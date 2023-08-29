GENERAL’S BUST RELOCATION News Today 입력 2023.08.29 (15:05) 수정 2023.08.29 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

GENERAL'S BUST RELOCATION



[Anchor Lead]

Following the Korea Military Academy, the Defense Ministry is reviewing the relocation of General Hong Beom-do's statue, an independence army leader, due to his suspected communist ties. Concurrently, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs is examining possible irregularities in awarding him the Order of Merit for National Foundation twice.



[Pkg]

Grayish busts of various figures are lined up outside the defense ministry building. They are historical figures who contributed to overcoming national crises. They include independence fighters An Jung-geun, Lee Bong-chang and Yun Bong-gil. The busts were moved here when the defense ministry relocated to the current site last year. Independence fighter, general Hong Beom-do is also among the figures. Following a similar move by the Korea Military Academy, the defense ministry is also reviewing relocating Hong's bust.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-kyu (Spokesperson, Ministry of Nat'l Defense): We are reviewing issues concerning criticism, voiced since last year, about Hong joining the Soviet Communist Party and his related activities.



The ministry cited allegations that Hong was linked to the Svobodny Uprising in 1921 when the Russian Communist army was believed to have massacred troops of the Korean Liberation Army. It argued that 400 to 600 Korean forces were killed and about 500 others went to trial at the time. The ministry said that while achievements on independence should be recognized, the general's alignment with the Communist Party of the Soviet Union should be viewed in a separate light. The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will also look into the past conferments of Order of Merit for National Foundation bestowed to Hong and freedom fighter Lyuh Woon-hyung to see if any rules were bent in the process. The highest merit of order was granted to Hong in 2021 and Lyuh in 2008. The ministry suspects the same achievements for when they received a lower-rank presidential order were also applied for the Order of Merit for National Foundation. The patriots ministry is known to be open to all possibilities including stripping the decorations if any problems are uncovered through its inspection.



DISPUTE OVER COMPOSER PARK



[Anchor Lead]

Gwangju City's construction of the 'Jeong Yul-seong Historical Park' is under fire. Jeong, a member of the Chinese Communist Party who resisted Japanese occupation and composed the People's Liberation Army march, has become a focal point. With conservative groups protesting, Minister Park Min-shik threatens resignation, while Mayor Kang Gi-jung and the Democratic Party stand firm against ideological criticisms.



[Pkg]

Members of veterans' groups are seen gathered in front of Gwangju City Hall. They protested against the establishment of a park dedicated to composer Jeong Yul-seong who composed a military song for North Korea's armed forces. The protesters called the park an insult to families of South Korean veterans and fallen soldiers.



[Soundbite]

Kim Oh-bok (Mother of late Staff Sergeant Seo Jeong-woo): My son was killed in action when N. Korea shelled Yeonpyeongdo Island in 2010. This is not an old-fashioned ideological dispute.



The Liberty Unification Party called for the demolition of the musician's birth home and a street honoring him.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Kyung-soon (Gwangju chapter of Liberty Unification Party): The Liberty Unification Party is here to have the park, house and street dedicated to Jeong Yul-seong all canceled.



Park Min-shik, minister for patriots and veterans affairs, pledged to block the creation of the park by even putting his post on the line.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-shik (Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs): I'm determined to thwart the Jeong Yul-seong park by any means, putting my job on the line a hundred times if needed.



In response, the main opposition Democratic Party's supreme council member Song Gab-seok denounced that an anachronistic ideological offensive is affecting a local government's cultural exchange project, which has been going smoothly for some 20 years. Gwangju Mayor Kang Gi-jung called on the government to stop instigating veterans' groups and conservative organizations to isolate Gwangju with an ideological standard.



[Soundbite]

Kang Gi-jung (Gwangju Mayor): This is not a morally wrong project. I will push forward with it proudly and confidently.



With supporters and opponents clashing head-on, the historical controversy over the Jeong Yul-seong Park will likely continue to stay heated.



