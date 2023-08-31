FERTILITY RATE RECORD LOW News Today 입력 2023.08.31 (15:10) 수정 2023.08.31 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

FERTILITY RATE RECORD LOW



[Anchor Lead]

Last year's total fertility rate hit a record low of 0.78 children per woman. This signifies that on average, a woman in the country is expected to have fewer than one child in her lifetime a low birthrate situation unparalleled on the global stage. Worryingly, this trend of decline continues this year.



[Pkg]

This plot of land has been vacant since a building was dismantled. The empty piece of land is now closed off by a fence. Up until a year ago, it used to house a large wedding venue. The number of so-called 'wedding halls' plunged more than 20% nationwide since 2018. Besides the pandemic, a more fundamental factor behind this trend is the dwindling number of young couples tying the knot.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seon-jin (Association for Korean wedding halls): The number of wedding halls in Seoul is down by about 30%. As the population dwindles, the market shrinks and leads to wedding hall closures.



As the country's marriage rate drops, the birthrate plunges further as well. The nation's total fertility rate, which indicates how many children a woman can have in her lifetime, recorded 0.7 in the second quarter of this year, down 0.05 from a year ago. The record-breaking, lowest fertility rate seen in the fourth quarter of 2022 was broken again. If the trend persists, the annual total fertility rate, which stood at 0.78 last year, could fall even further to 0.73 this year.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Choi Seul-ki (KDI School of Public Policy and Management): The number of newborns decreases toward the end of the year. The fertility rate is already too low. It's hard to imagine how much more it can fall.



The public perception of marriage and childbearing is shifting even faster. According to Statistics Korea, only one out of every three young people had a positive view on marriage last year. More than half of the respondents also said having children after getting married was unnecessary.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yeon-kyung (Gunpo resident): Many couples who get married also want to buy homes, which require big loans. Having a child means more debt.



[Soundbite]

Kim Young-sang (Gimpo resident): Many people think it's okay to live alone. Concerning the birth rate policies, I don't witness any improvements.



Korea is the only country among OECD members to have a total fertility rate below 1.



N. KOREA'S COMMAND DRILLS



[Anchor Lead]

In response to the joint U.S.-South Korea exercises, North Korea, under Chairman Kim Jong-un's oversight, is conducting a "command training". State media also reported the unexpected launch of two short-range ballistic missiles last night as part of a tactical drill.



[Pkg]

North Korean state media reported that Kim Jong-un visited the training command post of the General Staff Department of the People's Army on Aug. 29 to check on command drills involving the whole army. The drills come in response to the joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington. The state media said Kim is inspecting the operational organization and command capabilities of commanders of various ranks. The North Korean leader has received reports of the anticipated actions of the enemy and allied forces by time slot and stage in times of war. He also reviewed actual operational plans, including those on ways to thwart overseas armed interventions in case of emergency. The state media stressed that the goal of the drills is to stage full-blown counterattacks and occupy the entire southern territory. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan area in Pyongyang into the East Sea between 11:40 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. The missiles flew 360km each before landing into the East Sea. The North Korean military's General Staff said the missile firing was in response to the South Korea-U.S. joint air drill held on Wednesday using B-1B bombers. It said the deployment of the B-1B bomber on the Korean Peninsula is nothing short of making a pre-emptive nuclear attack an accomplished fact and demonstrating its implementation in real life. It added the North Korean People's Army has conducted a tactical nuclear strike drill that simulates the destruction of major command bases and operational airfields. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it's closely watching Pyongyang's intentions as well as additional signs and activities while maintaining a firm readiness posture.



"N. KOREA-RUSSIA ARMS TALKS"



[Anchor Lead]

The spokesman for the White House National Security Council says that arms negotiations between North Korea and Russia are advancing actively. John Kirby said that after Russia's defense minister visited the North last month, another Russian delegation visited Pyongyang for follow-up discussions on an arms deal. The NSC's coordinator for strategic communications warned that this is in direct violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.



BODYPACKERS SMUGGLE IN DRUGS



[Anchor Lead]

A group has been caught smuggling 4.3 billion won worth of 'club drug' ketamine. Club employees in Seoul's Gangnam-gu district orchestrated the operation, using 'body packers' to hide and transport the narcotics.



