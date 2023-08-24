“SATELLITE LAUNCH FAILS” News Today 입력 2023.08.24 (15:12) 수정 2023.08.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

"SATELLITE LAUNCH FAILS"



[Anchor Lead]

Early this morning, North Korea attempted the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, marking another failure following their unsuccessful attempt in May. North Korea, while announcing the unsuccessful launch, also revealed plans for a third launch attempt slated for this coming October.



[Pkg]

Around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, North Korea's state media reported that the country's National Aerospace Development Administration launched the spy satellite "Malligyong-1". The Korean Central News Agency said that mounted on the carrier rocket Chollima-1, the satellite blasted off from the west coast space launch center in Cholsan, Pyonganbuk-do Province. North Korea specified that the flights of the first and second-stages of the rocket were deemed problem-free. But the launch eventually failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight. The North Korean space agency said it will quickly identify what went wrong with the emergency blasting system. It explained that the cause of the failed launch is not a big issue in terms of the reliability of the engine and the system. The agency added it will make a third launch attempt in October after thoroughly studying why Thursday's launch went awry and fixing the flaws. The KCNA report came about two hours after the satellite launch was conducted at 3:50 a.m. Meanwhile, the Japanese government said the debris of the rocket had not fallen into the area of which North Korea notified Japan in advance. This indicates the rocket's flight and stage separations did not go as planned. Two and a half hours after its first spy satellite launch attempt on May 31, North Korea acknowledged that it had failed due to the low reliability and stability of the new-type engine system applied and the unstable character of the used fuel. It appears that North Korea conducted Thursday's satellite launch in order to solidify internal unity ahead of the 75th anniversary of the foundation of its regime, which falls on September 9th. It is also analyzed that Pyongyang intended to give a warning against South Korea and the U.S.' annual joint Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, which kicked off on Monday and runs through next Thursday.



ANXIETY OVER SEAFOOD SAFETY



[Anchor Lead]

In light of Japan's release of contaminated water from its Fukushima nuclear power plant, there is growing concern within the fisheries sector about a sharp decline in seafood consumption. This anxiety is already manifesting, with an increasing number of consumers preemptively stockpiling seafood products.



[Pkg]

A famous fish market in Seoul. The blue crab and shrimp season is just around the corner, but the vendors are worried. The amount of transactions at the market plummeted around 7% on-year even before the wastewater release in Japan, but things could get even worse from now on.



[Soundbite]

(Fish market vendor): If the wastewater is dumped into the ocean, consumers will not buy seafood anymore. That huge tank alone looks terrifying.



Anxiety is running high at the market. Consumers are stockpiling fish products that can be frozen for longer storage, as well as salt.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Myung-ja (Seoul resident): I don't want to buy seafood for the time being. I'm going to buy some fish today before they dump wastewater.



[Soundbite]

(Consumer): I still have some anchovies left at home, but I want to buy more, because I am very worried.



Sales of salt at a supermarket chain surged more than 50%. Sales of dried kelp at an online shopping mall spiked more than 40%. Once Japan dumps its nuclear wastewater into the ocean, the trend will likely spread further. Consumers could start panic-buying certain bay salt products.



[Soundbite]

(Distribution company staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): We're trying to ensure smooth supply of salt, as demand for it is soaring.



The government plans to supply more pre-purchased salt and frozen seafood to the market. To promote seafood consumption, the government is considering injecting additional funds to provide more discounts on major seafood items.



PROSECUTION SUMMONS DP CHAIR



[Anchor Lead]

The Prosecutors' Office has requested Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to be summoned next Wednesday over allegations tied to Ssangbangwool Group's money transfer to North Korea. Despite Lee wanting to attend immediately, the prosecution stands firm on the set date, leading to tensions.