POLICEMAN SUSPECTED OF DRUGS



[Anchor Lead]

In downtown Seoul, an on-duty police officer tragically fell from a high-rise apartment and died. Investigations reveal that he may have consumed drugs with several men prior to the fall. Authorities are now probing deeper into the case.



[Pkg]

A high-rise in Yongsan-gu District, Seoul. At around 4:50 a.m. Sunday police received a report that a man had fallen out of one of the apartments. Rescue workers found the man lying on the ground in the garden. He was rushed to hospital but died.



[Soundbite]

(Fire station staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): His friend reported that he fell out of a window. We took him to hospital.



The man has been identified as a police officer from the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency. While investigating the cause of his death, police found suspicious signs. Before the man fell out of the window, there were eight people in the apartment including him. Police have found signs that they took illegal drugs together. KBS has found that five of the seven people, excluding the deceased man, tested positive in simple drug tests. The remaining two refused to get tested. The detected substances include ecstasy, ketamine and cocaine. The people who were in the apartment at the time told police they are members of a sports club, and that the man suddenly opened a window and jumped out. Residents of this apartment building say these people were already notorious for holding noisy parties and getting into arguments with neighbors.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment management staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): They caused complaints among neighbors for causing noise when they got together.



Police have decided to request the National Forensic Service to perform an autopsy on the deceased man, as he is also believed to have used illegal drugs. They are also looking into the possibility of murder. Early this year police declared a war on illegal drugs and have been holding massive crackdowns. But now they are in a predicament as a police officer is being suspected of being part of an illegal drug ring.



DANGEROUS CROSSWALK PRANKS



[Anchor Lead]

Four years into the 'Min-sik Law', which penalizes drivers for school zone accidents, teenagers are now misusing it, risking traffic mishaps by lying on crosswalks.



[Pkg]

Just before midnight, at a crosswalk in front of an elementary school. Two teenagers stop midway, look around, and then they proceed to lie down side by side in the middle of the road. They fiddle around with their phones casually as if they were lying down at home. Their strange and dangerous behavior continued for a whole minute. At another crosswalk in broad daylight, five adolescents stop and take turn to lie down in the middle of the street. Spotting the scene, motorists making a right turn get startled and screech to a stop. As the traffic light is about to change, the teens quickly run off, crossing the street as if nothing happened. Both these incidents occurred in Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, on the same day. The teens in the two videos were identified to be students from different schools. The shocking act was captured on camera and shared online to much public criticism. The crosswalks in the pictures are apparently located at busy intersections with relatively heavy traffic. After the so-called Min-sik law went into effect in 2020 to strengthen punishment against traffic offenders in school zones, pedestrians' pranks to startle drivers in those areas once caught on and became popular. It is trending again lately.



[Soundbite]

Im Yoo-kyung (Elementary school vice principal): The principal gave instruction on traffic safety. It was such a dangerous situation so again, stressed the crosswalk safety.



There are concerns that the law, designed for better protection of children, is being abused in dangerous pranks and pose the risk of causing further traffic accidents.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

According to Statistics Korea data, 36% of young people had a positive view of marriage last year, down from 56.5% ten years ago. 44% of men and only 28% of women viewed marriage in a positive light. As for the main reasons for not tying the knot, respondents said they did not have enough money, followed by they did not feel the need. Also, 81% of young people said it was fine for couples to live together without getting married, sharply up from 62% a decade ago.

Following the announcement of the Interior Ministry, artificial intelligence will be incorporated in public sector affairs such as in the automatic drafting of minutes of meetings. By using such technology, when officials enter in video and audio files of a meeting, AI will then visualize even the atmosphere of the meeting by distinguishing individual speakers and analyzing positive and negative words that were spoken.



