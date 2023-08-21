KOREA’S DIPLOMATIC CHALLENGES News Today 입력 2023.08.21 (15:08) 수정 2023.08.21 (16:45)

KOREA'S DIPLOMATIC CHALLENGES



[Anchor Lead]

During the recent S. Korea-U.S.-Japan summit, the three nations agreed to elevate their ties to a 'consultative' level. However, challenges like South Korea-China relations and Japan's planned discharge of contaminated water remain pressing concerns.



[Pkg]

Managing South Korea-China relations has become even more complicated. China is South Korea's number-one trade partner and a country with the strongest influence on North Korea. When it comes to ties with Beijing, Seoul's interests do not coincide with those of Washington and Tokyo. The South Korea-China-Japan summits, which focused on Seoul-Beijing relations, were suspended after 2019. China has not responded yet to the offer to resume the talks. However, China appears to be willing to maintain ties with Korea, which is evident from its decision to resume group tours to Korea after six years. The ASEAN summit slated for next month and the G20 summit could present opportunities to resume such activities. Seoul's top office says it is managing relations with Beijing in the form of foreign ministerial meetings, and its principle of promoting bilateral ties based on mutual respect remains unchanged. In terms of Seoul-Tokyo relations, which serve as a foundation for the trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan, the planned discharge of nuclear wastewater is the biggest challenge. The South Korean government places more importance on ensuring safety by participating in the verification process rather than expressing its opinion on the water discharge itself.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President (Aug. 19)): The international community including S. Korea and Japan should conduct a responsible and transparent inspection of whether it is processed in line with the plan verified by IAEA.



Sources say most of Korea's demands were accepted at the Korea-Japan working-level meetings held three time so far. The remaining task is persuading those who strongly oppose the move. Once the problem is resolved, the follow-up measures of the Korea-US-Japan summit may receive a boost. President Yoon has proposed that next year's trilateral summit be held in Korea.



ULCHI JOINT DRILLS KICK OFF



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea and the U.S. have begun joint military exercises, simulating scenarios from North Korea's provocations and the recent Ukraine conflict, with realistic training continuing until the end of the month.



[Pkg]

South Korea and the United States kicked off the Ulchi Freedom Shield, a round of joint military exercises, on Monday. They are scheduled until August 31st and are conducted in two parts. The first part will be conducted in conjunction with the South Korean government. Some 580,000 people from roughly 4,000 agencies are to participate in the government's drills aimed at preparing against North Korean attacks. The first civil defense drill in six years involving all Koreans will take place on August 23rd. When air-raid sirens go off at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, residents and vehicles must evacuate as if a real attack is occurring.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sung-jun (Joint Chiefs of Staff): The gov‘t-wide readiness will be inspected and national combat capabilities will be upgraded by assisting the government's strengthened exercises.



The latest exercises will include large-scale combined field exercises, expanded from the downsized ones conducted since 2019. More than 30 drills, more than twice the number carried out last year, are scheduled. The war scenario has also been overhauled. Non-military attacks such as electromagnetic pulse attacks and fake news dissemination threats have been added to nuclear and drone offenses. Seoul's military said the exercises reflect the changing security environment learned from the recent war in Ukraine. The U.S. Space Forces are joining the exercises for the first time.



[Soundbite]

Isaac Taylor (Combined Forces Command, UN Command, US Forces Korea)



The military thinks North Korea is likely to use long-range ballistic missiles to provoke the allies and decided to strengthen the monitoring of the North and beef up military readiness.



"KIM JONG-UN VIEWS MISSILE TEST"



[Anchor Lead]

As Korea and the U.S. kicked off annual joint military drills on Monday, North Korea said its leader Kim Jong-un visited a naval fleet on the east coast and oversaw a cruise missile test aboard a warship. According to the North's Rodong Sinmun, the strategic cruise missiles precisely and rapidly hit the target in the test and Kim called on the military to smash the enemy's will to fight if a war breaks out. But it did not reveal when the inspection took place.



CUTTING-EDGE DISPLAYS



[Anchor Lead]

Among the industries led by our companies, display technology stands out. Particularly, our lead in next-generation OLED displays, which can be rolled up like a roll of paper and also folded, is significant. Such displays have immense potential for use in luxury vehicles where interior space is constrained, paving the way for new market opportunities.



[Pkg]

This ultra-small display measures less than five centimeters in length. It can be unrolled to become over five times its length. It is more advanced than the foldable display that enlarges up to two or three times its minimum length. The rollable display is better for narrow, limited spaces. It can be applied to next-gen tablet PCs or TVs. As the panel must be flexible and soft to roll and unroll, it requires advanced technologies.



[Soundbite]

Kim Beom-jin (Samsung Display): The display must be soft but that means it is vulnerable to shocks. The most important tech helps overcome these two obstacles.



A transparent, see-through OLED display. It can be used to replace glass showcases or windows of buses and subway trains. It has great commercial potential. However, it needs to be made more transparent. The goal is to raise the light transmittance from the current 45 percent to 60. Korea is also the global leader in this field. These next-gen OLED panel technologies are particularly useful for in-car screens. More and more high-end cars come with autopilot and self-driving capabilities, so there is a growing need for innovative displays that can be used for in-car entertainment systems. This is why demand is rising for Korea's OLED technologies to produce flexible, high-definition panels that can fit into limited indoor spaces.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Ki-hwan (Director, LG Display): The concept of cars is completely changing into an electric motor-based, smartphone on wheels.



