CHINA GROUP TOURS TO KOREA News Today 입력 2023.08.10 (15:10) 수정 2023.08.10 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

CHINA GROUP TOURS TO KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

China is set to resume group tours to South Korea. Additionally, the mandatory fingerprint collection for South Koreans obtaining Chinese visas will be exempted until year's end.



[Pkg]

In January 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging on, the Chinese government banned overseas group tours for its citizens. Three years later, in February this year, it permitted group tours to some 20 countries including Thailand and in March, further expanded to 40 countries including Vietnam. However, South Korea, the U.S. and Japan were not on the list.



[Soundbite]

Mao Ning (Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson (Feb. 2023)): We hope S. Korea will provide more convenience to people traveling between the two countries.



The Chinese government officially announced Thursday that it will permit its citizens go on overseas group tours to countries around the world, including South Korea. Group tours to the U.S. and Japan will be permitted. Back in June, some 168,000 Chinese tourists visited Korea, only a third the number recorded during the same period in 2019 before the pandemic. A Chinese airline has even made an advertisement that says group tours to Korea will be available for booking beginning on August 12th. Korea's travel sector has welcomed the news. The Chinese government has decided to exempt South Korean nationals from submitting their fingerprints when applying for Chinese visas from August 10th through the end of this year. Korean nationals will be able to enter China through a more simplified procedure. However, pundits say that counter to the travel sector's expectations, the resumption of group tours to South Korea, the U.S. and Japan is unlikely to lead to an expansion of exchanges between Korea and China right away.



SCOUTS GO SIGHTSEEING



[Anchor Lead]

Avoiding Typhoon ‘Khanun’, the jamboree participants dispersed to museums, theaters, and temples across South Korea yesterday, engaging in a mix of traditional and modern cultural experiences. The sudden schedule change, however, led to some confusion and hitches in their plans.



[Pkg]

The scouts receive a warm welcome at a Buddhist temple. For the first time in their lives they learn how to do a deep bow in front of a tall Buddha statue. They try their hands at ringing a temple bell and ascend the Namhansanseong Fortress to take in a panoramic view. The scouts also visited the Suwon Hwaseong Fortress for a traditional archery experience, and even learned some K-pop choreography. The scouts danced to exciting music in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, and enjoyed a concert by the Hangang River. They sampled Korean traditional culture and the country's latest cutting-edge technology.



[Soundbite]

(Scout from Maldives)



But some places were caught off guard when the scouts visited them all of a sudden. They had a hard time getting prepared to welcome them as they didn't know how many scouts would visit them and when.



[Soundbite]

(Museum staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): We just received a call from the culture ministry. It's very confusing.



The government said all jamboree activities would be held indoors on Thursday because of the stormy weather.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-min (Minister of Interior and Safety): All the programs will be held indoors. Nothing should be done outdoors.



The closing ceremony and a K-pop concert are to take place on Friday as scheduled. Some say public officials were mobilized to those events on a compulsory basis, but the government said they are volunteering.



RECYCLING JAMBOREE SITE



[Anchor Lead]

Amid criticism for unpreparedness, the Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree has come to an early halt due to a typhoon. Yesterday, the site saw extensive garbage collection and dismantling. Soon, it will revert to its barren state, leaving the question of future utilization unresolved.



[Pkg]

The event site that was not long ago packed with young scouts now stands empty. Only piles of trash are spotted on the eerily quiet field. At the news of an ascending typhoon, some 800 volunteers and government employees gathered to collect garbage and take down the facilities. From large pieces of tarp which used to shade the scouts from the sun to kitchen utensils left untouched at the camping site. It will likely take about a week to completely clear out the space.



[Soundbite]

(Jamboree organizing committee official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We plan to finish it up. But it’s not easy since the site is so vast.



Now the issue is how to repurpose the Jamboree site the size of 1,200 football fields measuring 8.8 square kilometers. It cost 180 billion won to landscape the farmland as the Jamboree site. If the Jamboree had ended successfully, the vast field could have been turned into a tourism and recreational spot. But since the Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree ended largely unsuccessfully, it is unlikely that the grounds would be used for tourism and recreation. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the overseer of the Jamboree grounds, plans to convert the field to farmland if no tourism developer steps up to drive the project.



[Soundbite]

(Agriculture ministry official (VOICE MODIFIED)): There is another plot of farmland nearby where local corporations farm on rented fields. The Jamboree site will be farmed as well.