RIFT OVER RETIREMENT AGE



[Anchor Lead]

The Hyundai Motor labor union is poised for its first strike in five years, primarily over extending the retirement age. As it aligns with pension reform, this topic is expected to be a major labor issue in the coming months.



[Pkg]

Hyundai Motor's labor union is likely to go on strike for the first time in five years. It has acquired a legal right to hold a strike after having its agenda passed and after the Central Labor Relations Committee's arbitration failed. Topping the agenda this year is the extension of the retirement age. The union is demanding that the age be extended to 64, but management refuses to accept.



[Soundbite]

Lee Deok-hwa (Hyundai Motor Labor Union): We try to lay a foundation for extending the retirement age. The high approval rates point to members' expectations for collective wage bargaining.



Kia Motors' unionized workers want the retirement age to be extended to 62. The Federation of Korean Trade Unions has filed a petition with the National Assembly. It says the age for state pension, which currently stands at 63, will reach 65 in 2033 if raised by one year every five years. There argument is that if the retirement age stays at 60, workers have to spend years without income, so the retirement age and state pension age should be aligned. Management prefers to re-hire workers who are past the retirement age on one- or two-year contracts or re-employ them altogether, which will save costs.



[Soundbite]

Lim Young-tae (Korea Enterprises Federation): If the wage system is not overhauled first, the retirement age extension will likely put a heavy burden on management.



The government recognizes the need to discuss the so-called "continuous employment" after retirement, but is negative about extending the retirement age. The Economic, Social and Labor Council affiliated with the presidential office has made clear it's opposed to extending the retirement age, because it may undermine youth employment and cause an increase in businesses' labor costs. With labor and management being sharply split on the matter, social consensus is needed. The dialogue channel has been closed since the FKTU announced it would not attend the council's meeting in June. The social rift over continuous employment will likely continue for the time being.



TOUGH JOURNEY FOR DISABLED



[Anchor Lead]

As the summer vacation season begins, many are heading overseas. However, for people with disabilities, especially the bedridden, challenges in transportation, accommodation, and dining exist. For them, even just boarding a flight can cost up to six times more. We look into these travel challenges they face.



[Pkg]

Three years ago, Lee Keon-chang traveled to Jeju-do for the very first time. For Lee, who sustained category-1 brain injury, it was also the first time he got on a plane.



[Soundbite]

Congratulate Keon-chang on his first flight. Cheers!



However, it was never an easy journey. We followed Lee to see what obstacles he faced to get on that flight. He arrived at the airport, using a special taxi for the disabled. But he cannot enter the duty free shop area nor the boarding gate.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-yoon (Gimpo Popular School for Disabled People): For you, this might as well be a dream. You can't go through even if you wished.



It is impossible for him to go through regular boarding. Being wheelchair-bound, Lee must use an ambulance to reach the runway. For the round trip to and from Jeju three years ago, he paid four times for private ambulances to transport him directly to the planes on the runway.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-yoon (Gimpo Popular School for Disabled People): It was some 150,000 won per ambulance ride. So in total, 650,000 won.



Plane ticket costs are also a burden. He must book a special seat, which take multiple seats to install.



[Soundbite]

(Airline company's call center (VOICE MODIFIED)): Six seats need to be joined. So you have to buy tickets for all six seats.



On top of that, most airline companies ask him to submit a medical certificate, which costs some 100,000 won for issuance.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-yoon (Gimpo Popular School for Disabled People): They demand a certificate to prove he is a patient. But Keon-chang is not a patient. He is a person with a disability.



If all the expenses are added up, it is equivalent to the cost of a trip to Paris, France. Lee was able to arrive in Jeju-do after many hurdles. But he faces new challenges on the island. He is not able to use the restrooms and go over an ankle-high barrier on his own.



[Soundbite]

To put it simply, it is higher than Baekdusan Mountain.



However, he cannot give up on the thrills of exploring a new world. And so, he continues to dream. Lee hopes that he will be able to take a flight and go on an overseas trip someday.

