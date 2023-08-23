YOON NAMES NEW CHIEF JUSTICE News Today 입력 2023.08.23 (15:13) 수정 2023.08.23 (16:45)

YOON NAMES NEW CHIEF JUSTICE



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated Lee Gyun-ryong, a chief judge of the Seoul High Court, as the new Supreme Court Chief Justice. Known for his conservative leanings, Lee has been notably critical of the current Supreme Court regime under Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated Lee Gyun-ryong as the Supreme Court chief justice.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dae-ki (Presidential chief of staff): He is the right person to listen to various opinions and lead the judiciary sector based on principles, common sense and justice.



Born in Haman, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, Lee is a one-year junior to President Yoon at Seoul National University School of Law. He has served as a judicial scholar at the Supreme Court and as the chief of the Daejeon High Court. He also attended a study program in Japan. Having conservative political inclinations, Lee is known for his critical views of Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su. In his inauguration speech as the new chief of the Daejeon High Court in 2021, Lee said public trust in the judiciary had plunged. In an article written last year he said judges must consciously avoid being excessively involved in certain political positions. He openly criticized the allegation of former Supreme Court Justice Kwon Soon-il's involvement in the so-called "five billion club" scandal.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gyun-ryong (Then-Daejeon High Court chief (Oct. 2021)): Judges should be fair and appear fair as well. It's embarrassing to see a situation that arouses suspicions from the public.



Lee is a former member of a private case law study group, known as the "elite court club". Despite having contrasting political views with Kim Myeong-su, both Lee and Kim were nominated as Supreme Court chief justices without any experience in serving as Supreme Court justices or chiefs of the National Court Administration. The People Power Party says it hopes Lee will normalize the judicial sector, while the Democratic Party has vowed to find out if Lee's personal connections to President Yoon played a role in landing the nomination.



“NO PROBLEM WITH RELEASE PLAN”



[Anchor Lead]

As Japan prepares to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant tomorrow, South Korea has stated it sees no issues with the plan but doesn't necessarily support it. Emphasizing a strict verification system, South Korea warns it will call for an immediate halt if discrepancies arise.



[Pkg]

The South Korean government issued a statement five hours after Japan decided to release the wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant from Thursday. The government concluded there are no problems with the release plan itself.



[Soundbite]

Park Ku-yeon (1st Vice minister, Office for Gov't Policy Coordination): The gov't believes there are no scientific, technical issues with Japan's release plan.



But it stressed that such a stance does not equal consent or support of the discharge. It said that if the actual discharge process veers even slightly from the existing plan, Seoul will immediately urge Tokyo to halt the release. In all, the statement implies that if the release goes as planned, South Korea will not object to it. The government has previously explained its stance by saying that it opposes an unsafe discharge. South Korea and Japan have agreed to share information in the case of excessive radiation level in the water. For this, hotlines will be established between the two sides' diplomatic authorities and nuclear watchdog agencies. Japan will also publish online and in Korean, hourly-based data on the discharge such as radiation levels. This includes levels of tritium, the disputed substance that is not removed from the wastewater even after a treatment process. Tokyo will also notify Seoul of any abnormal readings.



[Soundbite]

Park Ku-yeon (1st Vice minister, Office for Gov't Policy Coordination): Double, triple checks and inspection processes are in place so that they operate without a hitch when the discharge begins.



The key task now is to make sure the monitoring process is implemented as promised. Still, more discussions are needed to determine how the two sides will share information and how much of Japan's promises will be compulsory in nature. Japan notified Seoul of its decision on the release date on Monday, one day before it was announced. The government said it views the prior notice as sufficient in presumably urgent conditions.



N. KOREA-CHINA FLIGHTS RESUME



[Anchor Lead]

Three years and seven months after the pandemic began, a North Korean Air Koryo plane has resumed flights between Pyongyang and Beijing. Among those returning home was Ji Jae-ryong, the former North Korean ambassador to China, who stayed in Beijing post-term due to strict border measures.



[Pkg]

An Air Koryo passenger plane marked with the North Korean flag lands at Beijing Capital International Airport. It arrives 30 minutes ahead of schedule. On the arrivals floor of the airport, there are two North Koreans wearing badges with the national flag. The North Korean airplane is a Russian Tupolev Tu-204 aircraft that can accommodate 150 people. On the departures floor, there are North Korean passengers waiting to board a plane bound for Pyongyang.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean resident): (How do you feel going back to Pyongyang?) Let's go.



The North Korean passengers have lots of baggage as they are returning to their home country for the first time in three years and seven months since the pandemic. Their luggage includes large-screen TVs and luxury items shaped like golf clubs.



[Soundbite]

(Air Koryo staff): (Do you have many passengers today?) Yes.



The North Koreans reacted with aversion to foreign reporters at the airport, including those from South Korea.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean official): Block them. Why are you filming this? Put your mobile phone away.



Reporters have also spotted former North Korean ambassador to China Ji Jae-ryong in a wheelchair. Ji's term ended in 2021, but he'd been unable to return to the North because the border had been closed due to the pandemic. This shows how tightly North Korea's borders were closed, even to its high-level diplomats. North Korea suspended all international flights after January 2020, when COVID-19 was spreading. They are resuming after more than three years.



TOUGHER CRIME PENALTIES



[Anchor Lead]

Amid rising public concern due to recent random stabbing attacks, the government and the ruling party have introduced measures. These include life imprisonment without parole and a dedicated penitentiary for heinous criminals, underscoring a tougher stance on crime.