[Pkg]

DP leader Lee Jae-myung is being investigated for third-party bribe allegations in relation to Ssangbangwool Group's illegal money transfer to North Korea. The Prosecutors' Office summoned Lee for questioning next Wednesday, August 30th. Three hours after the press became aware of the prosecution's summoning, Lee's representatives said the DP leader would appear for the questioning immediately. But the prosecution didn't change the date, stating that the questioning will proceed as scheduled. Lee's attorneys said that they will rearrange the schedule even as they criticized that the prosecution should stop trying to find excuses to inflict political damage on Lee.



[Soundbite]

Park Sung-joon (Spokesperson, Democratic Party (Aug. 23)): The investigation has been ongoing for 2 years, carrying out indiscriminate search and seizure. Their excuse of unpreparedness is absurd comedy.



The prosecution is looking into the allegation that Ssangbangwool Group had sent 8 million dollars to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi-do province at the request of former Gyeonggi deputy governor Lee Hwa-young while Lee Jae-myung was the governor of Gyeonggi-do in 2019. The key to this investigation is finding out whether Lee had instructed or knowingly ignored the matter. The prosecution is reportedly looking into having Lee confront former Ssangbangwool Group chairman Kim Sung-tae or ex-deputy governor Lee Hwa-young. Prosecutors may request an arrest warrant for Lee to also look into his role in the Baekhyeon-dong land development scandal. Referring to the timing of the warrant request, Lee claims that the prosecution intends to attack the Democratic Party at the National Assembly's regular session for not waiving the immunity from arrest.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party (Aug. 22)): It's better to request a warrant when the Nat'l Assembly is not in session. I believe this is just a ploy to cause a political dispute.



Lee was investigated by the prosecution four times this year for his alleged involvement in the Baekhyeon-dong land development scandal, illegal sponsoring of the Seongnam football club, and the Daejang-dong real estate development scandal.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

Police have disclosed the identity and mug shot of Choi Yoon-jong, the 30-year-old suspect accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a woman in Gwanak-gu District in Seoul on August 17. In a Wednesday meeting, the police's review committee approved the disclosure, noting the cruelty of the crime and sufficient evidence. Police found that Choi had frequently visited an illegal content sharing website before committing the heinous crime. They are now focusing on securing additional evidence proving that he intentionally committed the murder.

In a response to a recent series of violent crimes, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon says the city government will check the current condition of all surveillance cameras installed in parks and hiking trails across the city. It will also install security cameras in nareas having none of the devices. The city government will also replace the current surveillance cameras with smart models that automatically detect abnormal situations. All subway cars operating in Seoul will be equipped with security cameras by next year as well.



JAMBOREE FOLLOW-UP MEASURE



[Anchor Lead]

In preparation for the Saemangeum World Jamboree, the Jeollabuk-do provincial government established various infrastructural facilities within the site. After the conclusion of the event, there's the challenge of whether to maintain or dismantle these facilities, which entails a significant budgetary commitment.



[Pkg]

A lone building stands in the middle of the Jamboree site cleared of tents. It is the Global Youth Leader Center used as a hospital and the operation headquarters during the Jamboree. The building was approved for use before its completion. The Jeollabuk-do provincial government had allocated 45 billion won to construct this building. Its completion date is sometime in next March. Lodging facilities will be set up inside the building and a new camping ground and a parking lot will be built in the vicinity so that it can be used as a youth training center.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Cheol-ho (Jeollabuk-do Prov. Gov't): We plan to wrap up gym and adventure facilities near the site and continue the planned projects.



It is estimated that at least thirty people are needed to run the facilities and more than two billion won in annual budget. As the site is vulnerable to heat and heavy rain, it is unclear whether the budget will be used fittingly.



[Soundbite]

(Saemangeum Jamboree participant (VOICE MODIFIED)): There should be some shade, proper restrooms and shower facilities if the site is going to be used later.



The Jeollabuk-do provincial government had spent 26.5 billion won for Jamboree preparation. Nearly three billion won is needed to take down the temporary water and sewage facilities to return the Jamboree site to its previous condition as agricultural land. The World Scout Jamboree at Saemangeum was disgraced as arguably the worst international event. Hasty preparations for the event and inadequate post-Jamboree management measures have boomeranged to the local government as immense fiscal burden.