GENERAL’S BUST RELOCATION

입력 2023-08-29 15:05:37 수정 2023-08-29 16:45:06 News Today

GENERAL'S BUST RELOCATION



[Anchor Lead]

Following the Korea Military Academy, the Defense Ministry is reviewing the relocation of General Hong Beom-do's statue, an independence army leader, due to his suspected communist ties. Concurrently, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs is examining possible irregularities in awarding him the Order of Merit for National Foundation twice.



[Pkg]

Grayish busts of various figures are lined up outside the defense ministry building. They are historical figures who contributed to overcoming national crises. They include independence fighters An Jung-geun, Lee Bong-chang and Yun Bong-gil. The busts were moved here when the defense ministry relocated to the current site last year. Independence fighter, general Hong Beom-do is also among the figures. Following a similar move by the Korea Military Academy, the defense ministry is also reviewing relocating Hong's bust.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-kyu (Spokesperson, Ministry of Nat'l Defense): We are reviewing issues concerning criticism, voiced since last year, about Hong joining the Soviet Communist Party and his related activities.



The ministry cited allegations that Hong was linked to the Svobodny Uprising in 1921 when the Russian Communist army was believed to have massacred troops of the Korean Liberation Army. It argued that 400 to 600 Korean forces were killed and about 500 others went to trial at the time. The ministry said that while achievements on independence should be recognized, the general's alignment with the Communist Party of the Soviet Union should be viewed in a separate light. The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will also look into the past conferments of Order of Merit for National Foundation bestowed to Hong and freedom fighter Lyuh Woon-hyung to see if any rules were bent in the process. The highest merit of order was granted to Hong in 2021 and Lyuh in 2008. The ministry suspects the same achievements for when they received a lower-rank presidential order were also applied for the Order of Merit for National Foundation. The patriots ministry is known to be open to all possibilities including stripping the decorations if any problems are uncovered through its inspection.



DISPUTE OVER COMPOSER PARK



[Anchor Lead]

Gwangju City's construction of the 'Jeong Yul-seong Historical Park' is under fire. Jeong, a member of the Chinese Communist Party who resisted Japanese occupation and composed the People's Liberation Army march, has become a focal point. With conservative groups protesting, Minister Park Min-shik threatens resignation, while Mayor Kang Gi-jung and the Democratic Party stand firm against ideological criticisms.



[Pkg]

Members of veterans' groups are seen gathered in front of Gwangju City Hall. They protested against the establishment of a park dedicated to composer Jeong Yul-seong who composed a military song for North Korea's armed forces. The protesters called the park an insult to families of South Korean veterans and fallen soldiers.



[Soundbite]

Kim Oh-bok (Mother of late Staff Sergeant Seo Jeong-woo): My son was killed in action when N. Korea shelled Yeonpyeongdo Island in 2010. This is not an old-fashioned ideological dispute.



The Liberty Unification Party called for the demolition of the musician's birth home and a street honoring him.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Kyung-soon (Gwangju chapter of Liberty Unification Party): The Liberty Unification Party is here to have the park, house and street dedicated to Jeong Yul-seong all canceled.



Park Min-shik, minister for patriots and veterans affairs, pledged to block the creation of the park by even putting his post on the line.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-shik (Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs): I'm determined to thwart the Jeong Yul-seong park by any means, putting my job on the line a hundred times if needed.



In response, the main opposition Democratic Party's supreme council member Song Gab-seok denounced that an anachronistic ideological offensive is affecting a local government's cultural exchange project, which has been going smoothly for some 20 years. Gwangju Mayor Kang Gi-jung called on the government to stop instigating veterans' groups and conservative organizations to isolate Gwangju with an ideological standard.



[Soundbite]

Kang Gi-jung (Gwangju Mayor): This is not a morally wrong project. I will push forward with it proudly and confidently.



With supporters and opponents clashing head-on, the historical controversy over the Jeong Yul-seong Park will likely continue to stay heated.



