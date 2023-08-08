JAMBOREE FUNDING CONTROVERSY News Today 입력 2023.08.08 (15:02) 수정 2023.08.08 (16:45)

JAMBOREE FUNDING CONTROVERSY



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst the typhoon's approach, all Jamboree participants have decided to relocate from Saemangeum. Meanwhile, both ruling and opposition parties have continued to engage in mutual blame over the 'poor management' of the event, with revelations of government officials' overseas trips essentially amounting to 'cultural explorations'.



[Pkg]

This report drafted in 2019 by Buan-gun County Office contains information on an overseas trip to areas that hosted Jamborees in the past. The itinerary includes famous sights in London and a grape festival in Paris. But it was more than a century ago that London hosted a Jamboree. Paris has never hosted the event. Officials from Jeollabuk-do Province visited top tourist sights in Switzerland and Italy in 2018 under the pretext of a jamboree case study, but those two countries have never hosted jamborees, either. Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, and the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency also went on jamboree-related overseas trips four times. The People Power Party has vowed to conduct a probe to find out if jamboree-related funds were wasted on overseas travel and other unnecessary purposes. The ruling party is blaming the previous administration because some of the funds were executed when former President Moon Jae-in was in office.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gi-hyeon (Chair, People Power Party): Everything related to preparation and overall planning was carried out by the Moon administration.



The Democratic Party says it's the current administration and ruling party that are to blame for the fiasco at the World Scout Jamboree. It blasted the government for passing the blame to others for its failure to prepare for the expected scorching heat. It called on the PPP to prevent the nation's reputation from deteriorating further.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): This global event was prepared by several administrations including Park Geun-hye gov't. Blaming the Moon administration doesn't solve anything.



Former lawmaker Lee Nak-yon and other politicians from the Moon administration called the current government "pathetic", saying the previous administration successfully hosted the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics just eight months after taking office.



DISASTER MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS



[Anchor Lead]

Facing recurring seasonal disasters and sudden accidents, the complexity and frequency of crises are growing. The government stresses the need for localized responses, but what does this mean for those on the front lines? We've explored a day in the life of a local government official handling these challenges.



[Pkg]

When heat wave warnings are issued, the public is urged to avoid going outside. However, public officials in charge of disaster prevention have their hands full on such days. They also conduct security checks at the beaches and amusement parks, and inspect in advance vulnerable areas when heavy rains or typhoons are expected.



[Soundbite]

Ham Hyuk (Goseong-gun County office): (What kind of area is this?) It's a steep area that's prone to collapses. We installed sensors in advance as part of an early warning system.



In addition to on-site inspections, the officials are also tasked with devising safety plans, conducting training and working through the night in times of emergencies.



[Soundbite]

Ham Hyuk (Goseong-gun County office): I live within five-minute driving distance in case of an emergency. (From the county office?) Yes.



Disaster management public officials in charge of field safety were first introduced in 2013 and hired the following year. The goal was to ensure professional and efficient disaster response. And 10 years later, there are calls for improvement. The government said they planned to expand the pool of disaster management officials to 1,640 by 2024. But as of last year, the number of officials stood at slightly over 700, less than half the target number. A survey shows their early retirement rate was 14 times the overall average rate among local officials. Their job satisfaction rate was just 13%. The officials cited excessive work load, frequent night shifts, public complaints and late promotions as their reasoning. Some point out that a shortage of disaster management personnel could result in damages.



[Soundbite]

Bang Ki-seong (Korea Disaster Prevention Association): The team is comprised of administrative officials who had to hold the position for a year or two before being transferred elsewhere. But, we need professionals who can stay in their posts for a long time.



As of last year, public officials in charge of disaster management and safety accounted for just 0.3%. As disasters are becoming more frequent and diverse, finding sustainable methods to train and secure disaster management professionals are seen as essential.



STABBER'S IDENTITY DISCLOSED



[Anchor Lead]

The identity of the suspect in the stabbing rampage that left 14 victims at a Bundang department store has been revealed. He is 22-year-old Choi Won-jong. After Choi refused the release of his photo taken post-arrest, the police have disclosed a picture taken at the time of his capture.



[Pkg]

The suspect in the stabbing rampage at a Bundang department store is a 22-year-old man named Choi Won-jong. Police said they decided to disclose his personal information to ease public concerns and prevent similar crimes, noting the cruelty of the attack and the gravity of the damage. Along with Choi's photo ID card, police also disclosed a photo of him taken when he was detained. They explained that a photo of Choi during investigation was revealed since he opposed the disclosure of his mugshot. Regarding his motive, Choi maintains that he wanted to make people know about a group of stalkers trying to harm him.



[Soundbite]

Choi Won-jong (Aug. 5, Warrant Review Hearing): (Why did you commit the attack?) ... (When did you decide to carry it out?) ...



He is known to have told his parents of symptoms of paranoia, saying that someone was attacking him. Regarding his visit to Seohyun Station the previous day and the car crash he caused before going on the rampage, Choi told police that those were attempts to lessen his fear. Police are conducting a psychopathy test on him. They are also analyzing online posts under Choi's accounts to investigate possible copycat crimes or crime plots. Out of the 14 victims of the attack, six were seriously injured and remain hospitalized. One victim died on Sunday and another is in critical condition. Bereaved family members left notes and white chrysanthemum flowers at the site of the attack near Seohyun Station.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-jeong (Seongnam resident): It feels unrealistic as spots I visit every day appear in the news. It's even worse that somebody has died.



Police say it's hard to press charges of violating the Anti-terrorism Act against Choi. They plan to send him to the prosecution within this week on charges of murder, attempted murder and preparation of murder.