COVID INFECTION LEVEL TO DROP



[Anchor Lead]

The government will lower the infection level of COVID-19 from the current Class 2 to Class 4 and manage it like seasonal flu. The downgrade will come into effect on August 31. Accordingly, fees will be charged on those who receive COVID-19 testing. However, the government will continue to cover part of the testing costs for high-risk groups. They will also be provided with vaccines and oral COVID-19 treatments for free. Still, the indoor mask mandate will be maintained at hospitals and large medical institutions.



REFUND SCANDAL AT HOSPITAL



[Anchor Lead]

KBS exclusively reported that a renowned traditional medicine hospital in Gangnam-gu district abruptly closed after collecting substantial treatment fees in advance. Even after two months, patients haven't received refunds. Similar pre-payment frauds persist.



[Pkg]

Patients at a traditional Korean holistic medicine hospital in Gangnam, Seoul rushed to get refunds upon hearing that the hospital was about to permanently close down. After KBS' reports, police booked ten hospital workers and are investigating the case. But for the patients, nothing has changed since the report. This woman, who has ovarian cancer, paid 30 million won in advance, but she has yet to receive her money back.



[Soundbite]

(Hospital patient): My refund application is a piece of trash. They never told us how they would provide the refunds.



Because this hospital was well-known for providing effective cancer treatment, most of the victims are, as a result, cancer patients. Severe stress that they are experiencing now because of the hospital debacle could be even more detrimental to their health.



[Soundbite]

(Hospital patient): They deserve harsh punishment for robbing cancer patients in such a malicious way.



The 110 victims have filed a separate civil lawsuit against the hospital director last month. They refused to wait until the ongoing criminal trial reaches a conclusion. The legal claims reach 2.6 billion won.



[Soundbite]

Chang Sung-hwan (Patients' attorney): The hospital director has diverted his assets somewhere else and is denying his wrongdoing.



When a business entity is shut down unilaterally, consumers who have made large-sum pre-payments have no other choice but to sustain losses. Similar incidents are occurring more frequently lately at large fitness clubs, private academies and wedding venues, but there are no measures in place to help the victims.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Yung-hyeock (Konkuk University): Damage from pre-payment scams is similar to housing rental fraud. A guarantee insurance could be a viable alternative solution.



The Korea Consumer Agency is urging the public to use short-term contracts or installment payments rather than paying large sums in advance despite benefits or discounts promised by service providers.



FREQUENT SNAKE SIGHTINGS



[Anchor Lead]

There has been a surge in reports of unexpected snake sightings in recent days. This influx is believed to be due to the prolonged rainy season and intense heat of summer, causing a shortage of prey and prompting snakes to venture closer to homes and farmland.



[Pkg]

A patient with a string on her right arm boards an ambulance. A rescue worker checks the patient's condition and begins providing first aid on her injured finger. She was bitten by a snake while working in a field on July 23.



[Soundbite]

Na Su-mi (Rescue worker): The patient was so shocked by the snake bite that she panicked and was sweating. She had localized pain in the wound.



On July 21, a snake showed up at an apartment complex in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, and lately at a park. The snakes were caught by firefighters. Reports of snakes have been on the rise recently amid the hot weather following a long rainy season. Firefighters have caught some 3,900 snakes in the past two months, about 1,300 more than during the same period last year. Starved after prolonged rains, snakes are increasingly appearing in residential areas in search of food.



[Soundbite]

Song Jae-young (Nat’l Park Research Institute): The long monsoon season and the hot weather have prompted snakes to come out and seek shaded areas because of the high temperatures.



Fire authorities are urging the public to call 119 immediately when they spot snakes and refrain from attempting to catch them firsthand.



[Soundbite]

Shin Jun-ho (Cheongju Seobu Fire Station): When bitten by a snake, keep the affected area lower than the heart and wait until rescue service arrives.



Experts say those who get bitten by snakes should tie a string of any type about 5-10cm above the bite wound to slow the spread of venom and seek medical help as soon as possible.

