a steady rise. At one supermarket, the sales of frozen vegetables grew 11 percent on year during the first six months of this year.



[Soundbite]

Kim Joo-won (Gimpo resident): During the monsoon season, vegetables are a bit expensive. Frozen vegetables are easier to store and divided into small portions for an easy serving.



Vegetable prices are unstable in the summer due to heavy rain and heat waves. Retail prices for lettuce and spinach have more than doubled, compared to the previous month. Prices for perilla leaves have also jumped 30 percent during the same period.



[Soundbite]

Shim Jeong-ja (Seoul resident): I usually buy two packs of lettuce. But I bought just one pack today. I shop for groceries once a week. I can see a noticeable price surge.



Comparatively, wholesale prices of vegetables are mainly rising and consumer prices have not yet been affected significantly. However, as the relentless heat waves are predicted to continue for the time being, it is highly likely that prices of daily food items will go up.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!