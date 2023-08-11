CASUALTIES FROM TYPHOON News Today 입력 2023.08.11 (15:02) 수정 2023.08.11 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

CASUALTIES FROM TYPHOON



[Anchor Lead]

Typhoon 'Khanun' has swept through the Korean peninsula, bringing with it heavy rainfall. As a result, a levee broke, flooding a village and causing powerful currents. In Daegu, one individual has been confirmed dead, with another reported missing.



[Pkg]

An entire village is submerged in muddy water. Rescue workers are conducting a search operation in a boat, but it's hard to tell if it's a road or a field. This village in Gunwi-gun County, Daegu, became submerged at around Thursday noon. A levee where three streams join collapsed in a matter of seconds as the streams overflowed due to some 100mm of rain.



[Soundbite]

Chung Man-joo (Daegu Fire and Safety Department): We're checking each house. We'll continue the search until everyone is identified.



Most of the ten households in the village had been evacuated early on, but a 67-year-old man was swept away by the current. He was found unresponsive under a bridge about 500m from the village one hour after it was inundated. The man was taken to hospital but eventually passed away. Although the situation was serious enough and a flood warning had been issued, the man evacuated too late.



[Soundbite]

(Gunwi-gun County official): He refused to evacuate when everyone else was evacuating. The village chief called him again later. That's when he got swept away.



In Dalseong-gun County, Daegu, a man in his 60s who left his home in an electric wheelchair has been reported missing. When rescue workers arrived at the scene, they only found the wheelchair in a ditch leading to a valley. Fire authorities have mobilized staff to look for the missing man. Typhoon Khanun, which crossed Korea vertically, has left human casualties.



DOWNPOUR BATTERS GANGWON-DO



[Anchor Lead]

In the eastern coast of Gangwon-do Province, due to Typhoon ‘Khanun’, over 300 millimeters of rain fell, submerging urban areas and leaving residents stranded amidst significant damages.



[Pkg]

Downtown Sokcho was pummeled with a sudden downpour in the afternoon. A firefighter carries an old lady on his back to rescue her from a flooded alleyway. A car is abandoned on the road, half-submerged in muddy water. People living in flooded homes desperately call for help.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yong-gu (Sokcho resident): There should be a fire truck to pump out the water. The houses are all flooded. It happens every time it rains.



The northern Gangwon region where cities such as Sokcho, Goseong and Yangyang are located was devastated by a downpour of up to 90 millimeters per hour. Reports of flooded roads and homes poured in from Gangwon cities such as Gangneung, Donghae, and Samcheok. This road was turned into a raging river, stranding tourists on vacation.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeon-jeong (Tourist from Seoul): I should drive out of this way but I can’t even go near. I’m here on vacation but now stranded.



Given the topographical characteristic of the northeastern region where a giant mountain range stretches along the coast, heavy rain continued to batter the area since early on in the ascending trajectory of the typhoon. More than 400 millimeters of rain pelted the city of Sokcho over the past two days. Most of the eastern Gangwon region experienced over 300 millimeters of rain. Even after the rain stops, the regional residents must brace for mud slides and soil loss caused by the weakened foundation.



DP CHAIR TO BE SUMMONED



[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutors probing the 'Baekhyeon-dong favoritism scandal' requested Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to appear for questioning on the 17th of August. Lee may also be summoned related to allegations that Ssangbangwool Group trasnferred money to North Korea. Lee decried these moves as state violence through baseless accusations.



[Pkg]

Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has been questioned by prosecutors three times so far in connection to the Daejang-dong land development scandal and allegations related to the Seongnam city football club.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party (Feb. 10)): This summons, made in such a public way, is nothing short of a humiliating media circus.



He will appear before the prosecution for the fourth time on August 17, to be grilled about the Baekhyeon-dong land development project. He is summoned as a suspect on charges of breach of trust. The opposition chief, while serving as Seongnam mayor in 2015, is accused of making changes to land use terms in order to exclude Seongnam Development Corporation from the project and reduce the supply of private rental homes. Such measures were allegedly meant to benefit private companies who as a result raked in profits of some 300 billion won. Prosecutors believe the largest shareholder of the builder, surnamed Jung, relayed such concerns on the project to Lee's close aide and then policy chief at Seongnam City Hall Jeong Jin-Sang through businessman Kim In-seop, who formerly served in Lee's mayoral campaign. Prosecutors suspect Lee was involved in this process. Reacting to the summons, Lee said the prosecution is bent on bringing him down whenever the current administration is in crisis and argued that history and the Korean people will hand down judgment.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party (Aug. 10)): This is a politically motivated probe aimed to conceal gov't incompetence. Making up a crime is state violence at its worst.



