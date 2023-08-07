JAMBOREE BOUNCES BACK News Today 입력 2023.08.07 (15:03) 수정 2023.08.07 (16:45)

JAMBOREE BOUNCES BACK



[Anchor Lead]

After its opening on the 1st, the Saemangeum World Jamboree is now at a turning point, following various twists and turmoil, including the mid-way withdrawal of participants. Despite these challenges, the event is focusing on a reversal of fortune.



[Pkg]

Several jet fighters lead trails of colorful smoke across the sky over Saemangeum. On the sixth day of the World Scout Jamboree at Saemangeum, the South Korean Air Force’s Black Eagles aerobatic team put on a spectacular performance to mark the cultural exchange day. Scouts from across the globe feel the fine sand with their feet and relax under the shade. The beach scenery, quite different from the open camping site, is picturesque enough to mitigate the participants’ disappointment.



[Soundbite]

Ruper (Bangladeshi Participant)



A father who came to the Jamboree concerned about his son’s safety is relieved.



[Soundbite]

Jonas (Parent of Swedish Participant)



Medical volunteers showed up to care for those suffering from heat-related illnesses. One business sent air-conditioned portable restrooms and hundreds of thousands of bottles of drinks. The government and the organizing committee said the K-pop concert, postponed to Friday, will be a chance to turn the event around.



[Soundbite]

Park Bo-gyoon (Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism): They will experience the charm of K-culture. The slogan of ‘Draw Your Dream’ will be realized in an impressive and memorable manner at the finale.



Ninety tourism programs provided across the nation are ready to satisfy the participants. The scouts at the Jamboree stopped pulling out and the events are back on track thanks to the Korean people’s empathy and support.



ONLINE MURDER THREATS



[Anchor Lead]

Over the weekend, a wave of murder threats led to the apprehension of over 50 individuals across the nation. Though most culprits claimed the threats were made as a 'joke' or 'for fun', it's a grave crime heightening public anxiety. Amid concerns about wasted security resources, law enforcement is considering severe punishments, including detention investigations.



[Pkg]

A police car quickly arrives at an internet cafe. A 16-year-old boy, a cafe customer, was apprehended for posting a message saying he would stage a stabbing attack.



[Soundbite]

(Internet cafe staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): He was with a bunch of other kids, but he wasn't playing games. He was behind them. The police apprehended only him.



The boy said he posted the message because he got bored while playing a game. Murder threats were posted one by one after the stabbing rampage in Sillim Station. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, 54 people had been detained for posting them. On Saturday alone, eight people were rounded up in the southern part of Gyeonggi-do Province. Six of them were teenagers. One middle school student posted a message saying he would stab people at school when the next semester begins. Many others threatened to stab people in crowded places such as swimming pools and train stations. Investigations have revealed that most of the posts were pranks. But this has led to the growing public anxiety and a serious waste of public security resources. Investigative organs stress they will charge those who post murder threats not only with intimidation but also with attempted murder and obstruction of justice.



[Soundbite]

Woo Jong-soo (Nat'l Police Agency): Detained suspects who are found to have clear intentions to commit crimes will be investigated under arrest.



Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for a man in his 40s who threatened to kill people in a crowded area in Incheon just because he wanted to get some attention. In Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, a 30-something person who threatened online to kill a woman has been arrested for attempted murder and was sent to prosecutors for the first time since the Sillim Station stabbing attacks after deadly weapons were found in that person's house.



MURDER THREATS SHAKE PUBLIC



[Anchor Lead]

Citizens are on edge as 'murder threats', mostly pranks, spread uncertainty. Police searches have significantly increased, leading to confusion and incidents, such as a middle school teenager getting injured in the process of a mistaken detention.



[Pkg]

Gangnam Station in Seoul was mentioned several times in recent online murder threats. Luckily, the threats were not carried out, but people still remain anxious.



