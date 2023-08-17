INSPECTING JAMBOREE MESS News Today 입력 2023.08.17 (15:02) 수정 2023.08.17 (16:47)

INSPECTING JAMBOREE MESS



[Anchor Lead]

Regarding controversy surrounding the World Scout Jamboree, the Board of Audit and Inspection has commenced a comprehensive collection of materials. They are gathering information not only from central government agencies like the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family but also from the Jeollabuk-do Provincial Government and the Jamboree organizing committee.



[Pkg]

The Board of Audit and Inspection announced that it will inspect all phases of the World Scout Jamboree, from the initial planning, organization, operation to closing. The BAI is expected to first probe whether it was appropriate to select Saemangeum as the event site. It had been consistently pointed out that the reclaimed land is not appropriate for camping because of the drainage issue.



[Soundbite]

(Jeollabuk-do Prov. Gov't official (VOICE MODIFIED)): Drainage was an issue because reclaimed soil doesn't drain well.



Budget execution is another issue to be scrutinized. The total cost of the Jamboree was 117.1 billion won, including the 40 billion won in fees from the participants. The organizing committee spent 87 billion won on labor, operation, and business support. But only 13 billion won was spent on campground facilities such as restrooms and shower booths. It was also noted that not enough money was allocated for cleanup and cooling items.



[Soundbite]

(Jamboree participant (VOICE MODIFIED)): My worry of the day was how to take care of the my bathroom business in one go. There was practically no cleanup crew.



The audit board will also inspect if it was appropriate for public officials to go on roughly ninety overseas business trips to apparently learn about other Jamborees. BAI is collecting audit materials from the five Jamboree-associated organizations, including the mostly-blamed Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, the Jeollabuk-do Provincial Government, and the Jamboree organizing committee.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kwan-young (Jeollabuk-do governor (Aug. 14)): The truth will be revealed when the work details of the central government, organizing committee, and the local government body are inspected.



[Soundbite]

Jo Min-gyeong (Gender ministry spokesperson (Aug. 14)): Budget allocation and execution will be probed thoroughly in BAI.



The BAI put to work staff members from three different divisions simultaneously to gather probe materials. They also plan to launch on-site inspections shortly.



FLOOD SURVIVORS SPEAK OUT



[Anchor Lead]

Footage from the Osong underpass flood's vehicle dashcam, which left 24 victims, has been released by survivors. Distressed by the month-long lack of accountability, they've lodged complaints against tunnel management officials.



[Pkg]

A car is thrust back by a rapid current of muddy water. A bus cannot move forward anymore. A large truck behind it tries to stop it from being pushed back, but to no avail. Cars ahead, carried away by the strong current, end up crashing into those behind them. People barely manage to escape through car sunroofs and windows. Some escape from the tunnel by holding onto the median. With water filling up the tunnel in a matter of seconds, the cars ended up being trapped in a row. Those who manage to escape from their vehicles try to walk out of the tunnel, but the water is rising quickly. Some barely survive by climbing the cars floating in the water. This person has called the rescue service, but the situation is already out of control.



[Soundbite]

(119 emergency hotline (VOICE MODIFIED)): This is the rescue service. How can I help you? (This place is flooded.) (People are trapped in here.) Hold on.



[Soundbite]

(119 emergency hotline (VOICE MODIFIED)): Is it Gungpyeong 2 Underpass? (The underpass...) Are you using Bluetooth? (I'm...) I can't hear you. Try switching it off and calling again.



With no help in sight, the survivors try their best to save as many people as possible by literally extending their arms and reaching out. The survivors of the tunnel flood in Osong made a public appearance for the first time since the tragedy a month ago to let the public know what happened at the time. They are outraged because no one seems to care as they grapple with mental trauma in addition to financial hardships.



[Soundbite]

(Osong underpass flood survivor): I need the right to be safe like any other citizen, and the right to start living a normal life again as a victim.



Around 10 survivors of the Osong tunnel flood have set up a council to file complaints against the governor of Chungcheongbuk-do Province, the mayor of Cheongju, and the chief of the National Agency for Administrative City Construction for violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. They also filed complaints against the acting chief of the Chungbuk Fire Service HQs, the chief of the Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency, and the chief of the Cheongju Heungdeok Police Station for dereliction of duty.



NEW LOGO 'SEOUL, MY SOUL'



[Anchor Lead]

Seoul has unveiled its design in line with a new slogan. Initially, a design proposed by an external agency faced backlash, prompting a citizen re-competition. Despite various challenges, the Seoul city government plans to promote the city with its new slogan and brand.



[Pkg]

The new colorful, promotional logo for Seoul city is "Seoul My Soul". Seoul's new city branding features a heart, an exclamation mark, and a smiley face among the letters. The icons symbolizing love, inspiration, and pleasure are marked in vibrant colors. The slogan has an attached subhead which translates roughly to "hearts come together to make Seoul".



[Soundbite]

Oh Se-hoon (Seoul Mayor): In the midst of boring and mundane everyday life, Seoul's brand should put a smile on your face.



The Seoul metropolitan government plans to set up sculptures of the new logo at three landmark locations to promote the city. The old slogan of "I Seoul U" will be replaced after eight years at work. The Seoul government had spent 20 million won to commission the branding project, but the result faced criticism as being outdated. So in May the city held a public contest offering prize money worth 13 million won. The winner was combined with the capital's existing tourism brand "My Soul Seoul", which sparked criticism that the city's new promotional logo was too similar to the tourism logo.



[Soundbite]

Hong Seong-tae (Seoul Metropolitan Gov't): It may resemble the tourism brand, but we've made major changes. The colors are more saturated and vibrant.



