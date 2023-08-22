SUSPICIOUS N. KOREAN CARGO News Today 입력 2023.08.22 (15:17) 수정 2023.08.22 (16:45)

SUSPICIOUS N. KOREAN CARGO



[Anchor Lead]

Satellite images reveal suspicious activities near the North Korean-Russian border, an area previously flagged by the U.S. for illicit arms trading. With recent significant cargo movement, concerns over potential North Korea-Russia arms deals are escalating.



[Pkg]

Sonbong in Rason, North Korea, which borders Russia. A train depot about 2km from Dumangang Station. Parked on three railways are 27 freight cars measuring 20 meters. There are also ten freight cars that are six meters long. They appear to be ready to depart as soon as they are connected to a locomotive. On the road there are 13 large freight containers lined up, waiting to be loaded onto trains. There are also piles of cargo in the yard. Trains were rarely seen in this area after the border was closed in 2020. But nowadays there is a lot of cargo, as North Korea and Russia are stepping up military cooperation following the Russian defense minister's visit to the North last month.



[Soundbite]

Chung Sung-hak (Korea Inst. for Security Strategy): The cargo is located at a depot about 2km from Dumangang Station. It is likely bound for Russia.



Back in January the White House said this is where North Korea delivered weapons to Russia. Satellite images of the place were also disclosed at the time. While it's difficult to say what kind of cargo it is and where it is bound for from satellite photos alone, it serves as a reason to suspect arms transactions between Pyongyang and Moscow.



[Soundbite]

Cho Han-bum (Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unification): Russia is running out of ammunition in the war on Ukraine. They can be transported en masse by train. N. Korea and Russia are highly likely to begin military cooperation via railways in the near future.



Concerns are rising that North Korea and Russia may begin arms transactions in full gear to satisfy their respective needs securing nuclear missile technologies and supplying shells and missiles for warfare.



MISSILE TEST vs. AIR DRILLS



[Anchor Lead]

As South Korea and the U.S. began their joint military exercises yesterday, North Korea displayed Chairman Kim Jong-un observing a strategic cruise missile test. In response, the South Korean military initiated missile interception drills and plans for extensive field exercises.



[Pkg]

Holding a radio device in hand, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches a missile test from a distance. North Korea insists that it was a strategic cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads. It also said the missile hit the target without error. The North also revealed photos of a naval warship equipped with the "stealth" feature, which is designed to minimize their radar cross section. Kim called on the North Korean Navy to enhance combat capabilities and spur the modernization of naval equipment.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central TV): He called for the enhancement of combat exercise efficiency and ratcheting up battle capabilities from the perspective of war preparations.



But the South Korean military analyzed that it was just an ordinary ship-to-ship missile and failed to hit the target. The military assessed that the North Korean naval vessel from which the missile was fired apparently did not have the stealth feature either. South Korea's Air Force staged defensive counter air drills, as the nation and the U.S. kicked off the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise at midnight on Monday. With fighter jets and antiaircraft missiles mobilized, the air defense exercise focused on tracking down and intercepting enemy aircraft and cruise missiles. During the Ulchi exercise, about 30 massive field maneuvers will take place. President Yoon Suk Yeol said that beginning this year, government-level training on responses to North Korea's nuclear threats will be included in the annual exercise for the first time.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): In order to achieve the purpose of war, North Korea will certainly employ all available means and go so far as to use nuclear weapons.



The Ulchi exercise will also focus on how to counter North Korea's attacks on key state facilities and fake news offensives as well as its nuclear threats.



"N. KOREA TO LAUNCH SATELLITE"



[Anchor Lead]

Japan says it has been notified of North Korea's plans to launch a satellite between Thursday and August 31. The Japan Coast Guard said the regime conveyed plans to designate three maritime danger zones for the launch, two of which are west of the Korean Peninsula and the other is in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines. All three are outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The North notified Japan of similar plans on May 29 and went on to launch a military reconnaissance satellite two days later but failed.



TEST QUESTIONS SOLD ILLEGALLY



[Anchor Lead]

Close to 300 active teachers are revealed to have crafted 'killer questions' for private education firms, with some producing academy textbooks. A notable case saw a teacher earning 480 million won over five years. The Ministry of Education has vowed stern action against such unauthorized activities.



[Pkg]

A math teacher from a private high school in Gyeonggi-do Province created and sold mock test questions to seven large private academies and instructors. The teacher raked in 480 million won in profits since 2018 without a permit to hold another job. Early this month, the education ministry began receiving voluntary reports of for-profit activities from school teachers in the past five years. So far, 297 teachers have reported that they either sold test questions to private academies or produced textbooks for money. Mock test questions account for the majority. Forty-five teachers received over 50 million won in profits. Most of them teach at high schools in the capital region. There were also 188 teachers without permits to hold additional positions. The ministry has decided to first look at whether the voluntary reports are true. Teachers who do not have permits to hold additional positions can be punished for violating the State Public Officials Act. Those who do have the permits but whose activities are found to have obstructed their duties are also subject to disciplinary measures.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jung-yeon (Ministry of Education): Those who violate the ban on for-profit activities can be punished under the Educational Officials Act. They may also be charged with violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act depending on the amount of profits.



Teachers who were involved in for-profit activities and created questions for the CSAT or mock tests will likely be charged with obstruction of business. The ministry will conduct a probe jointly with the Board of Audit and Inspection as there may be more teachers who have not turned themselves in yet. It will also devise guidelines on permits for teachers to hold additional jobs later this year.



EV WEIGHT FACTORED IN TAX



[Anchor Lead]

The government is reviewing changes to the vehicle tax system. KBS obtained reports suggesting electric vehicles will be taxed based on price and weight, potentially raising costs for heavier, pricier models.



