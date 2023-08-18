WOMAN ASSAULTED IN PARK News Today 입력 2023.08.18 (15:05) 수정 2023.08.18 (16:45)

WOMAN ASSAULTED IN PARK



[Anchor Lead]

In broad daylight on a trail surrounding a park in Seoul, a man was apprehended by the police for assaulting and sexually attacking a woman he had just encountered. The victim is currently unconscious and in a critical condition. The assailant has confessed, stating that he approached the woman with the intention to commit rape.



[Pkg]

Two police cars pass by an apartment complex. Soon afterwards an ambulance arrives. An emergency call was received from a hiking area near the apartment complex at 11:44 a.m. Thursday. The caller said a young woman was screaming out for help.



[Soundbite]

(Eyewitness (VOICE MODIFIED)): I heard her shouting ‘Help!’ and asking to call the police. She said she was being raped.



About 25 minutes after the police were mobilized, the suspect, a man in his 30s, was taken into custody. He was with the victim at the time near the hiking area. The woman had some of her clothing taken off. Her head was bleeding. She was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but lost her consciousness and is currently in critical condition. The suspect committed the crime in the woods away from the hiking trail. He admitted to assaulting the woman with metallic weapons he was holding in his hands. Two pieces of weapons were found at the scene. KBS has found the man admitted to having committed the crime by telling the police he approached the woman with the intent to rape. At first he said he pushed the victim to make her fall down, but later said she tripped and fell because of a tree branch. A police investigation has revealed the man did not know the victim personally. The results of a simple drug test came back negative, and the suspect was not drunk, either. He has no criminal record beside being suspended for indictment for desertion during military service. Police are investigating if the suspect used illegal drugs and are checking his medical records.



DP CHAIR GRILLED FOR 13 HRS



[Anchor Lead]

Amid the 'Baekhyeon-dong development favoritism' controversy, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was interrogated for over 13 hours. Lee criticized the prosecution's approach, and they are now contemplating an arrest warrant for him.



[Pkg]

Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung appeared for questioning by the prosecution as a suspect on Thursday. Leaving the prosecutors office after an interrogation that lasted over 13 hours, Lee blasted the investigation, just as he did when he arrived for questioning.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): The facts themselves pose no problem. I can't shake off the thought that prosecutors are tying in the facts to the case with a set goal in mind.



He argued that breach of trust charges apply to the Korea Food Research Institute which sold its land site on condition of changes to the land use terms but signed a deal at a price that did not reflect that change, and also to the Land Ministry which approved that transaction. Lee is accused of breach of trust connected to alleged favors he provided in a land development project in the Baekhyeon-dong area in Seongnam city. Prosecutors grilled him over details of the project which took place when he was the city's mayor. Investigators reportedly prepared 300 pages of questions. Lee meanwhile submitted a 30 page statement instead of giving responses but is also known to have answered questions occasionally when it was necessary. A summary of his statement that was made public shows the opposition chief contending that changes made to land use terms and a reduction in private rental home supply were due to requests made by the former government and the Food Research Institute. Lee earlier refuted allegations saying that he did not take a penny in personal profit. But the prosecution hit back saying that profit taking has little relevance to breach of trust. In a separate case, Lee was also questioned on charges of prodding a trial witness to give favorable testimony for him and commit perjury. The trial concerns decades-old allegations that Lee, while as a lawyer, impersonated a prosecutor to extract testimony from a public official. Considering the gravity of the Baekhyeon-dong scandal probe, prosecutors will review whether to seek a warrant to arrest the DP chief.



RESTORING TEACHERS' AUTHORITY



[Anchor Lead]

Following the tragic death of an elementary school teacher, demands to bolster teachers' authority have intensified. The government has released guidelines allowing teachers to confiscate students' mobile phones and, when necessary, to physically intervene during disruptions.



[Pkg]

A high school student posted a video of himself eating noodles during class. At the time, the teacher could only restrain him verbally. The Ministry of Education now notified that an elementary, middle or high school teacher can take away a student's mobile phone if the student continues to use the phone during class even after being warned twice. In a case of emergency when the student is likely to cause harm to self or to others, the instructor is allowed to physically restrain the student.



[Soundbite]

Koh Yeong-jong (Ministry of Education): Physical punishment for discipline is a no. The enforcement ordinance of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act states that a teacher cannot use bodily force or a tool to harm a student.



A student interfering with a lesson can be moved to another seat or even outside the classroom. In such circumstances, however, the school should immediately notify the student's guardian. New parent-teacher meeting guidelines have been designed to keep a teacher from being subjected to a parent's malicious complaints. A teacher can refuse a meeting with parents outside of working hours or duties, and stop the meeting when abusive language is used.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ju-ho (Minister of Education): An appointment for a meeting should be made to agree on the date and method. The teacher is given the right to refuse or stop a meeting.



The Ministry also announced the notices on the protection of kindergarten instructors. When a parent interferes with educational activities, the child can be suspended or expelled. The Education Ministry plans to rush the notice legislation process so that the new guidelines can be implemented in schools and kindergartens from September 1st.



"N. KOREA PREPS ICBM LAUNCH"



[Anchor Lead]

The National Intelligence Service reports that North Korea is preparing to launch an ICBM, targeting the South Korea-U.S.-Japan summit. Meanwhile, North Korea's economic crisis deepens, with starvation deaths this year already doubling the five-year average.