The cutting-edge displays are being installed in premium cars of foreign carmakers. Hyundai will also introduce them to its upmarket models starting late this year.



CADDIES GRAPPLE WITH HEAT



[Anchor Lead]

Despite the onset of autumn, heatwave alerts remain. Amidst the sweltering heat, there are those who work under the blazing midday sun: golf course caddies. Their working conditions in this heatwave are notably challenging.



[Pkg]

A heatwave warning has been issued, but people at this golf course are still enjoying a round under the scorching sun. This busy woman wearing a hat is a caddie. In summer, when the sun rises early, the golf course usually sees a surge in customers. As a result, caddies have to work 12 hours a day, two rounds daily.



[Soundbite]

(Golf caddie): I worked two rounds 4 or 5 times a week during heat waves.



Then what about the caddies' working conditions? The golf course appears all red through a thermal imaging camera, with temperatures reaching 35-40 Degrees Celsius. Temperatures felt by people are even higher because of the geothermal heat. One caddie collapsed early this month while working in the sweltering weather. Despite symptoms of heat exhaustion, she had no other choice but to continue working.



[Soundbite]

(Caddie with 20 years of experience): I passed out for 3-4 minutes. My ophthalmologist said my optic nerve had been damaged because of too much exposure to UV rays.



Caddies often sustain burns due to the scorching sun and geothermal heat.



[Soundbite]

Song Hyun-jin (Caddie with 25 years of experience): My face turned red and became swollen after days of sun exposure. I also had a fever.



The Occupational Safety and Health Act says workers exposed to heat should be guaranteed break time. But it's just a recommendation that is often ignored due to worker shortages.



[Soundbite]

Lee Joo-young (Korean Women's Trade Union): The recommendation says workers need a 10-minute break after every 40 minutes of work. But we cannot afford to do that.



Last month, a caddie collapsed at a golf course in Chungcheongnam-do Province due to hot weather and even died about two weeks later. The caddie labor union says shades and ice packs are the minimal requirements to stay safe during heat waves.



JET SKI USED IN ILLEGAL ENTRY



[Anchor Lead]

Incheon coast guards arrested a Chinese man on charges of violating the immigration act, after he was caught attempting to sneak into Korea riding on a jet ski. While pursuing an unidentified vessel with the Chinese man aboard, the military found the jet ski stuck in the mudflat near Incheon Bridge at 9:23 p.m. on August 16. Coast guards were immediately dispatched and captured the Chinese in his 30s.



GREEN TIDE AT LAKE



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst last month's heatwave, Soyangho Lake in Gangwon-do Province experienced a severe algal bloom. Although fishermen hoped the typhoon would clear out, insufficient rainfall has only weakened the bloom, which now spreads downstream.



[Pkg]

A dock more than ten kilometers downstream from Soyangho Lake where a green algae bloom appeared last month. The river is murky green as if green paint was released into the water. Nothing can be seen under the water surface. The boats are all anchored at the dock. It's been almost a month since a green algal tide was spotted in the upstream area of Soyangho Lake. It is the lake's longest-lasting green algal bloom. The green tide was expected to disappear after Typhoon Khanun passed through, but the green algae remained as the storm brought only 60 millimeters of precipitation.



[Soundbite]

Shin Jae-hun (Fisherman): The precipitation is so low that there's nothing to fish. I get no catch at all.



Most of the debris in the upstream area have been cleared, but a light algal bloom is spreading in the downstream area. It's hard to tell when the algal bloom would disappear as another heatwave hits the area.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Seung-jun (Pukyong Nat'l Univ.): The green tide has only lightened. Given the forecast of high temperatures, the algal bloom at Soyangho Lake is likely to worsen.



The local fishermen along with officials from Korea Water Resources Corporation are working together to remove the algal bloom.



[Soundbite]

Kim Do-gyun (Korea Water Resources Corp.): The green tide likely recurred as water temperature rose after the heatwave. We'll do our best to prevent the spread and to eliminate it.



Fishermen who make their living off of Soyangho Lake are troubled as an unprecedented long-lasting green algal bloom threatens their livelihood.



EVOLVING K-CULTURE



[Anchor Lead]

K-POP, leading the Korean Wave, is undergoing a new evolution. Now, even cyber singers are making their debuts on international stages, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. We bring you a firsthand report from this electrifying scene.



[Pkg]

K-Con 2023 is underway in LA. Unlike last year, the fans are not wearing masks. Crypto.com Arena with 20,000 seats is packed with K-POP fans.



[Soundbite]

Clair Brown (Fan from Washington D.C.)



One of the pre-concert event prizes was a chance for dance contest winners to dance together with their favorite singer.



[Soundbite]

Riley Kurt (Fan from Kansas)



There was a special booth set up for the boy band that won a recent star poll.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-rae (ZEROBASEONE): There was a booth for ZEROBASEONE and I was surprised by all the love. We'll try harder to spread Korean culture and K-POP.



The concert also featured publicity spots for the Korean beauty industry, variety shows, and a meeting with the fans to show the contents creation process. Among the featured stars at this year's concert were cyber singers with more than five million followers on their social media sites.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyun-soo (CJ ENM): We've noticed that K-virtual is becoming a genre by itself. We're the first one to show it to overseas fans.



It is estimated that more than 100,000 fans have been to the concert over three days. In addition to K-POP, other areas of Korean pop culture, such as K-beauty and K-drama, are expected to create a synergy effect to spread Hallyu even wider.

