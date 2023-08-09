TYPHOON TO HIT FLOOD VICTIMS News Today 입력 2023.08.09 (15:03) 수정 2023.08.09 (16:45)

TYPHOON TO HIT FLOOD VICTIMS



[Anchor Lead]

Typhoon ‘Khanun’ is forecast to cross the Korean Peninsula, plunging regions already devastated by last month's heavy rains into extreme emergency. With recovery efforts delayed and assistance scarce, fears are mounting over potential further typhoon damage.



[Pkg]

Furniture and blankets are still piled up outside. The house was filled with mud water when the nearby Mihogang River recently flooded. The wallpaper and floor covers, stained with mold, are now being replaced. It's been 20 days since heavy downpours caused damage last month. People displaced from their homes are growing weary by the day in the scorching heat while outside support dwindles.



[Soundbite]

Ha Yeong-ran (Flood victim): Volunteers say they can't help taking out and moving in household goods, so we are managing ourselves.



In another severely damaged, low-lying house, mud is still being scraped out and changing wallpapers has yet to even begin. Dented areas in the garden, marks left by the raging river water, have been covered over amid news of an approaching typhoon. Household items which were lying under the sun to dry are also covered with vinyl for now. Things have been tied down with ropes to prevent them from flying away by strong winds, but these are all temporary measures. Flood damage victims have been toiling so hard to salvage household goods and now they are confronted with an impending typhoon.



[Soundbite]

(Flood victim): The door came off. We must prevent another inundation. We put the door here to stop other items from flying away.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jeong-mi (Flood victim): We are at a loss over the abrupt news of a typhoon. There's still so much recovery work left to do.



Local residents are concerned the storm will bring further damage even before a complete recovery from the devastation left by last month's monsoon.



JAMBOREE MIGRATION



[Anchor Lead]

With the evacuation of the campsite due to Typhoon ‘Khanun’s approach, the 2023 World Scout Jamboree's organizing committee coordinated the transportation of approximately 37,000 scouts. They were dispersed to eight different cities and provinces across the nation using over a thousand buses yesterday.



[Pkg]

The morning of Day 8 at the World Scout Jamboree. As the sun rises, Scouts begin to fold up their tents. They wash utensils and pack up their belongings. They make sure nothing is left behind including trash. The Scouts are evacuating the Saemangeum campsite early as Typhoon Khanun approaches. The teens now put on their backpacks and start walking in the same direction. They are headed to a lot where rows of buses are waiting. More buses arrive to pick up the participants in their mass migration. Over a thousand buses have been mobilized. In order to transport some 37-thousand Scouts to eight cities and provinces in one day.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-min (Minister of Interior and Safety): Local authorities are inspecting cleanliness at accommodations and medical measures so that once the Scouts arrive, they can have a safe and comfortable stay.



To avoid the blistering sun before boarding the bus, some participants take cover under their parasols or inside a vine tunnel. The exodus begins. Buses at the very front lead the way, entering the highway escorted by police. Business is normally slow at a nearby rest area. But on this day, rows of buses are parked here. The Saemangeum reclaimed area was dotted with colorful tents. In just one day, they are all gone.



UK SCOUTS VISIT WAR MONUMENT



[Anchor Lead]

During this jamboree, the British scouts, who comprised the largest delegation, visited the Gloucester Valley Battle Monument in Paju, where British forces sustained significant losses during the Korean War. Among the scouts were grandchildren of veterans, adding significance to the visit.



[Pkg]

British scouts have visited the Gloucester Valley Battle Monument, also known as the Seolmari Battle Monument, in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province. This is where British forces sustained big losses in a battle against the Chinese army during the Korean War. The British fought a fierce battle against the enemy, whose number was more than ten times larger, and contributed greatly to blocking communist forces from advancing to Seoul. The British scouts, who had left the World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum early, visited the monument because they wanted to spend the remainder of their stay in Korea in a meaningful way. Despite the sweltering heat, they paid homage to the fallen soldiers. One of the scouts said his grandfather, who passed away last year, fought in the Korean War and was also a scout. He said this visit to the monument with his colleagues is especially meaningful to him.



[Soundbite]

Paul Jackson (British scout)



The tour was organized by the Ministry of Patriots & Veterans Affairs. Through the so-called Peace Camp program, the scouts also got to learn about the sacrifices and dedication of soldiers who helped Korea defend its freedom many decades ago. Held at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul, the program featured augmented reality content about the Korean War.



[Soundbite]

(British scout)



The Peace Camp program for British scouts, who also visited Seoul National Cemetery, will last through Thursday.



"FINISHING JAMBOREE COMES FIRST"



[Anchor Lead]

In relation to the criticism that the Saemangeum World Scount Jamboree was ill-prepared, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at a meeting with reporters at the Government Complex Seoul that answering allegations should come after the Jamboree is over. He added that the most urgent matter is to wrap up the Jamboree well and that it is inappropriate to mention a government-led inspection now to find out who is accountable for the fiasco.



ARMED MAN APPREHENDED



[Anchor Lead]

At Dongdaegu Station Monday, a man armed with a weapon and intending to commit a crime was arrested. Police have since requested an arrest warrant on charges of attempted murder and conducted a simulation drill at the station. The exercise alarmed citizens, leading to multiple reports to KBS after it was mistaken for a real situation.