[Pkg]

A missile research complex in Saneum-dong on the outskirts of Pyongyang. It's home to a missile factory about 12,000 square meters in size, covered with a blue roof. It's believed to be used to assemble liquid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles. The National Intelligence Service has found recently that ICBM launch vehicles have been quite active in this area. The NIS has analyzed that there are continuous signs of an ICBM launch, such as propellants being frequently moved out of the liquid fuel factory. The spy agency believes Pyongyang is preparing to launch an ICBM or a military reconnaissance satellite around its founding anniversary on September 9th or around the South Korea-U.S.-Japan trilateral summit.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Sang-Bum (Intelligence Committee (PPP)): The NIS has reported that N. Korea is preparing provocations such as ICBM launch in retaliation to trilateral summit or S. Korea-U.S. military drills.



The NIS says military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is also expected to gain pace. When Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu visited the North recently, the two sides apparently agreed on a military cooperation plan. The NIS speculates that Russia's core nuclear missile technologies could be transferred to North Korea. Meanwhile, the North Korean economic crisis keeps deteriorating. As of last month, more than 240 North Koreans have died from starvation this year alone, twice as many as the average number for the past five years. The NIS says a special agency has been set up in the North to ferret out dissenters, as a growing number of North Koreans in their 20s and 30s are protesting the regime.



CHINA'S DEBT CRISIS FEAR



[Anchor Lead]

China's major real estate developer, 'Biguiyuan', is facing increased likelihood of default, intensifying concerns of an economic downturn. Trust companies that have invested in firms like Biguiyuan are also showing signs of potential cascading defaults, struggling to make cash payouts.



[Pkg]

People rushed to Zhongrong International Trust headquarters, the largest trust company in China that reportedly operates more than 82 billion dollars in investments. These customers are here to demand their money back.



[Soundbite]

(Investors): We're not here to cause a scene. (We're here to get our money.) Please tell us what is going on.



It's been confirmed that Zhongrong International Trust deferred payment on more than ten investment products since the end of July. The trust firm also postponed making cash payments for mature products to three companies. Analysts say the firm's situation is far worse than reported. Rumors are spreading that other trust companies in China have been experiencing difficulty in paying the principles and interests since the end of last year. Concerns mount as Biguiyuan, China's largest real estate developer facing a default risk, admitted its liquidity crunch. Biguiyuan notified the Shanghai Stock Exchange that the company has great uncertainty in repayment of bonds.



[Soundbite]

Fu Linghui (Spokesman, Nat‘l Bureau of Statistics of China): Some real estate companies are experiencing difficulties. Some real estate developers are exposed to liability risks, which swayed market expectations.



New housing prices for July in 70 major cities in China fell compared to the previous year, fueling fears of the Chinese version of the Lehman Brothers collapse. While concerns of an economic crisis sparked by real estate default grow, investment banks around the world have promptly lowered China's economic growth projections for 2023 to below 5%.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

An independent compliance oversight committee of Samsung Group has recommended that Samsung rejoin the Federation of Korean Industries on certain conditions such as leaving the business interest group if corruption such as collusive ties with politicians occurs again. Committee chair Lee Chan-hee told reporters Friday that after Samsung rejoins the FKI but corruption cases continue, it will have to drop out again immediately. If the country's biggest conglomerate returns to the federation, discussions on similar moves by other corporate groups such as SK, LG and Hyundai Motor are also expected to pick up speed.

Ruling People Power Party lawmaker Jung Chan-min who was referred to trial for bribery has been sentenced to seven years in prison and a 500 million won fine, finalized by the Supreme Court. He will also lose his parliamentary seat. Jung was indicted on charges of providing favors to a real estate developer in Yongin in 2016 to 2017 while serving as the city's mayor in return for having his brother and other acquaintances purchase four parcels of land within the project site at a price some 300 million won cheaper than the market rate.



FIRST ECTOPIA CORDIS SURGERY



[Anchor Lead]

Can you believe that a child has lived for over seven years with his heart suspended outside of his body? This story revolves around a young boy from Indonesia who suffers from a rare condition. For the very first time globally, medical professionals from South Korea have successfully conducted a surgery to place this child's heart back inside his chest.



[Pkg]

Michael, a seven-year-old boy from Indonesia, has an adult fist-size heart beating outside of his body in a skin pouch. He has a congenital heart disease called ectopia cordis. Most of the babies with this rare disease are either born dead or cannot survive for more than three days. But Michael has made it to his seventh birthday thanks to the utmost care of his parents.



[Soundbite]

Agustin (Michael's mother): I was always worried he might have a heart attack. He often has difficulty breathing.



After hearing the boy's story from a local church, doctors at Severance Hospital said there was no time to delay treatment.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Shin Yu-rim (Severance Hospital): The boy's heart was sticking out more than expected and it was almost touching his stomach. It was very serious.



But there was no room for the heart inside the boy's chest. Both his lungs and heart could have been damaged if forcibly pushed in. The doctors did not give up and decided to insert his heart in his abdomen instead. They moved the abdominal organs aside and used an artificial diaphragm to make room for the heart before inserting it. The surgery turned out to be a huge success. The heart, which used to dangle outside Michael's body, is no longer protruding. It's the world's first successful surgery on a child with ectopia cordis.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Shin Yu-rim (Severance Hospital): The boy's liver and intestines were swollen after the surgery, but most of the swelling has gone down. He is in stable condition now.



Michael, who used to stay indoors all the time before the surgery, can now play outside and enjoy himself like any other child.



[Soundbite]

Agustin (Michael's mother): It's amazing that his heart, which used to be outside, is now inside his body. I am very grateful.



This story of a miraculous operation continues to give hope to many other patients living with rare diseases.