[Pkg]

A stabbing rampage in Sillim-dong was followed by another incident of random attacks in a department store in Bundang. Following those incidents, the government and the ruling party announced emergency measures to strengthen surveillance at crowded places. But copycat crimes occurred and a woman was sexually assaulted on a trekking course in broad daylight.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): These are unprecedented crimes. At this rate, S. Korea's world-class public safety will be compromised.



The government and the ruling party announced more measures on Tuesday. This includes introducing life imprisonment without parole to counter such random attacks. The current law allows even the criminals sentenced to life in prison to be eligible for parole review after twenty years. Penalties will be toughened by instituting new offenses such as public threat, which entails making murder threats to unspecified individuals, or possession of a deadly weapon in a public place. A penitentiary for heinous criminals will be operated to reform them more thoroughly. More assistance will be provided to crime victims. Currently, a crime victim stands to receive up to 15 million won annually for treatment cost and may receive more after a special government decision. This measure will be further promoted and a plan to subsidize the entire medical cost, if necessary, will be reviewed. A system to let the court decide whether to hospitalize those with serious mental illnesses will be discussed as well.



[Soundbite]

Kang Gi-yun (People Power Party): The treatment of mental patients and its effectiveness are questioned. Relevant ministries will minimize public anxiety and prevent recurrence.



Social activist groups such as Lawyers for a Democratic Society, however, oppose the plan, claiming that life sentence without parole infringes on human dignity guaranteed by the Constitution and that its crime prevention effect is unclear.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The prosecution booked Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung as a third-party bribery suspect in its investigation of SBW Group's illegal money transfer to North Korea. The Prosecutors' Office believes that the DP leader was involved in former SBW Group chairman Kim Sung-tae's payment of three million dollars to North Korea. It is alleged that Kim had paid the money demanded by North Korea in Lee's stead when the former Gyeonggi-do Governor was planning a visit to North Korea. Meanwhile, the trial of Lee Hwa-young accused of having been involved in the illegal money transfer to North Korea resumed yesterday afternoon when the court appointed a public defender for him. The trial of the former deputy governor of Gyeonggi-do was delayed for a month when he fired his attorney.

Police confirmed that a suspect in his forties who threatened a credit association employee with a knife in Daejeon on August 18th to rob 39 million won in cash had fled to Vietnam right after the crime. It is reported that the suspect's residence was found on August 20th, two days after the robbery, but he had already left the country. The police are working together with an international criminal police organization to arrest the suspect in Vietnam.



EVOLVING TRADITIONAL MARKETS



[Anchor Lead]

This summer's severe heatwave has hit traditional markets hard, leading to reduced foot traffic. In response, these markets have implemented cooling systems and introduced early morning deliveries.



[Pkg]

Despite the sweltering weather, this traditional market is crowded with shoppers. Across the market there are cooling devices spraying purified tap water in a form of mist. The water absorbs the heat in the air and the wind also helps lower the temperature. The mercury topping 39 degrees Celsius at the entrance dips to 34 degrees inside the market.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Jae-myeong (Daejeon resident): It's hot outside, but cool here inside. This is wonderful.



The cooling devices have been introduced for the first time this year and are welcomed by vendors.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gang-joo (Taepyeong Market vendor): It helps a lot. Those who hesitated to visit due to the weather now come, thinking it's cool at the market.



Traditional markets are also evolving in other ways, such as delivery services for customers who can't visit in person. This market began selling goods online three years ago and recently also started early morning deliveries.



[Soundbite]

Baek Ho-jin (Head, Local market in Daejeon): Customers want smaller packages at a faster time these days. To keep up with demand, we are trying out the early morning delivery.



These ready to cook meal kits, prepared upon order, are especially popular with all the ingredients coming from the market.



[Soundbite]

Hong Jong-yeon (Owner of restaurant selling noodle kits): Chili peppers, green onions and carrots that go into the noodle dish all come from the market.



Traditional markets are striving to attract customers in the off season during summer heatwaves by improving consumer access and inconvenient facilities.



OCEAN SCHOOL PROGRAM



[Anchor Lead]

With over 160 islands and abundant tidal flats, Incheon provides a prime setting for marine education. Through the Incheon City Education Office's 'Marine School', many students have embraced the value of islands and oceans.



[Pkg]

After a one hour boat ride from Incheon Port visitors arrive at Deokjeokdo Island. Then they must cross a bridge to reach Soyado. Of the ten or so locations nationwide known for the ocean split phenomenon, this is the only place where three islands are connected. The low tide exposes crabs and conches. To students, the tidal environment is all too fascinating. It excites the senses.



[Soundbite]

Im Chae-seong (Bupyeong High School): (Do crabs move that way because they are not affected by sunlight?)



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Jung-ho (Anyang Univ.): Yes. But the movement now relates to looking for food.



[Soundbite]

Lee Chan-hee (Bupyeong High School): (Can tidal flats be artificially created?)



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Jung-ho (Anyang Univ.): A beach can be created but not these mud flats. Because the particles are too small.



Seashores, home to green laver and seaweed, plants that absorb greenhouse gases, are the ideal places for students to learn about preventing global warming.



[Soundbite]

Jang Jeong-gu (Green Korea United): Greenhouse gases need to be absorbed. And who does that? Yes, sea plants.



Students lose track of time walking on the tidal flats bare foot and observing coastal creatures that are crawling about in late summer. It also presents the perfect opportunity to catch up on earth science lessons such as sea surface measurement and wind direction, as the west coast is known for its wide tidal difference.



[Soundbite]

Do Seong-hoon (Superintendent, Incheon Office of Education): The program is designed to foster ocean-friendly children through gaining knowledge on the ecology, culture and environment of islands.



Students had an extra special day of tangibly experiencing the ocean and the island with their own eyes and hands.