POLICEMAN SUSPECTED OF DRUGS



[Anchor Lead]

In downtown Seoul, an on-duty police officer tragically fell from a high-rise apartment and died. Investigations reveal that he may have consumed drugs with several men prior to the fall. Authorities are now probing deeper into the case.



[Pkg]

A high-rise in Yongsan-gu District, Seoul. At around 4:50 a.m. Sunday police received a report that a man had fallen out of one of the apartments. Rescue workers found the man lying on the ground in the garden. He was rushed to hospital but died.



[Soundbite]

(Fire station staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): His friend reported that he fell out of a window. We took him to hospital.



The man has been identified as a police officer from the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency. While investigating the cause of his death, police found suspicious signs. Before the man fell out of the window, there were eight people in the apartment including him. Police have found signs that they took illegal drugs together. KBS has found that five of the seven people, excluding the deceased man, tested positive in simple drug tests. The remaining two refused to get tested. The detected substances include ecstasy, ketamine and cocaine. The people who were in the apartment at the time told police they are members of a sports club, and that the man suddenly opened a window and jumped out. Residents of this apartment building say these people were already notorious for holding noisy parties and getting into arguments with neighbors.



[Soundbite]

(Apartment management staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): They caused complaints among neighbors for causing noise when they got together.



Police have decided to request the National Forensic Service to perform an autopsy on the deceased man, as he is also believed to have used illegal drugs. They are also looking into the possibility of murder. Early this year police declared a war on illegal drugs and have been holding massive crackdowns. But now they are in a predicament as a police officer is being suspected of being part of an illegal drug ring.



DANGEROUS CROSSWALK PRANKS



[Anchor Lead]

Four years into the 'Min-sik Law', which penalizes drivers for school zone accidents, teenagers are now misusing it, risking traffic mishaps by lying on crosswalks.



[Pkg]

Just before midnight, at a crosswalk in front of an elementary school. Two teenagers stop midway, look around, and then they proceed to lie down side by side in the middle of the road. They fiddle around with their phones casually as if they were lying down at home. Their strange and dangerous behavior continued for a whole minute. At another crosswalk in broad daylight, five adolescents stop and take turn to lie down in the middle of the street. Spotting the scene, motorists making a right turn get startled and screech to a stop. As the traffic light is about to change, the teens quickly run off, crossing the street as if nothing happened. Both these incidents occurred in Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, on the same day. The teens in the two videos were identified to be students from different schools. The shocking act was captured on camera and shared online to much public criticism. The crosswalks in the pictures are apparently located at busy intersections with relatively heavy traffic. After the so-called Min-sik law went into effect in 2020 to strengthen punishment against traffic offenders in school zones, pedestrians' pranks to startle drivers in those areas once caught on and became popular. It is trending again lately.



[Soundbite]

Im Yoo-kyung (Elementary school vice principal): The principal gave instruction on traffic safety. It was such a dangerous situation so again, stressed the crosswalk safety.



There are concerns that the law, designed for better protection of children, is being abused in dangerous pranks and pose the risk of causing further traffic accidents.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

According to Statistics Korea data, 36% of young people had a positive view of marriage last year, down from 56.5% ten years ago. 44% of men and only 28% of women viewed marriage in a positive light. As for the main reasons for not tying the knot, respondents said they did not have enough money, followed by they did not feel the need. Also, 81% of young people said it was fine for couples to live together without getting married, sharply up from 62% a decade ago.

Following the announcement of the Interior Ministry, artificial intelligence will be incorporated in public sector affairs such as in the automatic drafting of minutes of meetings. By using such technology, when officials enter in video and audio files of a meeting, AI will then visualize even the atmosphere of the meeting by distinguishing individual speakers and analyzing positive and negative words that were spoken.



