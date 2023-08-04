STABBING RAMPAGE IN SEONGNAM News Today 입력 2023.08.04 (15:05) 수정 2023.08.04 (16:45)

STABBING RAMPAGE IN SEONGNAM



[Anchor Lead]

We start off with some terrible news today. In a shocking incident last night, a man in his twenties plowed his car into pedestrians, then stormed into a Seongnam department store, Gyeonggi-do Province, wielding a knife. Within minutes, 14 people were injured and the assailant was promptly arrested on-site.



[Pkg]

A man enters a department store with a weapon in his hand. He's wearing a black jacket and sunglasses. People move away when they see him. He suddenly dashes toward them and begins attacking them. Some collapse, bleeding. In a matter of seconds the department store turns into a scene of chaos.



[Soundbite]

(Witness (VOICE MODIFIED)): The woman was unconscious. The man collapsed in the lobby, breaking into a cold sweat.



The stabbing attack happened at a department store in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province, at around 6 p.m. Thursday. The suspect first rammed his car into a sidewalk, hitting five pedestrians. He then entered the department store and stabbed people around him. Six minutes later he was detained by police who arrived at the scene after receiving an emergency call. Nine people had been wounded by then.



[Soundbite]

(Witness (VOICE MODIFIED)): The victim’s abdomen and pants were covered in blood.



Two of the victims are in critical condition. A woman in her 60s who suffered a cardiac arrest after she was hit by the suspect's car was taken to hospital and is currently recovering. A woman in her 20s was rushed to the Ajou University Hospital Trauma Center by helicopter and underwent surgery. Other injured people are receiving medical attention at a nearby general hospital. The suspect is a 22-year-old delivery worker who says he has mental health issues such as persecutory delusions. A simple drug test showed he didn't take any illegal drugs. Police have requested the National Forensic Service to perform a more precise test using the suspect's hair, and are checking his mental health records.



JAMBOREE TO HALT OUTDOOR EVENTS



[Anchor Lead]

Concerns over a heat wave at the Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree led to more than 300 heat-related cases in just one day, prompting the committee to cancel many outdoor events.



[Pkg]

Over one hundred participants suffered from heat exhaustion during Wednesday night’s opening ceremony of the World Scout Jamboree held in Saemangeum. At the request of the police and firefighters, the Jamboree organizers cancelled some events to cut the opening ceremony short.



[Soundbite]

Benjamin (Participant from Chile)



First responders were called to more than 300 emergency cases on Wednesday alone. Two-thirds of those cases had to do with heat-related illnesses. Although none of the cases were serious, concern is mounting over the safety of Jamboree participants. Those who were affected by the heat wave were transported to an on-site hospital for emergency care. The Jamboree Organizing Committee at last decided to suspend a large number of outdoor programs. Mostly water sports, indoor activities, and interactive programs with local communities are planned for the remaining Jamboree.



[Soundbite]

Choi Chang-haeng (Secretary General, Jamboree organizing committee): Programs unsuitable for hot weather will be wrapped up. But programs involving 14 cities and counties will be maintained.



The organizing committee decided to add ninety additional doctors and nurses from the military and increase the number of hospital beds from seventy to 150 to respond to emergency medical situations.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ki-soon (Vice Minister of Gender Equality and Family): The rainy season was longer and the heat wave hotter than we expected. The preparation wasn’t adequate enough.



The heat wave is likely to rage on until the closing ceremony next Friday, causing great concern for the Jamboree organizers.



HEAT RAVAGES FISH FARMS



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst the relentless heat wave causing sea temperatures to surge, a state of emergency has been declared at aquafarms, especially on the Southern Coast, with fears of potential mass fish die-offs.



[Pkg]

The sea off Tongyeong is home to more than half of fish farms located on the south coast in Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Each fish farm is covered with a black shade to block the scorching sun. Because of the prolonged heat wave, the water surface temperature has soared to 25 degrees celsius, 5 degrees higher than usual. Fishermen raising the rockfish, which is vulnerable to high water temperatures, are feeding them less and providing more nutritional supplements to increase their activity.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-ho (Tongyeong Marine Fish Breeding Association): We use shading nets to keep them cool, and provide nutritional supplements and immune boosters. We feed the fish only once a week.



Goseong-gun County in Gyeongsangnam-do Province produces 70% of scallops in the nation. Some of the scallop farms have already sustained damage from the rising water temperature. The nets for cultivating seed scallops are full of empty shells. They melted because the water temperature keeps rising.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Sung-hee (Scallop farm owner): Because of mass deaths, we insert about 100 scallops in each lot and pick out the ones that survive.



The high water temperature alert has been raised to the highest level. The National Institute of Fisheries Science has issued high water temperature warnings for five areas, including Jinhae Bay in Gyeongsangnam-do Province and Hampyeong Bay in Jeollanam-do Province. The institute warns that because of Typhoon Khanun, high-temperature water from the deep sea could damage fish farms if it reaches coastal areas.



EX-SPECIAL COUNSEL ARRESTED



[Anchor Lead]

Park Young-soo, the special counsel in former President Park Geun-hye's scandal, has been arrested on multi-billion won bribery allegations. This move is set to reenergize the investigation into the vast land development case known as the '5 Billion Won Club' in Daejang-dong.



[Pkg]

After the first arrest warrant was rejected, former special counsel Park Young-soo appeared before court for a second warrant deliberation after 34 days.



[Soundbite]

Park Young-soo (Former special counsel): I feel sorry every time. I will tell all as it is in court.