“SATELLITE LAUNCH FAILS”

입력 2023-08-24 15:12:47 수정 2023-08-24 16:45:02 News Today

"SATELLITE LAUNCH FAILS"



[Anchor Lead]

Early this morning, North Korea attempted the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, marking another failure following their unsuccessful attempt in May. North Korea, while announcing the unsuccessful launch, also revealed plans for a third launch attempt slated for this coming October.



[Pkg]

Around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, North Korea's state media reported that the country's National Aerospace Development Administration launched the spy satellite "Malligyong-1". The Korean Central News Agency said that mounted on the carrier rocket Chollima-1, the satellite blasted off from the west coast space launch center in Cholsan, Pyonganbuk-do Province. North Korea specified that the flights of the first and second-stages of the rocket were deemed problem-free. But the launch eventually failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight. The North Korean space agency said it will quickly identify what went wrong with the emergency blasting system. It explained that the cause of the failed launch is not a big issue in terms of the reliability of the engine and the system. The agency added it will make a third launch attempt in October after thoroughly studying why Thursday's launch went awry and fixing the flaws. The KCNA report came about two hours after the satellite launch was conducted at 3:50 a.m. Meanwhile, the Japanese government said the debris of the rocket had not fallen into the area of which North Korea notified Japan in advance. This indicates the rocket's flight and stage separations did not go as planned. Two and a half hours after its first spy satellite launch attempt on May 31, North Korea acknowledged that it had failed due to the low reliability and stability of the new-type engine system applied and the unstable character of the used fuel. It appears that North Korea conducted Thursday's satellite launch in order to solidify internal unity ahead of the 75th anniversary of the foundation of its regime, which falls on September 9th. It is also analyzed that Pyongyang intended to give a warning against South Korea and the U.S.' annual joint Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, which kicked off on Monday and runs through next Thursday.



ANXIETY OVER SEAFOOD SAFETY



[Anchor Lead]

In light of Japan's release of contaminated water from its Fukushima nuclear power plant, there is growing concern within the fisheries sector about a sharp decline in seafood consumption. This anxiety is already manifesting, with an increasing number of consumers preemptively stockpiling seafood products.



[Pkg]

A famous fish market in Seoul. The blue crab and shrimp season is just around the corner, but the vendors are worried. The amount of transactions at the market plummeted around 7% on-year even before the wastewater release in Japan, but things could get even worse from now on.



[Soundbite]

(Fish market vendor): If the wastewater is dumped into the ocean, consumers will not buy seafood anymore. That huge tank alone looks terrifying.



Anxiety is running high at the market. Consumers are stockpiling fish products that can be frozen for longer storage, as well as salt.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Myung-ja (Seoul resident): I don't want to buy seafood for the time being. I'm going to buy some fish today before they dump wastewater.



[Soundbite]

(Consumer): I still have some anchovies left at home, but I want to buy more, because I am very worried.



Sales of salt at a supermarket chain surged more than 50%. Sales of dried kelp at an online shopping mall spiked more than 40%. Once Japan dumps its nuclear wastewater into the ocean, the trend will likely spread further. Consumers could start panic-buying certain bay salt products.



[Soundbite]

(Distribution company staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): We're trying to ensure smooth supply of salt, as demand for it is soaring.



The government plans to supply more pre-purchased salt and frozen seafood to the market. To promote seafood consumption, the government is considering injecting additional funds to provide more discounts on major seafood items.



PROSECUTION SUMMONS DP CHAIR



[Anchor Lead]

The Prosecutors' Office has requested Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung to be summoned next Wednesday over allegations tied to Ssangbangwool Group's money transfer to North Korea. Despite Lee wanting to attend immediately, the prosecution stands firm on the set date, leading to tensions.