RIFT OVER RETIREMENT AGE



[Anchor Lead]

The Hyundai Motor labor union is poised for its first strike in five years, primarily over extending the retirement age. As it aligns with pension reform, this topic is expected to be a major labor issue in the coming months.



[Pkg]

Hyundai Motor's labor union is likely to go on strike for the first time in five years. It has acquired a legal right to hold a strike after having its agenda passed and after the Central Labor Relations Committee's arbitration failed. Topping the agenda this year is the extension of the retirement age. The union is demanding that the age be extended to 64, but management refuses to accept.



[Soundbite]

Lee Deok-hwa (Hyundai Motor Labor Union): We try to lay a foundation for extending the retirement age. The high approval rates point to members' expectations for collective wage bargaining.



Kia Motors' unionized workers want the retirement age to be extended to 62. The Federation of Korean Trade Unions has filed a petition with the National Assembly. It says the age for state pension, which currently stands at 63, will reach 65 in 2033 if raised by one year every five years. There argument is that if the retirement age stays at 60, workers have to spend years without income, so the retirement age and state pension age should be aligned. Management prefers to re-hire workers who are past the retirement age on one- or two-year contracts or re-employ them altogether, which will save costs.



[Soundbite]

Lim Young-tae (Korea Enterprises Federation): If the wage system is not overhauled first, the retirement age extension will likely put a heavy burden on management.



The government recognizes the need to discuss the so-called "continuous employment" after retirement, but is negative about extending the retirement age. The Economic, Social and Labor Council affiliated with the presidential office has made clear it's opposed to extending the retirement age, because it may undermine youth employment and cause an increase in businesses' labor costs. With labor and management being sharply split on the matter, social consensus is needed. The dialogue channel has been closed since the FKTU announced it would not attend the council's meeting in June. The social rift over continuous employment will likely continue for the time being.



TOUGH JOURNEY FOR DISABLED



[Anchor Lead]

As the summer vacation season begins, many are heading overseas. However, for people with disabilities, especially the bedridden, challenges in transportation, accommodation, and dining exist. For them, even just boarding a flight can cost up to six times more. We look into these travel challenges they face.



[Pkg]

Three years ago, Lee Keon-chang traveled to Jeju-do for the very first time. For Lee, who sustained category-1 brain injury, it was also the first time he got on a plane.



[Soundbite]

Congratulate Keon-chang on his first flight. Cheers!



However, it was never an easy journey. We followed Lee to see what obstacles he faced to get on that flight. He arrived at the airport, using a special taxi for the disabled. But he cannot enter the duty free shop area nor the boarding gate.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-yoon (Gimpo Popular School for Disabled People): For you, this might as well be a dream. You can't go through even if you wished.



It is impossible for him to go through regular boarding. Being wheelchair-bound, Lee must use an ambulance to reach the runway. For the round trip to and from Jeju three years ago, he paid four times for private ambulances to transport him directly to the planes on the runway.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-yoon (Gimpo Popular School for Disabled People): It was some 150,000 won per ambulance ride. So in total, 650,000 won.



Plane ticket costs are also a burden. He must book a special seat, which take multiple seats to install.



[Soundbite]

(Airline company's call center (VOICE MODIFIED)): Six seats need to be joined. So you have to buy tickets for all six seats.



On top of that, most airline companies ask him to submit a medical certificate, which costs some 100,000 won for issuance.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-yoon (Gimpo Popular School for Disabled People): They demand a certificate to prove he is a patient. But Keon-chang is not a patient. He is a person with a disability.



If all the expenses are added up, it is equivalent to the cost of a trip to Paris, France. Lee was able to arrive in Jeju-do after many hurdles. But he faces new challenges on the island. He is not able to use the restrooms and go over an ankle-high barrier on his own.



[Soundbite]

To put it simply, it is higher than Baekdusan Mountain.



However, he cannot give up on the thrills of exploring a new world. And so, he continues to dream. Lee hopes that he will be able to take a flight and go on an overseas trip someday.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!