[Pkg]

Early this year, the government began devising new policy measures in response to changes in the automotive market including the rise in number of electric vehicles. The key to the measures is a revision of auto taxes. Taxation depends largely on two factors, the car price and its environmental impact. In detail, the key gauge when it comes to gasoline and diesel cars is carbon dioxide emission, while for EVs, it's the weight of the car. It's worthy to note that "weight" has become an important factor in EV taxation.



[Soundbite]

Kim Pil-heon (Korea Inst. of Local Finance): Electric vehicles are relatively heavier, costing more in road repairs. Such factors should be reflected in taxes.



Based on this standard, a Tesla Model S will see taxes rise by more than one million won. Drivers of the domestic Hyundai IONIQ 5 will also pay some 500,000 won more in taxes. The tax burden on internal combustion engine vehicles will also change, with expensive models resulting in a tax payment of up to 1.3 million won. This means reality can be quite different from people's general expectation that they will likely pay less tax if tax standards are based on the car price.



[Soundbite]

Bae Seung-gyeong (Seoul resident): Some imported cars have lower tax than domestic brands. I think it's better to impose taxes based on the price tag.



[Soundbite]

Kim Pil-heon (Korea Inst. of Local Finance): Huge changes will occur in extreme cases. Failure to deliver a sensible plan can cause serious tax resistance.



In parliament, a related bill has also been introduced in support of the tax revision.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yong-woo (Democratic Party (Proposed auto tax revision bill)): It is the govt's role to craft a tax code. Given the bill was proposed 2.5 years ago, the process has suffered delays.



As electric vehicles are set to number some three million units by the year 2030, experts say that revamping the tax scheme is an inevitable task.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission has raised the upper price limit of gifts of agricultural, fishery and livestock products public employees can receive from the current 100,000 won to 150,000 won. Under a revised enforcement ordinance of the anti-corruption Kim Young-ran Act, the price ceiling on gifts for Lunar New Year and Chuseok holidays is also raised from 200,000 to 300,000 won. The scope of gifts is also expanded to include online mobile gift cards and tickets for cultural events. However, gift certificates such as for department stores that can be exchanged into cash are excluded.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a South Korean pastor accused of sexually assaulting young North Korean defectors. The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant on Monday for the famous pastor known for rescuing over a thousand defectors over two decades. He is accused of sexually abusing at least eight North Korean minors at a boarding school he operates.



ILLEGAL USE OF STREAMS



[Anchor Lead]

Last week, in Jangseong, Jeollanam-do Province, a restaurant illegally blocked a stream, leading to a tragic drowning accident involving two elementary school siblings. Such unlawful operations continue unchecked, with businesses diverting streams for commercial use.



[Pkg]

A mountain stream in Damyang-gun County, Jeollanam-do Province. There are so many wooden benches set up that the stream cannot be seen. The benches were installed by a nearby restaurant. The restaurant owns half of the area and the other half is owned by the state. But the restaurant virtually uses the entire area for its business.



[Soundbite]

(Restaurant owner (VOICE MODIFIED)): How are we illegally occupying state land? People can access that land only by passing through our private land.



A restaurant in Jangseong-gun County, Jeollanam-do Province trapped stream water and set up benches over it. It pulled water in from a nearby mountain stream, which is illegal.



[Soundbite]

(Restaurant owner (VOICE MODIFIED)): We know pulling stream water for private use is banned, but tourists come and there is no other way to get by. But we don't pollute the water.



Under the current law, trapping stream water or changing stream flows are banned. However, the law is ineffective, since fines are smaller than the earnings businesses make by illegally using rivers and streams. Due the restaurants' illegal operations, citizens cannot access and use the streams.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-ho, Lee Bong-soon (Damyang-gun residents): (The restaurant set up a barricade to block public access.) It's a shame that we can go to the stream only when using the restaurant.



Restaurants are again illegally occupying streams for selfish reasons this year, but the local government is turning a blind eye.



RICE FIELD ART FOR LOCALS



[Anchor Lead]

A striking rice field artwork inspired by the iconic folk painting 'Ssireum' by renowned Joseon-era artist Kim Hong-do has graced the fields of Goesan County in Chungcheongbuk-do Province. This colorful rice canvas, showcased by the county for the 16th year in a row, not only elevates local promotion but is also gaining attention as a fresh revenue stream for farmers.



[Pkg]

A colorful scene of a ssireum match is drawn on a vast field. It is a giant reproduction of the iconic painting by the renowned Joseon-era artist Kim Hong-do who served as the governor of Yeonpoong-myeon in Goesan-gun County, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. Some 30 young local farmers created the rice field artwork charged with dynamic energy by planting rice varieties of five different colors.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seong-kyu (Farmer): We used rice varieties of five different colors to depict in detail facial expressions and strings of clothes.



The colorful rice field artwork presents various spectacular sights over the growth period of rice between the months of August and October. The Goesan county government launched the project in 2008 and has annually presented rice field artworks under different themes for 16 years. Goesan is the first local government to start the rice field art across the nation.



[Soundbite]

Song In-hern (Goesan-gun County Mayor): We plan to create better rice field artworks in more sites in the county making multi-colored rice varieties represent Goesan.



The county government plans to use rice field art to promote local events and agricultural products. It will also support farmers to develop new income sources by sharing patented rice field art techniques with young local farmers and creating more tourist attractions.



[Soundbite]

Kang Moon-min (Goesan-gun Agricultural Technology Center): We will work to help young farmers obtain new income sources and create more value-added earnings through sophisticated landscape farming.



After a prolonged monsoon season, colorful artworks are evident on rice fields. Eyes are on whether they will present the possibility of new business models like landscape farming.

