WASTEWATER RELEASE CLASH News Today 입력 2023.08.28 (15:15) 수정 2023.08.28 (16:45)

WASTEWATER RELEASE CLASH



[Anchor Lead]

In relation to the Fukushima wastewater issue, four opposition lawmakers, including from the Democratic Party, voiced criticism at rally in Japan. Meanwhile, the People Power Party attributed the decline in seafood consumption to the Democratic Party's 'alarmist propaganda'.



[Pkg]

Regarding the opposition parties' rally held this past weekend against Japan's release of nuclear wastewater, the ruling People Power Party says public health cannot be protected on the street. The PPP says the biggest threat posed to the public is not the release of wastewater but a political show for political gains.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Sang-bum (Senior spokesperson, PPP): As was with the rumors about the mad cow disease and THAAD, the truth will be revealed soon. But it will happen after the livelihoods of fishery businesses are jeopardized.



The ruling party says the main opposition party has revealed its ulterior motive to protect the DP chair, Lee Jae-myung, by causing division in the public opinion and creating chaos, but protecting Lee through baseless rumors and propaganda would be of little use.



[Soundbite]

Stop dumping contaminated water from Fukushima into the ocean!



Opposition bloc lawmakers who took part in the Japanese opposition parties' rally in Fukushima to protest the nuclear wastewater release called for correcting the wrongdoings of the Korean and Japanese governments through solidarity.



[Soundbite]

Woo Won-shik (Democratic Party): This struggle is not about Korea and Japan or anti-Japanese movement. It's a justified struggle to protect the ocean and future generations.



The DP has vowed to take every legal action possible under the international law against the Japanese government, including indemnity claims. It also expressed concerns that the planned dispatch of Korean experts to the IAEA local office could further encourage Japan to go ahead with the wastewater discharge. The DP says it will propose an open debate on the issue to the ruling party. At a two-day event slated for Monday, all lawmakers from the PPP and the DP will get together ahead of the September regular parliamentary session to discuss strategies for the wastewater release response, among other issues.



SUSPENSION SOUGHT FOR GS E&C



[Anchor Lead]

GS E&C behind the Incheon Geomdan parking lot collapse due to omitted reinforcements, faces stringent penalties. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport plans a 10-month suspension for GS, and will also probe LH, the project commissioner.



[Pkg]

The underground parking lot collapsed in the apartment complex in Geomdan, Incheon due to a lack of reinforcement steel bars. The land ministry decided to suspend GS Engineering and Construction's operations for 10 months. First, the land minister will exercise his authority to impose an eight-month business suspension on the firm for flawed construction. The ministry will also ask the Seoul city government to suspend the company's operation for another two months for poor safety monitoring. It is the maximum level of penalty that can be slapped on a builder for an accident, which did not cause direct casualties. The ministry will also request the local government to place an eight-month operation suspension on the company that inspected the quality of the construction work. For the apartment's design company, it will also seek to have its license canceled.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kyu-cheol (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): As a strict warning against shoddy construction, we plan to impose the toughest punishment on the companies.



However, it will likely take a long time until the punitive measures are finalized. That's because the ministry's proposals must be reviewed at a hearing of its advisory body. GS E&C again issued an apology. But it said it will explain its stance after closely examining what caused the accident and if the punishment is appropriate. Aside from the penalties, the ministry plans to request investigators to look into whether the responsible parties violated the law. Officials are also preparing to hold accountable the state developer Korea Land and Housing Corporation, which placed the construction order.



[Soundbite]

Won Hee-ryong (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): Apart from the punitive measures, an intensive probe is underway for LH. We will announce the result separately.



Meanwhile, an inspection of the apartments found no more steel bars were omitted. But it has been found that concrete walls of some apartments were not solid enough.



MALICIOUS YOUTUBER JAILED



[Anchor Lead]

There's growing concern over some YouTube broadcasts engaging in a variety of misdeeds and acts of harassment. A man in his 20s, who operated such a channel, has been sentenced to prison. The court recognized over 10 criminal charges against him, including assault and molestation, delivering a stringent punishment.



[Pkg]

A man stripped to the waist dances on the street and performs bizarre moves by bending his body. Upon receiving an emergency call, police arrive at the scene and try to restrain the man.



[Soundbite]

(YouTuber (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Why are you topless?) It's about passion. (To show your passion?)



However, the man continues his strange behavior. He suddenly tosses the food he has just ordered at a restaurant, and abuses animals at a pet shop. All these provocative videos were taped and circulated on YouTube personally by the man. A court has sentenced the man, who is in his 20s and had been arrested, to four years in jail for committing all kinds of criminal acts. He faces 14 charges including forced harassment, intrusion upon habitation, obstruction of business, violation of the Animal Protection Act, and violence. Most of the charges involving crimes against unspecified individuals such as intentionally picking fights with customers and business owners and trespassing were recognized by the court. The court said the man inflicted significant economic and mental suffering by using his victims as tools for generating profits through his provocative and incendiary videos. However, the court took into consideration the facts that the defendant has no criminal punishment record and is suffering from schizophrenia. But prosecutors say the sentence is too weak, and have filed a petition of appeal.