[Pkg]

A woman in her 30s is seen on the floor at the airport security checkpoint. She violently resists when airport employees try to search her body. Airport security finds bags of narcotics inside her purse. It turns out she's a body packer who hid drugs in her body cavity to smuggle them into the country. A body packer transports illicit drugs by hiding them inside underwear or wide-legged pants as well. Drug smugglers take advantage of the fact that X-ray machines at the airport mainly detect metal objects and passengers' bodies are not usually searched. Twenty-seven people, including such body packers, were charged for smuggling in drugs from Thailand. The drug they brought into the country was ketamine, dubbed the 'club drug'. The drug trafficking ring sold 17,200 grams of ketamine over the past 20 months. The amount is enough for 340,000 uses and worth 4.3 billion won in the market. It was found that 14,000 grams were actually distributed among the clubs in Seoul's Gangnam area. It turns out most of the dealers of ketamine were club employees in their 20s and 30s.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeon-sil (Incheon Dist. Prosecutors office): They worked or were entertained at the clubs in Gangnam. When an accomplice is caught, another steps in or forms an organization.



Unlike the conventional drug rings, the traffickers caught this time were dealing drugs without knowing who else was in the organization. Prosecutors believe there are more drug trafficking rings in the club scene and plan to expand their investigations.



HIGH-RISE BURGLAR CAUGHT



[Anchor Lead]

In a high-rise apartment in Seoul, a burglary occurred on the 17th floor, mystifying many due to its height. Investigations showed the thief accessed the unit by scaling from a stairwell window directly to the balcony with his bare hands.



[Pkg]

This office worker returned home from work one day to find his house ransacked.



[Soundbite]

Park ○○ (Victim of Break-in): All the stuff, the dresser and the blankets I had in the room were ransacked.



He lost his luxury brand watch, bracelets, and cash, totaling 35 million won in value. But there were no signs of break-in at the door or the windows. He lived on the 17th floor, 40 meters above ground, so the police couldn't figure out how the thief entered his home.



[Soundbite]

Park ○○ (Victim of Break-in): We live on the 17th floor and we're the only ones living on this floor.



Crime scene investigators found the burglar's palm prints on the balcony rail. Apparently, the thief rode the elevator up to the 18th floor, one floor above the victim and then landed on the 17th floor balcony after climbing out through a window at the stairwell.



[Soundbite]

Park ○○ (Victim of Break-in): The surveillance camera shows the thief getting off on the 18th floor and then walking down.



Some thirty minutes later, the burglar hid the stolen goods before getting on the elevator on the 16th floor and getting away.



[Soundbite]

Park ○○ (Victim of Break-in): Police had no idea at first. Who would think that a person could break in through the balcony?



The thief was caught four months later. Police found that he broke into 14 more homes in high-rise apartments using the same method. To avoid being caught on surveillance cameras, the burglar walked several kilometers to sell the stolen goods. He also said he had spent all the money. High-rise apartments are surprisingly vulnerable to burglary. A study had found that burglars actually think it's easier to break into high-rise unit than those on the lower floors. Residents of high-rise units tend to leave their windows open. Those living on upper floors should close all the windows when they're not home.



EMERGENCY ALARMS UNRELIABLE



[Anchor Lead]

Recent spikes in violent crimes at parks and trails raise concerns. The 'emergency safety bells' are designed for instant police notifications during crises. But are they effective? We take a look.



[Pkg]

This wooded park measures some 20,000 square meters. The emergency alert system installed in the park restrooms were tested to see if they were in working order. The alarm goes off loudly but the police doesn't respond. Because of a budget shortage, the local government installed alarm bells that does not have a feature alerting the police. It takes roughly 500,000 won to install an alarm bell, but those connected to the police cost five times more. All sixteen emergency bells in five restrooms in this park were equipped with only a noise-making function.



[Soundbite]

(Park visitor): The bells are not linked to the police and only make noise. That's not very helpful.



Another park in downtown Changwon. There are reportedly 17 emergency bells linked to the police along the park's one-kilometer trail. We tested the alarm but to no avail. Nothing further happened. It turns out, the alarm is broken. Police discovered the problem earlier this month and asked the local government to repair the alarm, but nothing has been done for more than two weeks. Only 37% of roughly 66,000 emergency alarm systems installed nationwide are connected to police stations. Only one out of five alarms in many local provinces like Gangwon or Gyeonggi are linked to the police. Needless to say, it is hard for the police to take prompt actions when a person is in danger.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Do-woo (Kyungnam University): The alarm should be able to immediately save the victims. Those in remote areas cannot be expected to lead to a prompt rescue effort.



When KBS started covering this issue, local government bodies such as the Changwon city government started looking into ways to increase the number of emergency bells directly connected to the police.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has ordered disciplinary measures for parents who failed to pay child support expenses after divorcing their spouses. The identities of four people were disclosed, while 57 others were banned from leaving the country and 34 people saw their drivers' licenses suspended. In July 2021, the ministry introduced punishments against divorced people with overdue child support expenses. Since then, 772 people have been slapped with sanctions. Half of them were disciplined this year.