[Soundbite]

Park Tae-yeong (Anyang resident): I become more aware as I walk the streets. I try to go home as early as possible.



At a baseball stadium in Daegu, the target of an attack warning, metal detectors were set up and security guards stationed.



[Soundbite]

Jo Mun-yeong (Busan resident): They checked through our bags and belongings very thoroughly.



Armored vehicles and swat teams were deployed at 89 locations around the country. Roughly 22,000 police officers were dispatched. But that wasn’t enough to ease public anxiety. Some people even came up with their own self-protection measures.



[Soundbite]

(Restaurant owner (VOICE MODIFIED)): I ordered a wooden sword for protection. My employee’s girlfriend bought a taser for self-defense.



Stores selling self-defense goods are bustling.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jeong-rae (Self-defense Goods Store worker): Our sales increased about 20-30% since the stabbing rampage in Sillim-dong. Calls kept coming in throughout the weekend.



Police officers stopped to question 440 suspicious persons and 14 were detained when dangerous weapons were discovered. However, an innocent person was hurt when being wrongly detained, sparking criticism over excessive use of force. Police called to a stabbing report in Euijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do Province mistook a middle school student exercising by the riverside as the suspect and caused grave injury to the teenager during the takedown.



[Soundbite]

(Parents of victim): How could they beat someone just because he had on a cap and the clothes that fit the description? This is getting out of hand.



The police suspected the student because he ran away while police officers were questioning someone who looked like the suspect. The police apologized to the victim and his family.



HISTORICAL SITES IN CHINA



[Anchor Lead]

The foreign ministry says it will check China's moves regarding historical sites located in the country that are associated with Korean patriots. It made the remarks after the Chinese government closed down the birthplace of Korean poet and independence activist Yun Dong-ju. A ministry official added China confirmed that Yun's birthplace is not open to public, as it is under repair. Over two months ago, Chinese authorities also closed down an exhibition room for Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun in Liaoning Province, citing refurbishment work.



SCHOOL COOKING FUMES



[Anchor Lead]

It may be the school holiday now, but soon, school cafeteria workers will be returning to their kitchens, where concerns over health conditions persist. An experiment conducted by KBS revealed that a simple change in the smoke-absorbing hoods could significantly reduce harmful substances, yet over 6,000 schools still require improvements in their facilities.



[Pkg]

This elementary school cafeteria reopened after replacing all ventilation devices three months ago. All gas stoves have been replaced with induction cooktops.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Mi-sook (School cafeteria worker): I felt stifled and had headaches, but since we started working again two months ago, those symptoms were almost gone.



This was done to minimize cooking oil fumes emitted when food is fried in oil. The WHO classifies cooking oil fumes as suspected carcinogens. All hoods in this kitchen have been replaced since the end of last year to improve indoor air quality. As a result, the amount of harmful substances emitted during cooking has dwindled substantially. We conducted a test with help from an expert. When the hood was on, there were around 1.1 million ultra fine dust particles of under 0.3 microns. When the hood was off, their number more than tripled to 4.5 million. Absorbing air quickly is the key function of exhaust hoods. Their performances have been found to differ by up to tenfold.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Tae-hyeung (Changwon Nat’l University): The amount of 0.3-micron fine dust particles decreased to one-20th, while carbon monoxide emissions are down to one-third.



It's been only two years since regulations were enacted on the performance and installation of ventilation facilities at cafeterias. They were introduced after the first industrial accident was recognized for a cafeteria worker. Of some 11,000 school cafeterias, 6,300 still use outdated facilities. The number of school cafeteria workers who received recognition of industrial accidents for lung cancer has risen to 84.



[Soundbite]

School cafeteria worker (Diagnosed with lung cancer (Worked for 21 years)): To be honest, I want to quit because I got lung cancer there. I'm afraid to go back.



The education ministry plans to replace old ventilation facilities at the remaining 6,300 school cafeterias in the next three years, starting in 2024, but many are calling for quicker measures.