Lee could face yet another summon some time this month related to another case involving alleged cash payments made to North Korea by Ssangbangwool Group. Prosecutors are expected to consider both cases, the Baekhyeon-dong and cash payment scandal, in deciding whether to file for a warrant to arrest Lee.



LAWMAKER GUILTY OF LIBEL



[Anchor Lead]

Representative Chung Jin-suk of the People Power Party has been sentenced to six months in prison for defaming the late President Roh Moo-hyun. While he avoided immediate detention, Chung could lose his parliamentary seat if the verdict stands. He intends to appeal.



[Pkg]

It was back in September of 2017 when the late President Roh Moo-hyun’s family sued then-Liberty Korea Party representative Chung Jin-suk. Chung was accused of writing on his social media that the late President had took his own life following a fight with his wife after he was investigated by the prosecution over a bribery charge. This claim followed an argument about political retaliation with Democratic Party members over the investigation of former President Lee Myung-bak. The prosecution summarily indicted Chung for five million won in fine five years later, but the court exercised its authority to hold an official trial and yesterday sentenced him to six months in prison. The court explained, Chung’s posting had no factual grounds and constitutes a malicious or very careless attack, and thus cannot be protected under the freedom of expression. Also, the late president’s family wished for heavy punishment as the crude and definitive expression seriously damaged the reputation of the former First Couple. However, the court did not take him into custody in court since the detainment of a lawmaker should be done prudently. Chung said he was baffled by the unexpected ruling and vowed to file an appeal.



[Soundbite]

Chung Jin-suk (People Power Party): I can’t accept the ruling. It’s an emotion-driven decision.



If yesterday’s ruling is upheld in the Supreme Court, Chung could lose his seat in the National Assembly.



STABBING SUSPECT APOLOGIZES



[Anchor Lead]

Updates on the Bundang department store stabbing. Choi Won-jong, now facing murder charges, made his first public appearance since his identity was disclosed. While expressing remorse, he maintains he's a victim of group stalking.



[Pkg]

Short Hair. Unshaven face. Choi Won-jong appeared in front of reporters for the first time since he was transferred to prosecutors and his identity was disclosed. He apologized to the victims.



[Soundbite]

Choi Won-jong (Suspect in stabbing attack): I offer condolences to the deceased and I truly apologize to her bereaved family.



Choi said he would write a letter of apology in the detention center. But when asked why he committed such a heinous crime, he repeated he was a victim of group stalking. As his rhetoric on stalking continued, the police tried to restrain him.



[Soundbite]

Choi Won-jong (Suspect in stabbing attack): I thought there were many stalkers near my home. So I wanted to...



Police have concluded that Choi committed the crime because of paranoia over being stalked by someone, as he spent most of his time in isolation and only kept in touch with his family.



[Soundbite]

Park Jung-won (Bundang Police station (Aug. 9)): We've found he had no interaction with anyone in particular.



Police tried conducting a psychopathy test on the suspect, but evaluating him in terms of interpersonal relationships and emotional problems turned out to be impossible due to his schizoid personality disorder. Prosecutors have set up a team of five investigators to further investigate the case. They have also promised support for the victim and her bereaved family.



KIDNAPPED GIRL IN CEBU



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday in Cebu, Philippines, a Korean expatriate's child was abducted in broad daylight, concealed in a travel suitcase. With the swift response of South Korea's embassy and local police, the child was safely returned to their family.



[Pkg]

An eight-year-old Korean girl was kidnapped in a residential area in Cebu, Philippines. Her parents found through security camera footage that a man in his 30s entered their house and abducted the girl by placing her in a large suitcase. The suspect moved the suitcase for hundreds of meters before entering a parking lot and disappearing in a silver vehicle.



[Soundbite]

(Girl's father (VOICE MODIFIED)): He entered the house before my daughter came home and was waiting for her there with a big suitcase. He took the suitcase with him, even though it was very heavy.