Accusations mount that the Jamboree was just the means to fund Saemangeum reclamation and infrastructure construction. Meanwhile, the outcome of the Jamboree site utilization project outsourced by the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency is expected to be handed in at the end of this year.



FAKE THREAT POSTERS CAPTURED



[Anchor Lead]

The persistence of criminal threats in online communities stems from misinformation about evading police investigation. Methods like using 'VPN' or floating IP addresses are rumored to provide anonymity, but authorities are swiftly apprehending those involved within just days.



[Pkg]

Police storm into a house. They capture a 19-year-old male who wrote messages threatening to commit murders on YouTube.



[Soundbite]

(Police): Did you watch the video on the Seohyun attack? (Yes.) You left comments after watching the video. (...)



From August 2, the teen identified as "A" left comments below news reports five times, threatening to kill families at an amusement park. He was confident that police couldn't track him down, because he used YouTube. But he was caught and arrested in four days. The teenager felt confident he won't get caught as he used a virtual private network, a service that provides greater security and anonymity for Internet users. It is an encrypted connection that hides the IP address of the computer in use. Police explained that VPN companies provide the records of users when they receive requests for cooperation with international investigations. Rumors are spreading online that users of shared IPs can dodge police. But a woman in her 30s was detained four days after she used a shared IP to post a message threatening to kill men at Seohyun Station. She was arrested on Wednesday. A man in his 30s was captured ten days after he used a shared IP and wrote that he was holding a knife near Sillim Station. Police said there is an investigation technique to narrow down and trace those who made Internet connections at the same time.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Seung-joo (School of Cybersecurity, Korea Univ.): Suspects can be caught through cooperation with providers of anonymity services, int’l collaboration and using flaws with such programs.



Those attempting to hide IP addresses will be accused of interfering with official duties, in addition to intimidation charges.



[Soundbite]

Lee Young-pil (Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency): The use of the VPN rather indirectly proves the suspect's intention to commit and cover up the offense.



Since Cho Sun's stabbing rampage last month, a total of seven people have been arrested for posting online threats to kill unspecified people.



MURDER THREATS PUNISHABLE



[Anchor Lead]

With many being apprehended with their so-called murder threats online as we just saw, there has been criticism for the lack of specific regulations to punish such acts. The Justice Ministry is now pursuing measures to enable punishment for making these threats, addressing a legal loophole.



[Pkg]

Last Saturday, a message was posted on an online marketplace for secondhand items. It was a murder threat to commit a stabbing attack at Hyehwa Station in Seoul. On the same day, an online post threatening to take the lives of ten women was also posted on another website. After detaining the suspects of the original posts, police sought arrest warrants and subsequently, arrested all of them.



[Soundbite]

Choi (Person behind Incheon murder threat (Aug. 7, VOICE MODIFIED)): (Did you post the message for attention?) I am sorry. (Why did you only target women?) I am sorry.



The offender will face charges of intimidation, preparation of murder and interference with the execution of official duties, depending on whether or not they specified targets or locations, and had detailed plans. This is because there are no rules on directly punishing those who post murder threats. Therefore, the Justice Ministry will push to revise relevant laws in order to punish those who post online murder threats. The ministry said that such public safety threats make the people feel unsafe and that there are concerns the lack of related rules could cause a punishment vacuum. It announced plans to refer to international cases and add new provisions to the information communications network act. The ministry will also revise the law in a way to punish those possessing weapons in public places. It added, however, that more discussions are needed to decide on the details like types of new acts or revisions.



SURGE IN COVID-19 CASES



[Anchor Lead]

COVID-19 cases in South Korea continue to rise for the sixth consecutive week, with daily numbers surpassing 60,000 for the first time in about seven months. The planned announcement to ease quarantine measures, scheduled for yesterday, has been temporarily postponed in response to the escalating situation.



[Pkg]

On Aug. 2 around 64,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in South Korea. The figures surpassed 60,000 for the first time since Jan. 10. The average daily tally has been on the rise for the sixth consecutive week. This has led to a surge in the average daily number of serious cases and weekly deaths.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jung Jae-hun (College of Medicine, Gachon Univ.): It's the fourth wave since the Omicron variant spread in Korea. The number of new cases will likely remain high in the next three to four weeks.



The KDCA says the rate of serious cases and deaths remains low. However, it has decided to postpone the easing of quarantine measures as the number of cases is expected to continue to rise for the time being. A meeting of the Infectious Disease Crisis Response Advisory Committee scheduled for Aug. 7 was canceled, and the announcement of eased quarantine rules slated for Wed. has been postponed. The government plans to downgrade COVID-19 from Class 2 to Class 4, the same as influenza, and halt most state funding for COVID-19 testing and treatment. The medical sector is urging authorities to approach the situation with prudence given the latest surge in cases.



