2024 STATE BUDGET ANNOUNCED News Today 입력 2023.08.30 (15:00) 수정 2023.08.30 (16:45)

2024 STATE BUDGET ANNOUNCED



[Anchor Lead]

The government unveiled a 656.9 trillion won budget for next year, a 2.8% increase from this year, the smallest rise since 2005. This restraint is due to anticipated lower tax revenue and rising national debt. However, funds to support the vulnerable have been prioritized.



[Pkg]

Next year's budget reflects the current government's aim to maintain fiscal soundness. The government's fiscal spending increase is smaller than its nominal growth projection for 2024, cutting spending by 23 trillion won. The most noticeable budget cuts were made in R&D and subsidies.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Increased spending would put fiscal burden on future generations and worsen corporate activities and the public economy by lowering sovereign ratings.



Instead, the government redirected the budget to help the welfare of the needy and boost Korea's low birthrate. The Basic Livelihood Security's allowance was increased by roughly 13%. Those eligible for the aid has been expanded to 32% of the median income. This means that 19.4 trillion won, up 1.6 trillion won from this year, will be spent on ensuring basic livelihood for recipients. The budget for helping families with newborns will also be expanded. The allowance for parents of children younger than a year will rise to one million won per month. Also, an additional one trillion won will be allocated to extend paid childcare leave from one year to 18 months. Parents with an annual salary below 130 million won who have a child this year are eligible for a low-interest loan of up to 500 million won to purchase or lease a house. The government has allocated nine trillion won for this program. The government has also allocated additional funds to address pressing social concerns. The budget for addressing contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima plant for next year has risen to 738 billion won, 40% more than this year. The money will primarily be used to prevent consumption decline and provide financial assistance to fishermen. The government assigned 60 billion won to drugs investigations and the expansion of drug rehab centers. Enlisted servicemen will see a monthly wage increase of 300,000 won, while the budget for installing ice and water purifiers in military accommodations and enhancing barracks' conditions has been raised by around 800 billion won compared to this year.



HANDGUN FOR POLICE OFFICER



[Anchor Lead]

In next year's proposed government budget, funds have been set aside for 'less-lethal handguns', ensuring each police officer is equipped. These guns have just a tenth of regular firearm power, posing minimal life risk. We've investigated this new equipment further.



[Pkg]

A man holding weapons in his hands is surrounded by policemen in a residential area. Even after more than two hours of a standoff, the police did not use firearms.



[Soundbite]

(Police officer): It's not easy. Handguns hurt people. Taser guns can result in serious problems when not shot properly. They can agitate culprits even more.



As criticism is rising over the helplessness of police when confronting armed culprits, the government has decided to permit officers to carry less-lethal handguns. To this end, 8.6 billion won from the 2024 state budget will be injected. In the next three years 29,000 less-lethal guns will be introduced so each police officer is armed with it.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): All police officers will be supplied with less-lethal handguns, and the 101 riot police units will receive new equipment for weapon response.



Having plastic warheads, less-lethal rounds are not as deadly as ordinary bullets. When used to shoot an adult man's thigh from a 10m distance, the bullets can pierce it only around 6cm. The bones remain unscathed.



[Soundbite]

Park Jae-beom (Nat'l Police Agency): These guns were developed to restrain criminals with a force that's just one-tenth of the existing 38-caliber pistols.



However, even less-lethal handguns can be deadly when targeted at vital organs. If all field police officers are equipped with this kind of weapon, safety could be an issue. Critics also say funding for the guns is too excessive, and that there are other alternatives.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Yoon-ho (Dongguk University): There are rubber bullets and bullets for warning only. If they have so much money, they should invest it in expanding police troops.



The 2024 state budget also earmarks 1.6 billion won for supplying stab-proof vests and batons.



ANIMAL STATUES BACK AT WOLDAE



[Anchor Lead]

Two stone sculptures, once gracing the Gwanghwamun Woldae from the Joseon Dynasty, have been rediscovered after a century. They will be used in the ongoing restoration of the platform.



[Pkg]

A legendary creature lying down with paws courteously placed in front. A lion-like mane is intricately carved onto the head and neck. These stone statues 2 meters long and 57 centimeters wide, larger than human height, are believed to depict an auspicious, legendary animal. They served to fend off any disasters descending on the Joseon Dynasty royal family. The two statues have reappeared a century after their disappearance due to the demolition of the "woldae", an elevated stage in front of Gwanghwamun Gate, during Japan's colonial era. The stone figures, whose location had remained unknown, were actually kept in the garden of Samsung Group's Hoam Museum of Art. A tip from a citizen led to their return to the original location. The Cultural Heritage Administration said the treasures were donated by the family of late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee. However it's unconfirmed how they ended up in the family in the first place. The sculptures are believed to have been made around the 1860s when Gyeongbokgung Palace was rebuilt.



[Soundbite]

Kim Min-gyu (Cultural Heritage Administration): The statues were placed on the Woldae's southernmost tip, decorating each side of a staircase at the end of the king's path.



At the very front of the so-called "king's path" on the Woldae stage where kings used to pass by, traces of a pedestal, where the statues were once seated, still remain. The administration will soon begin the task of placing the statues on a pedestal and piecing them together. With the return of the legendary stone sculptures, the Gwanghwamun Woldae will be more closely restored to its original form and be open for public viewing in October.



OLYMPIC STADIUM BEING REBUILT



[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul metropolitan government started yesterday a renovation project for the Seoul Olympic Stadium. The stadium will be turned into a sports and cultural complex after undergoing three years of reconstruction. The city plans to upgrade the stadium features with an aim to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2036 and replace all 30,000 seats in the upper deck of the main stadium and the running tracks.