Local Koreans posted the news on social media and disclosed the license plate number of the car used in the crime. Upon receiving the report of kidnapping, the Korean Consulate in Cebu immediately contacted local police to locate the suspect's vehicle. About seven hours after the incident, at around 8 p.m., the suspect was apprehended and the girl was rescued unharmed. Sources say she was taken to the hospital to seek medical help and was found to have suffered from immense shock. The girl's family thanked the Korean consulate for its swift actions, which played a crucial role in bringing their daughter back home safely.



JAMBOREE CONCERT READY



[Anchor Lead]

Jamboree participants, who moved to eight regions to evade the typhoon, are now assembling at the Seoul World Cup Stadium for their closing ceremony and a K-POP Concert. Preparations are in full swing to guarantee a safe event.



[Pkg]

The Seoul World Cup Stadium has a capacity of 60-thousand. Stage installations are well under way for the World Scout Jamboree's closing ceremony and a K-POP concert scheduled for Friday evening. The World Organization of the Scout Movement and government officials are conducting onsite inspections while weather forecasters are also on standby to share real time climate information.



[Soundbite]

Choi Hoon (Ministry of the Interior and Safety): Thorough checks are underway to prevent damage to stage installation and facilities.



The closing ceremony begins at 5:30 pm and the concert at 7. The concert lineup includes some of the biggest names in K-POP such as NewJeans, NCT Dream, ITZY, Mamamoo and IVE, who is the latest addition after once being ruled out due to scheduling conflict. The Scouts arrive at the stadium from 2 p.m. and are seated on the stands and ground seats. Civilian guides and some 800 police and fire personnel are deployed to prevent safety accidents.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ji-yoon (Jamboree guide): As a parent I understand how the parents of the youths could be. So I came to ensure the scouts can take with them lasting memories.



Four onsite clinics are set up. Ambulances are standing by to transport patients to nearby hospitals. 30 mobile lavatories are set up and 200 cleaning crews are mobilized.



[Soundbite]

Kang Jung-won (Culture Ministry spokesperson): Meal packets will be served so the scouts can have dinner after the closing ceremony and before the concert.



Jamboree participants who earlier evacuated to eight cities and provinces enjoyed indoor programs for the whole of Thursday prepared by local governments and private organizations to stay clear of Typhoon Khanun.

CASUALTIES FROM TYPHOON

입력 2023-08-11 15:02:43 수정 2023-08-11 16:45:06 News Today

CASUALTIES FROM TYPHOON



[Anchor Lead]

Typhoon 'Khanun' has swept through the Korean peninsula, bringing with it heavy rainfall. As a result, a levee broke, flooding a village and causing powerful currents. In Daegu, one individual has been confirmed dead, with another reported missing.



[Pkg]

An entire village is submerged in muddy water. Rescue workers are conducting a search operation in a boat, but it's hard to tell if it's a road or a field. This village in Gunwi-gun County, Daegu, became submerged at around Thursday noon. A levee where three streams join collapsed in a matter of seconds as the streams overflowed due to some 100mm of rain.



[Soundbite]

Chung Man-joo (Daegu Fire and Safety Department): We're checking each house. We'll continue the search until everyone is identified.



Most of the ten households in the village had been evacuated early on, but a 67-year-old man was swept away by the current. He was found unresponsive under a bridge about 500m from the village one hour after it was inundated. The man was taken to hospital but eventually passed away. Although the situation was serious enough and a flood warning had been issued, the man evacuated too late.



[Soundbite]

(Gunwi-gun County official): He refused to evacuate when everyone else was evacuating. The village chief called him again later. That's when he got swept away.



In Dalseong-gun County, Daegu, a man in his 60s who left his home in an electric wheelchair has been reported missing. When rescue workers arrived at the scene, they only found the wheelchair in a ditch leading to a valley. Fire authorities have mobilized staff to look for the missing man. Typhoon Khanun, which crossed Korea vertically, has left human casualties.



DOWNPOUR BATTERS GANGWON-DO



[Anchor Lead]

In the eastern coast of Gangwon-do Province, due to Typhoon ‘Khanun’, over 300 millimeters of rain fell, submerging urban areas and leaving residents stranded amidst significant damages.



[Pkg]

Downtown Sokcho was pummeled with a sudden downpour in the afternoon. A firefighter carries an old lady on his back to rescue her from a flooded alleyway. A car is abandoned on the road, half-submerged in muddy water. People living in flooded homes desperately call for help.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yong-gu (Sokcho resident): There should be a fire truck to pump out the water. The houses are all flooded. It happens every time it rains.



