POWER ISSUES AT JAMBOREE News Today 입력 2023.08.14 (15:02) 수정 2023.08.14 (16:45)

POWER ISSUES AT JAMBOREE



[Anchor Lead]

The World Scout Jamboree, criticized by its poor organization and operation, has come to a close. Despite past successes in hosting large events, this Jamboree revealed major oversights. Up to its inauguration, 42% of electrical installations failed safety inspections, causing on-site discomfort.



[Pkg]

The World Scout Jamboree was marred with poor preparation, including a lack of electric and communications facilities amid a heat wave.



[Soundbite]

(Volunteer): There were dozens of booths introducing each country's food, but most of them had malfunctioning electric fans. Blackouts occurred repeatedly.



KBS has found that 42% of electrical equipment at the site of the event either failed to pass safety inspections or were not installed. The Korea Electrical Safety Corporation signed a safety inspection deal with the jamboree's organizing committee a month prior to the event. This is how electrical equipment safety was inspected. Inspections were not carried out until the day before the opening ceremony. Of the 343 electrical facilities, 58 were found to be unsafe, while 87 others had not been installed. The reasons behind the lack of safety included short circuits and exposed wiring.



[Soundbite]

(Jamboree participant): In the shower rooms, electrical wires were exposed. It looked dangerous. I found that they were not coated properly.



KESCO said it notified organizers of the problems, claiming the issues were fixed after the opening ceremony, on Aug. 2 and 3. However, even after repairs, there were still problems with power supply.



[Soundbite]

(Volunteer): We could not cook because of blackouts, forcing us to pack up early.



[Soundbite]

Kim Han-kyu (Gender Equality and Family Committee (DP)): If any accidents had occurred, it would have been difficult to respond properly because many participants were minors. It was a dangerous situation.



Lawmakers plan to grill Jamboree officials starting with an interpellation session for the Public Administration and Security Committee on Wednesday.



SCOUTS ENJOY K-CULTURE



[Anchor Lead]

The Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree may have officially concluded, but many participants remain in Korea. In Andong, they experienced the traditional Hahoe mask dance, while in Seoul Plaza, they crafted traditional Korean artifacts, deeply engaging with Korea's cultural heritage.



[Pkg]

Scouts shrug their shoulders while going in circles. They look awkward mimicking an unfamiliar movement but they still enjoy dancing in their own way. This is a Hahoe mask dance program set up for Jamboree participants. In spite of stifling heat, some 100 scouts from the Czech Republic and Romania took part in it.



[Soundbite]

Koval (Czech scout)



They watched the Hahoe mask dance drama performance, an intangible cultural asset of Korea, and were captivated by the traditional artform.



[Soundbite]

Barbora (Czech scout)



Scouts were busy making traditional craft items at another interactive program for Jamboree participants held at Seoul Plaza. They tried their hands at traditional games.



[Soundbite]

Marco (Slovenian scout)



The scouts who remained in Korea even after the Jamboree ended are experiencing Korean culture at various locations around the nation.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Sam-ho (Gyeongsangbuk-do Prov. Gov’t): They had a hard time with the heat. I hope they gain fond memories of World heritage sites and food in Andong and visit Gyeongsangbuk-do again.



The central and local governments will provide full support in lodging, transportation, cultural programs, and tourism so that the scouts can enjoy their stay.



AI BECOMES MORE REAL



[Anchor Lead]

Earlier this year, ChatGPT, an interactive artificial intelligence, swiftly integrated into our daily lives. Beyond simple interactions, it now mimics reality, crafting advanced virtual experiences and even replacing human roles. We've explored the expanding frontiers of this AI phenomenon.



[Pkg]

Actor Choi Min-sik appears on TV looking like he's in his thirties. The only makeup this actor, who is actually in his sixties, put on is a wig. The rest was done by AI technology. Pro golfer KJ Choi looks like he's commentating. But its actually the AI version of Choi whose face was overlaid on someone else's body with the help of AI technology.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Hyun-woo (KBS Reporter): I can be changed into a celebrity even while talking using AI technology. The technology is utilized in multiple areas, like movies and games, since it saves time and money.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ki-yeok (AI Virtual Human researcher): Compared to CGI, Deepfake technology is cheaper and faster.



[Soundbite]

(Do you have a hobby?) Yes, I often walk in the park. (I see. Maybe I can try that too.)



This voice on the phone is that of an AI counselor. The AI program remembers their past conversations so it can serve as a good friend capable of holding heartfelt talks.



[Soundbite]

Hong Seok-hwa (Seoul resident): Nothing feels unnatural when we talk. I feel comforted as if my friend is calling.



Health problems and other notable issues are communicated to a local government body so that prompt measures can be taken.



[Soundbite]

Kim Su-jeong (Seocho-gu Dist. office): There's a limit to how much a person can check on the elderly. But AI can provide more effective care services to more senior citizens.



The local AI industry is estimated to be worth 2.6 trillion won this year, but it's expected to grow to 4.5 trillion won in four years. IT giants such as Naver and Kakao plan to release generative AI based on hyperscale AI technology in the second half of this year and join the global competition to seize the market.



AI REGULATIONS ON HORIZON



[Anchor Lead]

As artificial intelligence advances, distinguishing between AI-generated realities and the actual world has become almost indistinguishable. This poses threats to financial markets and national security, prompting urgent discussions on technological regulations.