BOMB THREAT AT JEJU AIRPORT



[Anchor Lead]

In Jeju-do Island, following a posted threat of committing a heinous crime at the airport, chaos ensued as the bomb disposal unit was dispatched. The police have strengthened their patrols, deploying armored vehicles and special forces personnel at the airport.



[Pkg]

A police special operation unit and armored vehicles arrive at Jeju International Airport that accommodate a daily average of 80,000 people. Heavily-armed special forces patrol the waiting areas with police dogs. This is part of the police's all-out response against recent online threats of brutal crimes. On Sunday night, police combed through Jeju Airport for over two hours after a post online revealed plans for a bomb detonation.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hee-jo (Flight passenger): I am scared. I didn't expect that such terrorist threats would target Jeju-do Island. I felt frightened to find the armored vehicles at the airport.



Police officers and investigators were stationed at popular tourist destinations including the Jeju Dongmun Market.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-ryul (Chief, Jeju Police Agency): In a preemptive move, we have stationed all available police forces at 46 different spots including the airport and major tourist destinations.



As it turned out more than half of such online postings were threats put up by minors, accordingly, the police plans to strengthen prevention education in cooperation with the Jeju Provincial Office of Education.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seong-hun (Jeju Police Agency): Whether they are underage or not, people posting threats as pranks are subject to harsh punishment. They are asked not to post threats or fake news.



Police are also tracking down the IP address of the Jeju Airport bomb threat origin and intensively monitoring other related messages.



APPLICATION OF SELF-DEFENSE



[Anchor Lead]

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon has ordered the prosecution to actively apply the rule of self-defense to the use of force by police during operations such as to subdue heinous criminals. He noted the concern that it's difficult for law enforcement to exercise physical force during interactions with criminals due to past incidents where they faced criminal punishment for assault. Earlier, police commissioner general Yoon Hee-keun ordered the active use of firearms and Tasers by officers in responding to crimes involving lethal weapons.



MOBILE COUPONS BURDEN STORES



[Anchor Lead]

Mobile messengers are commonly used to exchange vouchers for items like coffee or chicken, a trend referred to as mobile coupons. These have now reached a monthly transaction volume of 800 billion won. However, franchise owners, who must accept these instead of cash, are expressing considerable frustration.



[Pkg]

A customer orders coffee and shows a bar code on the customer's phone to pay. These are mobile coupons, or gift cards, people use to buy goods within the indicated amount. For customers, coupons are the same as using cash. But it's a different story for owners of franchise stores.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Seong-gu (Mom's Touch store owner): Whenever customers take out a mobile coupon, my heart sinks.



That's because of commission. For example, mobile coupons issued by Kakao Talk Gift charge a fee of 5 to 11 percent of the coupon value. Depending on the franchise, these fees are jointly shouldered by the head office and individual stores but in many other cases, the store owner needs to pay the full commission. Typically, a store's operating profit margin, that is profit earned from sales, is estimated at around 10%, which is mostly used to pay commission.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Seong-gu (Mom's Touch store owner): Our profit margin is about 10% and if we take coupons, 6% is deducted.



The time to process coupons is also disadvantageous. It takes as long as 60 days for stores to cash out mobile coupons.



[Soundbite]

Gang Hee-do (A Twosome Place store owner): The rent and wages are a big burden. We get financially tied up with little to spare.



Owners are also not happy with the inconsistency in commission rates, which are different for every brand, and want to know how they are determined using what standard. Coupon fees are set under contracts signed between the brand, the coupon issuer and the distributor known as platform companies.



[Soundbite]

(Mobile coupon sector official (VOICE MODIFIED)): There are various types of coupons, such as promotional giveaways and those directly purchased by consumers. The market is so diverse and complex, it's difficult to set the adequate commission rate.



Despite the different commission rates, the circulation of mobile coupons has been sharply rising, by about 30% each month, with the market size surpassing a monthly 800 billion won.



NEW GRAPE VARIETY



[Anchor Lead]

In recent years, shine muscat, primarily produced in Japan, has become the signature summer fruit. Now, a new domestic grape variety has been developed in South Korea, aiming to build on the shine muscat's popularity and target both local and export markets.



[Pkg]

Clusters of big, red grapes are ripening on green vines. This is a new variety called the Red Claret. Like the Shine Muscat grapes, the Red Claret is a seedless variety with a crunchy texture. But it is even sweeter than the Shine Muscat variety.



[Soundbite]

Moon Sun-ho (Grape farmer): It is harvested in early August. The harvest season doesn't overlap with Shine Muscat. This is the only red grape that has a strong scent.



Red Claret was developed by the Gyeongsangbuk-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services to target and replace the Shine Muscat that originated from Japan. In Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, Shine Muscat farms measure some 6,000 hectares, which account for 70 percent of the nation's total. But, overproduction has led to deterioration of product quality and a price drop. So, there had been growing calls for a new grape variety.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Min-kyung (Gyeongbuk Agricultural Research and Extension Services): It is quite easy for farmers to grow the new variety grape, since its color is very good despite this year's unstable weather conditions.



After cultivation in a three-year pilot program, the Red Claret grapes were harvested and exported to Vietnam, despite the high price of 120,000 won per kilogram.



[Soundbite]

Cho Yeong-sook (Director, Gyeongbuk Agricultural Research and Extension Services): The new variety is thought to be better than Shine Muscat. We expect that exports will expand. We plan to grow it in 500 hectares by 2025.



The Red Claret is scheduled to hit the domestic market next year. Eyes are on whether the new variety will become a new profitable source for grape farmers who are grappling with the saturated market of the Shine Muscat grapes.