The northern Gangwon region where cities such as Sokcho, Goseong and Yangyang are located was devastated by a downpour of up to 90 millimeters per hour. Reports of flooded roads and homes poured in from Gangwon cities such as Gangneung, Donghae, and Samcheok. This road was turned into a raging river, stranding tourists on vacation.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeon-jeong (Tourist from Seoul): I should drive out of this way but I can’t even go near. I’m here on vacation but now stranded.



Given the topographical characteristic of the northeastern region where a giant mountain range stretches along the coast, heavy rain continued to batter the area since early on in the ascending trajectory of the typhoon. More than 400 millimeters of rain pelted the city of Sokcho over the past two days. Most of the eastern Gangwon region experienced over 300 millimeters of rain. Even after the rain stops, the regional residents must brace for mud slides and soil loss caused by the weakened foundation.



DP CHAIR TO BE SUMMONED



[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutors probing the 'Baekhyeon-dong favoritism scandal' requested Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to appear for questioning on the 17th of August. Lee may also be summoned related to allegations that Ssangbangwool Group trasnferred money to North Korea. Lee decried these moves as state violence through baseless accusations.



[Pkg]

Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has been questioned by prosecutors three times so far in connection to the Daejang-dong land development scandal and allegations related to the Seongnam city football club.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party (Feb. 10)): This summons, made in such a public way, is nothing short of a humiliating media circus.



He will appear before the prosecution for the fourth time on August 17, to be grilled about the Baekhyeon-dong land development project. He is summoned as a suspect on charges of breach of trust. The opposition chief, while serving as Seongnam mayor in 2015, is accused of making changes to land use terms in order to exclude Seongnam Development Corporation from the project and reduce the supply of private rental homes. Such measures were allegedly meant to benefit private companies who as a result raked in profits of some 300 billion won. Prosecutors believe the largest shareholder of the builder, surnamed Jung, relayed such concerns on the project to Lee's close aide and then policy chief at Seongnam City Hall Jeong Jin-Sang through businessman Kim In-seop, who formerly served in Lee's mayoral campaign. Prosecutors suspect Lee was involved in this process. Reacting to the summons, Lee said the prosecution is bent on bringing him down whenever the current administration is in crisis and argued that history and the Korean people will hand down judgment.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party (Aug. 10)): This is a politically motivated probe aimed to conceal gov't incompetence. Making up a crime is state violence at its worst.



Lee could face yet another summon some time this month related to another case involving alleged cash payments made to North Korea by Ssangbangwool Group. Prosecutors are expected to consider both cases, the Baekhyeon-dong and cash payment scandal, in deciding whether to file for a warrant to arrest Lee.



LAWMAKER GUILTY OF LIBEL



[Anchor Lead]

Representative Chung Jin-suk of the People Power Party has been sentenced to six months in prison for defaming the late President Roh Moo-hyun. While he avoided immediate detention, Chung could lose his parliamentary seat if the verdict stands. He intends to appeal.



[Pkg]

It was back in September of 2017 when the late President Roh Moo-hyun’s family sued then-Liberty Korea Party representative Chung Jin-suk. Chung was accused of writing on his social media that the late President had took his own life following a fight with his wife after he was investigated by the prosecution over a bribery charge. This claim followed an argument about political retaliation with Democratic Party members over the investigation of former President Lee Myung-bak. The prosecution summarily indicted Chung for five million won in fine five years later, but the court exercised its authority to hold an official trial and yesterday sentenced him to six months in prison. The court explained, Chung’s posting had no factual grounds and constitutes a malicious or very careless attack, and thus cannot be protected under the freedom of expression. Also, the late president’s family wished for heavy punishment as the crude and definitive expression seriously damaged the reputation of the former First Couple. However, the court did not take him into custody in court since the detainment of a lawmaker should be done prudently. Chung said he was baffled by the unexpected ruling and vowed to file an appeal.



[Soundbite]

Chung Jin-suk (People Power Party): I can’t accept the ruling. It’s an emotion-driven decision.



If yesterday’s ruling is upheld in the Supreme Court, Chung could lose his seat in the National Assembly.