[Pkg]

DP leader Lee Jae-myung is being investigated for third-party bribe allegations in relation to Ssangbangwool Group's illegal money transfer to North Korea. The Prosecutors' Office summoned Lee for questioning next Wednesday, August 30th. Three hours after the press became aware of the prosecution's summoning, Lee's representatives said the DP leader would appear for the questioning immediately. But the prosecution didn't change the date, stating that the questioning will proceed as scheduled. Lee's attorneys said that they will rearrange the schedule even as they criticized that the prosecution should stop trying to find excuses to inflict political damage on Lee.



[Soundbite]

Park Sung-joon (Spokesperson, Democratic Party (Aug. 23)): The investigation has been ongoing for 2 years, carrying out indiscriminate search and seizure. Their excuse of unpreparedness is absurd comedy.



The prosecution is looking into the allegation that Ssangbangwool Group had sent 8 million dollars to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi-do province at the request of former Gyeonggi deputy governor Lee Hwa-young while Lee Jae-myung was the governor of Gyeonggi-do in 2019. The key to this investigation is finding out whether Lee had instructed or knowingly ignored the matter. The prosecution is reportedly looking into having Lee confront former Ssangbangwool Group chairman Kim Sung-tae or ex-deputy governor Lee Hwa-young. Prosecutors may request an arrest warrant for Lee to also look into his role in the Baekhyeon-dong land development scandal. Referring to the timing of the warrant request, Lee claims that the prosecution intends to attack the Democratic Party at the National Assembly's regular session for not waiving the immunity from arrest.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party (Aug. 22)): It's better to request a warrant when the Nat'l Assembly is not in session. I believe this is just a ploy to cause a political dispute.



Lee was investigated by the prosecution four times this year for his alleged involvement in the Baekhyeon-dong land development scandal, illegal sponsoring of the Seongnam football club, and the Daejang-dong real estate development scandal.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

Police have disclosed the identity and mug shot of Choi Yoon-jong, the 30-year-old suspect accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a woman in Gwanak-gu District in Seoul on August 17. In a Wednesday meeting, the police's review committee approved the disclosure, noting the cruelty of the crime and sufficient evidence. Police found that Choi had frequently visited an illegal content sharing website before committing the heinous crime. They are now focusing on securing additional evidence proving that he intentionally committed the murder.

In a response to a recent series of violent crimes, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon says the city government will check the current condition of all surveillance cameras installed in parks and hiking trails across the city. It will also install security cameras in nareas having none of the devices. The city government will also replace the current surveillance cameras with smart models that automatically detect abnormal situations. All subway cars operating in Seoul will be equipped with security cameras by next year as well.



JAMBOREE FOLLOW-UP MEASURE



[Anchor Lead]

In preparation for the Saemangeum World Jamboree, the Jeollabuk-do provincial government established various infrastructural facilities within the site. After the conclusion of the event, there's the challenge of whether to maintain or dismantle these facilities, which entails a significant budgetary commitment.



[Pkg]

A lone building stands in the middle of the Jamboree site cleared of tents. It is the Global Youth Leader Center used as a hospital and the operation headquarters during the Jamboree. The building was approved for use before its completion. The Jeollabuk-do provincial government had allocated 45 billion won to construct this building. Its completion date is sometime in next March. Lodging facilities will be set up inside the building and a new camping ground and a parking lot will be built in the vicinity so that it can be used as a youth training center.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Cheol-ho (Jeollabuk-do Prov. Gov't): We plan to wrap up gym and adventure facilities near the site and continue the planned projects.



It is estimated that at least thirty people are needed to run the facilities and more than two billion won in annual budget. As the site is vulnerable to heat and heavy rain, it is unclear whether the budget will be used fittingly.



[Soundbite]

(Saemangeum Jamboree participant (VOICE MODIFIED)): There should be some shade, proper restrooms and shower facilities if the site is going to be used later.



The Jeollabuk-do provincial government had spent 26.5 billion won for Jamboree preparation. Nearly three billion won is needed to take down the temporary water and sewage facilities to return the Jamboree site to its previous condition as agricultural land. The World Scout Jamboree at Saemangeum was disgraced as arguably the worst international event. Hasty preparations for the event and inadequate post-Jamboree management measures have boomeranged to the local government as immense fiscal burden.