[Pkg]

Famed actor Bruce Willis retired from acting after being diagnosed with dementia. But he appeared in an ad. Despite his battle with the disease, he looks healthy in this ad. It is actually a deepfake Bruce Willis created with AI technology. In Hollywood, actors recently went on a strike in protest of a move to use AI-based deepfake actors. Deepfake images are being used for crimes like porn videos and financial fraud schemes. However, it is not easy to pick out the fakes. Here are two images of the same actor. With a detection tool, a deepfake can be found easily. However, there is no guarantee that the identification will always be accurate if human touches are added or a new technology is applied.



[Soundbite]

Hong Soon-won (AI Detection Technology Company): Existing detection tools become useless if AI image creation technologies are developed. Newest technologies are out everyday but there are not enough detection tools.



In response to mounting concerns over the misuse of AI technology, the U.S. government called on IT companies to devise safety measures. EU member nations are negotiating over a draft bill that categorizes and regulates high-risk AI technologies.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kwon Tae-kyoung (Yonsei University): Deepfake is not a problem limited to the U.S. It is a global issue that requires international cooperation to tackle.



In Korea, bills presenting directions and principles for AI regulations are pending at parliament. However, substantial society-wide discussions have not yet been launched.



YOON SET FOR SUMMIT IN U.S.



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol will leave for the U.S. on Thursday to attend a trilateral summit with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Deputy National Security Director Kim Tae-hyo said that Yoon will sit down together with President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the U.S. presidential retreat Camp David on Friday. The three leaders will then have a luncheon together and hold a joint press conference to announce the outcomes of the three-way summit.



LEGISLATIONS BY LAWMAKERS



[Anchor Lead]

Laws are created to address issues. But it can often lead to unintended consequences. This often stems from not assessing the potential impacts beforehand. There are increasing calls for legislators to undergo a preliminary impact assessment before proposing new laws.



[Pkg]

The law on tougher punishment for DUI, which was proposed in 2018, was passed by the parliament in just three months.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ju-young (Then Nat'l Assembly vice speaker (Dec. 2018)): The bill on the partial amendment of the Road Traffic Act has been passed.



But two years later it was ruled unconstitutional. The law says those who commit DUI at least twice are subject to aggravated punishment, but it does not specify the period of time between the offenses that are subject to punishment. In 2011, the National Assembly passed a law on employment stability for part-time instructors. Its implementation was postponed four times, and in 2019, about a year before its enforcement, universities fired their instructors en masse for financial reasons. The so-called "game shutdown law", intended to prevent online game addiction among teenagers, was also scrapped for fear of undermining the nation's gaming sector.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Hong Wan-sik (Konkuk University): Some bills may have a good purpose but be problematic in their details.



All these bills were proposed by lawmakers. Unlike government legislations, which are enacted after legislative announcement, regulatory impact analysis and deliberation by the State Council, those proposed by lawmakers are not analyzed in terms of their impact and adverse effects. They can be proposed if at least 10 lawmakers are in favor, making the legislative process simple. The share of bills tabled by lawmakers in parliament keeps growing by the year, recently reaching 97%. There are calls for the impact of legislations proposed by lawmakers to also be analyzed in advance. A bill on the revision of the National Assembly Act has also been proposed.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party (July 10)): Some say there are too many bills. It's also questionable if initiating many laws by lawmakers is beneficial to the public, the economy and national interests.



Even if the law is passed, it's still unclear how human resources and costs will be handled, and how to solve concerns over the possible impact on the lawmakers' legislative activities.



OFFICIAL PICKS ON TEACHER



[Anchor Lead]

It has been found that an education ministry official reported his child's teacher for child abuse and unjustly pressured the child's school and the municipal education office to suspend the teacher from duties. The teacher was removed from duties in last November. According to a report by a panel on protecting teachers' rights, the ministry official visited the elementary school's principal and the Sejong City Office of Education in October last year. He called for having the teacher suspended from duties and even threatened to tell the media if his demand was not accepted. The official was removed from duties.



STUDENT COMMUNITY SERVICE



[Anchor Lead]

In schools, from elementary to high school, 'community service' is a disciplinary action for students, aiming for introspection. Yet, many are left unguided due to insufficient programs. A local education office has now introduced a special program to tackle this problem.



[Pkg]

Last year, 830 students in elementary, middle and high schools in Gyeongsangnam-do Province were told to do community service as their penalty for school violence and infringement on teachers' rights. They do their volunteer work at libraries, public clinics, and nursing homes. They worked between four to thirty hours, but their community service work did not produce the desired result of self-examination.



[Soundbite]

(Gyeongnam OO library employee (Community service location)): Since we have our own work, we can't focus on individual students. They just passed the time rather than being contrite.



To address this problem, the Gyeongsangnam-do Office of Education introduced a pilot community service program titled "BomBom" in June. The students can meet BomBom committee members one-on-one in twenty-seven public libraries. The committee is made of teachers, police officers, and professional counselors.



[Soundbite]

Ha Gyeong-nam (‘BomBom’ committee member): I teach them about restorative questions which ask them to project themselves in other people's shoes to help their empathy to grow.



The students who completed their community service said they looked back on their mistakes and promised to respond more prudently in similar circumstances.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-gyu (Gyeongsangnam-do Office of Education): They say that they felt respected and comforted by the teachers for the first time in their lives.



The Office of Education will expand educational community service program BomBom to 18 cities and counties in the fall semester.

입력 2023-08-14 15:02:50 수정 2023-08-14 16:45:06