DISCIPLINE OR CHILD ABUSE



[Anchor Lead]

Recently, a prominent webcomic author's lawsuit against his child's school teacher has ignited controversy, raising concerns that child abuse reporting might inadvertently become a weapon to harass teachers. KBS looked into the court decisions involving teachers who were accused but ultimately acquitted of child abuse charges.



[Pkg]

In November 2021, this elementary school teacher received a letter of complaint for child abuse. The complaint brought false accusations against the teacher. After five months, prosecutors decided not to charge the teacher. But the teacher was only left with scars.



[Soundbite]

Teacher A (Cleared of child abuse charges (VOICE MODIFIED)): I am summoned to the faculty room when parents file complaints. It was meaningless for me, whether I was found guilty or not guilty.



Teachers who get embroiled in legal disputes and even stand trial for disciplining students have to fight alone for a longer time.



[Soundbite]

Teacher B (Found not guilty for child abuse (July 29)): It feels as if we are walking on thin ice every day, because we are accused of child abuse just for having students stand up or scolding them.



KBS analyzed rulings on child abuse accusations against teachers over the past three years. How does the court distinguish between "discipline" and "child abuse"? Of 75 teachers who stood trial for allegations of abusing students physically and emotionally, seven were found not guilty. Five teachers were found guilty. But the court suspended sentences against them after taking into account their circumstances. Some teachers were reported for having disobedient students squat, as if on an invisible chair, for a minute, stoop over the desk during class or pressing students' temples gently for forgetting what they had to do. Regarding all these disciplinary measures, prosecutors indicted the teachers on charges of child abuse. But the court saw them as disciplinary actions, not child abuse. Even when teachers were accused of making inappropriate remarks like "slow-witted", the court found them not guilty after reviewing their context and meaning. But teachers were found guilty when they had used profanity or physical harm that were seen serious enough to have negative effects on the physical and mental health of students.



DUI VEHICLES FORFEITED



[Anchor Lead]

The National Office of Investigation says it forfeited cars from 29 habitual drunk drivers last month. Of them, five drivers refused to turn in their vehicles voluntarily. So police seized them with the court's permission. Starting from last month, the police confiscates vehicles from repeat drunk driving offenders. Those who kill someone while driving under the influence are also subject to the vehicle forfeiture.



TRACKS WARP IN HEAT



[Anchor Lead]

In the midst of this sweltering heat, train delays are becoming a frequent inconvenience for passengers. The culprit is none other than the heatwave itself, causing the tracks to warp and thus heightening the risk of accidents, leading to slowed operations. We went to the scene to find out more.



[Pkg]

Water is sprayed from the poles set along the rail tracks. The water sprinklers were introduced for the first time this year to cool down the tracks during the heatwave. The railroad temperature measured at noon registered over 50 degrees Celsius. The risk of warping increases when the track temperature goes above 55 degrees. It was found that the warped tracks heated above 50 degrees were the cause of the SRT train derailing accident at the railway service station in Daejeon last July, which left eleven passengers injured. Train speed was slowed down, since the service standards were toughened to prevent the recurrence of accidents and unprecedented heat waves continue this year. Starting at the end of last month, an average of seventy trains are delayed for roughly 20 minutes each day.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyeong-wun, Kim Ji-woo (Daejeon residents): We’re going on a trip, but the train has been delayed because of the heat. It’s so hot these days.



As the track temperatures soar above 50 degrees these days, high speed trains travel at under 230 kilometers per hour and ordinary trains 60 kilometers per hour, up to 20% slower than usual. Train service is suspended when the temperature rises above 64 degrees.



[Soundbite]

Jo Chang-muk (Daejeon Rolling Stock Depot, Korail): Trains slow down when the track temperatures rise above 50℃. The rails are painted with heat reflective paint to lower the temperature by about 5℃.



Korail deploys inspectors around the tracks to inspect the rails for any warping twice a day.

입력 2023-08-07