ANOTHER KNIFE RAMPAGE



[Anchor Lead]

Amid recent knife-related incidents, a man in his 30s brandished a weapon, leading to a two-hour standoff with police in a Seoul residential area last weekend. While no one was harmed, police have sought an arrest warrant for obstruction of official duties.



[Pkg]

Police officers surround a building. Inside the building, a man holding a knife faces off with police. He waves the weapon and sometimes points it at his chest. The face-off lasted for more than two hours.



[Soundbite]

(Witness (VOICE MODIFIED)): He was carrying a fillet knife. He waved it around and yelled at people to get out.



He was a man in his 30s, who lived nearby. A swat unit apprehended him at the scene after two and a half hours of his rampage. During questioning, the man told police that he had fought with his family over a financial issue and wanted to hurt himself after drinking alone. During the confrontation, he demanded to see his mother and have a drink. Believing that the man wants to talk, the police calmed him down by giving him food.



[Soundbite]

(Witness (VOICE MODIFIED)): Police cars were there. The officers were standing about 3 meters away and trying to talk him out of it.



The police seized eight knives, including the one the man was holding and several from his vehicle. He said he acquired the knives when he worked as a cook. There were no casualties, but residents were thrown into panic at the knife-wielding commotion in the middle of a residential area.



[Soundbite]

(Resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): I thought such things happen only on TV. I never imagined it would actually happen near me. It was so scary.



Police have requested an arrest warrant for the man for obstruction of justice and are investigating exactly how and why the incident occurred.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has officially reopened its borders, ending strict border controls it maintained for three years and seven months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. North Korea's state Korean Central News Agency reported that in line with the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters's decision, the regime will allow its citizens staying abroad to return home. The decision will likely to lead to the returns of North Korean workers, students and diplomats who have stayed abroad, mostly in China and Russia, for a long time.

School violence victims will be separated from offenders for as long as one week starting from September 1. It is up from the current three days. The education ministry said the increase is to better support school violence victims, noting the difficulty in protecting them when holidays are included in the separation period. It will also promote a measure requiring schools to swiftly transfer offenders to different schools.



MOUNTED POLICE PATROL JEJU



[Anchor Lead]

To address concerns triggered by recent violent incidents, in Jeju-do Island, enhanced security is in place on popular Olle and Dulle Trails using police horses. We have a report on the mounted police's efforts there.



[Pkg]

A scenic trekking course in the middle of a forest. Local police officers on horseback patrol the area dense with trees. They are especially watchful in the isolated parts of the trail. They are local mounted police that patrol the Jeju Olle Trail and Hallasan Mountain Dulle Trail to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.



[Soundbite]

Communication is bad from this point.



They survey the segments of the trails where phone reception is bad and where there are few surveillance cameras. In the wake of random attacks, police started patrolling the remote trails for two hours a day, three times a week. Visitors walking the trail feel safer.



[Soundbite]

Hong Da-yeong (Mokpo resident): It was dangerous and scary. But I can walk around safely thanks to these police officers.



The mounted police also check out spots needing more surveillance cameras to ensure there are no blind spots.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Jae-cheol (Captain, Jeju Mounted Police Squad): We keep a close watch on suspicious people or women walking alone. We‘ll serve the role of police befitting Jeju's famed horse industry.



Jeju's police plan to expand the deployment of patrol cars and drones to enhance the security of the trails.



OLD MASTERS NEVER STOP



[Anchor Lead]

Boldly rejecting conventional artistic norms and forging their own unique artistic realms, two veteran artists unveil their parallel exhibitions. Although now advanced in years with silvery hair, their adventurous spirit and fervor for innovative art remain as vibrant as ever.



[Pkg]

An elderly man takes off his shoes and socks. He takes off his shirt, before starting calisthenic exercises. Is it art if a man works out at an exhibition hall? What is art? This artist nearing 80 years old asks these questions through these exercises. Sung Neung-kyung had introduced in the 1970s a series of innovative portrait photos of his movement. Now at 79, this imaginative artist calls his works 'ruined art' without hesitation.



[Soundbite]

Sung Neung-kyung (Artist): In the past, it was hard to think up a piece. I lived in agony of thinking what to do next. But such suffering vanished recently. I came to have the foolish idea that whatever I do can become art. Now I enjoy my art.



Grass in front of the museum is set on fire. The flame spreads slowly. The blackened 'traces' end up forming geometrical patterns. This is a historic land art piece of Kim Ku-lim, the pioneer of Korea's experimental art, which was showcased on the banks of the Han River in 1970. He had transcended the boundaries of media and genres, from painting and installation art to performances. He has been the vanguard of Korean modern art. This grand exhibit encompasses his seven-decades-long art career. Two of roughly 230 artworks were completed recently.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ku-lim (Artist): I hope to die while working. I kept at it without any thoughts on whether my work would be profitable.



Passion that outshines age. Indomitable experimental spirit. These two masters are shining examples of those qualities.