Students with a history of school violence will see their disciplinary records reflected when applying for college admission beginning in the 2026 academic year. The Korean Council for University Education announced college admission guidelines for students with records of school bullying on Wednesday. As a result, bullies' disciplinary records must be reflected in their school records and all types of college entrance exams.



CHANGE IN CHEMICAL FIRMS



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's key export, the petrochemical industry, faces challenges with China's growing sector and economic slowdown. To navigate this, the industry is emphasizing high value-added products and business diversification.



[Pkg]

This petrochemical complex in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do Province, is one the largest in the world. The core facility is naphtha cracking plants that produce substances to make plastics. The plants are always filled with vapor, as high-temperature heat disassembly and cool-off work repeat constantly. But there's no vapor released from two of the NCC plants these days. That's because two factories suspended operations due to sluggish exports. The largest reason was a plunge in shipments to China, which accounts for 40 percent of total exports.



[Soundbite]

(Petrochemical Industry Insider (VOICE MODIFIED)): By 2025, China will likely achieve 100% self-sufficiency for petrochemical products. On top of this, the demand is low. These are the two key factors.



Petrochemical companies are scaling down conventional sectors in which they are losing the initiative. Instead, they are focusing on high value-added, specialty products. At the same time, they are eyeing next-gen businesses. While already producing tangible results in the sectors of batteries or chip-making materials, petrochemical companies are broadening their business horizons into biomedical products and alternative, renewable energy sources like hydrogen and solar power.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hye-ri (SKC): We are intensively investing in the renewable battery and chip-making sectors. We can secure a new growth engine through original technologies.



Another new business is green chemistry that helps reduce or eliminate environmentally harmful substances. A representative example is the plastic waste recycling market, which is expected to grow to 600 trillion won in volume by 2050. The EU has already set out binding directives that PET beverage bottles need to include recycled plastic starting 2025.



[Soundbite]

Kim Min-woo (Lotte Chemical): Petrochemical industry has the best advantage in recycling. We will provide 1 mn tons of recycled substances by 2030 and expand eco-friendly businesses.



Petrochemical products have been one of the nation's flagship export items. The industry is now transforming its business framework.

FERTILITY RATE RECORD LOW

입력 2023-08-31 15:10:59 수정 2023-08-31 16:45:03 News Today

FERTILITY RATE RECORD LOW



[Anchor Lead]

Last year's total fertility rate hit a record low of 0.78 children per woman. This signifies that on average, a woman in the country is expected to have fewer than one child in her lifetime a low birthrate situation unparalleled on the global stage. Worryingly, this trend of decline continues this year.



[Pkg]

This plot of land has been vacant since a building was dismantled. The empty piece of land is now closed off by a fence. Up until a year ago, it used to house a large wedding venue. The number of so-called 'wedding halls' plunged more than 20% nationwide since 2018. Besides the pandemic, a more fundamental factor behind this trend is the dwindling number of young couples tying the knot.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seon-jin (Association for Korean wedding halls): The number of wedding halls in Seoul is down by about 30%. As the population dwindles, the market shrinks and leads to wedding hall closures.



As the country's marriage rate drops, the birthrate plunges further as well. The nation's total fertility rate, which indicates how many children a woman can have in her lifetime, recorded 0.7 in the second quarter of this year, down 0.05 from a year ago. The record-breaking, lowest fertility rate seen in the fourth quarter of 2022 was broken again. If the trend persists, the annual total fertility rate, which stood at 0.78 last year, could fall even further to 0.73 this year.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Choi Seul-ki (KDI School of Public Policy and Management): The number of newborns decreases toward the end of the year. The fertility rate is already too low. It's hard to imagine how much more it can fall.



The public perception of marriage and childbearing is shifting even faster. According to Statistics Korea, only one out of every three young people had a positive view on marriage last year. More than half of the respondents also said having children after getting married was unnecessary.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yeon-kyung (Gunpo resident): Many couples who get married also want to buy homes, which require big loans. Having a child means more debt.



[Soundbite]

Kim Young-sang (Gimpo resident): Many people think it's okay to live alone. Concerning the birth rate policies, I don't witness any improvements.



Korea is the only country among OECD members to have a total fertility rate below 1.



N. KOREA'S COMMAND DRILLS



[Anchor Lead]

In response to the joint U.S.-South Korea exercises, North Korea, under Chairman Kim Jong-un's oversight, is conducting a "command training". State media also reported the unexpected launch of two short-range ballistic missiles last night as part of a tactical drill.



