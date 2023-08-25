CONSUMERS SHUN SEAFOOD News Today 입력 2023.08.25 (15:15) 수정 2023.08.25 (16:45)

CONSUMERS SHUN SEAFOOD



[Anchor Lead]

As Japan began releasing contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant yesterday, the South Korean government assures seafood safety. Yet, many consumers are now hesitant, signaling a potential dip in consumption.



[Pkg]

In the seafood section at this supermarket there is a sign saying these products had been supplied before the nuclear wastewater release in Japan. But consumers still balk at buying them.



[Soundbite]

Choi Seo-un (Seoul resident): I like seafood, but I don't want to eat it anymore because of the wastewater release.



Following the wastewater release, the government stressed that seafood was safe to eat and expanded radiation tests, but some consumers want to wait a little bit more.



[Soundbite]

Ha Yun-ah (Seoul resident): I'm going to wait and see a couple of years, as things may change by then. I don't want to be a test subject.



Seafood consumption is expected to plummet for the time being because of the nuclear wastewater release. Multiple public polls show more than 80% of the respondents had plans to cut down on seafood consumption once Japan begins dumping nuclear wastewater into the ocean. Ten years ago, when contaminated water was leaked from a nuclear power plant, seafood consumption shrank by over 30%, and the repercussions lasted more than a year.



[Soundbite]

Noh Dong-jin (Chair, Nat'l Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives): It's hard to estimate this numerically now. I agree that seafood consumption may decrease once the release of wastewater begins.



Consumption of abalones, sea squirts and rockfish already began shrinking even before the wastewater release, resulting in a plunge of their prices from the previous year. The government plans to increase seafood supply to the cafeterias of public agencies and private companies.



GOVT MONITORS DISCHARGE



[Anchor Lead]

Regarding this issue, the South Korean government underscores a 'scientific approach'. Experts will be dispatched to Fukushima biweekly to ensure the planned release process. Additionally, Korea urges Japan for transparent data disclosure.



[Pkg]

Immediately after the nuclear wastewater release began, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo asked the Korean public to trust the government and the science. He said the experts had agreed that there was no need for excessive concerns if the contaminated water is processed and released as planned.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime minister): What threatens the people most is fake news not based on science and the false incitement for political gain.



The government started sharing information with IAEA from the first day of the release. Korean experts from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety will be dispatched to the IAEA Fukushima office every two weeks. The first visit is likely to be as early as this weekend. When Korean experts are not on site, Japan will provide hourly reports on the water release data to the Korean government and make a direct call if any unusual incidents are evident. Since safety can be assessed properly only when Japan provides accurate data, the Korean government demanded Japan to be transparent about information disclosure.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime minister): I expect and urge Japan to disclose information transparently and responsibly over the 30-year-long release process.



Meanwhile, Seoul will conduct a study of its own on the effects of the water release on international waters around Japan and the Pacific Ocean. The Prime Minister also made it clear that no seafood from the Fukushima region will be imported. President Yoon Suk Yeol didn't comment on the contaminated water release. An official at the presidential office said that the prime minister's position is the government's position and the prime minister wouldn't say anything different from the president's intent. The government countered the opposition party's criticism stating that what protects the people's health is not political incitement but science.



PROTEST AT JAPAN EMBASSY



[Anchor Lead]

Jongno Police Station in Seoul said they apprehended 16 college students who attempted to enter the Japanese embassy on Thursday in protest of Japan’s wastewater release from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Just around the time the water discharge began, the students entered the building that houses the embassy and tried to hang up placards denouncing the dumping of contaminated water. They are being questioned on charges of trespassing and violating the law on assembly and demonstration.



AI TAILORED FOR KOREAN



[Anchor Lead]

It's been over six months since ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence, captured global attention. While AIs developed by overseas tech companies like ChatGPT primarily learn from English sources, there's been criticism about their limitations in processing the Korean language. In response, Naver has unveiled a new generative AI specifically trained for Korean.



[Pkg]

Tech giant Naver has unveiled an artificial intelligence service tailored for the Korean language, named HyperCLOVA X. It is an upgraded version of the HyperCLOVA model revealed in 2021. Naver said its linguistic AI incorporates a much higher level of Korean language learning compared to other similar services such as OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Bard.



[Soundbite]

Seong Nak-ho (NAVER Cloud): HyperCLOVA X is Hyperscale language model with extensive Korean language learning. It understands our language, culture and context very well.



Based on the technology, Naver has begun a trial service of an AI chatbot named CLOVA X and will also launch a search engine, CUE:, next month, both of which are powered by HyperCLOVA X. The company said that accuracy in responses has been enhanced through cumulative knowledge gathered from search, shopping, advertisement and a range of other services.



[Soundbite]

Choi Soo-yeon (Naver CEO): I'd like to introduce CLOVA X, a chatbot that writes, translates, encodes and is linked with vertical platforms to enhance its capability.



When asked a question, chatbot CLOVA X gave answers reflecting the latest information and also indicated the source of data it utilized. However, there was room for improvement as the response time was slower than other generative AI and mistakes were also detected. Regarding a question about the Fukushima wastewater release, CLOVA X gave a wrong answer, saying the release began four months ago. Naver promised to improve quality through user feedback during the pre-release Beta service period. Another tech giant Kakao Corporation also announced plans to unveil its own mega AI service later this year, as the domestic AI market continues to grow. Next month, the science ministry will announce related support measures for industries involving AI use.



