WORKERS STRUGGLE WITH HEAT News Today 입력 2023.08.02 (14:57) 수정 2023.08.02 (16:45)

WORKERS STRUGGLE WITH HEAT



[Anchor Lead]

In the midst of extreme heat warnings, the government advises workers to rest for 10 to 15 minutes every hour. This is the bare minimum safeguard for worker survival under sweltering conditions. Yet, we can't help but question: Are these rest rights being adequately upheld in the field? We take a look.



[Pkg]

Noon, when the weather is scorching. It's the busiest time of day for Kim Tae-won, a supermarket delivery worker. A heat wave warning has been issued for the nation, but Kim says he has no time for a break.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-won (Online market deliverer): Even when a strong typhoon came and trees were knocked down, I kept working, because I must deliver on time.



Contract workers who want to take one or two days off must find a substitute for themselves at their own expense.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-won (Online market deliverer): I have to pay separately to take time off. It costs at least 120,000 won each time.



There is no time even to fix a broken air-conditioner in the truck. Kim makes about three million won working 26 days a month. After paying for gas, he ends up with around 2.5 million won. He can receive more allowance if he works extra hours, meaning he cannot afford to hide from the scorching heat at cooling shelters provided by the local government.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-won (Online market deliverer): It’s a race against time. As a father of three, I feel enormous pressure.



Kim Dae-guk, a street cleaner, also battles the sweltering heat on a daily basis, as the asphalt surface heats up to 49 degrees Celcius during the day.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dae-guk (Street cleaner): I often get completely exhausted during afternoon hours.



Uijeongbu City has set up 11 rest areas, but it takes more than 15 minutes by car to get there.



[Soundbite]

Chung Jae-young (Street cleaner): There are no restrooms, shower facilities. There are also no parking spaces.



Workers have no choice but to take breaks on the streets. The right to rest during heat waves sounds like a distant dream to them. The number of workers who die during heat waves has been on the rise in the past three years.



TOUGH SUMMER FOR TINY FLATS



[Anchor Lead]

Amid a scorching heatwave, the small divided flat communities known as 'jjokbangchon' are among the hardest hit. The residents are struggling daily in sauna-like conditions. We've met with some of these individuals who are enduring this ongoing battle against extreme heat.



[Pkg]

Temperatures surge to 35 degree Celsius amid a heatwave warning issued. Here in this tiny cell home with no windows and barely enough space for an adult to lie down, a small electric fan is the only relief from the heat. The iron walls warmed up by the blistering heat make the room an unbearable sauna.



[Soundbite]

(Small flat resident): It’s unbearable. I was just sweating and drank salt water in the morning. If I feel dizzy, I turn on the tap water and just lie down.



Another flat located above a narrow staircase is no better as the room completely absorbs the midday heat. Its occupant, a man in his 70s, finds it difficult to breathe. He lived here for dozens of years but this summer, with the added humidity, is especially unbearable. He can hardly get any sleep at night.



[Soundbite]

(Small flat resident): I was awake all last night as well. I went to the bathroom multiple times to wash up only to sweat all over again returning to my room.



A nearby air-conditioned rest area and underground shopping malls are packed with people trying to escape the scorching heat.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Yoon-sik (Counselor for flat residents): People need energy to endure the summer so we actually need support with foodstuff.



Residents of these subdivided flats who are mostly seniors are battling an intense heat wave stronger than any other summer.



JAMBOREE TO OPEN IN HEAT



[Anchor Lead]

The World Scout Jamboree, a global youth event that convenes every four years, officially launched its schedule yesterday in Saemangeum, Jeollabuk-do Province. With a grand opening ceremony slated for this evening, concerns have spiked over safety measures in light of the intense heatwave that's already resulted in cases of heat-related illnesses.



[Pkg]

The World Scout Jamboree is dubbed the culture Olympics for global youths. Some 43-thousand participants including 30-thousand scouts camp during the Jamboree period and engage in cultural exchanges.



[Soundbite]

(Scout from Chile)



An orchestra comprising scouts from various countries will perform in the opening ceremony on Wednesday evening. A drone light show showcasing 500 drones and a fireworks display are also in store. The British survival expert Bear Grylls will reportedly attend to share his own experience of being a scout. One lingering issue is the hot weather. A heatwave warning has been issued for Buan-gun County, Jeollabuk-do Province, where the Jamboree is underway.



[Soundbite]

(Scout from Germany): It’s much hotter than last time. It’s really hot.



[Soundbite]

(Scout from Chile)



Organizers said that over 400 patients of heat related illnesses were reported at the Jamboree camp site as of Tuesday. Restoration work is still ongoing in some areas of the venue as recent monsoon rain has yet to drain with the local terrain consisting of flat land with no slopes. Organizers plan to replace outdoor activities with indoor events if the sweltering heat wave continues. Officials also said drainage facilities and shelters have been prepared against possible heavy rain during the event.



BANNER BILL STILL PENDING



[Anchor Lead]

Following last year's Constitutional Court ruling that deemed a clause in the Public Official Election Act unconstitutional, political banner regulations have been left in limbo due to legislative delays. This raises concerns over the potential unchecked proliferation of political banners ahead of the election.



[Pkg]

Political banners crowd the streets and pedestrian walks. The banners are found unfailingly in all four corners of crossways.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ok-ja (Seoul resident): There are just too many of them. The streets are too disorderly.



The banners are supposed to publicize political activities, but their offensive expressions and crude slander cause some people to loathe politics.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Bong-bi (Seongnam resident): Political polarization has worsened these days. These banners could cause more political loathing among the moderates.