[Pkg]

North Korean state media reported that Kim Jong-un visited the training command post of the General Staff Department of the People's Army on Aug. 29 to check on command drills involving the whole army. The drills come in response to the joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington. The state media said Kim is inspecting the operational organization and command capabilities of commanders of various ranks. The North Korean leader has received reports of the anticipated actions of the enemy and allied forces by time slot and stage in times of war. He also reviewed actual operational plans, including those on ways to thwart overseas armed interventions in case of emergency. The state media stressed that the goal of the drills is to stage full-blown counterattacks and occupy the entire southern territory. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan area in Pyongyang into the East Sea between 11:40 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. The missiles flew 360km each before landing into the East Sea. The North Korean military's General Staff said the missile firing was in response to the South Korea-U.S. joint air drill held on Wednesday using B-1B bombers. It said the deployment of the B-1B bomber on the Korean Peninsula is nothing short of making a pre-emptive nuclear attack an accomplished fact and demonstrating its implementation in real life. It added the North Korean People's Army has conducted a tactical nuclear strike drill that simulates the destruction of major command bases and operational airfields. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it's closely watching Pyongyang's intentions as well as additional signs and activities while maintaining a firm readiness posture.



"N. KOREA-RUSSIA ARMS TALKS"



[Anchor Lead]

The spokesman for the White House National Security Council says that arms negotiations between North Korea and Russia are advancing actively. John Kirby said that after Russia's defense minister visited the North last month, another Russian delegation visited Pyongyang for follow-up discussions on an arms deal. The NSC's coordinator for strategic communications warned that this is in direct violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.



BODYPACKERS SMUGGLE IN DRUGS



[Anchor Lead]

A group has been caught smuggling 4.3 billion won worth of 'club drug' ketamine. Club employees in Seoul's Gangnam-gu district orchestrated the operation, using 'body packers' to hide and transport the narcotics.



[Pkg]

A woman in her 30s is seen on the floor at the airport security checkpoint. She violently resists when airport employees try to search her body. Airport security finds bags of narcotics inside her purse. It turns out she's a body packer who hid drugs in her body cavity to smuggle them into the country. A body packer transports illicit drugs by hiding them inside underwear or wide-legged pants as well. Drug smugglers take advantage of the fact that X-ray machines at the airport mainly detect metal objects and passengers' bodies are not usually searched. Twenty-seven people, including such body packers, were charged for smuggling in drugs from Thailand. The drug they brought into the country was ketamine, dubbed the 'club drug'. The drug trafficking ring sold 17,200 grams of ketamine over the past 20 months. The amount is enough for 340,000 uses and worth 4.3 billion won in the market. It was found that 14,000 grams were actually distributed among the clubs in Seoul's Gangnam area. It turns out most of the dealers of ketamine were club employees in their 20s and 30s.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeon-sil (Incheon Dist. Prosecutors office): They worked or were entertained at the clubs in Gangnam. When an accomplice is caught, another steps in or forms an organization.



Unlike the conventional drug rings, the traffickers caught this time were dealing drugs without knowing who else was in the organization. Prosecutors believe there are more drug trafficking rings in the club scene and plan to expand their investigations.



HIGH-RISE BURGLAR CAUGHT



[Anchor Lead]

In a high-rise apartment in Seoul, a burglary occurred on the 17th floor, mystifying many due to its height. Investigations showed the thief accessed the unit by scaling from a stairwell window directly to the balcony with his bare hands.



[Pkg]

This office worker returned home from work one day to find his house ransacked.



[Soundbite]

Park ○○ (Victim of Break-in): All the stuff, the dresser and the blankets I had in the room were ransacked.



He lost his luxury brand watch, bracelets, and cash, totaling 35 million won in value. But there were no signs of break-in at the door or the windows. He lived on the 17th floor, 40 meters above ground, so the police couldn't figure out how the thief entered his home.



[Soundbite]

Park ○○ (Victim of Break-in): We live on the 17th floor and we're the only ones living on this floor.



Crime scene investigators found the burglar's palm prints on the balcony rail. Apparently, the thief rode the elevator up to the 18th floor, one floor above the victim and then landed on the 17th floor balcony after climbing out through a window at the stairwell.



[Soundbite]

Park ○○ (Victim of Break-in): The surveillance camera shows the thief getting off on the 18th floor and then walking down.



Some thirty minutes later, the burglar hid the stolen goods before getting on the elevator on the 16th floor and getting away.



[Soundbite]

Park ○○ (Victim of Break-in): Police had no idea at first. Who would think that a person could break in through the balcony?