[Pkg]

A man in his 30s wearing a mask and a cap nervously looks around. When he takes a weapon out of his bag, a social service worker rushes to the railway police office. The man puts the weapon back in his bag and roams around before getting apprehended. Two weapons and a note saying that police were trying to make him commit a murder were found in the man's bag. He told the police he went to Dongdaegu Station to kill someone. Police have requested an arrest warrant on the charges of intimidation and attempted murder. They also held a simulation drill at Dongdaegu Station. It came a day after the man carrying deadly weapons was detained there. KBS received multiple calls from citizens who were startled to see a man wearing a mask take a woman hostage and confront the police.



[Soundbite]

(Caller): The stabbed person had a red liquid on her arm. I had no idea it was a drill. My girlfriend was so scared her legs were shaking.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Ri-an (Daegu resident): The man was holding a white knife. I thought it was a real-life situation. It was very scary and unsettling.



Security forces were deployed when live ammunition was reportedly found in airport railroad luggage in Seoul, but it was found to be fake. As anxiety grows, the public is looking for ways to protect themselves. Some private academies in Daechi-dong, Seoul, have hired private security staff.



[Soundbite]

(Security company staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): 4 security guards worked on Saturday. 15 worked on Sunday, the day of the murder threat. It's all because of one online post.



In Sillim-dong, where a stabbing rampage took place recently, local vendors and residents have set up their own security squad to patrol the area along with the police.



BAKING PLANT WORKER INJURED



[Anchor Lead]

In a grim repeat of last year's fatal incident at an SPC Group affiliate, another similar accident has occurred, this time injuring a female employee in her 50s. With serious injuries to her abdomen, she's now in hospital treatment. This comes less than a year after promises were made to prevent such accidents, raising urgent questions about why they continue to happen.



[Pkg]

This is a bread making plant belonging to Shany, the bakery affiliate of SPC Group. A female employee in her 50s was seriously injured Tuesday when she got trapped in a dough kneading machine. She badly injured her abdomen and was rushed to hospital in cardiac arrest. But, luckily, her breathing and pulse returned before undergoing surgery. The accident occurred while she was putting the dough into the portable kneading machine. The work was done in pairs, but the accident occurred when another worker who didn’t see the victim working under the kneading trough accidentally lowered the trough, according to police. SPC said all the production lines in the plant were immediately shut down right after the accident.



[Soundbite]

(Shany plant worker (VOICE MODIFIED)): We were in panic so we left work. The lines were shut down and we were told to leave after cleaning up.



A female worker in her 20s died in a crushing accident at SPC's SPL bread making plant last October. SPC vowed to implement accident prevention measures and issued a public apology, but the tragedy was repeated. Police are questioning the injured employee’s colleagues and management to find out whether safety regulations were followed. The labor ministry has started its own on-site probe to investigate if the machine was turned off at the time of the accident.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The Board of Audit and Inspection said in its report on the audit of bulletproof goods acquisition projects that the Ministry of National Defense has been only visually inspecting bulletproof helmets and vests, which is why the Marine Corps is still using bulletproof gears that were supplied some 20 years ago and thus do not meet today’s performance standards. BAI also found out that some bulletproof gears had holes in the lining, which undermined their waterproof capability, and notified the Defense Ministry to come up with measures to maintain and manage the protective functions of bulletproof goods.

The Bank of Korea announced that Korea’s current account for June stood at 5.87 billion U.S. dollars in the black, which is the result of Korea’s import falling more sharply than its export compared to a year ago. The nation’s central bank explained that the decrease in import amount was caused not by sluggish local demand, but rather by lower energy prices.



GLOBAL TAEKWONDO EVENT



[Anchor Lead]

The Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships has kicked off, featuring over 3,000 athletes from 60 countries. With safety and hygiene a priority, outdoor events have been temporarily suspended due to an approaching typhoon.



[Pkg]

With powerful shouts, contestants showcase Taekwondo moves known as poomsae. The 14th edition of the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships has kicked off. Some 32-hundred athletes from 60 countries are taking part this year. It's the largest ever since the first tournament held in 2000.



[Soundbite]

Kim Min-yeong (Dept. of Taekwondo, YongIn Univ.): It's great to have an opportunity to mingle and bond with overseas athletes as we compete with one another.



Matches will continue until August 14 in three disciplines poomsae or patterns, gyeokpa or breaking and kyorugi also known as sparring. The championships will also serve to give out ranking points, which are necessary in order to compete in next year's Paris Olympics. To ensure fair scoring, a 360 degree angle video review system, which will be used in the Paris Games, has been introduced in this year's event. As the taekwondo event begins after the World Scout Jamboree, mired in various issues, preparations are being stepped up in regards to hot weather and the approaching typhoon. Organizers will operate an around the clock air-conditioned heat shelter outside the arena. Other outdoor facilities will be temporarily dismantled to stay clear of the typhoon.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Byeong-geun (Championships general manager): Thorough preparations have been made concerning air conditioning, drinking water and other hygiene matters.



Foreign athletes, accounting for half of all contestants, are also content with preparations at the venue.



[Soundbite]

(Athlete from Qatar)



Meanwhile the World Taekwondo Cultural Festival will take place in the Uiamho Lake area in Chuncheon from August 18 to the 24 attended by some 15-thousand athletes and staff members.