Some local governments revised the relevant ordinances to force their removal. Some mayors and governors demand the abolishment of a special provision for political banners. But such banners may even proliferate more. The Constitutional Court ruled last year that it was unconstitutional for the existing Public Official Election Act to ban the hanging of political banners that could sway an election from 180 days prior to an election day. The Court gave one year to revise the act, but the National Assembly failed to do so by the deadline of July 31st. The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee members argued fiercely over another clause of the Public Official Election Act that the Constitutional Court ruled unconstitutional. Subsequently, the bill associated with political banners failed to pass the committee. The ruling and opposition parties blamed each other.



[Soundbite]

Jang Dong-hyeok (People Power Party): The DP’s claim distorts the truth and forces the committee to not review the bill properly. It’s a clear act of malfeasance and abuse of power.



[Soundbite]

So Byung-chul (Democratic Party): Admit that the responsibility for this serious situation lies with the PPP and apologize to the people.



The party leaderships agreed to pass the bill during the August extraordinary session, but a detailed schedule hasn’t been set yet.



SMOKING DESPITE CANCER



[Anchor Lead]

Research reveals that one in four smokers who have been diagnosed with cancer are unable to quit smoking. Continued smoking amongst cancer patients results in a significantly higher mortality rate compared to those who abstain from smoking.



[Pkg]

This man in his 60s has smoked two packs of cigarettes every day for 45 years. Even after being diagnosed with lung cancer late last year he has not quit smoking. He was even caught once for hiding cigarettes under his hospital bed.



[Soundbite]

Kim (Lung cancer patient (VOICE MODIFIED)): It was too shocking for me. There is no way I can stop smoking. I just let it be.



A study conducted on 110,000 cancer patients by the National Cancer Center shows 16.6 percent of them continued smoking after being diagnosis with cancer. 10.5 percent quit smoking temporarily but resumed it later. That means one in every four cancer patients cannot stop smoking despite having cancer. The mortality rate of smoking cancer patients five years after diagnosis has been found to be 1.5 times higher than that of non-smoking cancer patients.



[Soundbite]

Kim Moon-soo (Nat’l Cancer Center): Studies show that when patients keep smoking, they have a higher risk of getting lung cancer again after being cured or contracting other types of cancer associated with smoking.



Experts warn that toxic substances contained in cigarettes spread all over the body via blood vessels, hampering anti-cancer treatment. Chances of survival go up when patients quit smoking after cancer diagnosis.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Oh Jin-kyoung (Graduate School of Cancer Science & Policy): Survival rates increase when patients with lung, colon or gastrointestinal cancers stop smoking. Patients must quit as soon as they are diagnosed and receive treatment to raise their chances of survival.



Some two million people in Korea have had cancer. Experts are calling for more support to help smoking cancer patients kick the habit for good.



BLUE SHARK ON EAST COAST



[Anchor Lead]

In the vicinity of Gangneung Port in Gangwon-do Province, a Blue Shark, known for its formidable aggression, has been spotted. Known to be as fierce as the Great White Shark, this creature necessitates increased caution and awareness.



[Pkg]

A shark on a fish hook swims around the boat. It’s a blue shark, long-bodied with clearly visible dorsal fins. Appearing to be more than two meters long, the shark disappeared after severing the fishing line.



[Soundbite]

Kim Do-hyeong (Blue Shark Spotter): I thought it was trash because it was heavy. I was so stunned at first. I’ve never seen a shark on the East Coast, only in an aquarium.



The blue shark is known to be as aggressive as the great white shark and to attack humans. It’s presumed to have moved up north recently due to rising seawater temperatures. This blue shark was discovered near the seawall about 600 meters away from Anmok Beach. Four beaches, including Gyeongpo Beach, the largest one on the East Coast, are located within the radius of five kilometers. Experts say there is no need to be overly frightened but the public still must be aware of and be prepared for shark sightings.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Choi Youn (Kunsan Nat’l University): The blue shark attacks more people and causes more fatal injuries than the mako shark. When you spot a dorsal fin above the water, shout to warn others and get out of the water.



Sixteen sharks have been spotted along the East Coast since June.



FIRST DRONE DELIVERY



[Anchor Lead]

Drone delivery services, which had previously been tested in select areas, have now been routinely launched for the first time in South Korea, specifically in Seongnam City, Gyeonggi-do Province. This service, however, is not extended to individual households or offices, but targets visitors of urban water parks, which are operational during the summer.



[Pkg]

People cheer at the sight of a drone delivering chicken and drinks. Upon arrival, the drone drops the delivery box. To lessen the impact, the box is dropped into a pool of balls. Drone deliveries are now available at two Tancheon swimming pools. It's the first such commercial service in the country and is not a trial. People can place orders using a related app and the delivery cost is 3,000 won.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sin-gu (Service user): The payment took 10 seconds. Placing the order is fast and convenient with no login necessary.



Chicken, snacks, drinks, swimming gear, and even first aid kits can be ordered as long as they don't weigh more than 3 kilograms. The items first arrive at a delivery center where officials load them onto a drone and fly the device on a preset route. The drone arrives in 5 minutes.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-han (Drone service official): The drone is designed to be safe under any circumstances by accurately perceiving dangers and acting accordingly.



As the Tancheon area lacks amenities, there have been many vehicle and motor cycle deliveries. But this raised the risk of accidents with people taking a walk. Expectations are therefore high for the drone service.



[Soundbite]

Shin Sang-jin (Seongnam Mayor): We expect the drone service to greatly contribute to Urban Air Mobility projects with citizens experiencing 4th industrial revolution technologies.



Seongnam was selected by the transport ministry as a city to establish a standard model for the commercialization of drone deliveries. The city plans to expand the service by September with more delivery centers and pickup sites.