STABBING SUSPECT APOLOGIZES



[Anchor Lead]

Updates on the Bundang department store stabbing. Choi Won-jong, now facing murder charges, made his first public appearance since his identity was disclosed. While expressing remorse, he maintains he's a victim of group stalking.



[Pkg]

Short Hair. Unshaven face. Choi Won-jong appeared in front of reporters for the first time since he was transferred to prosecutors and his identity was disclosed. He apologized to the victims.



[Soundbite]

Choi Won-jong (Suspect in stabbing attack): I offer condolences to the deceased and I truly apologize to her bereaved family.



Choi said he would write a letter of apology in the detention center. But when asked why he committed such a heinous crime, he repeated he was a victim of group stalking. As his rhetoric on stalking continued, the police tried to restrain him.



[Soundbite]

Choi Won-jong (Suspect in stabbing attack): I thought there were many stalkers near my home. So I wanted to...



Police have concluded that Choi committed the crime because of paranoia over being stalked by someone, as he spent most of his time in isolation and only kept in touch with his family.



[Soundbite]

Park Jung-won (Bundang Police station (Aug. 9)): We've found he had no interaction with anyone in particular.



Police tried conducting a psychopathy test on the suspect, but evaluating him in terms of interpersonal relationships and emotional problems turned out to be impossible due to his schizoid personality disorder. Prosecutors have set up a team of five investigators to further investigate the case. They have also promised support for the victim and her bereaved family.



KIDNAPPED GIRL IN CEBU



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday in Cebu, Philippines, a Korean expatriate's child was abducted in broad daylight, concealed in a travel suitcase. With the swift response of South Korea's embassy and local police, the child was safely returned to their family.



[Pkg]

An eight-year-old Korean girl was kidnapped in a residential area in Cebu, Philippines. Her parents found through security camera footage that a man in his 30s entered their house and abducted the girl by placing her in a large suitcase. The suspect moved the suitcase for hundreds of meters before entering a parking lot and disappearing in a silver vehicle.



[Soundbite]

(Girl's father (VOICE MODIFIED)): He entered the house before my daughter came home and was waiting for her there with a big suitcase. He took the suitcase with him, even though it was very heavy.



Local Koreans posted the news on social media and disclosed the license plate number of the car used in the crime. Upon receiving the report of kidnapping, the Korean Consulate in Cebu immediately contacted local police to locate the suspect's vehicle. About seven hours after the incident, at around 8 p.m., the suspect was apprehended and the girl was rescued unharmed. Sources say she was taken to the hospital to seek medical help and was found to have suffered from immense shock. The girl's family thanked the Korean consulate for its swift actions, which played a crucial role in bringing their daughter back home safely.



JAMBOREE CONCERT READY



[Anchor Lead]

Jamboree participants, who moved to eight regions to evade the typhoon, are now assembling at the Seoul World Cup Stadium for their closing ceremony and a K-POP Concert. Preparations are in full swing to guarantee a safe event.



[Pkg]

The Seoul World Cup Stadium has a capacity of 60-thousand. Stage installations are well under way for the World Scout Jamboree's closing ceremony and a K-POP concert scheduled for Friday evening. The World Organization of the Scout Movement and government officials are conducting onsite inspections while weather forecasters are also on standby to share real time climate information.



[Soundbite]

Choi Hoon (Ministry of the Interior and Safety): Thorough checks are underway to prevent damage to stage installation and facilities.



The closing ceremony begins at 5:30 pm and the concert at 7. The concert lineup includes some of the biggest names in K-POP such as NewJeans, NCT Dream, ITZY, Mamamoo and IVE, who is the latest addition after once being ruled out due to scheduling conflict. The Scouts arrive at the stadium from 2 p.m. and are seated on the stands and ground seats. Civilian guides and some 800 police and fire personnel are deployed to prevent safety accidents.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ji-yoon (Jamboree guide): As a parent I understand how the parents of the youths could be. So I came to ensure the scouts can take with them lasting memories.



Four onsite clinics are set up. Ambulances are standing by to transport patients to nearby hospitals. 30 mobile lavatories are set up and 200 cleaning crews are mobilized.



[Soundbite]

Kang Jung-won (Culture Ministry spokesperson): Meal packets will be served so the scouts can have dinner after the closing ceremony and before the concert.



Jamboree participants who earlier evacuated to eight cities and provinces enjoyed indoor programs for the whole of Thursday prepared by local governments and private organizations to stay clear of Typhoon Khanun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!