The Seoul government spent at least 300 million won to select the new slogan and city branding. It also took more than a year to decide on both. The city government also plans to minimize additional spending by recycling the steel used in the retiring 'I Seoul U' sculpture.



MULTI-CHILD FAMILY CRITERIA



[Anchor Lead]

Amid the ongoing low birth rate trend, concerns arose over the high three-child threshold for multi-child households. Now, both central and local authorities will reduce this criteria from three to two children, also expanding parenting and educational support.



[Pkg]

At the ministerial conference on social relations, the government has decided to lower the threshold for multi-child benefits provided by each ministry from three children to two. First off, the criterion for the special supply of public housing for households with multiple children will be eased to two children by the end of 2023. The government will also consider easing the criteria for the special supply of private-sector housing. The relevant laws will be amended to expand automobile acquisition tax exemptions and cuts, which so far have been provided to families with three children, to those with two children as well. Benefits for using state-run cultural facilities such as the National Theater and museums will also be expanded to families with two children. The government has also vowed to expand financial support for parenting and education for multi-child households. The education ministry will grant eligibility for elementary school care programs to multi-child families. The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family will alleviate the financial burden of parenting by offering extra discounts on child care services according to the number of children. Local support in terms of elementary, middle and high school education costs, which were so far provided from the third child, will be expanded to families with two children or will be provided from the first child. The criteria on multi-child households, which differ by region, will be unified.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ju-ho (Minister of Education): The criteria on multi-child families, which differed by region, will be unified from three children to two, and policies for multi-child households will be diversified by the local governments based on demand.



The governments of Busan and Daegu cities plan to lower their criteria on multi-child households to two children in October 2023 and January 2024, respectively.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The National Office of Investigation says municipal and provincial police agencies are now looking into assigned cases in relation with the omission of steel reinforcement bars in 15 apartment complexes, which were developed by the Korea Land and Housing Corporation. As part of the investigation, the Gwangju Metropolitan Police raided the headquarters office of the state-run developer in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, on Wednesday.

The government will extend a tax cut on fuel for two more months until the end of October. The current discount was set to expire on August 31. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho announced the decision in a press conference at the Sejong government complex on Wednesday. He said the extension is aimed at helping ease a burden on the people amid rising global oil prices. The minister added that the government will decide on whether to again extend the tax cut based on international oil prices around late October.



PYRAMID SCHEME BUSTED



[Anchor Lead]

The CEO of a company, claiming to profit by selling returned goods from online shopping sites overseas, has been arrested. The firm operated in a multi-level marketing style and it's estimated that around 30,000 victims have been affected with investments amounting to approximately 500 billion won.



[Pkg]

A business briefing held by an investment company. It solicits investments for a business model, which it said became promising during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business plan is to purchase returned products from online shopping sites at a cheaper price and re-selling them overseas at a higher price point. The company presented its shipment records and photos of warehouses stocked with sellable merchandise.



[Soundbite]

Lee (Company head (VOICE MODIFIED)): Our members need to grow rich. When that happens, do you know who will be most ecstatic? Me.



Introduced by his friend, this man invested in the company in February. He was guaranteed a compound interest of 2.5 percent per day. He invested ten million won and it doubled to 20 million won in a month. His investment soon snowballed to over 100 million won.



[Soundbite]

(Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)): I was told that large companies did away with inventories through it so it was a profitable business with a yield of 20 to 30 percent.



However in June, the company stopped paying profits, saying its computer system was hacked. It became nearly impossible to keep in contact with the company head, surnamed Lee. The company's warehouse store is now closed down. It was a multi-level marketing scheme in which members are promised additional proceeds if they bring in new investors. The company was found to have attracted investments worth some 500 billion won from about 30,000 people.



[Soundbite]

(Investment solicitor (VOICE MODIFIED)): When you introduce someone new, you are given ten percent of the investment. So a cycle is born to encourage more introductions.



An insider familiar with the company's internal affairs said that despite the huge amount of investments, the company was never operated properly.



[Soundbite]

(Investment solicitor (VOICE MODIFIED)): I learned that the head had used investments personally. It was mainly spent on leisure. He also invested in illegal funds in Vietnam.



On Tuesday, police arrested the company head on charges of fraud and illegal financing activities.



DEBRIS FOULS UP LAKE



[Anchor Lead]

Lake Daecheongho, the central region's primary water source, is battling trash influx from recent monsoons and typhoons. The early onset of heatwaves has also accelerated algae blooms, raising concerns for water quality.



[Pkg]

Piles of trash form islands in the middle of a lake. Heavy equipment is brought to collect and sort the trash piles on land. Mountains of debris are found in another area near a body of water.



[Soundbite]

Bang Han-seok (Seokho-ri village chief): We had no debris for 3 years, but the typhoon created much rubbish. Somebody has to clean up the trash floating down from upstream.



It is estimated that the six-day-long torrential rain last month and the recent typhoon had caused roughly 20,000 cubic meters of trash to float into Daecheongho Lake from upstream. The amount of trash exceeds the amount 1,300 25-ton trucks could carry. As the surface water temperature soared above 33 degrees Celsius, about 7,000 toxic blue-green algae cells per milliliter were observed in some waters. Subsequently, an algae alert was issued for the Muneui and Chudong areas of Daecheongho Lake. The green tide appeared about 40 days earlier than in previous year, but the debris clearing work, already underway for nearly a month, is likely to take three more weeks.



[Soundbite]

Park Dae-jin (Korea Water Resources Corporation): This year's long heat wave and high precipitation make our job difficult. But we'll pull all the available resources and manpower.



Drinking water management has become crucial as the algae alert at Daecheongho Lake is highly likely to be upgraded or expanded within a few weeks.

