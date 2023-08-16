YOON MARKS LIBERATION DAY News Today 입력 2023.08.16 (15:05) 수정 2023.08.16 (16:45)

YOON MARKS LIBERATION DAY



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday was the 78th Liberation Day. President Yoon Suk Yeol highlighted that the independence movement was to establish a democratic nation. He emphasized that today's administration upholds this 'freedom' and now views Japan, which shares these values, as a collaborative partner.



[Pkg]

Amid rows of honor guards holding the Korean flag, President Yoon Suk Yeol enters the hall with two veterans. In front of an audience including the patriots who fought in the Independence Army based in Manchuria, Yoon talked about the significance of the independence movement.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The movement was a nation-building effort to establish a free democratic nation that respects liberty, human rights and the rule of law.



Yoon addressed the debate over whether the nation's beginning was marked by the creation of a formal government or a preceding provisional one. He said all endeavors were steps towards constructing a free nation. He, however, did not comment on how to interpret independence efforts made by left-leaning activists. Yoon said the current administration succeeds the spirit of freedom enshrined in the liberation movement. The president also said Japan is now a partner for cooperation that shares universal values, such as freedom. Yoon did not mention past colonial issues, such as Japan's wartime sex slavery.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): S. Korea and Japan should engage in future-oriented exchange and cooperation as economic and security partners.



He also emphasized cooperation with Washington and Tokyo and with NATO, for the sake of freedom and peace. He said this week's summit at Camp David with the U.S. and Japan will mark a new milestone in three-way coordination. On North Korea, Yoon called for peace that is based on overwhelming military power. He also stressed that the international community should pressure Pyongyang into talks rather than making a direct proposal.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): S. Korea will work with the int'l community to persuade N. Korea to join the path of dialogue and cooperation and enhance its livelihoods.



Yoon reiterated the importance of freedom in areas of market economy and efforts to eradicate cartels and bolster teachers' authority.



YOON'S FATHER PASSES AWAY



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's father, Yonsei University professor emeritus Yoon Ki-joong, passed away yesterday at age 92. The President arrived at the funeral altar set up at Severance Hospital in the evening to receive mourners. Government officials, political figures, and religious leaders paid their respect to the dead. The Office of the President said that the funeral will be held by his family so that the president wouldn't be away from his duty for long and respectfully declined visits by ordinary Koreans.



"KING SEEKS REFUGE"



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea's Korean Central News Agency claimed today that Private Second Class Travis King confessed that he decided to come to North Korea because he had been inhumanely abused and discriminated in the U.S. military. The North Korean state media reported that King wishes to seek asylum in North Korea or in a third country. Earlier last month, the American soldier was supposed to be repatriated to the U.S. after being detained for assault in South Korea, but he ran away without boarding a flight at Incheon International Airport. Then he crossed the border to the north while touring the Joint Security Area on July 18th.



AFFORDABLE PACKED MEALS



[Anchor Lead]

In the midst of stable inflation trends, the price of dining out has been sharply rising. Among the items, one in particular stands out: convenience store lunch boxes. Despite the inflation, these meals remain among the least affected. We've looked into the reason behind this phenomenon.



[Pkg]

Cleaned rice, carried by a conveyor belt, continuously goes into a rice cooker. A huge pot is filled with stir fried pork. When the food is all cooked, they immediately go into the freezer.



[Soundbite]

Kim Se-jin (Factory worker): The food is frozen after cooking to prevent germ growth.



Rice and side dishes are neatly placed in a container and then wrapped. This is how packed lunches sold at convenience stores are made.



[Soundbite]

Han Ji-an (Factory worker): We produce over 20,000 meals a day, which has doubled from the past.



These items are known for their price competitiveness. Such packed meals sold at the top four convenience store chains are still priced in the 4,000 won range, with some selling at the same price as four years ago. The consumer price index includes 33 dining-out items and of this total, only convenience store lunch boxes have maintained single digit price growth in the past 3 years. The price of ingredients that go into making them has risen sharply but the meals managed to fend off steep price hikes and keep costs low through increased production.