However the court decision was different this time. It went ahead and issued the warrant requested by the prosecution citing a risk of evidence destruction. The warrant indicates charges of bribery and violation of the anti-graft law. Park is accused of receiving 800 million won from developers of the Daejang-dong land project in return for offering favors such as issuing letters of intent on credit loans from Woori Bank. In re-requesting the warrant, the prosecution added a further charge that Park's daughter received a 1.1 billion won loan from Hwacheon Daeyu, an asset management firm at the center of the Daejang-dong scandal. The court deliberation took five and a half hours this time, nearly double the previous session. Prosecutors, again, prepared over 200 pages of visual aid materials for the court to review. Also to strengthen their case, they stressed that efforts were made to obtain further evidence through a supplementary probe. For example, they also underscored the existence of a contract signed in 2015 between Park and Kim Man-bae, the owner of Hwacheon Daeyu. The contract reportedly states that Kim borrowed 500 million won from Park to fund his capital increase and that in return, he can provide Hwacheon Daeyu stocks as collateral. Prosecutors also indicated in the warrant that Park's bribery receipt coincides with the time he served as chair of Woori Bank's board of directors and member of the audit committee. This particular point refutes Park's earlier claim that a bribery charge cannot be applied because he was not a staff member of a financial institution but only the board chair of the bank's holding company. Prosecutors also conveyed concerns of evidence destruction citing an episode where Park smashed a mobile phone with a hammer early this year while discussing how to respond to the ongoing investigations. Park's arrest, coming after two attempts, is expected to add momentum to the lackluster investigation into the so-called "five billion won club," referring to a group of people who were promised five billion won from the Daejang-dong developers.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The main opposition Democratic Party's innovation committee chief Kim Eun-kyung has apologized for saying it is reasonable to weigh votes in proportion to one's remaining life span, a remark seen as demeaning to seniors. In a press conference Thursday, Kim offered a sincere apology for hurting the feelings of the elderly. She also visited the Korea Senior Citizens Association and repeated her apology, to which the association's president Kim Ho-il suggested that she step down as DP's reform chief. Kim even hit her photo with his hand.

The Korea Communications Commission says its delivered a prior dismissal notice to chairman Kwon Tae-sun of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, the largest shareholder of MBC, or Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation. The notice signals the start of an official procedure to dismiss Kwon. The commission explained that Kwon failed to properly manage and supervise the broadcaster, and also noted the appointment of Ahn Hyung-joon as president of MBC. Ahn has been implicated in allegations of stock possession using borrowed names.



ROOM-TEMP SUPERCONDUCTOR



[Anchor Lead]

A South Korean company has stirred the global scientific community with its claim of creating a 'room-temperature superconductor'. If verified, this Nobel Prize-worthy discovery could revolutionize science. However, experts urge caution as the verification is still in progress.



[Pkg]

A black object hovers over a magnet. It remains above the magnet even when pushed with a pen. A local private firm released this video, claiming that it had discovered a room-temperature superconductor. A superconductor, which has no electrical resistance at a certain temperature, shows the Meissner effect, which causes an object to float in midair by expelling a magnetic field. Superconductivity was first discovered about a century ago. Despite numerous attempts, superconductivity was possible only at extremely low temperatures of about –200 degrees Celsius or super high-pressure conditions. But a local firm released a paper claiming to have overcome these limits and discovered a superconducting matter at room temperature. If proven authentic, this discovery could bring revolutionary changes in daily life, such as power transmission without energy loss or development of magnetic levitation trains. This claim won attention from the scientific world and the stock prices of related companies soared. A source inside the firm simply said that they are getting ready to make an official announcement. Meanwhile, scientists from the U.S. and China are attempting to verify the claim. Responses from foreign scientists vary widely. Some dismiss it as a fake. Others claim the phenomenon has been replicated. A local society of superconductivity researchers has set up a verification committee to respond to the claim. The verification committee said it's hard to confirm only from the released video and the paper that it is a room-temperature superconductor, and added that the discovery is still undergoing scientific verification.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Han Myung-joon (KAIST): It’s a very important discovery, which is why it requires more thorough verification.



Experts stressed caution since a paper claiming to have discovered a room-temperature superconductor was retracted during the verification process.



RAIL FIRM TAMPERS SURVEY



[Anchor Lead]

The transport ministry has issued a warning against SR, the public firm operating the Suseo high-speed railway, for mobilizing its own employees in a customer satisfaction survey. The ministry also requested an investigation by the prosecution into the company's former chief Kwon Tae-myung. It's been found that SR systematically interfered in a government-hosted customer survey conducted in 2020 by having employees pretend as customers and take part in the questionnaire in an effort to win good points.



ZOO ANIMALS BATTLE HEAT WAVE



[Anchor Lead]

In this relentless heat wave, it's not just humans feeling the strain. At a local zoo, we find animals too struggling to beat the heat, turning to icy treats and cool fruits for relief.



[Pkg]

It's unbearably hot at this zoo during the day. Elephants take a dive to cool down. Pieces of ripe watermelon float in the water. The elephants pick them up with their trunks and gobble them down. A family of hippos received a colorful fruit cake as a gift. Made of sweet and sour fruits, it will help them chase away the heat at least for a while.



[Soundbite]

Park Hyun-wook (Yeongam-gun resident): It must be refreshing for the hippos to have some fruit. We also brought a watermelon. The hippos make it look good, I want to eat mine.



Staying in the water is of little help when it's this hot. Frozen fish is a special summer delicacy for the sea lions. They take a bite, but it looks like their teeth hurt because the treat is too cold. The Seoul Grand Park has provided some 650 kg of fish and meat as well as frozen fruit to its 1,200 animals this summer. The animals are given special care, as they may develop health issues due to poor appetite.



[Soundbite]

Han Kyu-young (Zookeeper, Seoul Grand Park): The animals look listless and have poor appetite. We provide them with sweet seasonal fruits and ice.



This year's heat wave is hard to bear for people and animals alike. Zoos are doing their best to keep their animals healthy in the sweltering weather.