COVID INFECTION LEVEL TO DROP



[Anchor Lead]

The government will lower the infection level of COVID-19 from the current Class 2 to Class 4 and manage it like seasonal flu. The downgrade will come into effect on August 31. Accordingly, fees will be charged on those who receive COVID-19 testing. However, the government will continue to cover part of the testing costs for high-risk groups. They will also be provided with vaccines and oral COVID-19 treatments for free. Still, the indoor mask mandate will be maintained at hospitals and large medical institutions.



REFUND SCANDAL AT HOSPITAL



[Anchor Lead]

KBS exclusively reported that a renowned traditional medicine hospital in Gangnam-gu district abruptly closed after collecting substantial treatment fees in advance. Even after two months, patients haven't received refunds. Similar pre-payment frauds persist.



[Pkg]

Patients at a traditional Korean holistic medicine hospital in Gangnam, Seoul rushed to get refunds upon hearing that the hospital was about to permanently close down. After KBS' reports, police booked ten hospital workers and are investigating the case. But for the patients, nothing has changed since the report. This woman, who has ovarian cancer, paid 30 million won in advance, but she has yet to receive her money back.



[Soundbite]

(Hospital patient): My refund application is a piece of trash. They never told us how they would provide the refunds.



Because this hospital was well-known for providing effective cancer treatment, most of the victims are, as a result, cancer patients. Severe stress that they are experiencing now because of the hospital debacle could be even more detrimental to their health.



[Soundbite]

(Hospital patient): They deserve harsh punishment for robbing cancer patients in such a malicious way.



The 110 victims have filed a separate civil lawsuit against the hospital director last month. They refused to wait until the ongoing criminal trial reaches a conclusion. The legal claims reach 2.6 billion won.



[Soundbite]

Chang Sung-hwan (Patients' attorney): The hospital director has diverted his assets somewhere else and is denying his wrongdoing.



When a business entity is shut down unilaterally, consumers who have made large-sum pre-payments have no other choice but to sustain losses. Similar incidents are occurring more frequently lately at large fitness clubs, private academies and wedding venues, but there are no measures in place to help the victims.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Yung-hyeock (Konkuk University): Damage from pre-payment scams is similar to housing rental fraud. A guarantee insurance could be a viable alternative solution.



The Korea Consumer Agency is urging the public to use short-term contracts or installment payments rather than paying large sums in advance despite benefits or discounts promised by service providers.



FREQUENT SNAKE SIGHTINGS



[Anchor Lead]

There has been a surge in reports of unexpected snake sightings in recent days. This influx is believed to be due to the prolonged rainy season and intense heat of summer, causing a shortage of prey and prompting snakes to venture closer to homes and farmland.



[Pkg]

A patient with a string on her right arm boards an ambulance. A rescue worker checks the patient's condition and begins providing first aid on her injured finger. She was bitten by a snake while working in a field on July 23.



[Soundbite]

Na Su-mi (Rescue worker): The patient was so shocked by the snake bite that she panicked and was sweating. She had localized pain in the wound.



On July 21, a snake showed up at an apartment complex in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, and lately at a park. The snakes were caught by firefighters. Reports of snakes have been on the rise recently amid the hot weather following a long rainy season. Firefighters have caught some 3,900 snakes in the past two months, about 1,300 more than during the same period last year. Starved after prolonged rains, snakes are increasingly appearing in residential areas in search of food.



[Soundbite]

Song Jae-young (Nat’l Park Research Institute): The long monsoon season and the hot weather have prompted snakes to come out and seek shaded areas because of the high temperatures.



Fire authorities are urging the public to call 119 immediately when they spot snakes and refrain from attempting to catch them firsthand.



[Soundbite]

Shin Jun-ho (Cheongju Seobu Fire Station): When bitten by a snake, keep the affected area lower than the heart and wait until rescue service arrives.



Experts say those who get bitten by snakes should tie a string of any type about 5-10cm above the bite wound to slow the spread of venom and seek medical help as soon as possible.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!