[Soundbite]

Lee Pil-soo (President, Korean Medical Association): The number of cases could drastically spike if people shun testing. The plan to start charging patients for getting tested should be implemented gradually.



Health authorities will reschedule the adjustment of the crisis level based on how the situation unfolds and after turning to expert opinions. The indoor mask mandate for hospitals will likely remain in place for the time being to protect high-risk groups. A survey shows 99.2 percent of Koreans have COVID-19 antibodies as a result of continuous vaccinations and infections.



LOWER MEDICAL COST FOR PETS



[Anchor Lead]

Starting in October, pet medical expenses in Korea will be reduced by about 10%, as treatment costs for animals will be exempt from value-added tax. Alongside this, the government aims to standardize the varying costs of treatment across animal hospitals.



[Pkg]

Ttori is 15 years old even though he looks lively and youthful. He is an old dog at around 80 years in human age. His liver function has deteriorated recently, so he sees a vet every month. His medical bill exceeds 100-thousand won per visit.



[Soundbite]

Kang Jong-woo (Ttori’s owner): I spend money so Ttori wouldn’t be so sick, but it is costing me a lot.



Medical treatment cost accounts for an average of 40% of the total pet care cost. Now that one out of four households in Korea live with pets, the government sees the need to lower medical cost for pets. The first measure is the exemption of value-added tax. Currently, the value-added tax is exempt for preventive treatments, but beginning in October, vet visits to treat illnesses will also be excluded from tax. This will be identical to the medical cost taxation system for humans in which ailment treatment are VAT-exempt while those for cosmetic purposes are not.



[Soundbite]

Kim Se-jin (Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs): Households with pets have become commonplace. I believe our society is ready to accept pets as members of our community.



The hospitalization costs for mid-sized dogs vary as widely as five times within Gyeonggi-do Province alone. The government began accelerating the pet medical care standardization project to address such differing medical costs. Treatments for 100 diagnosis items will be standardized, which will be released to the public by the end of this year.

CHINA GROUP TOURS TO KOREA

입력 2023-08-10 15:10:58 수정 2023-08-10 16:46:24 News Today

CHINA GROUP TOURS TO KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

China is set to resume group tours to South Korea. Additionally, the mandatory fingerprint collection for South Koreans obtaining Chinese visas will be exempted until year's end.



[Pkg]

In January 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging on, the Chinese government banned overseas group tours for its citizens. Three years later, in February this year, it permitted group tours to some 20 countries including Thailand and in March, further expanded to 40 countries including Vietnam. However, South Korea, the U.S. and Japan were not on the list.



[Soundbite]

Mao Ning (Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson (Feb. 2023)): We hope S. Korea will provide more convenience to people traveling between the two countries.



The Chinese government officially announced Thursday that it will permit its citizens go on overseas group tours to countries around the world, including South Korea. Group tours to the U.S. and Japan will be permitted. Back in June, some 168,000 Chinese tourists visited Korea, only a third the number recorded during the same period in 2019 before the pandemic. A Chinese airline has even made an advertisement that says group tours to Korea will be available for booking beginning on August 12th. Korea's travel sector has welcomed the news. The Chinese government has decided to exempt South Korean nationals from submitting their fingerprints when applying for Chinese visas from August 10th through the end of this year. Korean nationals will be able to enter China through a more simplified procedure. However, pundits say that counter to the travel sector's expectations, the resumption of group tours to South Korea, the U.S. and Japan is unlikely to lead to an expansion of exchanges between Korea and China right away.



SCOUTS GO SIGHTSEEING



[Anchor Lead]

Avoiding Typhoon ‘Khanun’, the jamboree participants dispersed to museums, theaters, and temples across South Korea yesterday, engaging in a mix of traditional and modern cultural experiences. The sudden schedule change, however, led to some confusion and hitches in their plans.



[Pkg]

The scouts receive a warm welcome at a Buddhist temple. For the first time in their lives they learn how to do a deep bow in front of a tall Buddha statue. They try their hands at ringing a temple bell and ascend the Namhansanseong Fortress to take in a panoramic view. The scouts also visited the Suwon Hwaseong Fortress for a traditional archery experience, and even learned some K-pop choreography. The scouts danced to exciting music in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, and enjoyed a concert by the Hangang River. They sampled Korean traditional culture and the country's latest cutting-edge technology.