N. KOREANS RETURN HOME



[Anchor Lead]

In Dandong, Liaoning province of China, which is a major trade hub between North Korea and China, hundreds of North Korean citizens preparing to return home have been captured on KBS cameras. This marks the first instance in 3 years and 7 months since North Korea shut its borders with China to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



[Pkg]

At 9 a.m. Tuesday local time, a large bus runs along a bridge connecting North Korea and China over the Amnokgang River. A half-hour later, another bus accommodating 50 people heads to Sinuiju. The buses operated six times on Tuesday morning alone. Their interior could not be seen from outside due to tinted windows, but sources say the buses were full of luggage.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean source (VOICE MODIFIED)): Some of the buses had their seats removed to allow more space for luggage. Two of the buses were carrying people.



Some 200 North Koreans a day were transported to their home country from Dandong for two days in a row. They returned home for the first time since the North closed its borders in January. 2020. Ambulances were deployed as well. Most of the returnees are North Korean public officials whose terms have ended, merchants and workers. The North Korean workers will be brought back home on a daily basis until North Korea's Foundation Day which falls on September 9. Sources say substitute workers will be dispatched to China after the holiday.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean source (VOICE MODIFIED)): The returnees are quarantined for one week in Sinuiju. A new group of people will arrive here from September.



North Koreans residing overseas were able to go back to their home country just one day after the North's National Emergency Quarantine Command gave the green light for their return. Immigration documents of North Koreans who are scheduled to arrive in the regime on Sept. 30 have been disclosed on Chinese social media. North Korea will likely allow foreigners to enter around the Asian Games slated to begin in Hangzhou, China on Sept. 23.



FARM MACHINE ACCIDENTS



[Anchor Lead]

With the onset of the harvest season, rural areas are seeing a spike in farm machinery accidents. Notably, accidents while operating these machines tend to have a high fatality rate, underscoring the urgent need for extra caution.



[Pkg]

A farming village in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province. A tractor has fallen over on a slope. Fire officials rescue a man in his 70s jammed in the vehicle, but he is already dead.



[Soundbite]

Park Jun (Cheorwon Fire Station): He likely didn't have on a seatbelt and had the door open due to the lack of air conditioning, so his body was ejected during the accident.



A similar deadly accident was also reported in Wonju in the same province where a man in his 70s was also found dead crushed beneath his tractor. Farm machine-related accidents are increasing with the onset of the farming season. During the first half of this year, some 460 such incidents occurred nationwide. The number has risen in the past few years, and last year, it surpassed 1,000 cases. The sharp rise is attributed to aging farmers and their heightened utilization and dependence on machinery. Another contributing factor is the lack of safety features on the vehicles, such as seat belts, rear view mirrors and turn signals.



[Soundbite]

Lee Seon-bong (Local seniors association president, Chuncheon): All seniors live off farming. We hope for installation of safety devices in farm machines.



Most rural roads are narrow, less than 3 meters wide, posing a constant risk of machines turning over. This makes the fatality rate of such incidents nearly 9 times higher than a traffic accident.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Hyeok-mi (Gangwon Agricultural Research and Extension Services): Conducting checks before and after using a machine is a must to prevent accidents. Wearing seat belts and protective gear is also essential.



Farmers are also encouraged to take adequate breaks between tasks and to always turn machines off when conducting repair work.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The Fair Trade Commission slapped local pizza franchise Mister Pizza with 400 million won in fine for obstructing the business of franchisees who had cancelled their franchise contracts. The FTC believes that when some franchisees cancelled their contracts in 2016 while criticizing the headquarter's management policies as unreasonable and established a pizza alliance, Mister Pizza opened HQ-managed stores near those belonging to the alliance and disrupted their businesses by giving huge discounts.

Park Ku-yeon of the Office of the Government Policy Coordination said in relation to the water release from the Fukushima nuclear plant that the Korean nuclear experts sent to the site are constantly talking with the International Atomic Energy Agency and making daily reports to the government. The first Vice Minister of Government Policy Coordination also hinted that experts in marine products and oceans may join the on-site inspection team.



"KOREAN SEAFOOD IS SAFE"



[Anchor Lead]

It's been a week since Japan began releasing the contaminated water from Fukushima. Amid these concerns, Busan has kicked off its 'Gizzard Shad Festival' this autumn. Vendors have made great efforts to attract customers, offering gizzard shad that has undergone radiation checks for sampling.



[Pkg]

Myeongji Market in Busan where a gizzard shad festival is underway is crowded with shoppers. Raw slices of the plump and savory fish dipped in chili pepper paste are a divine delicacy.



[Soundbite]

Jo Hee-chang (Anyang resident): Gizzard shads are so delicious it coined the saying that even daughters-in-law who left home will return for it.



Vendors here gave out for free 500 kilograms of gizzard shad that underwent radiation checks while Busan city officials promoted the safety of seafood in a bid to attract customers.



[Soundbite]

Oh Se-ho (Busan Metropolitan City): The free samples were deemed safe after receiving radiation checks by a national health and environment research center.



Luckily the festival drew a larger crowd than expected but business is slow compared to last year for nearby seafood restaurants. They are extremely worried that Japan's Fukushima wastewater release will further impact consumer sentiment.



[Soundbite]

Seong Seon-gi (Owner of seafood restaurant): Customers used to pour in during lunch time. But this year, as you can see, footfall is down.



Vendors stress that Korean seafood is safe and ask customers to have faith in the products.



[Soundbite]

Cheon Dong-sik (Myeongji market Gizzard shad festival organizer): Seafood sold at the market were all caught from clean domestic waters.



The government will continue holding these weekend festivals at regional fish markets every week to promote consumer spending. It will also continue to disclose the results of radiation checks and clamp down on country of origin labeling practices.