[Soundbite]

(Convenience store sector official): Joint purchase of raw materials enables an economy of scale where expanded production leads to price competitiveness.



Consumers who buy these packed meals also tend to buy other items together such as drinks, which also helps convenience stores' bottom line. In fact, a survey shows the sale of a single lunch box typically brings additional spending of some 2,000 to 3,000 won by the buyer.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Min-jung (Seoul resident): I like to have lunch with protein drinks. I bought eggs today to stay full.



Sales of packed meals are growing by at least 20% each year. Based on the steadfast price competitiveness in this high inflation era, convenience stores expect sales to grow even further.



POOR JAMBOREE PREPARATION



[Anchor Lead]

Organizers of the Jamboree which concluded last week faced a wave of complaints over insect infestations and restroom hygiene. Despite anticipating these issues, they're criticized for poor preparations. Authorities had already highlighted the challenges of pest control, suggesting individual measures as the best solution. Shockingly, only 15 staff were initially assigned for restroom upkeep.



[Pkg]

Besides the scorching heat, bugs were also a problem for the scouts at the jamboree site.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-soo (Director, Jamboree-designated hospital (Aug. 4)): Sand flies feed on flesh. Arthropods and bugs also cause blisters when they bite people.



The World Scout Jamboree organizing committee knew this would happen, and even convened meetings on pest prevention measures in January and April. Records of the meetings show sprinkling pesticides by drone would only have a limited effect because of the wind, while aerosols would only last for three hours. The KDCA suggested that in a rural environment like the jamboree site, it would be more effective for individuals to protect themselves using insect repellents when needed rather than conducting preventive measures. Nearly 700 million won in state funds had already been invested in pest control, but the organizers concluded that the best measure would be using individual bug repellents. It's also been found that poor preparation was behind a toilet sanitation issue, which emerged shortly after the start of the jamboree. The organizers initially planned to hire only 15 people to clean more than 300 toilets to be used by over 40-thousand people. Moreover, they were to be cleaned only once a day.



[Soundbite]

Matt Hyde (Head, UK Scout (Aug. 7))



As hygiene couldn't be maintained, more staff were deployed, but complaints continued, prompting organizers to deploy 100 more workers during the event. The Board of Audit and Inspection is preparing a probe into the World Scout Jamboree debacle. There is more and more evidence showing that the event was doomed to fail.



STOCK READING ROOM SCAM



[Anchor Lead]

Reports are emerging about investors deceived by 'Director Kim Woo-jin' in stock group chats. Using a model's stolen photo, he primarily targeted elderly investors. Caution is advised as he may still be active under another name.



[Pkg]

This is a so-called stock reading room, a group chat room for stock investment consultation. A sixty-something man surnamed Lee joined the chat room after getting an ad message last January. The person who recommended investment items was Director Kim Woo-jin who works in a mid-sized securities firm. He had an online business card from a securities firm with a profile photo. Mr. Lee trusted him enough to invest 40 million won but he lost most of the money.



[Soundbite]

Lee (Victim of ‘Reading Room’ scam (VOICE MODIFIED)): I made some profit, about KRW 1 mn. He told me he could make me more money.



This sixty-something woman surnamed Kang invested 150 million won and lost 140 million.



[Soundbite]

Kang (Victim of ‘Reading Room’ scam (VOICE MODIFIED)): I thought he was clean-cut and bright, that the young man was smart.



Kim pretended to have made a profit and convinced these people to invest more money. When they tried to get their money back later, they found out that the stock trading program was fake and the bank account where they sent their money was a stolen one. After crying foul play in the chat room, they were kicked out and lost contact with Kim.



[Soundbite]

Lee (Victim of ‘Reading Room’ scam (VOICE MODIFIED)): I visited the securities firm, but they told me that they don't deal in futures trading and there was no employee by that name.



The profile photo of Director Kim Woo-jin was that of a working fashion model. He could be conning other people under a different name and a different photo.



[Soundbite]

Park Beom-jun (Model, Victim of Identity theft): I never imagined that my picture would be used in a scam. I was so shocked.