[Soundbite]

(Scout from Maldives)



But some places were caught off guard when the scouts visited them all of a sudden. They had a hard time getting prepared to welcome them as they didn't know how many scouts would visit them and when.



[Soundbite]

(Museum staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): We just received a call from the culture ministry. It's very confusing.



The government said all jamboree activities would be held indoors on Thursday because of the stormy weather.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-min (Minister of Interior and Safety): All the programs will be held indoors. Nothing should be done outdoors.



The closing ceremony and a K-pop concert are to take place on Friday as scheduled. Some say public officials were mobilized to those events on a compulsory basis, but the government said they are volunteering.



RECYCLING JAMBOREE SITE



[Anchor Lead]

Amid criticism for unpreparedness, the Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree has come to an early halt due to a typhoon. Yesterday, the site saw extensive garbage collection and dismantling. Soon, it will revert to its barren state, leaving the question of future utilization unresolved.



[Pkg]

The event site that was not long ago packed with young scouts now stands empty. Only piles of trash are spotted on the eerily quiet field. At the news of an ascending typhoon, some 800 volunteers and government employees gathered to collect garbage and take down the facilities. From large pieces of tarp which used to shade the scouts from the sun to kitchen utensils left untouched at the camping site. It will likely take about a week to completely clear out the space.



[Soundbite]

(Jamboree organizing committee official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We plan to finish it up. But it’s not easy since the site is so vast.



Now the issue is how to repurpose the Jamboree site the size of 1,200 football fields measuring 8.8 square kilometers. It cost 180 billion won to landscape the farmland as the Jamboree site. If the Jamboree had ended successfully, the vast field could have been turned into a tourism and recreational spot. But since the Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree ended largely unsuccessfully, it is unlikely that the grounds would be used for tourism and recreation. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the overseer of the Jamboree grounds, plans to convert the field to farmland if no tourism developer steps up to drive the project.



[Soundbite]

(Agriculture ministry official (VOICE MODIFIED)): There is another plot of farmland nearby where local corporations farm on rented fields. The Jamboree site will be farmed as well.



Accusations mount that the Jamboree was just the means to fund Saemangeum reclamation and infrastructure construction. Meanwhile, the outcome of the Jamboree site utilization project outsourced by the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency is expected to be handed in at the end of this year.



FAKE THREAT POSTERS CAPTURED



[Anchor Lead]

The persistence of criminal threats in online communities stems from misinformation about evading police investigation. Methods like using 'VPN' or floating IP addresses are rumored to provide anonymity, but authorities are swiftly apprehending those involved within just days.



[Pkg]

Police storm into a house. They capture a 19-year-old male who wrote messages threatening to commit murders on YouTube.



[Soundbite]

(Police): Did you watch the video on the Seohyun attack? (Yes.) You left comments after watching the video. (...)



From August 2, the teen identified as "A" left comments below news reports five times, threatening to kill families at an amusement park. He was confident that police couldn't track him down, because he used YouTube. But he was caught and arrested in four days. The teenager felt confident he won't get caught as he used a virtual private network, a service that provides greater security and anonymity for Internet users. It is an encrypted connection that hides the IP address of the computer in use. Police explained that VPN companies provide the records of users when they receive requests for cooperation with international investigations. Rumors are spreading online that users of shared IPs can dodge police. But a woman in her 30s was detained four days after she used a shared IP to post a message threatening to kill men at Seohyun Station. She was arrested on Wednesday. A man in his 30s was captured ten days after he used a shared IP and wrote that he was holding a knife near Sillim Station. Police said there is an investigation technique to narrow down and trace those who made Internet connections at the same time.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Seung-joo (School of Cybersecurity, Korea Univ.): Suspects can be caught through cooperation with providers of anonymity services, int’l collaboration and using flaws with such programs.



Those attempting to hide IP addresses will be accused of interfering with official duties, in addition to intimidation charges.



[Soundbite]

Lee Young-pil (Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency): The use of the VPN rather indirectly proves the suspect's intention to commit and cover up the offense.



Since Cho Sun's stabbing rampage last month, a total of seven people have been arrested for posting online threats to kill unspecified people.



MURDER THREATS PUNISHABLE



[Anchor Lead]

With many being apprehended with their so-called murder threats online as we just saw, there has been criticism for the lack of specific regulations to punish such acts. The Justice Ministry is now pursuing measures to enable punishment for making these threats, addressing a legal loophole.