FOREIGN WORKFORCE EXPANSION



[Anchor Lead]

Companies will soon expand their hiring of foreign workers to address chronic worker shortages in sectors South Koreans avoid. However, labor circles criticize this as just a 'fill-in solution' to fill vacancies.



[Pkg]

Parcels are loaded into a container one after another. Workers move them busily in a confined space, trying to keep pace with the automated rail. This work place has a hard time finding and retaining workers because of the high labor intensity and frequent overtime shifts.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-chul (Korea Living Logistics Courier Service Association): It's tough to fill the position. We raised the hourly wage to 30,000 won. On holidays, the rate goes up to 50,000 won per hour. It's still insufficient.



The government has decided to expand the employment of unskilled foreign workers, which is currently limited to the shipbuilding and construction sectors. It's to be expanded to parcel loading, airport loading operations, and mid-size enterprises based outside of major cities. The new regulation is set to take effect as early as late 2023. The cap on employment by each business site is also to be doubled. New hirings, which were initially planned at 110,000, will be expanded to 120,000 this year, and more than 120,000 more will be hired next year.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jung-sik (Minister of Employment and Labor): Businesses are still understaffed. Around 200,000 positions are vacant.



The labor circles blasted the move by the government, stating that it is just trying to fill vacant positions while falling short in improving harsh working conditions.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ji-hyun (Spokesperson, Federation of Korean Trade Unions): The gov’t is doing nothing to create jobs that workers want. It's just trying to fill vacancies by hiring migrant workers to do dangerous tasks.



The government also plans to overhaul the outdated industrial safety rules. But the labor circles are worried that the already vulnerable safety net could turn even more weak.



ILLEGAL WHALE HUNTING



[Anchor Lead]

Illegal whaling continues. A group of over 50 individuals have been apprehended by the Coast Guard for illegally capturing 17 minke whales off the eastern coast, subsequently cutting them in piececs, and discreetly distributing them after concealing their remains in the ocean depths.



[Pkg]

An illegal whale fishing vessel begins to race towards a minke whale as soon as it comes into view. Crew members holding harpoons can be seen at the front of the ship. They kill the whale with the harpoons and lift it up onto the boat. This scene of illegal minke whale hunting was captured by a Coast Guard helicopter upon receiving a report. After spotting the Coast Guard ship, the perpetrators threw the whale back into the ocean and fled the scene, but were eventually captured. The Coast Guard in Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province caught 55 people for alleged illegal whale hunting and distribution since March this year. Of those, 13 have been arrested, while 12 others were booked without physical detention. To avoid surveillance, the perpetrators cut up the whale meat into smaller portions, between 10 and 20kg, and loaded them into sacks. They attached styrofoam buoys to the sacks and tossed them into the sea to make it appear as if they were small fishing boats lifting their catch. Restaurant owners who illegally purchased whale meat paid in cash to avoid bank account tracking. The perpetrators have caught 17 minke whales so far. Each of them was sold for around 100 million won.



[Soundbite]

Kim Keon-nam (Pohang Coast Guard): We will discuss with prosecutors what to do with the criminal proceeds. We're also discussing whether to confiscate the whale hunting boat.



The Korea Coast Guard is expanding the investigation as there may be more illegal minke whale hunters given the scope of the crime.



KEY RATE KEPT STEADY



[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board on Thursday kept the key interest rate steady at 3.5%. In the rate-setting session, the central bank said that fiscal tightening and austerity will continue, considering global economic uncertainties and domestic household debt figures. The BOK also maintained its growth outlook for the Korean economy this year at 1.4% while revising downward the forecast for next year from 2.3 to 2.2%.



CHINESE TOURISTS IN KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

For the first time since China's 2017 retaliation over South Korea's THAAD deployment, Chinese group tourists are back in Korea. Six years after the travel ban lift, will the influx of these 'big spenders' continue? We take a look.



[Pkg]

Chinese tourists entering the arrival area wave their hands. They are 31 group tourists visiting Korea to mark the 31st anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties. They chose to visit Korea for their fondness for Korea and convenient itinerary.



[Soundbite]

(Chinese group tourist): The travel agency arranges plane tickets, hotel accommodations and tourist attractions, so it's more reasonable.



This is the first time in six years and five months that group tourists from China came to Korea. Roughly 8 million Chinese visited Korea in 2016 before China took retaliatory measures against Korea for the deployment of a missile defense system. But they stopped coming altogether when the pandemic spread on top of Beijing's ban on Korean culture. Although Korea has high expectations for the return of the big spending Chinese visitors, the travel industry isn't seeing any tangible change yet.



[Soundbite]

(Travel Industry employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): Reservations for Korean tour packages are not being made much in China. It's also not easy to find any Korea-related tour products.



Even the numbers of Chinese visitors to Thailand and Singapore fall far short of the pre-pandemic stats. Those two countries opened their borders to Chinese tourists even before Korea. China's slow economy reduced its citizen's spending and their preference for group tourism isn't as high as before. The local travel industry's recovery may be hindered because inflation is high in Korea and the infrastructure for group tourism was downsized due to the pandemic.



[Soundbite]

Yu Jin-ho (Korea Tourism Organization): Less than 60% of flights to and from China have been restored. If the flights resume and visa issues are resolved, I believe more Chinese tourists will visit Korea before the end of this year.



The Korean travel industry is working furiously to attract Chinese visitors during the golden holiday weekend in China at the end of September.