The thief was caught four months later. Police found that he broke into 14 more homes in high-rise apartments using the same method. To avoid being caught on surveillance cameras, the burglar walked several kilometers to sell the stolen goods. He also said he had spent all the money. High-rise apartments are surprisingly vulnerable to burglary. A study had found that burglars actually think it's easier to break into high-rise unit than those on the lower floors. Residents of high-rise units tend to leave their windows open. Those living on upper floors should close all the windows when they're not home.



EMERGENCY ALARMS UNRELIABLE



[Anchor Lead]

Recent spikes in violent crimes at parks and trails raise concerns. The 'emergency safety bells' are designed for instant police notifications during crises. But are they effective? We take a look.



[Pkg]

This wooded park measures some 20,000 square meters. The emergency alert system installed in the park restrooms were tested to see if they were in working order. The alarm goes off loudly but the police doesn't respond. Because of a budget shortage, the local government installed alarm bells that does not have a feature alerting the police. It takes roughly 500,000 won to install an alarm bell, but those connected to the police cost five times more. All sixteen emergency bells in five restrooms in this park were equipped with only a noise-making function.



[Soundbite]

(Park visitor): The bells are not linked to the police and only make noise. That's not very helpful.



Another park in downtown Changwon. There are reportedly 17 emergency bells linked to the police along the park's one-kilometer trail. We tested the alarm but to no avail. Nothing further happened. It turns out, the alarm is broken. Police discovered the problem earlier this month and asked the local government to repair the alarm, but nothing has been done for more than two weeks. Only 37% of roughly 66,000 emergency alarm systems installed nationwide are connected to police stations. Only one out of five alarms in many local provinces like Gangwon or Gyeonggi are linked to the police. Needless to say, it is hard for the police to take prompt actions when a person is in danger.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Do-woo (Kyungnam University): The alarm should be able to immediately save the victims. Those in remote areas cannot be expected to lead to a prompt rescue effort.



When KBS started covering this issue, local government bodies such as the Changwon city government started looking into ways to increase the number of emergency bells directly connected to the police.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has ordered disciplinary measures for parents who failed to pay child support expenses after divorcing their spouses. The identities of four people were disclosed, while 57 others were banned from leaving the country and 34 people saw their drivers' licenses suspended. In July 2021, the ministry introduced punishments against divorced people with overdue child support expenses. Since then, 772 people have been slapped with sanctions. Half of them were disciplined this year.

Students with a history of school violence will see their disciplinary records reflected when applying for college admission beginning in the 2026 academic year. The Korean Council for University Education announced college admission guidelines for students with records of school bullying on Wednesday. As a result, bullies' disciplinary records must be reflected in their school records and all types of college entrance exams.



CHANGE IN CHEMICAL FIRMS



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's key export, the petrochemical industry, faces challenges with China's growing sector and economic slowdown. To navigate this, the industry is emphasizing high value-added products and business diversification.



[Pkg]

This petrochemical complex in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do Province, is one the largest in the world. The core facility is naphtha cracking plants that produce substances to make plastics. The plants are always filled with vapor, as high-temperature heat disassembly and cool-off work repeat constantly. But there's no vapor released from two of the NCC plants these days. That's because two factories suspended operations due to sluggish exports. The largest reason was a plunge in shipments to China, which accounts for 40 percent of total exports.



[Soundbite]

(Petrochemical Industry Insider (VOICE MODIFIED)): By 2025, China will likely achieve 100% self-sufficiency for petrochemical products. On top of this, the demand is low. These are the two key factors.



Petrochemical companies are scaling down conventional sectors in which they are losing the initiative. Instead, they are focusing on high value-added, specialty products. At the same time, they are eyeing next-gen businesses. While already producing tangible results in the sectors of batteries or chip-making materials, petrochemical companies are broadening their business horizons into biomedical products and alternative, renewable energy sources like hydrogen and solar power.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hye-ri (SKC): We are intensively investing in the renewable battery and chip-making sectors. We can secure a new growth engine through original technologies.



Another new business is green chemistry that helps reduce or eliminate environmentally harmful substances. A representative example is the plastic waste recycling market, which is expected to grow to 600 trillion won in volume by 2050. The EU has already set out binding directives that PET beverage bottles need to include recycled plastic starting 2025.



[Soundbite]

Kim Min-woo (Lotte Chemical): Petrochemical industry has the best advantage in recycling. We will provide 1 mn tons of recycled substances by 2030 and expand eco-friendly businesses.



Petrochemical products have been one of the nation's flagship export items. The industry is now transforming its business framework.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!