[Pkg]

Last Saturday, a message was posted on an online marketplace for secondhand items. It was a murder threat to commit a stabbing attack at Hyehwa Station in Seoul. On the same day, an online post threatening to take the lives of ten women was also posted on another website. After detaining the suspects of the original posts, police sought arrest warrants and subsequently, arrested all of them.



[Soundbite]

Choi (Person behind Incheon murder threat (Aug. 7, VOICE MODIFIED)): (Did you post the message for attention?) I am sorry. (Why did you only target women?) I am sorry.



The offender will face charges of intimidation, preparation of murder and interference with the execution of official duties, depending on whether or not they specified targets or locations, and had detailed plans. This is because there are no rules on directly punishing those who post murder threats. Therefore, the Justice Ministry will push to revise relevant laws in order to punish those who post online murder threats. The ministry said that such public safety threats make the people feel unsafe and that there are concerns the lack of related rules could cause a punishment vacuum. It announced plans to refer to international cases and add new provisions to the information communications network act. The ministry will also revise the law in a way to punish those possessing weapons in public places. It added, however, that more discussions are needed to decide on the details like types of new acts or revisions.



SURGE IN COVID-19 CASES



[Anchor Lead]

COVID-19 cases in South Korea continue to rise for the sixth consecutive week, with daily numbers surpassing 60,000 for the first time in about seven months. The planned announcement to ease quarantine measures, scheduled for yesterday, has been temporarily postponed in response to the escalating situation.



[Pkg]

On Aug. 2 around 64,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in South Korea. The figures surpassed 60,000 for the first time since Jan. 10. The average daily tally has been on the rise for the sixth consecutive week. This has led to a surge in the average daily number of serious cases and weekly deaths.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jung Jae-hun (College of Medicine, Gachon Univ.): It's the fourth wave since the Omicron variant spread in Korea. The number of new cases will likely remain high in the next three to four weeks.



The KDCA says the rate of serious cases and deaths remains low. However, it has decided to postpone the easing of quarantine measures as the number of cases is expected to continue to rise for the time being. A meeting of the Infectious Disease Crisis Response Advisory Committee scheduled for Aug. 7 was canceled, and the announcement of eased quarantine rules slated for Wed. has been postponed. The government plans to downgrade COVID-19 from Class 2 to Class 4, the same as influenza, and halt most state funding for COVID-19 testing and treatment. The medical sector is urging authorities to approach the situation with prudence given the latest surge in cases.



[Soundbite]

Lee Pil-soo (President, Korean Medical Association): The number of cases could drastically spike if people shun testing. The plan to start charging patients for getting tested should be implemented gradually.



Health authorities will reschedule the adjustment of the crisis level based on how the situation unfolds and after turning to expert opinions. The indoor mask mandate for hospitals will likely remain in place for the time being to protect high-risk groups. A survey shows 99.2 percent of Koreans have COVID-19 antibodies as a result of continuous vaccinations and infections.



LOWER MEDICAL COST FOR PETS



[Anchor Lead]

Starting in October, pet medical expenses in Korea will be reduced by about 10%, as treatment costs for animals will be exempt from value-added tax. Alongside this, the government aims to standardize the varying costs of treatment across animal hospitals.



[Pkg]

Ttori is 15 years old even though he looks lively and youthful. He is an old dog at around 80 years in human age. His liver function has deteriorated recently, so he sees a vet every month. His medical bill exceeds 100-thousand won per visit.



[Soundbite]

Kang Jong-woo (Ttori’s owner): I spend money so Ttori wouldn’t be so sick, but it is costing me a lot.



Medical treatment cost accounts for an average of 40% of the total pet care cost. Now that one out of four households in Korea live with pets, the government sees the need to lower medical cost for pets. The first measure is the exemption of value-added tax. Currently, the value-added tax is exempt for preventive treatments, but beginning in October, vet visits to treat illnesses will also be excluded from tax. This will be identical to the medical cost taxation system for humans in which ailment treatment are VAT-exempt while those for cosmetic purposes are not.



[Soundbite]

Kim Se-jin (Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs): Households with pets have become commonplace. I believe our society is ready to accept pets as members of our community.



The hospitalization costs for mid-sized dogs vary as widely as five times within Gyeonggi-do Province alone. The government began accelerating the pet medical care standardization project to address such differing medical costs. Treatments for 100 diagnosis items will be standardized, which will be released to the public by the end of this year.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!