More than one thousand people had joined Kim Woo-jin's stock reading room. Police have launched an investigation after having received roughly thirty reports of such fraud from across the nation.



MISLABELING CHINESE GOODS



[Anchor Lead]

Domestic and Chinese ginseng and pine mushrooms can differ in price by up to fifty times. A Bonghwa, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province merchant has been arrested for falsely selling Chinese products as local. Sales to just one customer exceeded 300 million won, with potential for greater damages.



[Pkg]

A store in Seoul selling wild ginseng. The sales clerk places ginseng in a box.



[Soundbite]

(Sales clerk (VOICE MODIFIED)): It's local wild ginseng from Bonghwa-gun County.



A woman in her 50s bought wild ginseng and pine mushrooms at this store to re-sell them later. She bought wild ginseng, claimed to be from Bonghwa, for a relatively cheap price of 200,000-300,000 won per root. She also bought pine mushrooms, also claimed to be from Bonghwa, for 700,000 won per kilogram. She bought a total of 330 million wons worth of ginseng and mushrooms at this store from Sept. 2021. She didn't suspect anything because she was introduced to the store by someone she knew until she began receiving complaints from her customers.



[Soundbite]

(Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)): I began to have doubts when my customers asked for refunds because the products were rotten or not fresh.



It turned out the store disguised Chinese cultivated ginseng as domestically grown ones. The woman says distinguishing domestic ginseng and pine mushrooms from Chinese ones with the naked eye was not easy, as they looked very similar.



[Soundbite]

(Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)): They are of the same age, but they have different shapes of root. Domestic one has soil on its roots.



Police launched an investigation and requested three government agencies identify the country of origin of the products in question. But experts said an accurate verification of the products was difficult because they were frozen. Despite the probe, the store continued selling the products, and even threatened the woman for reporting it to the police.



[Soundbite]

(Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)): They sent me five letters, threatening to kill me. I still feel threatened.



Police traced a distribution network for six months and found that the products in question were wild ginseng and pine mushrooms from China sold at a traditional market in Seoul. Police have sent the seller to prosecutors on the charges of fraud and intimidation, and are planning to look for more victims.



AI CREATES FREEDOM FIGHTERS



[Anchor Lead]

Previously seen only in black and white, independence activists Yu Gwan-sun and An Jung-geun have been vividly revived through AI. Marking Liberation Day yesterday, the rebirth offers a profound connection to the spirit of independence.



[Pkg]

Color is added to an old black and white photo of prominent freedom fighter An Jung-geun. He even starts to make facial expressions. The sad eyes of the 30-year-old activist during imprisonment. The image captures his fervent desire for Korean independence.



[Soundbite]

If I hear the sound of independence in heaven, I will certainly dance and cry hurray.



The baby-faced 17 year old student activist Yu Gwan-sun. Her facial features are also brought to life. She talks about her unrelenting spirit despite brutal torture.



[Soundbite]

My shout for independence was a justified act to take our country back.



Images of the two independence fighters recreated through artificial intelligence have been unveiled at the Independence Hall of Korea to mark Liberation Day. The moving pictures provide a different perspective than just still photos and writings.



[Soundbite]

Gang Ji-hyeong (Cheonan resident): I can better feel their sacrifice, determination and pain.



The Independence Hall has restored some 200 pieces of photos and documents using AI over the past 4 years, in collaboration with a local company.



[Soundbite]

Na Tae-yeong (SK telecom): In case of Yu's photo, her inmate number was scanned on the surface. So we removed that and patched up some cloth over it to make it natural.



The technology has led to more vivid exhibitions and the showcase of unforeseen records which could not be displayed due to concerns of damage.



[Soundbite]

Han See-jun (President, Independence Hall of Korea): We will incorporate AI to help the public gain a deeper understanding of the independence movement with greater convenience.



Iconic figures are brought to life 78 years after the nation's independence. Recreation of more patriotic figures using AI is also in the pipeline to further promote the significance of Korean liberation.

